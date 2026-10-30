RacketCast, Ep. 64: Ballot Banter Feat. Election Guru Naomi Kritzer

You know her, you love her, she's Naomi Kritzer, the accomplished St. Paul sci-fi author who moonlights as the compiler of every Twin Citian's favorite election guide. We talk big races, small races, and this year's weirdo fringe U.S. Senate candidate, with whom you're already familiar 🕷️

Study up—Tuesday is Election Day!

Kritzer's latest book, Obstetrix, dropped this past June. If you value her free election guide, throw some bucks at the fundraiser she's organizing on behalf of TIGERRS.

But before we get into the tarantula tossing of it all, we've gotta enjoy a round of What I Learned in Racket. Here's what we learned:

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Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!