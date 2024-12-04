Winter Guide 2024-25: Holiday Fun

Explore Racket's entire 2024-25 Winter Guide: music, comedy, holiday happenings, holiday shopping, and festivals/art/theater/dance.

Is it technically winter yet? No. Is it spiritually winter? Well… sure. We’re not officially in the holiday zone, which leads into the coldest, snowiest days of the year, but it’s a-looming. Here’s a collection of events that might help you get into the season, including movie screenings, holiday markets, and bars that have transformed for December.

Looking to do some holiday shopping? Check out our holiday pop-up guide, which we're updating weekly.

Santa Cycle Rampage

Holiday Happenings

The Loop Minneapolis

You had us at “festive and beer-fueled”! This Saturday is the 11th year of Twin Cities Santa Cycle Rampage, the bike ride that dares to ask: What if 100 or so cyclists dressed up in their finest North Pole-inspired outfits, covered their bikes in lights and tinsel, and rode around to a half-dozen breweries, spreading merriment (and having a few drinks) along the way? The ride starts at 10 a.m., but you can meet up at any stop—Utepils, La Doña, Broken Clock—and engage in the festivities as long as ya like. Prepare to be met with honks/cheers from the delighted/confused folks you pass throughout the day. Free. 10 a.m. 606 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; more info here. December 7—Em Cassel

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

North Loop Green

No, you’re not at the Union Depot in St. Paul or Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis. You’re in the North Loop, silly, and they have their own mega-Christmas market this year. Here 30 or so vendors will sell traditional holiday ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, felt dolls, hand-knit hats, beeswax candles, moss art, and more, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

Holiday Tree Lighting

Union Depot

If you’re planning on stopping by Union Depot’s holiday megamarket, this Saturday is a good day to do it. Not only is the market raging all day, but the evening will be filled with freebies and extra things to see and do. For the button and pin freaks out there (I know you’re reading), the St. Paul Winter Carnival will kick off the party by unveiling its collectible 2025 button, followed by holiday tunes from the Mistletones, free hot cocoa, craft activities, and fun for kids. At 7 p.m., folks will move outside to the North Plaza for the big ol’ tree lighting ceremony, which will boast a fireworks show and a sing-along. At 7:30 p.m., Union Depot will fire up an indoor movie screen for your millionth chance to see Elf (blankets and lawn chairs are welcome). Best of all, it’s all free. 5 to 9 p.m. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. December 7—Jessica Armbruster

European Christmas Market

Union Depot

It’s the big one, folks. Every year, Union Depot hosts a huge holiday market featuring local makers and crafters selling traditional gifts, including thick wool sweaters, giant beer steins, cured meats, wood toys, and tin ornaments. Each weekend there’ll be live music and traditional dance, as well as appearances from Krampus, sled dogs, Santa, and reindeer. Food options include savory brats, subs, and pretzels, as well as sweet treats like hot donuts and pies. Also important to know: There will be beer and gluhwein. Find more info at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

A gingerbread village Norway House

Gingerbread Wonderland

Norway House

This year, Minneapolis’s sweetest neighborhood turns 10, with well over 200 cozy shacks, sugarplum scenes, and mega-mansions set up at the Norway House. Check out smile-inducing works from kids, cool efforts from hobbyists, and architectural masterpieces from the pros. Oh, and about those bonus events: Most Thursdays throughout the season there’s the Hygge Happy Hour, with drink specials, live music, mini-markets, and a promised “cozy vibe” from 5 to 9 p.m. $15; $10 kids. Noon to 5 p.m. Tue. & Sun.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thu. 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find tickets and more info online. Through January 4—Jessica Armbruster

Glow Holiday Festival

CHS Field

That’s right, folks: It’s twinkling lights time. And this season, at CHS Field, millions of ‘em will be glittering, flashing, and syncing up to holiday tunes. Glow is a chance to enjoy friends and family, while also taking in the spectacle of electricity—without worrying about the Xcel bill. This year’s amenities include a 120-foot giant slide, a winterland forest, kinetic art installations you control via stationary bicycles, a playground for kids and teens, an illuminated maze, and a 300-foot zipline above it all because, sure, why not. Santa will be hanging out in a shack for kids, while Blitzen’s Lounge boasts hot eats and, blessedly, a full bar. $21.75 adults; $12.75 kids. 5 to 9 p.m. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find more info here. Through January 5, 2025—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Lights

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

For winter, the Arboretum has festooned its many trees with twinkling lights, creating a special one-mile stroll with plenty to see and do along the way. That includes a winter woods camp scene, a giant lit-up honeycrisp apple you can walk through, and live music most nights from chorale and orchestral groups. The warming house will have s’mores and other treats for sale, including a bar with warm drinks. At $30 a ticket it’s a bit spendy, but kids under 15 get in free on regular non-event nights. Check online for times, but the lights mostly run from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekends and 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; find more info here. Through January 5—Jessica Armbruster

The Star Wars Holiday Special

Bryant-Lake Bowl

Forget A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, or The Mandalorian—The Star Wars Holiday Special is the best Star Wars. It can never let you down or sully your childhood memories because it was a loud fart right out the gate. George Lucas hated it, so there was never any merch (until recently— goddamnit Disney). And it looks like hammered shit because the only copies out there are ripped from folks who managed to record the sole 1978 airing on VHS. See the one Star Wars thing to escape the clutches of the Dark Side as intended: mildly drunk/high in a theater with people yelling at the screen. Free with an unwrapped Toys for Tots donation; event poster proceeds benefit TPT. 3, 6, 9 p.m. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info at bryantlakebowl.com/theater. December 11—Jessica Armbruster

Holidazzle

Nicollet Mall

Does Holidazzle have nine lives or something? It began in the early 1990s as an illuminated downtown parade, spent a few good years as a Christmas village in the ‘10s, eventually morphed into a Loring Park festival, and kicked it in 2023 due to funding issues. But you can’t keep a good Holidazzle down, so it’s back this year in yet another form: an indoor-outdoor… thing! There will be stages featuring live entertainment, with Nur-D, chorale singers, ballet, and more on the schedule. The City Center will boast both an artsy putt-putt course and a rollerskating rink as well as a vintage market. Venture outside for interactive light installations. Santa will be here, and food, warm drinks, and a full bar can be found between 7th and 8th streets. Heck, you can get drunk at this thing during the Peppermint Pub Crawl. What more can you want? A parade? Well, not this year, folks. Just be glad Christmas Voltron managed to assemble this year, even if he’s missing an arm. Free. 4-9 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Nicollet Mall, between 6th Street and 11th Street, Minneapolis; find more details at holidazzle.com. December 18-22–Jessica Armbruster

Holidazzle Provided

A few more festive things, listed alphabetically:

A Christmas Carol

It’s the Guthrie’s bread and butter for a reason. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find tickets online. Through December 29

Black Nativity

Directed by Lou Bellamy, choreography by Marciano Silva dos Santos. Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul; penumbratheatre.org. December 5-22

Die Hard Trivia Nights

Hosted by Trivia Mafia. Find more info at triviamafia.com/diehard. Various Locations. Through December 23

Holiday Flicks at Parkway

Movie screenings at the Parkway are festive this month with Home Alone, Gremlins, Die Hard, and more. $5-$12. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December

Holidays Flicks at the Heights

The Heights also has a bunch of special screenings this month ranging from enduring hits (White Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street) to less traditional flicks (Brazil, Mommy Dearest). Heights Theatre, 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find the schedule here. Through December

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

A delightful holiday drag revue. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; hennepinarts.org. December 11

Letters To Santa…On the Rocks

Janelle Ranek takes on 10 different chaotic characters in this festive BLB tradition that changes every year. $20. 7 p.m. Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info at bryantlakebowl.com/theater. December 7, 14-15, 21-23

Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy

It’s a classic. Presented by A Dancer’s Place Productions. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find tickets here. December 14-22

Magic of Lights

Happy holidays, here’s a chance to drive through a shitton of twinkling lights. It costs $25 to $30 a car, or take your limo through like the big baller you are for $60. Viking Lakes, 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Through January 5

A Minnesota Nutcracker

Twin Cities Ballet presents this classic at two different venues. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville and Northrop, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. December 13-15, 20-21

Minni Dazzle

This charmingChristmas mini-fest returns for four days of special events, including a local biz market, tunes from choirs, Santa, a trivia night, drag bingo, and lotsa beer. Free. 5-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 2-7 p.m. Sat.; 1-5 p.m. Sun. Fulton Taproom, 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis; visit fultonbeer.com for the full deets. December 12-15

Miss Richfield 1981 – Phoney Baloney for the Holidays

Drag queen Miss Richfield takes the stage for a holiday celebration. Illusion Theater, 3754 Pleasant Ave. S., Minneapolis; illusiontheater.org. December 6-22

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

Why are you shouting at me? Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. December 6-7

Once Upon a Villain

Disney adults, this may be the holiday party for you. Festivities include a toy drive for kids in need, adoptable dogs, a Disney-forward holiday market, Disney karaoke, Disney trivia, Disney-inspired drinks, a villain-encouraged costume contest, and a brass band playing Christmas and Disney tunes. 11 a.m. to midnight. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; find the schedule of events for the day here. December 21

Schultz Family Lights

This home’s holiday lawn decor is so epic that it has its own Facebook page. Bring canned goods to donate to the Merrick Food Shelf. 5-10 p.m. daily. 1526 York Ave., St. Paul; find more info online. Through December

Scrooge in Rouge

A bawdy musical riff on Charles Dickens’s classic. Open Eye Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; find tickets here. Through December 29

Welcome to Hell this season. Hell's Kitchen

Holiday Bar Pop-Ups

Down Through the Chimney

Hotel Emery

Have you ever drunk a s’more? You can via this holiday menu. 215 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis; hotelemery.com/down-through-the-chimney.

Hell-a-Dazzle

Hell’s Kitchen

Is gothic Christmas kitsch a thing? Well it is at Hell’s Kitchen. 80 S. Ninth St., Minneapolis; hellskitcheninc.com/hell-a-dazzle.

Holiday Flight Club

Travail Basement Bar

At $134 and up this one ain’t cheap, but a reservation gets you eats showcasing traditional foods across the world, festive drink pairings, and other tasty treats. 4134 Hubbard Ave. N., Robbinsdale; travailkitchen.com/holidaybar.

Jingle Giles

Earl Giles Distillery

Featuring holiday lights, tasty eats, themed events, and holiday markets on Saturdays. 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; earlgiles.com.

Nico’s Navidad

Nico’s Taco and Tequila Bar

Once again, they’ve gone and transformed Nico’s into a holiday house. 2516 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; nicostacobar.com.

Red Nose Room

Red Cow Uptown

Head to the patio for an “aprés-ski chalet” offering festive menu items. 2626 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; redcowmn.com/minneapolis-uptown.

Winter Wonder Bar

Creekside Supper Club



Expect cheese curds and old fashioneds, but with extra tinsel. 4820 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; creeksidemn.com.