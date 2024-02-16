Opinion
Let’s Talk About Accumulating Stuff—and Getting Rid of It—in This Friday’s Open Thread
It's time once again for you to talk about whatever you want here on Racket.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
The 13 Best Twin Cities Sledding Hills—Visit ‘Em NOW!
Look folks, we've been sitting on this story for weeks. Blame the melting planet!
Freeloader Friday: 46 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Craft Coffee Fest, dance parties, karaoke with Skaterapolis, and viral video sensation the Northernettes hit the ice.
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
Racket Depends on Readers Like You
We produce the same fun and fearless journalism City Pages specialized in since 1979: Twin Cities news, politics, music, arts, culture, civic oddities, food and drink, and theater, plus local angles galore. And we do it in a way that doesn't suck to read. Readers like you make our little newsroom possible.
Subscribe Today →
Adam Sandler Compared Wolves’ Anthony Edwards to Paul Newman
Plus more bad chemicals in Cheerios, LUSH is transforming into a non-profit, and what happened to Michelangelo’s Masterpizzas in today's Flyover news roundup.
This Week on the Big Screen: Anarchic Czechs, Archival Flicks, and Sexy Robbers
Pretty much every movie you can catch in Twin Cities theaters this week.