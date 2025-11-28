RacketCast, Ep. 40: Avoiding Death, Getting Weirder, Writing Memoirs Feat. Mary Lucia

Wishing you and yours a joyous and spiritually fulfilling Black Friday. Make sure your frenzied consumerism arrives at What Doesn't Kill Me Makes Me Weirder and Harder to Relate To, the brand-new memoir from Mary Lucia.

The longtime Twin Cities DJ stopped by Racket HQ to talk about her book, and my goodness did we enjoy a long, fascinating conversation about Lucia helping launch REV105, becoming the drive-time star at 89.3 the Current, and enduring a stalker who turned three years of her life into a waking nightmare. These days, Looch is teaching the youth how to do radio at our favorite frequency, Radio K. (Editor's note: We're experimenting with new recording software, which slightly fucked up the intro recording quality... skip to the 25-minute mark to hear the Lucia interview in pristine sound.)

Catch two, count 'em two, upcoming What Doesn't Kill Me release parties—December 9 at the Granada Theater with past RacketCast guest Lizz Winstead (more info here) and December 10 at the Landmark Center with Andrea Swensson (more info here).

Before all that, we field reader voicemails for Turkey of the Year snubs and, of course, conduct another thrilling installment of What I Learned In Racket...

