On the Big Screen This Week: Imagined Futures, Nasty Nazis, and the French

Big week for new series and fests. This weekend, the Walker begins its summer-long series "Compelling Speculations on Human Survival," curated by writer adrienne maree brown. Meanwhile, the Trylon continues its summer-long series "Nazis... We Hate These Guys." And a French film festival at the Main serves up three Juliette Binoche oldies along with more current fare.

As far as new movies go, I finally got around to seeing F1 and also caught 40 Acres. Reviews below.

Special Screenings

Thursday, July 10

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

And somehow people still kept forming rock bands after this. All week. Showtimes, prices, and more info here.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

Emagine Willow Creek

Shawn Mendes singing Pasek and Paul songs? Sometimes it’s good not to have kids. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

Crash (1997)

Emagine Willow Creek

Dumb guy who thinks he’s watching Crash (2004): “When do we get to the part where they tell me that racism is bad?” $11.60. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Paris Is Burning (1990)

The Heights

Absolutely essential document of NYC ballroom culture in the ’80s. $13. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Garfield Movie (2024)

Marcus West End

Garfield has a dad? No he doesn’t. That isn’t true. 12 p.m. More info here.

Migration (2023)

Riverview Theater

Some ducks have a crazy vacation. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Spirited Away (2001)

Riverview Theater

The best. $5. 9:30 p.m. Friday 11:30 p.m. Saturday 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 p.m. More info here.

The Parent Trap (1998)

Sibley Manor Apartments

No parents were harmed in the making of this film. Dusk. Free. More info here.

The Fall Guy (2024)

Victory Park

Ryan Gosling, you are no Lee Majors. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Friday, July 11

The Wild Robot (2024)

Alamo Drafthouse

You’ll believe a robot can teach a goose to fly. Also Monday-Wednesday. $7. 12 p.m. More info here.

Wicked (2024)

Armatage Park

Finally, a musical about Oz. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

Emagine Willow Creek

“It’s a game mommy used to play on her phone, sweetie.” $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Art of Nothing (2024)

Main Cinema

A Belgian painter resettles in France to paint his masterpiece, but quirky townspeople interfere. Part of Lumières Françaises. $14. 7 p.m. Tuesday 4 p.m. More info here.

Wild Diamond (2024)

Main Cinema

A Belgian painter resettles in France to paint his masterpiece, but quirky townspeople interfere. Part of Lumières Françaises. $14. 9:30 p.m. Sunday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Sweet Song and Flying Objects

Open Eye Theater

“An evening of stop-motion animation and cinematic puppetry.” Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

A Bug's Life (1998)

Sovereign Starts Seedling Co.

Not to be confused with Antz. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Trylon

Based on the beloved Atari 2600 game. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:30 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Black Panther (2018)

Walker Art Center

Team Killmonger, to be quite honest. Also Saturday. $12/$15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, July 12

Unforgiven (1992)

Alamo Drafthouse

New blood joins this Earth, and quickly he's subdued through constant pained disgrace etc. $14.14. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

The Muppet Movie (1979)

Emagine Willow Creek

Featuring all your kids’ favorite stars: Charles Durning, Edgar Bergen, and, of course, Orson Welles! Also Sunday & Wednesday. $12.60. 1:50 & 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Main Cinema

Olivier Assayas’s riff off The Bitter Tears of Petra Van Kant, with Juliette Binoche and Kristen Stewart. Part of Lumières Françaises. $14. 11 a.m. Tuesday 12:30 p.m. More info here.

The Ties That Bind Us (2024)

Main Cinema

The story of a single father, a childless woman, and a six-year-old. Part of Lumières Françaises. $14. 2 p.m. Monday 4 p.m. More info here.

Niki (2024)

Main Cinema

The story of French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle. Part of Lumières Françaises. $14. 4:40 p.m. Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Animale (2024)

Main Cinema

An escaped bull terrorizes a French village. Part of Lumières Françaises. $14. 7 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. More info here.

Angels in the Outfield (1994)

McRae Park

Weird fuckin’ movie. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Wicked (2024)

East Side Sculpture Park

An outdoor singalong. Free. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, July 13

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

Ah, that good ol’ counterculture sexism. Also Thursday. Find prices, showtimes, and more info here.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Trylon

Now that’s what I call archaeology! $8. 8 p.m. 7 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Twin Peaks (1990)

Grandview 1&2

They’re screening the whole first season. Tonight it’s episodes two and three. $14.44. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Virgin Suicides (1999)

Grandview 1&2

One of the blondest movies ever made. $14.44. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire (2024)

Main Cinema

She wasn’t just Aimé’s wife. Part of Lumières Françaises. $14. 12 p.m. Wednesday 12 p.m. More info here.

Three Colors: Blue (1993)

Main Cinema

Juliette Binoche is a widow grappling with her late composer’s husband’s unfinished score, and with her relationship to him. Part of Lumières Françaises. $14. 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Code: Unknown (200)

Main Cinema

And even more Juliette Binoche, working with Michael Haneke this time. Part of Lumières Françaises. $14. 4:30 p.m. Monday 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)

Marcus West End

Not 4 me it ain’t. Through Wednesday. 12 p.m. Prices and more info here.

Monday, July 14

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Alamo Drafthouse

Javier Bardem upon seeing his haircut: "Oh no, now I won't get laid for the next two months," $17.40. 7:15 p.m. Wednesday 6:45 p.m. More info here.

The Wild Robot (2024)

Edina 4

This movie is everywhere this summer. Also Wednesday. $3.96. 10 a.m. More info here.

Rabid Grannies (1988)

Emagine Willow Creek

Geriatric cannibalism, oh no! $7.60. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Children of Paradise (1945)

The Heights

Truffaut: "I would give up all my films to have directed Children of Paradise." $13. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Waite Park

Where were the minions on Jan. 6? Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, July 15

Eddington (2025)

Alamo Drafthouse

Advance screening of the new Ari Aster. Sold out. 7 p.m. More info here.

House (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

What a cast! William Katt! George Wendt! Richard Moll! $13.99. 8 p.m. More info here.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Parkway Theater

Fear and loathing? In this Las Vegas? $12/$15. Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

The Wild Robot (2024)

Riverview Theater

What did I say? Everywhere! $1. 11 a.m. More info here.

Moana 2 (2024)

Windom Northeast Park

Do you know how hard it is to come up with new jokes—even bad ones—about the same kids’ movies every week? Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, July 16

Io Island (1977)

Alamo Drafthouse

The South Korean folk horror classic. $13.99. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

The Virgin Suicides (1999)

Edina 4

In case you missed it at the Grandview. $14.44. 7 p.m. More info here.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death (2025)

Emagine Willow Creek

Sorcerers protect a student from a sacrificial rite. $12.60. 7 & 9:45 p.m. More info here.

American Rickshaw (1989)

TrylonI’ve read the plot summary three times and I’m still baffled. Always a good sign with Trash Film Debauchery. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Abraham's Boys: A Dracula Story

Fun and games with the spawn of Van Helsing.

Kill the Jockey

A jockey undergoes a transformation while fleeing mobsters. At MSPIFF, lotta people loved this, and though I wasn't one of them, you might be.

Maalik

A new Indian action film.

Skillhouse

A madman captures influencers and forces them to compete for their lives.

Superman

Read our full review here.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Elio

Familiar Touch—ends Tuesday

F1

Well of course this is Top Gun for race cars—you thought Joseph Kosinski was gonna go back to directing Tron movies and Halo ads? What matters is that F1’s on-track action is as gripping as Top Gun: Maverick’s mid-air feats, and there are moments that had me, a non-gasper, gasping. The acting bits are not entirely as bad as those TG:M’s Oscar-nominated screenplay made us endure. And if your attention may wander in these off-track moments, at least F1 (I am not calling it F1: The Movie—I got my own Google problems to worry about) leaves us at leisure to compare and contrast Tom Cruise’s smugness with Brad Pitt’s: eternal youth vs. staved-off decline, skill vs. savvy, unnerving intensity vs indolent swagger. Yes, ideally, Pitt’s Sonny Hayes would learn as much from his younger colleagues as he teaches them, but instead it’s the wily old driver who touches the lives of everyone he encounters —he’s kind of a Magical Caucasian. Chastened hotshot Damson Idris learns not to showboat for the press. Kerry Condon overcomes his mistrust of Sonny’s arrogance long enough to bed him. And team owner Javier Bardem, who took a chance on Sonny, sees his long shot pay off, defeating the machinations of evil-as-ever Tobias Menzies. And they say Hollywood doesn’t make movies for aging white guys who feel like their talents have gone unacknowledged anymore. B-

40 Acres

I know we’re all too smart to think genre films need to be “elevated,” but sometimes a special performance does spark a decent thriller with an unexpected resonance, and that’s what Danielle Deadwyler provides here. The matriarch of a family that’s survived plague and civil war, Deadwyler’s Hailey Freeman instills military discipline in her children with martinet chill, as though she realizes that for her kids to survive she has to be as scary as the cannibalistic militia goons who lurk beyond her farm’s fence. Her teen son Manny (Kataem O'Connor) suspects that there’s more to life than drills and patrols and living with your mom, and when he spies Milcania Diaz-Rojas’s Dawn diving in his favorite river he thinks he knows what that is. (O'Connor really captures how it must feel when you see the first fine ass that you’re not related to.) Manny hides a wounded Dawn on the farm, leading to a clash between Hailey and her boy that in turn leads to a showdown with the occupants of the world beyond the farm. When the action subsides, we’re left with a more nuanced portrait of Black motherhood than you’re likely to find in any “serious” movie this year. A-

How to Train Your Dragon

Jurassic World Rebirth

Well, at least now we know why the dinosaurs went extinct—they couldn’t hunt for shit. I mean, one predator here not only fails to gobble up a child hiding under a life raft, but the loser can’t even pop the raft. Godzilla director Gareth Edwards and original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp (who I’ll just note is also responsible for the Indiana Jones duds The Dial of Destiny and The Crystal Skill) were called upon to right this series seven installments in, but the best they can dream up is an island of mutant dinosaurs like the Distortus Rex and the Mutadon. Plotwise, a team of mercenaries organized by Scarlett Johansson (who must have serious gambling debts or something) is dispatched to collect blood samples from the three largest breeds of dinosaurs, a key ingredient in a cure for heart disease. En route, the adventurers rescue a family that’s crossing the Atlantic on a sailboat, because the pictures needs children to imperil. The pro-forma backstory these characters are given is worse than none at all—a friend of Johansson’s Zora Bennett was blown up by a Yemen car bomb so she’s ready to retire, Mahershala Ali’s Duncan Kincaid lost his son so he wants to protect children (he’d let them die otherwise?). But it’s hard to care what happens to these people unless you’re just opposed in principle to the idea of make-believe humans being eaten by make-believe dinosaurs. C

Karate Kid: Legends

The Life of Chuck

Tom Hiddleston is one of many talented actors who profitably allowed the MCU to Thanos-snap away the prime of his career, and from the looks of The Life of Chuck he doesn’t seem like he’ll be back to doing quietly intense Joanna Hogg films anytime soon. In this razzle-dazzle puzzle of a heart-tugger he’s Chuck Krantz, a mysterious accountant who turns out not to be so mysterious after all. Once the film pulls the metaphysical rug out from under a resonantly apocalyptic first act, The Life of Chuck stacks the deck in the interests of life-affirming profundity so gratuitously you can tell it’s lying to itself. There’s a good reason I don’t turn to Stephen King for the profound or Mike Flanagan for the life-affirming (or vice versa). Though seeing both Mia Sara and Heather Langenkamp as old ladies certainly does confront the middle-aged among us with intimations of mortality, the inexorable passage of time, and all that jazz. C+

Lilo & Stitch

Materialists

Well now, someone finally figured out what to do with Dakota Johnson. As Lucy, a get-’em-girl NYC matchmaker, the self-possessed daze that Johnson inescapably floats around in makes an eerie sense—she’s a true believer in her product, convinced that data points can substitute for intangibles. Hell, I’d hand her my business card too. Her sales instinct attracts a wealthy suitor (Pedro Pascal) but she can’t shake an unprofitable attraction to her ex (an unglammed Chris Evans), an actor who does catering or vice versa. The first third bubbles along winningly, though things get predictably wobbly once Johnson has to impersonate a human. But as a Celine Song skeptic who considered the characterizations in Past Lives too vague, I’m surprised by how much speechifying the writer/director allows her love triangulators here: People haul off with monologues about who they truly are so often its like being trapped in a city solely populated by Crash Davises. I wish I could say you’ll be surprised who Lucy ends up with, but though Song eventually knocks the matchmaker’s rickety ideology out from under her, the film settles for romantic mystification rather than working toward some compromised realism. Am I saying Materialists is insufficiently dialectical? Not just that, comrades—it’s insufficiently materialist. B

M3GAN 2.0

Complaints that there’s no horror here and not enough action are valid, but there are plenty of laughs to compensate. While the trailer did have me fearing that writer/director Gerard Johnstone would take this too over the top, even the painfully convoluted plot is part of the fun. With the murderous M3GAN (voiced more bitchily than ever by Jenna Davis) safely dispatched (OR IS SHE?), her creator, Gemma (a still pitch-perfect Allison Williams), pivots to warning about the dangers of tech, while M3GAN’s BFF (emphasis on the second “F”) Cady (who’s looking like a young Shannen Doherty here) takes up taekwondo and starts idolizing Steven Seagal. But when a sexy, militarized lady droid (Ivanna Sakhno) goes rogue, it takes a fembot to catch a fembot, and in true T2 fashion M3GAN allies with the good gals (OR DOES SHE?) Along the way we get Jemaine Clement (with a prosthetic chest?) as a loathsome tech oligarch clumsily attempting a seduction to the exotic sounds of Les Baxter, a M3GAN musical number that at least equals “Titanium” and “Toy Soldiers,” and Timm Sharp doing a great turn as a dim, smug fed. “Don't go looking for an incisive commentary on AI,” warns a critic at Total Film—seriously, what is wrong with some people? Sorry if it’s not The Godfather Part II of killer doll sequels, you absolute nerds. B+

Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning

How is it that the only prominent person in this dumb country suspicious of AI seems to be Tom Fuckin’ Cruise? The most consistent action franchise this side of John Wick wraps up (or does it?—you really think that peppy lil guy is about to retire?) with Cruise’s agent Ethan Hunt fighting to prevent an all-powerful artificial intelligence called The Entity from starting a nuclear war. But The Final Reckoning is no more immune to bloat than any other blockbuster—you could lop a full half-hour of talking from this nearly three-hour adventure and no one would be the wiser. The script hunts for loose ends from previous installments just to tie them up, and the supporting cast is uneven—if Pom Klementieff has a truly fierce shooting-people face, Esai Morales remains a nonentity of a villain. By next month, you’ll remember The Final Reckoning as the MI where Tom hunts through a nuclear sub at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean and climbs around on a biplane as the wind resistance does weirder things to his face than Vanilla Sky. Both incredible set pieces, worth the price of admission even. But you’ll probably forget most of the rest. I already have. B

The Phoenician Scheme

As a lukewarm Wes Anderson apologist, I take no joy in reporting that this chuckle-eliciting puzzle box is essentially the movie the dandy director’s haters accuse him of constantly remaking. Benicio del Toro is Zsa Zsa Korda, an apparently assassin-proof international power broker with a knack for wrangling slave labor and inciting famine. Following his latest near death encounter, Korda embarks on facilitating his final, most ambitious project, accompanied by his daughter and potential heir, a moonfaced and expressionless would-be novitiate named Liesl (Mia Threapleton). Thing is, all his backers want out, and he’s got to wrangle and manipulate a collection of terrific bit players (hearing Jeffery Wright recite Anderson/Coppola dialogue is always a pleasure) into ponying up the dough. Threapleton is a perfect match for Anderson’s schtick, and the zany final showdown between del Toro and a bewhiskered Benedict Cumberbatch should cap a much funnier movie. But a handful of pleasing moments don’t add up to much, and we get far more of Michael Cera’s dazed turtle expressions than anyone needs in 2025. B-

Sinners

Ryan Coogler’s Jim Crow vampire flick is a truly rare thing: a wholly self-assured mess. Technically and narratively, Coogler knows exactly what he wants to do, whether or not you can keep up, and each of the performers are just as committed. You get Michael B. Jordan distinguishing the murderous twins Smoke and Stack without resorting to caricature, Delroy Lindo as an aged bluesman. Hailee Steinfeld as a seductive quadroon, Jack O'Connell as an undead banjoist, Wunmi Mosaku as a wise hoodoo woman, Saul Williams as a preacher with a new wave hairdo, and I could just keep going. They all populate a vividly simulated Clarksdale, Mississippi to which Jordan’s gangsters have returned to open a juke joint soon targeted by bloodsuckers—you could call this August Wilson’s From Dusk to Dawn. There are visual moments that split the diff between cornball and visionary (I truly did not know Autumn Durald Arkapaw had this in her) and more ideas—about Black spirituality and its vexed relationship to Christianity, about the social role of music, about integration as a deal with the devil—than your average multiplex sees in a whole summer. And if Coogler never slows down to develop those ideas, they still pack a conceptual wallop that complements the film's lived-in texture. This world is so engrossing that by the time the vamps come calling, I almost wished Coogler would just let his people have their one night undisturbed. But America’s not really like that, is it? A-

28 Years Later

Maybe I was just in a shitty mood (though I don’t remember being in one when I walked into the theater) but this Danny Boyle/Alex Garland reunion irritated the hell out of me. Could be Boyle’s affected jitter-glitch montage style, the aesthetic equivalent of a cheap jump scare, haphazardly splicing in newsreels, Olivier’s Henry V, and the music of Young Fathers, whose gritty beatcraft I generally appreciate on its own. Or could be that I resent films where characters plunge nonsensically into danger for reasons I’m supposed to consider noble. Along the way, you get Ralph Fiennes as a cuddlier Col. Kurtz, “alpha” zombies who pluck spinal cords out by the head (pretty cool), Jodie Comer adding another accent to her CV, and a newborn baby to symbolize how life overcomes death or whatever. “Pretentious” is generally a lazy insult for dummies, but what else do you call it when a film makes such a show of insisting it has achieved technical feats and reached emotional truths that remain far beyond its grasp? C+

