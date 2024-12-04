Winter Guide 2024-25: Festivals, Sports, Art Shows, Theater, Dance, and More

Explore Racket's entire 2024-25 Winter Guide: music, comedy, holiday happenings, holiday shopping, and festivals/art/theater/dance.

Most of what follows takes place in the long stretch of cold-ass weather after the holidays. But we know how to handle subzero temps here in Minnesota, so let’s all hang out.

Two dudes enjoy beer and tunes at Winter SKOLstice.

FESTIVALS

Winter SKOLstice

Viking Lakes

Winter—make it sports, but also festive. That’s the vibe at this annual Vikings-hosted winter wonderland. Should you make your way out to their Eagan facility, you’ll find holiday light installations great for photo ops, live rock acts most weekends, and a warming house offering a stacked lineup of brews, eats, and cocktails. The ice rink is free and open to all, so bring your skates or rent a pair for $5. Magic of Lights, a winding holiday light installation, is available to drive through at $25 to $30 a car. In January, they’ll add an ice maze and more skating rinks. Free. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Through January 5—Jessica Armbruster

Loppet Winter Festival

Theodore Wirth Park, Lake of the Isles

This event used to be a weekend-long gig, but its popularity has grown so much over the years that it’s extended to three weekends. First up on January 12 is the Low-Pet/Law-Pet Challenge (it’s a play on loppet pronunciations), featuring fat bike and XC ski races. Next is the big one, the City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival, where winter sports lovers of all ages and skill levels can sign up for a race at Theodore Wirth Park on February 1-2; events include snowshoeing, cross country skiing, bike riding, and skijoring (skiing, but also with dogs!). The following week is the Luminary Loppet, where the Lake of the Isles turns into a magical trail featuring fire and ice installations, stops with hot drinks, and performances, ending with a party boasting fire pits, food trucks, beer, and music. For a complete list of events or to sign up, visit loppet.org/events/festival. January 12, February 1-2, 8—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Warm-Up

U.S. Bank Stadium

Look, U.S. Bank Stadium needs money. According to a 2023 report, it’s gonna eat up around $280 million over the next 10 years. Dystopian fences, new entrance doors, and fancier box seats don’t build themselves, after all (still no word on plans to stop the Bank’s thirst for bird blood). Meanwhile, you might have a fitness-related New Year’s resolution, or be a Vikings superfan... or maybe you can’t afford to splurge on a full-blown gym membership this season. That’s where U.S. Bank’s side hustle comes in: Winter Warm-Up. Most Tuesdays and Thursdays, the stadium turns into a track where you can walk, jog, or inline skate. In ancient Rome or inside the Metrodome, this kinda thing would be free, but we’re in present-day America, so this chance to explore the stadium without gameday crowds will cost ya. (Hey, it's still cheaper than a Westopolis movie ticket.) Plus, there are plenty of workout photo ops, and the view from the makeshift “track” does make for a fun workout. $11.50. 5 to 9 p.m. Tue. & Thu. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 23—Jessica Armbruster

Art Shanty Projects Max Haynes

Art Shanty Projects

Bdé Umáŋ/Lake Harriet

Hooray for Art Shanties! This year, 20 structures will be headed for the ice, and there will be a mix of indoor and outdoor fun. That includes the Hot Box Shanty, which looks like a flaming dumpster but is actually a disco dance party. The elaborately titled Opening the Black Box of Winter shanty offers under-the-lake views from above ground. Other themed spaces include odes to banned books, recycling, opps to score free stuff, and some kinds of cat party. Performances and activities scheduled throughout the fest: live music (Klezmer on Ice! Prairie Fire Choir!), theater (Queer Puppet Clash!), radio broadcasts (Ice Pirate Radio!), yoga on ice, and tiny bike races. Last year, the festival was cut short after one weekend (screw you, global warming!). This year, they’ve got “Plan Beach,” meaning they’ll head to the bandshell if needed, and there’s a Plan C should that area be too muddy. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. January 18 through February 9—Jessica Armbruster

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

Lake Nokomis

Now in its 20th year, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships doesn’t mess around. Over the next five days, teams fromthe U.S., Canada, and around the world will convene on a Minnesota lake in hopes of etching their team name on the coveted Golden Shovel. Divisions include options for folks over 50, one for rookies, and even one for seasoned athletes dealing with injuries. Crowds will be able to watch the games, join friends on an open skating rink, drink brews in a beer garden, and warm up in a heated tent. Best case scenario: Unlike last year the weather will be subzero for the fest. For complete game schedules and more info, visit uspondhockey.com. Free. 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis. January 22-26—Jessica Armbruster

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Various Locations

What’s the most epic winter festival in Minnesota? This guy right here. For the next 11 days, this sprawling event gets people out of their warm homes for some chilly fun in the dead of winter. There will be parades, like the King Borealis Grande Day Parade and the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade, sporting events ranging from indoor rodeos to outdoor snow golfing, ice sculptures in Rice Park, snow sculptures at the Fairgrounds, and cats (Saintly City Cat Show) and dogs (Doggie Depot). Como Conservatory’s annual orchid show turns 50 this year, Crosby Farms plans to host a family fun day, and Melanin in Motion celebrates Black history and art via its Slow Snow Glow bike ride. Other highlights include fireworks shows, a mega meat raffle at Saint Paul Brewing, and guided trolley tours of the fest. For a complete schedule of events, see wintercarnival.com. January 23 through February 2—Jessica Armbruster

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships Provided

The Great Northern

Various Locations

Oh look, another mega event for the darkest days of winter! This one’s loaded with wonderful stuff, too. That includes a sauna village over by Malcolm Yards that will host BIPOC, Pride, and family steam nights as well as a screening of Prince’s Sign O’The Times concert movie projected onto the United Crushers building. There’s fun to be had outdoors, with group jogs, forest walks, and hands-on activities at Silverwood Park and a giant ice bar down at the Union Depot. Other happenings include climate talks and events, tons of live music, dining pop-ups, and a new art piece on Lake Street from local yarn bomber turned global installation artist HOTTEA. Find the complete schedule at thegreatnorthernfestival.com. January 23 through February 2—Jessica Armbruster

The Ice Palace Provided

Also worth checking out, listed by date:

Found Footage Festival’s 20th Anniversary Show

Get ready to watch some awesome old crap on VHS! This installment features some of FF’s greatest hits, including public access programs, weird how-to videos, and colorful characters. $20. 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find tickets at foundfootagefest.com/tour. December 15

The Ice Palace

Take a 30-minute road trip to this epic winter palace featuring mazes, tunnels, ice rooms, and other delights, as well as special theme nights, fireworks shows, fire nights, food and drink, and much more. Dates may vary depending on weather. $11-$23; $25-$69 VIP passes; $49-$69 season passes. 5-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 4 to 9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 657 River St. N., Delano; more info at theicepalaces.com/minnesota. January 2-March 2

Minnesota Ice Castle

Icy things to explore include caverns, slides, twinkling trails filled with lights, a polar pub serving up warm drinks, and ice sculptures created by artists both local and international. Find dates, times, and tickets at icecastles.com/minnesota. $17-$24. Thursdays through Mondays. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. January 11 through February 17

Powderhorn Art Sled Rally

The official website, artsledrally.com, hasn’t been updated yet for 2025, but it does proclaim “Always 2pm. Always the last Saturday of January,” which sounds pretty legit. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis. January 25

2025 Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby

This free, fun canine event was canceled last year due to unseasonably warm weather. So, let’s try this again. You can hang out with dogs from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by the big race and fun in the Klondike Village from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Find more details here. Downtown Excelsior & Lower Lake Minnetonka. January 31-February 1

Winter Beer Dabbler

Sample hundreds of brews, both local and national. 21+. $55; $75 VIP; $20 designated driver. 3-6:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. VIP. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; find tickets and more info at beerdabbler.com. February 22–Jessica Armbruster

Roshan Ganu, 'Where The Banyan Tree Meets The Nile,' 2023-2024 Courtesy the artist.

ART

“रातराणी: The Night Blooming Jasmine”

Roshan Ganu creates an experiential video installation. Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through February 23

“And more by more they dream their sleep: Mezzotints by Yōzō Hamaguchi”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through July 20

“At the Moulin Rouge”

Art from the iconic era. Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 9

“Catch of the Day: Humans and Marine Animals in Japan”

Exactly what it sounds like! Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through May 25

“City Views”

Birds-eye views of cities from the late 1400s. Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. December 14 through June 8

“From the Divine to the Mortal: Storytelling in Chinese Painting”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through October 19

“Hokusai | Monet”

Works by Claude Monet and Katsushika Hokusai. Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. February 8 through August 10

Kara Walker, 'unnamed'

“Kara Walker: Harper's Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated)”

Weisman Art Museum

First published in 1862, Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War collects numerous contemporary maps, portraits, and other illustrations from Winslow Homer that appeared in the magazine during the conflict. As you might expect, there’s a genteel coffee-table stateliness to the proceedings, ideal for Kara Walker to disturb with her trademark cut-paper silhouettes. Walker’s style, which draws upon exaggerated Black stereotypes and other crude graphics, has become so familiar over the years that it may no longer be as immediately startling as it once was, but this 2023 exhibit, organized by the New Britain Museum of American Art and The Museum Box, showcases her continued vitality. Free. 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 29—Keith Harris

“Night Trains”

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Halloween is over, and you know what that means: It’s Night Trains season at the Model Railroad Museum! If you’ve never been to the Model Railroad Museum, this is the way to experience it. They’ll turn down the house lights and let the miniature train models show off their cozy glow while they weave through towns that are buried in blizzards or lit up with holiday decorations. It’s quaint as hell; you’re gonna love it. There are some special nights on the books—we hear Santa shows up on December 14 and 21—and did we mention that the museum turns 90 friggin’ years old this year? No better time to visit this St. Paul gem. $15; free for children four and under. 3-7 p.m. Saturdays (check online for bonus nights). 668 Transfer Rd., Suite 8, St. Paul; tickets and more info here. Through February 22—Em Cassel

“Open Door XIV”

Sayed Hosain juries this group show featuring 200+ artists. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis. Through December 29

“Otto Dix: The War Portfolio”

See the German soldier’s horrific etchings from WWI. Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through August 31

“Pan Daijing: Sudden Places”

Poetry, memories, and disrupting experiences from the Berlin-based artist. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. January 16 through July 6

Paul Shambroom

“Paul Shambroom’s American Photographs”

Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. January 21 through March 8

“Russia’s Native Mushrooms: Botanical Watercolors by Alexander Viazmensky”

Expect ‘shrooms! The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis. Through February 9

“Sophie Calle: Overshare”

This playful exhibit features decades of adventures from the French artist, from inviting people to hang out in her bed to stalking a guy in Italy to letters written during a tumultuous marriage. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through January 26

“Stanley Whitney: How High the Moon”

A retrospective of the abstract artist spanning 50 years. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through March 16

“The Story of Queen Artemisia: Part One”

A collection of 10 tapestries woven in Paris in the early 17th century. Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. February 8 though August 17

“Transcendent Clay: The Kondō Family’s Path of Porcelain Innovations”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. March 1 though September 7

“Unveiling 1,000 Nesting Dolls”



The Museum of Russian Art

Did you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Museum of Russian Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 9, 2025—Keith Harris

Autumn Knight Provided

Dance & Theater

Book of Mormon

Two missionaries fuck around and find out. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; hennepinarts.org. December 10-15

Dancing with the Stars Tour

8 p.m. Northrop, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. February 14

Dealing With Dragons

An original adaptation of the beloved young adult fantasy novel by Patricia C. Wrede, presented by Phantom Chorus Theatre and Arts Nest Present. The Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find tickets here. January 17 through February 2

Dinner for One

A butler helps his boss celebrate her birthday and shenanigans ensue. Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; jungletheater.org. Through January 5

The Effect

A man and a woman seeking treatment for depression find themsevles in love… but is it real or is it the drug? Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; jungletheater.org. March 1-30

Hades Town

A mashup of the tales of Orpheus and King Hades. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; hennepinarts.org. February 11-16

The Heart Sellers

Two recent Asian expats bond and tell stories while making a Thanksgiving dinner. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find tickets online. Through January 25

Life of Pi

A man gets to know a tiger, hyena, and orangutan while shipwrecked. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; hennepinarts.org. March 4-9

The Little Mermaid

A 14-year-old girl escapes her controlling sea god father by selling her voice and marrying a land prince. Whimsical! Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; ordway.org. Through December 29

A Midsummer’s Night Dream

One of Shakespeare’s greatest comedies, featuring nymphs and imps, horny singles in the woods, and a play within a play. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find tickets online. February 1 through March 23

MN Opera: The Snowy Day

A young boy wonders at the beauty of the first snow. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; ordway.org. February 8-16

Out There 2025: Autumn Knight Live at the Walker, 2025

A new, Covid-era work by New York-based artist Autumn Knight. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find tickets here. February 20-22

Out There 2025: Boney Manilli

A man struggled to finish a work about ‘80s lip-syncers Milla Vanilla in this Edgar Arceneaux work. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find tickets here. January 23-25

Out There 2025: Cuckoo

Three robotic rice cookers join Jaha Koo to talk about South Korea. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find tickets here. February 6-8

Out There 2025: Exquisite Pain

In this piece from Forced Entertainment Productions a man and a woman tell and retell stories. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find tickets here. January 9-11

Parade

A Jewish newlywed is accused of a crime in smalltown Georgia. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; hennepinarts.org. January 21-26

TRIBE: A Touch of Red

Using boxing, Gaga dance, and nightclub prep, choreographer Shamel Pitts explores Black masculinity. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find tickets here. March 6-8

Twyla Tharp Dance: Diamond JubileeFeaturing Third Coast Percussion. 3 p.m. Northrop, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. January 26