Luminary Loppet, Solidarity Protests, Hammsgiving: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Lunar New Year at Arbeiter.

MONDAY 2.2

Arbeiter’s Fifth Anniversary

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

Arbeiter Brewing is turning five, and they’re doing it with a big ol’ week of events. On Monday, the Longfellow brewery will release their annual anniversary stout, Foundation, and on Tuesday, they’ve added a special round of Arbeiter trivia to their weekly Trivia Mafia night. Wednesday there’s a Black History Month art market with Blackbird Revolt, and Thursday there’s a pils party honoring HaHa Pils, the best German pils in the world, according to the World Beer Cup. Friday is a benefit for local musician Matt Engelstad, who suffered a brain aneurysm and lives in America, so you know his bills have piled up. And Saturday is Arbeiter’s annual Lunar New Year celebration, with a market, food (including a special collab with Bao Bao Buns), and live performances. Here’s to five more years and then some! 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Drum Protest

Downtown Minneapolis

OK, this one’s about as time sensitive as Event Horizon recommendations get: Twin Cities Drum Collective is staging an anti-ICE protest at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon that’ll make noise throughout downtown Minneapolis. “This is not a march or rally,” the press release stipulates. “It is a sustained, sound-based protest designed to create repeated public encounters as people move through downtown during peak departure and transit hours.” In practice, that’ll look like 60+ drummers from around the state sounding their thunderously peaceful opposition to a fascist government’s deadly siege on a great Midwestern city. “We have a lot of drummers committed,” T.C. Drum Collective founder/Dillinger Four kit basher Lane Pederson tells Racket. “Should be loud!” Give ‘em hell. Free. 3:30-6 p.m. 500 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

WEDNESDAY 2.4

Practice As A Show: Poliça Residency

Icehouse

Ever wonder how Poliça records an album? Well, during this three-week residency, you’ll get a little peek behind the scenes. The band is taking over Icehouse to craft a followup to 2025’s Dreams Go. "Audience participation will be welcomed," they say. The material won’t be entirely unfamiliar—they’ll warm up with some of your Poliça faves before they get to work on the new stuff. 21+. $15/$18. 8 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Wednesdays through February 18—Keith Harris

THURSDAY 2.5

Hammsgiving

Black Hart of St. Paul

I always forget that the Hamm’s bear’s name is “Sasha.” Such an odd choice for a budget beer brand! But we love droopy-eyed ol’ Sasha, who will be available for photos at Black Hart tonight to help the bar celebrate Hammsgiving. They’ll also have Hamm’s gift basket giveaways, and that’s not all: Tonight, and for the rest of the month, Black Hart will have Hamm's on tap for just $3. In many ways, it’s the Hamm’s that keeps on giving. Free. 6-9 p.m. 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Giorgio Moroder: Mood Engineer/A Celebration of Giorgio Moroder

Trylon + Berlin



You gotta love a collab between two great orgs. Over the course of the month, the Trylon will screen four films that were scored by the disco godfather: two sexed up Paul Schrader entries (Cat People, American Gigolo) along with freaky children’s tale The NeverEnding Story and Alan Parker’s brutal Midnight Express. And on Thursday, Berlin is getting in on the action with a tribute to the disco pioneer’s musical legacy. Leopard Tree Dream will explore Moroder’s affinity with Krautrock, Mudd will perform a set drawn from his film scores, and Dory Kahalé will close the night with a Moroder DJ set. A Celebration of Giorgio Moroder: $20. 7:30 p.m. 204 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Giorgio Moroder: Mood Engineer: 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through February 24—Keith Harris



Meet at Mia: Visionaries

Mia

Cracking the notoriously icy social shells of Minnesotans? Not easy, and something we explored in great detail last summer. Making friends is even tougher in the wintertime, so the folks at Mia organized this free series aimed at “creating, connecting, and kicking back… No registration or secret handshake required.” Timed to Black History Month, this week’s installment features a concert from Obi Original and the Black Atlantics; learn more about Obi's local Afrobeats takeover in this lovely profile from Racket's Keith Harris. Poet Dralandra Larkins will be there helping attendees craft watercolor affirmation cards, special tours will take you to works by great Black artists, and DJ McShellen will kick off the party inside the museum lobby. Food and drink? You bet your friend-making ass those’ll be available for purchase. Free. 5-8:30 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Xavier Tavera

FRIDAY 2.6

“Xavier Tavera: Unsettled”

Cruise

There was a dearth of music venues in Uptown proper following the closing of the Uptown Bar in 2009. But with places like the Green Room and Uptown Theater, that problem has been remedied. Still, there’s another dearth in the area: Except for the Uptown Art Fair, which eventually rebranded and moved to… not-Uptown, galleries have been a scarcity. That’s changing this week with the opening of Cruise, a gallery funded by Minneapolis’s Arts & Culture Vibrant Storefront program. They’ll be hosting their first show and reception this Friday, featuring the work of local Latinx photographer Xavier Tavera, founder of Grupo Soap de Corazon. For “Unsettled,” he has taken his pics of January’s protests and upheaval and juxtaposed them with serene Minnesota landscapes. Check it out at Friday’s opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. 3008b Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through April 22—Jessica Armbruster

Sudan Archives Photo by Alex Black

SATURDAY 2.7

Sudan Archives

Fine Line

“Hey, it’s me,” Brittney Parks announces on the lead track to her latest album, The BPM. “Did you miss me?” And you know, I kinda did. As its title suggests, the follow up to Sudan Archives’ 2022 breakthrough, Natural Brown Prom Queen, is more focused on the dancefloor. More explicitly, it’s about a life in motion, about figuring out who you are on the fly, partly by using the women you idolize and desire as mirrors into your beliefs and ambitions. Parks livens up a truckload of Rust Belt dance styles with her violin, which can conjure up disco strings, East African folk, or country fiddle. I caught her at the Fine Line in 2022 and it was the best show I saw that year. 18+. $39.57-$138.65. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Luminary Loppet

Lake of the Isles

Unlike last week’s Loppet Festival, you don’t have to speed through the course, unless you want to. But taking your time is part of the fun. Along the way you’ll find giant ice structures, including a glowing pyramid, fire dancers spinning flaming orbs over their heads, bonfires to keep you warm, and sustenance like hot cocoa and s’mores. After your trek—which you can do via snowshoe, cross-country skis, or just some boots and warm winter gear—be sure to stop by the Luminary Party, where you’ll find beer from Pryes, live music from local bands, food trucks, and a heated tent. Proceeds from the event benefit the Loppet Foundation. $35; $15 kids. 6-10 p.m. 2500 Lake Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis; find tickets and more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Frost Fest

Pearl Park

If you spend any amount of time near me, odds are I’ll bore you with one of my favorite south Minneapolis factoids: Pearl Park used to be Pearl Lake before the city drained it. Armed with that knowledge, you’ll be the belle of the conversational ball at Frost Fest, the Hale/Page/Diamond Lake Community Association's annual wintertime bash at the park. We're talkin': sledding (though Pearl isn't the greatest sledding park), food trucks, bonfires with s'mores, snow art, ice skating (Pearl excels there!), a mini fat- bike course set up by Tangletown Bikes, medallion hunt, luminary walk, and, crucially, neighborly vibes galore. Free. 6-8 p.m. 414 E Diamond Lake Rd., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Rawr! Feld Motorsports

Monster Jam

U.S. Bank Stadium

Time to put on your Grave Digger T-shirt and yell at the big trucks: Monster Jam is back at U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend. They’ve got the one that looks like a shark, the one that looks like Scooby Doo, the one that looks like a mean old bull… you know the drill. Watch ‘em all fly off jumps and do backflips and whip shitties in the dirt. Never been to a Monster Jam before? Check out this compilation of the best Monster Jam moments (it’s mostly crashes and explosions), fall in love instantly, and then get your tickets here. $31.20-$33.85. 5 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. Sun. 401 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis. Also Sunday—Em Cassel

Solidarity With Columbia Heights Public Schools



Columbia Heights Public Schools Headquarters



No, it isn’t just Minneapolis. It isn’t just St. Paul. Homeland Security goons have been wilding through the suburbs as well—especially our diverse first-ring ‘burbs. Columbia Heights, with a population that’s nearly 50% people of color, and more than 20% foreign-born, has been a particular target, especially its schools. You may know Columbia Heights is the home of recently released bunny-hatted icon Liam Conejo Ramos; you may also know that four other Columbia Heights children are in Texas detention centers. And just today, classes were canceled across the district because of a bomb threat, while ICE was staging in school parking lots. So yes, this town needs our solidarity. The march begins at CHPS HQ and ends at Valley View Elementary. Let’s show these thugs that if they mess with one Minnesota community, they mess with us all. Free. 1 p.m. 1440 49th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Art Shanties

ONGOING

Art Shanty Projects

Lake Harriet

Historically, it’s the Winter Carnival that gets all the national attention. But the Art Shanties are the Twin Cities’ most iconic cold weather event. For over 20 years artists, scientists, musicians, and dreamers have set up shop on a frozen lake, inviting folks to immerse themselves in a wonderland of artsy ice fishing shanties. “We are very fortunate to foster an incredibly loving and kind, aware and engaged community of artists and organizers, and we find our role in this moment to be offering nourishment—a space to gather and see each other,” a recent Instagram post states on the current political climate. “We are here for you. We stand with you.” This year, they’ll foster that community via 20 shanties and a variety of free-roaming creatives. Shanties include the Beaver Shanty, where you will become a beaver and learn about their ways; the Free Store Shanty, where you can donate warm items or take something with you; and Medusa (Club Med), a dance shanty where you can get your groove on. There will also be yoga sessions, square dancing, an art bike parade, poetry readings, and other interactive happenings during each weekend. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 8—Jessica Armbruster

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Walker Art Center

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk got a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center last fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work is arranged in sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota Ice Castle

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

We’re talking about the good kind of ice here, which has been stacked, packed, and shaped into whimsical creations. The fairgrounds isn’t just the home of the Great Minnesota Get-Together; the site hosts festivals, showcases, and expos year-round. Winter is an especially busy time. Next week, it will welcome Saint Paul Winter Carnival revelers with all kinds of things to see and do. But first we’ve got an ice castle, which will endure through February—weather permitting. Icy things to explore include caverns, giant slides, tiny secret passageways, and twinkling trails filled with lights. There will also be a polar pub serving up warm drinks, snowtubing, live music nights, and ice sculptures created by artists both local and international. Reservations are required; find dates, times, and tickets at icecastles.com/minnesota. $13-$26. Thu.-Mon. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Through February 21—Jessica Armbruster

Winter SKOLstice

Viking Lakes

The Vikings might train out here, but all you have to do is hang out. This winter, Viking Lakes is hosting a variety of wintertime things to do. During the holidays, there’s the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru holiday lights trail. Other festive things include weekly visits from Santa, free Christmas movie nights, and bingo sessions, as well as live music and lots of games on the big screen. There’s also a free skating rink with open skate hours (bring skates or rent them onsite) and a warming house with hot drinks. Many events are free; some are ticketed. Check online to RSVP. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Now through February 22—Jessica Armbruster

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights throughout January. $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel