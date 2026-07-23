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Will Reign Dry Up? Mpls Scrutinizing Uptown Club’s Liquor License After Weekend Shooting.

Plus Tapper covers OMS, a Lyndale restaurant rebrands, and talking salaries in today's Flyover news roundup.

5:44 PM CDT on July 23, 2026

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Who’ll Stop the Reign?

Following a weekend mass shooting outside the Reign nightclub in Uptown,  the Minneapolis City Council is taking a closer look at the busy nightspot. On Wednesday, a meeting of the Business, Housing, and Zoning Committee decided to postpone a decision to renew Reign’s liquor license until August 4, Brianna Kelly reports for Bring Me the News. That will give the city time to do a “deep dive” into 911 calls near nightclub.

The Star Tribune found that 911 calls to the venue’s address rose from 30 in 2024 to 100 last year. The city’s manager for business licensing, Amy Lingo, said the city hadn’t received any “direct complaints” about Reign but agreed that greater scrutiny was warranted. The decision to delay has no immediate effect on Reign; the venue’s liquor license will remain good until a decision is made to renew or cancel it.

Your Neighbor Makes How Much?

The two most interesting things you can learn about someone: height and salary.

I, Racket's Jay Boller, am 6-foot-2 and make this much money (eternal gratitude if you're a paying Racket member—aka my benefactor). I've never posted those details to Reddit, but earlier this week over 1,000 Twin Citians shared the latter bit of personal information via a sprawling "Twin Cities Salary Transparency Thread."

The key takeaways: anyone in education or education-adjacent fields should make six figs, though workers of those jobs report the most paltry pay; tech, legal, and engineering careers provide boffo bux; Costco and UPS seem like fine places to work; salary transparency, general speaking, is good.

Speaking of salary transparency! If you'd like to resurrect Racket's once-popular, even more financially voyeuristic Money Journal series, we very much encourage you to reach out.

Tapper's "18 Days in MN" Drops

Did you know that, before he embraced "faux adversarial" corporate media centrism, CNN's Jake Tapper learned the ropes from the late, great David Carr at Washington City Paper in the '90s?

It's true.

And yet that non sequitur factoid has nothing to do with his latest report, "18 Days in Minnesota: The Killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti," which arrived Wednesday. As of press time, we've not watched the 14-minute segment so you'll have to form your own opinions—post 'em in the comments! (Here's a breakdown from J. Patrick Coolican at Minnesota Reformer.)

If you've got 28 minutes to kill, watch Tapper gabbing about his reporting project for 14 minutes with KARE 11's Jana Shortal below.

Mildly Cursed Lyndale Ave. Location Rebrands

While  2901 Lyndale Ave. S. didn’t make our top 12 most cursed location list back in 2022, it could’ve been a contender. In the aughts, it was Vera’s, a charming cafe and coffee spot. It morphed into Lagos Tacos in the ‘10s, and had a pretty good run until the owners decided to move the biz to St. Louis Park in 2025. Next up was Aurelia's Mexican Uptown, offering Oaxaca-inspired eats; it closed this month on July 15.

But you can’t keep a good location down, especially one in a high-traffic area of south Minneapolis. So the owners of Aurelia’s have announced a rebrand via Instagram. While no reopening date has been set, it will soon morph into Even Keel, an upscale-casual neighborhood restaurant “centered on balance, precision, and responsibility”—three things Minnesota palates crave!

The online announcement promises burgers, sausages, and po' boys for lunch; steak, fish, and small plates for dinner.

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Jay Boller

Co-owner/editor of Racket.

Jessica Armbruster

Co-owner and editor at Racket.

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