Winter Guide 2024-25: 26 Comics to Catch in the Twin Cities

Ha, ha, ha—is there anything sweeter than the sound of laughter? No. There is not. And that’s precisely why we mined the calendars of just about every comedy club and theater in town, all in hot pursuit of the 26 best comics visiting the Twin Cities from nowish through March. And since brevity is the soul of wit, we’ll shut the hell up and get to the fireworks factory already...

Sam Schedler & Friends

Never forget the time Schedler baked coffee cake with Racket. $15. 7 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. December 13

The Moth StorySLAM

This month’s open-mic storytelling theme is silver linings. Or, as promoters put it: “Prepare a five-minute story about the bright side… Bad news gone good! The consolation prize that trumps all.” $15. 7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. December 18

Chloe Radcliffe Provided

Chloe Radcliffe

Locally launched and extremely talented, Radcliffe (Tonight Show, Command Z) is riding high off the success of her 2023 one-woman show, Cheat. Sold out. Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 Washington Ave. S. Suite B1, Minneapolis; find more info here. December 20-21

Rell Battle

If you’ve not seen Peacock’s Killing It, in which Battle is a delightfully enraging costar alongside Craig Robinson and Claudia O'Doherty, fix that! $24-$76. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Bloomington; find more info here. December 19-22

Rachel Scanlon

Based in L.A. but originally from Minnesota, Scanlon has won over loads of fans with her touring show Two Dykes and a Mic and her recent special Gay Fantasy. Sold out. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. December 27

Lizz Winstead

You’re familiar with the drill: Each year our locally launched Daily Show co-creator recaps the past 12 months in politics, and this year’s fodder-rich edition is titled “Project 2024.” Will Lizz be discussing the show soon via RacketCast? Stay tuned! $50-$75. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. December 28 & 31

Geoffrey Asmus

Call him “The Prodigal Little Bitch,” call him “The Only Funny White Man.” Whatever you call him, make sure to read this Racket profile of Asmus, one of the most exciting comics to emerge from Minnesota in recent memory. $28.75. Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 Washington Ave. S. Suite B1, Minneapolis; find more info here. December 29-31

Mike Recine

Pound-for-pound, this Jersey standup is one of the best club comics in the game. Check out his new special, I’m Normal, here. $15. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. January 3-4

Steve Gillespie

A Wisconsinite turned Minnesotan with credits (Conan, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Fox) galore and a brand-new album, Liminal Bliss. $17-$25. Camp Bar, 490 Robert St. N., St. Paul; find more info here. January 3-4

Josh Johnson

A veteran Daily Show writer and newish correspondent, Johnson does huge social media numbers and his latest YouTube special, last week’s Freshman Fifteen, appears to be blowing up as well. $35.50-$55.50. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. January 10

Nick Swardson Provided

Nick Swardson

Hilariously, the top suggested Google search for Swardson is, “Are Adam Sandler and Nick Swardson friends?” Most signs point to yes! The hometown star’s latest hour is called Toilet Head, which suggests he’s staying in his goofball, gross-out lane. $39.50-$59.50. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. January 10

Geoff Tate

Another Geoff booked so soon at CCU? This one, Tate, has reportedly been called a "comedy savant" by Mike Birbiglia and "the next Bill Burr" by Doug Stanhope. $17.50. Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 Washington Ave. S. Suite B1, Minneapolis; find more info here. January 17-18

Tim Heidecker & the Very Good Band

These days, it's no secret that Heidecker is both a wildly influential comedic genius and a very good musician to boot. What can you expect at this gig from Tim and his Very Good Band? “I’ve found this little sweet spot, where I can still be funny and I can still be myself. I don’t have to pretend to be this pretentious singer-songwriter, because I’m not. I’m just me,” he recently told an interviewer. The great Neil Hamburger opens. $39.50. First Avenue, 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. January 29

Jimmy O. Yang Provided

Jimmy O. Yang

You know Yang from Silicon Valley, but you should for sure check out his latest project, Hulu’s excellent Interior Chinatown; I enjoyed his conversation about it last month on Fresh Air. $54.50-$94.50. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. January 30

Dan Licata

A former SNL writer who's a close collaborator of Conner O’Malley's and Joe Pera’s—what more could you possibly want? Check out his latest special, For the Boys, which we're told is actually for everyone despite being filmed in front of 15-year-old dudes. $18-$23. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. February 2

Donnell Rawlings

Chappelle’s Show! The Wire! Winning Time! $35-$55. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. February 15

Andrew Santino

It's Dave's manager from FX's Dave, the hip-hop dramedy that has no business being so damn good. $49.50-$59.50. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. February 21

Shane Gillis

Sorry! He's very funny. $44-$95. Target Center, 600 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. February 22

Joe DeRosa

A longtime associate of Pete Holmes who reliably brings the goods, whether via standup, TV (Better Call Saul), or podcasts (We'll See You In Hell, Taste Buds). $25-$45. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. February 22

Jim Gaffigan

Hot Pockets! But seriously: Gaffigan is one of the biggest comics in the word, and he deserves every bit of that success. $44.75-$104.75. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. February 26 through March 1

Malik Elassal

This Lebanese-Canadian comic scored an enviable spot on Vulture's “Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2024” list. Get to know him! $31.50-$76. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Bloomington; find more info here. February 27 through March 2

Ben Katzner

After a decade-plus in the Minneapolis and New York City comedy trenches, Katzner will record his debut album during this run of shows. He supplied the following teaser: "Will it be good? Will he cry? Do people even listen to comedy albums anymore? There's only one way to find out!" $15. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. February 28 through March 1

Kumail Nanjiani Provided

Kumail Nanjiani

Don’t worry: He may be a yoked movie star these days, but Kumail is still hilarious. $42.50-$90.50. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. March 8

Paula Poundstone

Bring your MPR-listening mom, she’ll be delighted. $37.50+. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. March 21

Liza Treyger Provided

Liza Treyger

A Ukrainian comic/actor you might recognize from Judd Apatow's 2020 film The King Of Staten Island, Netflix, and/or Comedy Central. $22. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. March 28-29

Lucas Zelnick

A “rich kid” New Yorker who’s big on TikTok, though GQ urges us to not hold any of that against him. $31.50-$76. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Bloomington; find more info here. March 28-29