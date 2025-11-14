Skip to Content
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 39: Biggest MN Turkeys of 2025

No disrespect to actual turkeys—we're talkin' local bozos.

10:23 AM CST on November 14, 2025

Gobble? Gobble.

5Comments

A sincere and gratitude-stuffed "gobble, gobble" to all our RacketCast listeners ahead of this, one of the final episodes before Thanksgiving.

As such, we're talkin' turkey—local folks deserving of our unenviable "Biggest MN Turkeys of 2025" designation, that is. (How did we possibly come up with this idea?) Em, Keith, and Jay go around the horn, picking the biggest fools, phonies, and/or foes of '25 and then riffing on 'em accordingly. If you're sensitive to overuse of gobbling sound effects, you may want to skip this ep.

Did we miss any egregious turkeys? Call our hotline (619-RACKTIP, 619-722-5847) with your nominations—we'll play your voicemails on the next episode!

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

