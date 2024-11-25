Shop Local This Season: Your Guide to Holiday Pop-ups

It’s shopping season, which means the malls, big-box shops, and Amazon.com are cranking things up to 11 for the next four weeks. But this is also a great time to shop local, with mini-markets popping up in breweries, at street festivals, in museums and galleries, and at local shops. Score unique finds, enjoy a beer or some nog, and bask in the warmth of putting your dollar back into the community.

The following is a living guide to upcoming events and sales. I’ll be adding more happenings as things are announced over time, and I’m bringing back this handy emoji key for those who prefer to skim:

🌈 Make the holidays gay! 🎩 Totally vintage

🦄 Dang, that’s a unique market! 🤎Support artists of color!

💥Just added this week! 🍺You can drink and shop!

🍰 Find foodstuffs here ➕Check for more dates

Are you hosting/participating in a locally minded event you don't see below? Send details to jessica@racketmn.com.

European Christmas Market, Union Depot

This Week

Friday, November 29

European Christmas Market ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺🍰🍰🍰

This huge holiday market event features local makers and crafters selling traditional gifts; entertainment including live music, and dance; visits from Krampus, sled dogs, Santa, and reindeer; tons of food; traditional hot beverages; beer and gluhwein; Santa’s post office; an extended holiday market called Santa’s Village; and more. Find more info at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through December 22

Black Friday at Mia

Explore select galleries, enjoy free coffee and treats, win prizes, make holiday cards, bring the kids for storytime, and shop special deals at the store. 8-10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Black Friday Weekend 🍺🍺🍺

Featuring the re-release of the Quadriga Belgian-Style Quad, deals on brews and merch, and beer poking. 5-9 p.m. (deals all weekend through Sunday). Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market 🤎🤎🤎🌈🌈🌈🍺🍺🍺

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. Noon to 5 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Palace Theatre Holiday Market ➕➕➕🦄🦄🦄

Featuring over 50 artists and vendors in a super cool space. Free. 2-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Palace Theatre, 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; palaceholidaymarket.com. Through November 30

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

This one is more of a festival than a market, but there will be local vendors here. Otherwise, get distracted by trolley rides, winter-themed parades, cultural performances and demonstrations, kids’ fun, Santa and Krampus, and more holiday whimsy. Tickets are $5.75; $12 weekend pass; find 'em here. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Excelsior East Parking Lot (Behind Excelsior Brewing Company), 249 Water St., Excelsior. Through December 1

Mall of America Holiday Market ➕➕➕

Should you find yourself at the Mall this season and still want to shop local, this pop-up market features artists and makers from Minneapolis Craft Market. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Black Friday. Mall of America, S104 (next to LL Bean), Bloomington. Through December 22

Indeed Brewing Company

Saturday, November 30

Small Business Saturday Mini Market 🍺🍺🍺

Handmade goods in an indoor market. Noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

56MAS 🍺🍺🍺

Featuring special beer releases, a holiday makers’ market (noon to 5 p.m.), Santa Claus, and a Punk Rock Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. featuring Hot Topic Fan Club, Los Outsiders, and Black Wine. Noon to 10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Makers Market & Bar Hop 🍺🍺🍺

A bunch of breweries and distilleries team up for a neighborhood shopping spree featuring a variety of makers at each spot. The locations: Indeed Brewing Co. (711 NE 15th Ave.), Padraigs Brewing (945 Broadway St. NE), and Dashfire Distillery (1620 Central Ave. NE Dock #10). Free. 1-6 p.m. RSVP and find more info here.

Holiday Lane at Northrup ➕➕➕

Shop from hundreds of artists at this weekly holiday happening. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through December 21

Olde World Christmas: Small Business Saturday 🎩🎩🎩

With vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley; hauptantiek.com.

The Collective Spring Market

Sunday, December 1

Guatemalan Market 🍺🍺🍺🍰🍰🍰🤎🤎🤎

Common Hope hosts this event featuring handcrafted wood items, jewelry, clothing, chocolate products, and volcanic-grown coffee. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market 🤎🤎🤎🌈🌈🌈🍺🍺🍺

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. Noon to 5 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

A Handmade Holiday Market comes to Brühaven Craft Co.

Already Up and Running

A Handmade Holiday Market ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly holiday market featuring local makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Brühaven Craft Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Annual Holiday Gift Gallery ➕➕➕

Featuring work by more than 30 local artists, handcrafters, and authors. ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater. Through December 24

AppleHouse Holiday Boutique ➕➕➕🍰🍰🍰

There will be apple products here. Also squash, pumpkins, and other seasonal produce and giftable foodie items. The shop is about a mile away from the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, which has a holiday lights stroll in full swing as well. For a recorded list of available apples, call 612-301-3487. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 7485 Rolling Acres Rd., Victoria; find more info here. Through December 20

Applehouse Boutique

Bench Pressed Pop-Ups ➕➕➕🦄🦄🦄

Local artists and makers are stopping by the studio/shop each weekend for special events and extended store hours. Check online for each week’s lineup. Fri.-Sun.; the store is also open daily. Bench Pressed, 2010 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Bunside Pop-up Market: Holiday Market ➕➕➕🎩🎩🎩

Shops from a crew of vintage sellers and creatives every weekend. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

The Dayton's Holiday Market ➕➕➕

This popular local shopping experience includes 100+ Minnesota brands and smaller makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. through Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 28

Field + Festival Holiday Market ➕➕➕🍰🍰🍰

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly series featuring local artists, artisans, farmers, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner's Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Holidays on Nicollet ➕➕➕🎩🎩🎩

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this seasonal pop-up featuring 60+ vintage sellers and local makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue.–Sun., plus Holidazzle hours (closed on Thanksgiving). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 22

Jul Shop at the Museum Store ➕➕➕

Featuring Nordic-inspired imports and locally made treasures through the holidays. Free. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market Neil Bakker via Minneapolis Christmas Market Facebook

Minneapolis Christkindl Market ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

No, you’re not at the Union Depot in St. Paul or Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis. You’re in the North Loop, silly, and they have their own mega-Christmas market thing this year. Here 30 or so vendors will sell traditional holiday ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, felt dolls, hand-knit hats, beeswax candles, moss art, and more, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Monday Market ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

A chill weekly winter pop-up in a brewery. 6-9:30 p.m. Mondays. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul. Through December 23

Nordic Village: Season 3 ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

Shop for local-made holiday giftables sold via a tiny winter village designed by MartinPatrick 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Four Seasons Nordic Village

Print Shop Pop-Up Series

Yarborough Print Shop, Kuya Print Co., and Cool Trash team up for a weekly winter event featuring lots of screen printed goods, up- and recycled items, home goods, jewelry, and more each week. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Printo Shop, 900 W. 50th St., Minneapolis. Through December 14

Textile Center's Holiday Gallery Shop Open House ➕➕➕

Here’s a chance to shop local, with all kinds of local-made items including homegoods, decor, books, and more. 1-4 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. (7 p.m. Thu.). Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Through December 24

TMORA’s Holiday Shop ➕➕➕

The museum’s gift shop gets extra festive in time for the season. Opening day goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through the holidays. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Raging Art On

Coming Up!

Tuesday, December 3

Nordic Julemarket

Shop 20 different Nordic-inspired artisans and small businesses. Be sure to check out the annual “Gingerbread Wonderland” exhibition, too. Noon to 6 p.m. Norway House, 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; info here.

Thursday, December 5

Make & Mingle

Featuring local artists, crafts, and hot chocolate. Bring new winter gear to donate to Simpson Housing. 5-8 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E W., St. Anthony.

Raging Art On ➕➕➕🦄🦄🦄

Shop all kinds of rockin’ items from local artists. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Olde World Christmas: Sleigh Bells 🎩🎩🎩

With vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley. Through December 8

Friday, December 6

46th Annual Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar ➕➕➕

This multi-story event has over 60 booths of giftables. Admission is $5. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul; landmarkcenter.org/holiday-bazaar. Through December 8

Holiday on 44th 🍺🍺🍺

Featuring trolley rides between Loring Elementary and Camden High School, a craft fair, bonfires, food trucks, live music and DJ tunes, an outdoor dance party, a visit from Santa, hands-on crafting for all ages, a petting zoo, and a winter market at Dancing Bear Chocolate. 6-9 p.m. 44th Avenue, between Loring and Camden High School, Minneapolis.

TC Record Show

Saturday, December 7

MN Record Show + Black Widows Vinyl EP-Release Party 🦄🦄🦄🎩🎩🎩

Come for the records, cassettes, T-shirts, DVDs, CDs, posters, and VHS, stay for the surf-psyche-punk band Black Widows concert in the Mission Room. All ages. Free. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. record sale; concert at noon. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Summit Avenue Artisan Festival

Featuring 40+ local artisans, carolers, Santa, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Paul’s United Church of Christ on Summit, 900 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Christkindlmarkt 🍺🍺🍺

​​Featuring gluhwein, holiday eats, crafters, and an open fire. Noon to 4 p.m. Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter, 8390 Lofton Ave. N., Stillwater.

Mudluk Holiday Sale

Shop pottery from local artists. Noon to 5 p.m. Mudluk Pottery, 2951 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market 🍺🍺🍺

Featuring bagels, ceramics, art prints, apparel, and more. 1-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

No Coast Craft-o-Rama ➕➕➕

One of the O.G. makers’ market, this one-day fest returns to Midtown with over 60 vendors sharing their wares. Find more details here. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

For music lovers, the Twin Cities Record Show will be popping up in the Central Court. Discover vinyl treasures, including holiday-themed records, and other unique finds to add to your collection. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Christmas in Germany ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺🍰🍰🍰

Featuring Lebkuchen cookies baked by the GAI Damenklub, Haus brewed glühwein (mulled wine), beer and traditional foods, German carols, and seasonal goods for sale by various vendors. Events are outdoors and indoors. $10; $5 kids. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; find info here. Through December 8

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market ➕➕➕🍰🍰🍰

This long-running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 & 21, Jan. 4 & 18, Feb. 1 & 15, Mar. 1 & 15, and Apr. 5 & 19. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar

Sunday, December 8

France 44 Holiday Market 🍺🍺🍺🍰🍰🍰

An open house-style event with local makers, producers, and artists. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4351 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Highlanders Holiday Bazaar

​​Featuring local game vendors, a bake sale, and crafts. Noon to 6 p.m. Highlander Games MN, 724 County Hwy. 10 NE, Blaine.

Indigenous Holiday Market ➕➕➕🤎🤎🤎

Featuring over 20 Native artists and makers selling tea, jewelry, jams, candles, herbal remedies, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. Seventh St., St. Paul. December 8 and 15

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar 🍺🍺🍺

Another local shopping banger from Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Northeast Farmers’ Winter Market 🍰🍰🍰➕➕➕

Featuring produce and holiday treats. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, Mar. 9, Apr. 13. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Thursday, December 12

Waniyetu Art Market ➕➕➕🤎🤎🤎

Dozens of vendors offering art, crafts, jewelry, beadwork, and more. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hoċokata Ṫi - Cultural Center and Public Exhibit, 2300 Tiwahe Circle, Shakopee. Through December 14

Friday, December 13

Lit in the Lot: Parking Lot Party ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

The parking lot is back with a two-day rager featuring ‘smores, food trucks, a local maker pop-up, beer poking, a cabaret (Fri.), and karaoke (Sat.). 4-11 p.m. (maker event runs 5-8 p.m.) Fri.; 1-10 p.m. (makers 2-5 p.m.) Sat. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Also Saturday, December 14

Winter Market 🤎🤎🤎

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center, 2300 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Holiday Bake Sale Union Depot

Saturday, December 14

Holiday Market at Malcolm Yards ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

Two days of local artisans. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; more info here. Through Sunday, December 15

Minnesota Merry Market ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

Featuring over 80 vendors each weekend, with two bars, kids’ fun, Santa, food trucks, ice games, train rides, horse-and-carriage rides, and more. $5 admission. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; minnesotamerrymarket.com. Through December 22

The Black Market: BBIB Market 🤎🤎🤎

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market 🤎🤎🤎🌈🌈🌈🍺🍺🍺

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 2-6 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Nova Pop-up Holiday Market

Featuring 20+ vendors, music, food, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Wilderness, 1010 W. Lake St., Minneapolis. Through Sunday, December 15

Wood From the Hood Holiday Makers Market ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

With 35+ vendors selling crafts and edibles all made in Minnesota. With beer from Arbeiter and food trucks. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Wood From the Hood, 2616 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. Through Sunday, December 15

Nicollet Island Winter Market ➕➕➕

Featuring over 50 local vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis. Through December 15

Holiday Bake Sale 🍰🍰🍰

Shop for sweet and savory treats from 30+ local bakeries and local vendors. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Mpls Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Sunday, December 15

Minneapolis Vintage Market 🎩🎩🎩

Shop vintage on two floors. With coffee and DJ tunes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Friday, December 20

A Very Vintage Holidazzle Market ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺🎩🎩🎩

Featuring homewares, clothing, and a bar. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat. City Center, 33 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; holidazzle.com. Through December 21

Saturday, December 21

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market ➕➕➕🍰🍰🍰

This long running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 & 21, Jan. 4 & 18, Feb. 1 & 15, Mar. 1 & 15, and Apr. 5 & 19. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Sunday, December 22

Last Call Holiday Market

It’s back! Bench Pressed and the Bitter Buffalo hosts this market for procrastinators and folks who are always shopping. Free. 3-8 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

