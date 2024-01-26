Opinion
Let’s Talk About Moving in This Friday’s Open Thread
It's time once again for us to turn Racket over to you, the readers.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
Welcome to Losersville!
Plus whole lotta labor links, muddying the Muddy Paws miracle, and celebs galore Up North in today's Flyover news roundup.
Wait—So Minnesota Gives Out Unsolicited PEE License Plates?
Well... not exactly. But for a lucky few: yes.
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
"When we heard that some of the area's best A&E writers were kicking off Racket, we knew we wanted in! As one of the first advertisers, The Walker is proud to support the talented, dedicated Racket staff."—Rachel Joyce of the Walker Art Center
LEARN MORE →
Freeloader Friday: 87 Free Things To Do This Weekend
It's kinda gross out, so let's just pretend it feels like winter. Also, as pointed out by several wonderful readers, check to see if any given event has been canceled before attending—the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships got nixed at the last minute due to poor ice on Lake Nokomis.
More Like Air Pain: MSP Fares Up 48% Since 2021
Plus a weed czar fiasco postmortem, doom for downtown Minneapolis's last artist collective, and a GoFundMe for small businesses after a fire in today's Flyover news roundup.