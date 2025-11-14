RacketCast, Ep. 39: Biggest MN Turkeys of 2025

A sincere and gratitude-stuffed "gobble, gobble" to all our RacketCast listeners ahead of this, one of the final episodes before Thanksgiving.

As such, we're talkin' turkey—local folks deserving of our unenviable "Biggest MN Turkeys of 2025" designation, that is. (How did we possibly come up with this idea?) Em, Keith, and Jay go around the horn, picking the biggest fools, phonies, and/or foes of '25 and then riffing on 'em accordingly. If you're sensitive to overuse of gobbling sound effects, you may want to skip this ep.

Did we miss any egregious turkeys? Call our hotline (619-RACKTIP, 619-722-5847) with your nominations—we'll play your voicemails on the next episode!

