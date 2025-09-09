Say Goodbye to Palmer’s and Hello to Lots of Great Touring Bands With Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 9-15

I sure picked a lousy time to have a cold! In addition to the big Palmer's farewell blowout, a mess of great touring acts are coming to town. I may sneak out of the house once or twice before I'm back to 100, but I want to be careful—gotta be rested up for Rilo Kiley next week.

Tuesday, September 9

One Big Quilt @ Acadia

Orlando & the Rumors, berzica, Huhroon, headtriiip @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Sndwch, Knwbody, Ghoulish @ Cabooze

Tarbaby @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

DV4D @ Fillmore

Bonny Light Horseman with Angela Autumn @ Fine Line

Wet Leg Photo provided

—Jay Boller Wet Leg with Mary in the Junkyard @ First Avenue —Propelled by the horny and herky-jerky “Chaise Longue,” postpunkers Wet Leg emerged from the Isle of Wight with so much buzz in 2021 that, the following year, their Amsterdam Bar & Hall date was upgraded to First Ave’s Mainroom. Core members Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers rolled out something much more ambitious for their sophomore effort, Moisturizer , which arrived this past July. Killer singles ”Catch These Fists” and “CPR” teased a meatier and more complex sound than the band’s debut, and the visual campaign… well, the lead promo image (above) depicts some sort of ghoul at a family photo sesh, while others feature giant worms, eerie grins, and gnarly fingernails. Moisturizer represents a full-on transformation for a band that might’ve, at least visually, been confused with First Aid Kit years ago—loud, weird, lusty. Rock is back?

Room3 @ Indeed Brewing

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Story So Far @ Myth Live

Japanese Breakfast with Ginger Root @ Palace Theatre

Zen Open Jam @ Palmer’s

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

September Conspiracy Series featuring We Are the Willows and the Nunnery @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime with Jake LaBotz @ 331 Club

DL4 @ White Squirrel

Kneeland & Moreno (Residency) with Taylor James Donskey, Scott Hefte, & the Bury ‘Em Deep

Wednesday, September 10

Matty O’Reilly & Andy Ulseth with Eric Carlson @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Tony Sammis @ Carbone’s

Bernadette Spray and Friends @ Cedar Cultural Center

Shellshag, Al Scorch, Makin’ Out, Panel @ Cloudland

Jennifer and Kevin Are Friends Indeed @ Crooners

Grateful Gals @ Crooners

Barrington Levy @ Dakota

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Marcin @ Fine Line

Clover’s Daughter (Album Release) @ Green Room

Group Sound Journey @ Hewing Rooftop

MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mommy Log Balls (Residency) @ Mortimer’s

Mike Wolter & Friends @ Palmer’s

Touch of Malice with Cavernous Maw & Datura Dread @ Pilllar Forum

Boots and Needles, Emmy Woods @ Schooner Tavern

Wade Forster with Shelby Stone @ 7th St Entry

The What-have-yous with 10 Items Or Fewer @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Jack Klatt @ 331 Club

NO RESOLVE with Shallow Side and Above Snakes @ Turf Club

LiL G0$HA, CHOPXSTICK, Young Karter, Pretty Trixie, & KASZELLAW @ Underground Music

Arc de Soleil @ Varsity

Paul Bergen & Friends @ White Squirrel

Whiskey Wednesdays with Cole Diamond @ White Squirrel

Kiss the Tiger Madalyn Rowell

Thursday, September 11

Takeover Thursday @ Abi’s

Marti Moreno @ Acadia

Wisp with Dream, Ivory, and aldn @ Amsterdam

The Bitter Spills @ Aster Cafe

Michael Eckroth Trio @ Berlin

Tyler Francis @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Paperbacks, Toaster Ghost, Oliver Phibes @ Cloudland

Mary Cutrufello @ Crooners

ACME Jazz Company with Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ Crooners

Barrington Levy @ Dakota

The Roundabouts, Zoe Says Go @ Driftwood Char Bar

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Flatland Cavalry @ Fillmore

Your Own Knife, Slut Intent, Bin, Only Time, Melanerpes @ Flying V

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room

Big Tasty, Willie Waldman Project @ Hook and Ladder

Kiss the Tiger (Album Release) @ Icehouse—What drives Kiss the Tiger is the tension between the group’s meaty no-nonsense bar-band rock and Meghan Kreidler’s well-calibrated theatrics. On their new album, Infinite Love, Kreidler tries on a variety of vocal styles, at times even recalling Debbie Harry (though keeping less distance from her material), and the band keeps up with her musically. Definitely a band to see live.—Keith Harris What drives Kiss the Tiger is the tension between the group’s meaty no-nonsense bar-band rock and Meghan Kreidler’s well-calibrated theatrics. On their new album, Infinite Love, Kreidler tries on a variety of vocal styles, at times even recalling Debbie Harry (though keeping less distance from her material), and the band keeps up with her musically. Definitely a band to see live.

Buster Baxter @ DJ Big Reece @ Indeed

Lit Lords x Kamiyada @ The Loft

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Flamin’ Oh’s, Faith Boblett, Lonesome Dan Kase @ Mears Park

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gig and Cowboy John @ Minnesota Music Cafe

astrid hubbard flynn & aros e-v @ Mirror Lab

Splitscreen: Innovational Electronics Discovery @ Mortimer’s

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

DJ Bottle Service @ Palmer’s

LB Beistad with Little Lizard and the Cameras @ Pilllar Forum

Edie Rae Band, Mary Strand and the Garage @ Schooner Tavern

Ni/Co with Dylan Brady @ 7th St Entry

GB Leighton @ 318 Cafe

The Daily Norm with Emmy Woods and Squinny @ 331 Club

Neal Francis with Daisychain @ Turf Club

MAGnify @ Underground Music

Bessie Snow Presents “Apetit” @ Volstead’s

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Durow with Jantzonia, Cold Sweat, & Rich Garvey @ White Squirrel

CMAT Press photo

Friday, September 12

The Gentle Brass @ Acadia

Cherub with Sessy @ Amsterdam

Bill Giese & Tin Can Telephone with Kismet Rendezvous @ Aster Cafe

Dan Rodriguez & Heather Maloney @ Aster House

Dual Function @ Bear Cave

Mill City Hot Club @ Berlin

Ross Clowser Quartet (Album Release) @ Berlin

Andrew Broder @ Berlin

Nudie Nubies Burlesque @ Black Hart

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Neon Night: Color in Reverse, DJ Nuzmi, DJ Zero @ Can Can Wonderland

Ear Coffee VII feat. 26 Bats!, the Briefly Gorgeous, Hey ILY, and Mouthful @ Cedar Cultural Center

Big Woods Brass Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners

River: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Carly Simon @ Crooners

T. Mychael Rambo @ Dakota

Montoya Machine with Rogue Royal, Madam Driver, and Destroy the Planet @ Day Block Brewing

The Cameras with Eldest Daughter and Tarias and the Sound @ Day Block Brewing

Blue Lake, Jeffrey Becker and the Gentlemen @ Driftwood Char Bar

Blodwar, Heel, Taste of Vervain, Touch of Malice @ Eagles 34

Juke the Buffalo, the Lime Wires, Butterface @ Eagles 34

CMAT with Tele Novella @ Fine Line—Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson is a little much—OK, a lot much—with her self-deprecation as massive and wide-ranging as her desires. Three albums in, the Dublin singer-songwriter arrives at a title that aptly sums up her sound of her rootsy electronics—"Euro-Country—though CMAT’s titles rarely tell the whole story. The song “Euro-Country” is about being torn between home and the broader world beyond, while “Lord, Let That Tesla Crash” explores the complexity of mourning. Then again, “Take a Sexy Picture of Me,” which inspired a TikTok dance craze this summer, offers just what the title says, and on “The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station,” Thompson struggles against her irrational hatred of the overexposed celeb chef (“OK don't be a bitch/The man's got kids.”) Chappell Roan fans feeling adventurous should give CMAT a go.—Keith Harris Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson is a little much—OK, a lot much—with her self-deprecation as massive and wide-ranging as her desires. Three albums in, the Dublin singer-songwriter arrives at a title that aptly sums up her sound of her rootsy electronics—"Euro-Country—though CMAT’s titles rarely tell the whole story. The song “Euro-Country” is about being torn between home and the broader world beyond, while “Lord, Let That Tesla Crash” explores the complexity of mourning. Then again, “Take a Sexy Picture of Me,” which inspired a TikTok dance craze this summer, offers just what the title says, and on “The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station,” Thompson struggles against her irrational hatred of the overexposed celeb chef (“OK don't be a bitch/The man's got kids.”) Chappell Roan fans feeling adventurous should give CMAT a go.

Durry with Vial @ First Avenue—Minnesota’s current reigning pop-punk champions continue to make the most of their commitment to underachievement. On their latest album, —Keith Harris Minnesota’s current reigning pop-punk champions continue to make the most of their commitment to underachievement. On their latest album, This Movie Sucks , Durry sibs Austin and Taryn channel a variety of trivial and existential complaints into big, bashed-out choruses, tackling shitty jobs on “idk I just work here” and online rancor on “Bully” (“Everybody's fighting on the internet again”).

Katie Grigsby @ Ginkgo Coffee

Heatmakers: Beat Battle @ Green Room

Petty Comes Alive: An All-Star Tribute with guests Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball @ Hook and Ladder

Transmission Music Presents: A Decades Dance Party with DJ Jake Rudh @ Hook and Ladder

SoulFlower, Quietchild, Pity Party @ Icehouse

Mac Santiago Sextet @ Jazz Central

The Centuries with Lena & the LoveKills @ Uptown VFW

Disconcé: A Beyoncé Dance Party @ Lush

Rough House @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

The Walker Brothers @ Memory Lanes

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Children's Crusade, the Trapezoids, Echo Signal, CRYPT.ID @ Mortimer’s

DJ Diesel @ Mystic Lake

Los Dos de Tamaulipas @ Myth Live

Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds, Christy Costello, Bermuda Squares, Gay Witch Abortion, Black Widows, and Count Spookula @ Palmer’s

Do Re #MeToo @ Parkway

Yomchi with Waterworks and Clover’s Daughter @ Pilllar Forum

Cole Diamond Band @ Schooner Tavern

Amira Elfeky with Ally Nicholas and The Requiem @ 7th St Entry

Ninajirachi with Somewhere Special @ Studio B

Modern Wildlife, King Sized Coffin, Unattractive Giant Monster @ Terminal Bar

Richard Kriehn with Nicole Wilder & Grace Savard @ 318 Cafe

Ghostmouth, Super Flasher, Pew Pew @ 331 Club

Wargasm with Dropout Kings and Popstar @ Turf Club

Carver Commodore & nobody likes you pat @ Underground Music

Jerry Cantrell @ Uptown Theater

SCOOP @ Uptown VFW

Frankie Cosmos @ Varsity—Finding herself on the far side of 30 and slightly miffed that she hasn’t magically figured life out yet, onetime bedroom-pop whisperer Greta Kline encourages her band to assert itself ever so slightly on Frankie Cosmos’s sixth album, —Keith Harris Finding herself on the far side of 30 and slightly miffed that she hasn’t magically figured life out yet, onetime bedroom-pop whisperer Greta Kline encourages her band to assert itself ever so slightly on Frankie Cosmos’s sixth album, Different Talking . Though these 17 songs would fit on one side of an old TDK with room to spare, you get the sense that Kline could stretch a song out to a whole three minutes if she wanted. But, like, what’s the point? (She tops out at an epic 2:47, FYI.) Toting around “a tote bag filled with other tote bags” in a city where “everything’s a pothole or a restaurant/And smells like pot,” she can’t “keep from acting like I’m 27” and regrets that “my bitch heart is a fucker.” But there’s something unavoidably optimistic in that bright little voice of hers, and in the way she follows up “I still don’t know what I want” with “I’ll take one of each.” Most importantly, every tune here hits home—maybe because these songs never overstay their welcome.

Parisota @ Volstead’s

R&B Night: Sol & The Resonance, Soul Tribe, SophieeJ @ White Squirrel

Friday I’m in Love @ Zhora Darling

Yuh-huh Go, Malamiko, Soulflower, DJ Luzia Fuchsia @ Zhora Darling

Wadada Leo Smith and Amina Claudine Myers Photos provided

Saturday, September 13

Seismic City, Joe the Mechanic, Timisarocker, Garden Glow @ Acadia

Maranda’s Menagerie @ Amsterdam

Sam Graber Band @ Aster Cafe

Big Tunzy Entertainment @ Bazemnt

Ethan Ostrow/Dan Carpel @ Berlin

Blue Earth Sound (Album Release) @ Berlin

Akko @ Berlin

Mary Brewster’s Sparkle @ Black Hart

The 70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunker’s

Icewear Vezzo @ Cabooze

Far Far Away, Atomic Lights, & Maelstrom in the Harbor @ Can Can Wonderland

Michael August @ Carbone’s

Caydence Fest Live @ Caydence Coffee and Records

From Barry: The Perfect Pop Songs of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees @ Crooners

Colleen Raye and Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners

The Quality of Mercer: Johnny Mercer Songs with Maud Hixson & Rick Carlson @ Crooners

One Night Only: Elton John Tribute @ Crooners

Dead Days of Summer: Blues for Allah @ Day Block Brewing

The Fabulous Hackmasters, Frannie Crego, Dragnet, Earload @ Driftwood Char Bar

Is This Thing On?, Grand Lilac, the Envies @ Dusty’s

Swinging on Star @ Eagles 34

Andrew Weathers, Adam Linz, Luke Martin, Noah Ophoven-Baldwin @ Eagles 34

Brewgrass 2025 @ 56 Brewing

That Mexican OT @ Fillmore —Baytown rapper Virgil Gazca’s abbreviated subtitle stands for “Outta Texas,” and with his warm drawl and rolled Rs he’s been honing his “grito ranchero” sound for about five years now. A 2023 collab with Paul Wall, “Johnny Dang,” brought him into the mainstream, and his latest album, Recess, begins with an obligatory “I hate bein’ famous” intro. But after he gets that out of his system, the rapper gets back to enjoying his proudly lowlife self. He even sings a country jam or two.

Jeremy Jordan & Age of Madness with Alley Eyes @ Fine Line

Hot in Herre⏤2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue

Blame Not the Bard @ Fulton Taproom

The Jazz Room @ A Journey to the Heart of New Orleans @ Granada

Hawt M3ss @ Green Room

GRRRL SCOUT: Off the Cuff @ Hook and Ladder

Self-Evident, Lovely Dark, DOSH @ Icehouse

Kevin Gamble @ Jazz Central

Skitzo Fonik @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Zero Fox @ Memory Lanes

Terry Quiet Band @ Midway Saloon

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Alexis Rose @ Modist Brewing

PV$$Y CNTRL @ Mortimer’s

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Mystic Lake

Shoreline Mafia @ Myth Live

2025-2026 Season Sampler @ Orchestra Hall

Sandipan Samajpati @ O’Shaughnessey

The Right Here @ Palmer’s

Ray Gun Youth with Maalamiko, Berzica, and Magick Flavour Station @ Pilllar Forum

Tommy Bentz Band @ Schooner Tavern

Selby Ave Jazzfest @ Selby Ave. & N. Milton St.—A community celebration unlike any other for 24 years now, JazzFest is actually a three-day event, with masterclasses at Walker West Music Academy on Friday and Sunday. But the live outdoor event on Saturday is its centerpiece. Hosted by T. Mychael Rambo, the fest features Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles, the Yuko Mabuchi Trio, HeyArlo, and Brio Brass this year. The whole shebang kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with a “flash mob band”—bring your own horn or stringed instrument and join in.—Keith Harris A community celebration unlike any other for 24 years now, JazzFest is actually a three-day event, with masterclasses at Walker West Music Academy on Friday and Sunday. But the live outdoor event on Saturday is its centerpiece. Hosted by T. Mychael Rambo, the fest features Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles, the Yuko Mabuchi Trio, HeyArlo, and Brio Brass this year. The whole shebang kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with a “flash mob band”—bring your own horn or stringed instrument and join in.

Nature TV with Runner and Bobby @ 7th St Entry

Nola Rave @ Terminal Bar

Michael Monroe & Cryote @ 318 Cafe

USPOP with Jon Reine @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Farewell Milwaukee with LAAMAR and Jacob Mullis @ Turf Club

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Patrick Adkins @ Volstead’s

AACM@60 @ Walker Art Center—The Chicago-based Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, an arts org like no other, is hitting the big six-oh this year. And to celebrate how ingeniously the AACM has expanded jazz in challenging directions since the ’60s, the Walker is bringing in trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith and pianist Amina Claudine Myers, two of the AACM’s key figures, to perform their meditative 2024 recording Keith Harris The Chicago-based Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, an arts org like no other, is hitting the big six-oh this year. And to celebrate how ingeniously the AACM has expanded jazz in challenging directions since the ’60s, the Walker is bringing in trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith and pianist Amina Claudine Myers, two of the AACM’s key figures, to perform their meditative 2024 recording Central Park’s Mosaics of Reservoir, Lake, Paths and Gardens . This event will also celebrate the AACM’s Minnesota connections: Local jazz master Douglas Ewart will play his unique hand-crafted instruments as he leads a group called Inventions, which includes innovative vocalist Mankwe Ndosi and a dynamite rhythm section of Melvin Gibbs and Davu Seru.—

Not A Number with Lost Island & Smokin' Joe @ White Squirrel

Mammoth Moth @ White Squirrel

QRRRKY @ White Squirrel

Chanel Beads with Maria Somerville @ Zhora Darling

Hotline TNT Press photo

Sunday, September 14

Musettikka @ Acadia

SUSTO with Johnny Delaware @ Amsterdam

Haim, Dora Jar @ Armory—The music critic establishment generally agreed that the 2020 Haim release, Women In Music Pt. III, represented a serious leveling up for the sisterly rock trio. It took me a bit to warm up to the follow up, June’s I Quit, but now I… simply can’t stop listening to it! Leader Danielle Haim handed co-production duties to ex-Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij for obvious reasons: The album is a scorched-earth breakup record about her ex-boyfriend/longtime co-producer Ariel Rechtshaid, who comes off really poorly in Danielle's lyrical account of the split. As Danielle spills her guts over 15 tracks, her sisters back her up with the band’s most adventurous run of sounds yet, from the sleek R&B of single “Relationships” to the Modest Mousey indie-rock of “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out” to the raw country-folk of “Blood on the Streets.” It’s my favorite album of 2025 so far.—Jay Boller The music critic establishment generally agreed that the 2020 Haim release, Women In Music Pt. III, represented a serious leveling up for the sisterly rock trio. It took me a bit to warm up to the follow up, June’s I Quit, but now I… simply can’t stop listening to it! Leader Danielle Haim handed co-production duties to ex-Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij for obvious reasons: The album is a scorched-earth breakup record about her ex-boyfriend/longtime co-producer Ariel Rechtshaid, who comes off really poorly in Danielle's lyrical account of the split. As Danielle spills her guts over 15 tracks, her sisters back her up with the band’s most adventurous run of sounds yet, from the sleek R&B of single “Relationships” to the Modest Mousey indie-rock of “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out” to the raw country-folk of “Blood on the Streets.” It’s my favorite album of 2025 so far.

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Banks @ Fillmore

Effy + Kwey Present: Off Wax feat. Mati @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Brian Naughton @ Cabooze

Communion @ Cabooze

Darren Kiely with Ryan McMullan @ Cedar Cultural Center

An Imaginary Soiree at Downton Abbey @ Crooners

Joyful Storm with the Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra @ Crooners

Dominique Fils-Aimé @ Dakota

Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Somewhere Nice Someday, Tehom, askSERPENT, Din Drone @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Marina @ Fillmore

B.O.B. @ Fine Line

Music of Disney + More for Kids @ First Avenue

Noah Reid @ Fitzgerald Theater

Swag @ Hewing Rooftop

Body High @ Hook and Ladder

Campfire Music Foundation Benefit Concert ft. Mayyadda, MøthKid, & More @ Icehouse

Flash Dance with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Cabaret with Jen-Burleigh Bentz @ Metronome Brewery

Retro Rhythms with DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer’s

Palmer’s Final Blowout @ Palmer’s—This 11-hour marathon swan song for Palmer’s was assembled to include “who we consider family and loyal supporters,” —Jay Boller This 11-hour marathon swan song for Palmer’s was assembled to include “who we consider family and loyal supporters,” Picked to Click finisher /Palmer's booker Christy Costello tells the Strib. “Mainly, I picked folks I know who have been supporting Palmer’s by always playing here no matter if it were inside or out.” You can see the sprawling list of names here (Cactus Blossoms, Scrunchies, Nato Coles), but do know that the Brass Messengers intend to lead a NOLA-style jazz funeral from the patio stage into the boozy 119-year-old institution before Cornbread Harris, 98, shuts it down for good from his perch at the piano. For a lot more on what killed Palmer’s and what we’ll miss when it’s gone, please consult the outstanding longread Racket published this past Friday. RIP to a great fucking bar, man.

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

FACS with Upright Forms and Unstable Shapes @ 7th St Entry—There was plenty of competition, but these brooding Chicago postpunks put on the best set I caught at this year’s Caterwaul festival at Mortimer’s. They’re named for Factory Records’ numbering system, they’re more keen on division than joy, and they generate a mood rather than stirring up drama. On their latest, —Keith Harris There was plenty of competition, but these brooding Chicago postpunks put on the best set I caught at this year’s Caterwaul festival at Mortimer’s. They’re named for Factory Records’ numbering system, they’re more keen on division than joy, and they generate a mood rather than stirring up drama. On their latest, Wish Defense , Brian Case intones lyrics that could be Verso titles (“A revolt against desire”) in a disarmingly plainspoken tone as his architectural but tune-adjacent guitar builds atop the blocky rhythms hewn by drummer Noah Leger and bassist Jonathan Van Herik. Rounding out the lineup are two of the best neo-postpunk bands in town right now, Unstable Shapes and Upright Forms.

Bumblebee Music @ Sociable Cider Werks

Emmy Woods, Rachel Calvert @ 331 Club

Be'lakor with Solemn Vision @ Turf Club

Hotline TNT @ Underground Music—Are Hotline TNT local? The folks at the Current seem to think so. But here at Racket we abide by what we call —Keith Harris Are Hotline TNT local? The folks at the Current seem to think so. But here at Racket we abide by what we call the Hold Steady Rule : A band must be formed within the state of Minnesota or currently reside here to be considered local. Still, I’m happy to give this shoegaze+ unit some love, especially since main man Will Anderson’s playlist of 15 songs that made him “ Think It Was Cool to Be From the Twin Cities ” include not just the obligatory Prince and 'Mats but also the Big Wu and Love-cars. On their third album, Raspberry Moon , Hotline TNT grow and develop in the way you hope for from a band: Anderson’s vocals emerge from behind the distorted scrim of guitars, the guitars themselves squeal and jangle and thrum in a greater variety of ways, and the “na-na-na” chorus of “Julia’s War” is catchier than most anything the competition’s dreamed up lately.

Open Jazz Jam with Pete J. Johnson @ Volstead’s

Caitlin Robertson with Wildrose Fox @ White Squirrel

Love Lake, Tender Comrade, & Briefcase @ Zhora Darling

Monday, September 15

Rafiq Bhatia @ Berlin

Riff Rangers @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Keyon Harrold @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke ‘n’ Band @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Lawrence El Presents: The Mintroludes @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Jupiter Johnson with Vice Chair and Perv Googles @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Womenfolk Presents: Sammie Jean Cohen @ 331 Club

Mystery Skulls @ Turf Club

June Henry and Cyprus Hartford @ Underground Music

Night Heat @ White Squirrel

Pinched., Willingdone, & Topiary Blush @ Zhora Darling