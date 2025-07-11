Freeloader Friday: 115 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

We Outside Film Fest, promo

FRIDAY

We Outside Film Fest

For two nights, this fledgling fest will screen work from Black, Indigenous, Latino, and Arab filmmakers, with an emphasis, the press materials say, on “stories of lineage, memory, and liberation.” There will also be DJs and food trucks—in other words, this is a genuine event, sponsored by photographer Bobby Rogers’s multimedia studio The Bureau and situated on land near the Midtown Exchange in Phillips that’ll soon be developed into a for-real park. Free. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 2828 11th Ave S, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Artepils

Featuring local vendors, visual artists, food trucks, and live music from B n'The Spice Cabinet and Hiahli on Fri.; Sam Graber Rock Duo, ELOUR, Cornell Power Service, Mr. Rogers and the Make Believe Friends, and Shotgun Ragtime Band featuring Camile Baudoin on Sat. 5:30-9:30 Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

“Grain & Form: An Exhibition of Fine Furniture”

Handcrafted furniture by Eddie Phillips, founder of Boom Island Woodworking. 5-8 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Around the World in 80 Days

Locally Grown Theatre presents their take on the Jules Verne classic. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Shepard Farm at Dodge Nature Center, 8946 70th St. S., Cottage Grove.

Slow Fashion Sale

Shop/donate secondhand garments. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

MN Artisan Market’s Summer Art Market

It’s a pop-up! 6-10 p.m. Modist Brewing Co, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Soulflower Promo

The Cameras, Soulflower, LaSalle

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Jazz Standards

7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Second Hand Dan

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Gated Community

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mind Out of Time

A 50th anniversary celebration of Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks. With Somboon & Gills. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Bo Ross & Sarah Noel Simon

6:30-8:30 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

6:30-9:30 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

The Blues Saloon Band

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

O’Keefe Brothers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Summer Concert Series: Chutes

Indie rock. With Sam Soderholm. 5:30-7:15 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Wicked

9 p.m. Armatage Park, 2500 W. 57th St., Minneapolis.

Sweet Songs and Flying Objects: The Twilight Magic Lantern Hour

Open Eye Theatre presents this festival series. Tonight’s offerings include short films featuring stop-motion animation and puppetry, plus musical guest: Angela Maria Lara Cabrera on the vibraphone. 8:30-10 p.m. The green space across the street from Open Eye Theatre, 505 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

Turbo Tim's RC Racing

Bring your own car or borrow one from the shop. Sign up here. 6-8 p.m. Turbo Tim's Anything Automotive, 2375 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View.

WSP Pride Rollout

Roller skates, scooter, blades, or whatever wheels you’ve got are welcome. 6-8:30 p.m. Harmon Park, 180 Bernard St., West St. Paul.

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570-1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

Classical Actors Ensemble

All’s Well That Ends Well

Classical Actors Ensemble is bringing free Shakespeare to the public this season. It will be interesting to see what they do with All’s Well That Ends Well, a 400-year-old comedy where a woman of low status uses sexual deception, intellectual wiles, and high-stakes gambling to marry up. (Is the Real Housewives series a Shakespearean reboot?) Prepare to get a little trashy with some fancy language. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. Find times and locations here. 7 p.m. Fri. at Wolfe Park Amphitheater (3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park); 7 p.m. Sat. at Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis); 7 p.m. Sun. at MN Humanities Center (Phalen Regional Park, 987 Ivy Ave. E., St. Paul). Through July 13—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four- to 15-feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fri. through August 29 (no market July 18). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Goats at Insight Insight Brewing

SATURDAY

Goat to Your Happy Place

Michael Jordan and Lebron James making a joint appearance at a northeast Minneapolis brewery?! Not quite… but we’ve got the next best thing: Honest-to-god barnyard goats from animal therapy operation Goat Shine kickin’ it, petting-zoo-style, all day at Insight. Also making appearances are the Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market vendors, live music from Brett Newski & the Bad, yard games including so-called beer-can fishin’, and the Rosa Frita and Kham Fu Dee food trucks, both of whom better keep smoked goat off the damn menus, at least for today. In an effort to puff up this fairly straight-forward blurb, please enjoy these 10 amazing facts about goats. Free. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

DJ Yasmeenah in the Park



4-8 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Fairy Boat, Bobby Rethwish, Madame Blu

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Ford Road Folk Fest

Featuring tunes from Corpse Reviver, Martin Devaney and Friends, the Bad Companions, Mary Cutrufello, and more. 2 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis POPs

Big band. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Sheldon Grove Warblers

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Root Pickers

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Big Woods Brass

7-9:45 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Jimmi & the Band of Souls

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Midlife Crisis

Popular hits. 7 p.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Josh and Kailey

Tunes on the patio. 6:30 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Imagine at Heritage Park Bump Opera LLC courtesy Our Streets

Imagine Heritage Park

At this street fest Our Streets aims to get your input on Olson Memorial Highway. With live music (including CANDI and DJ SoSupreme), a North Side small business market (hosted by the Dream Shop), local art, and family-friendly activities. Find more info here. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sumner Field Park, 901 N. Aldrich Ave., Minneapolis.

Dawn & Mike’s Annual Street Party & Bazaar

Shop Dawn Sauvignon’s closet, eat tacos, 21+ prize drawings, and tunes from EL DRIFTE, T.W.Y.G., Cowboy Thoughts, DJs Tricky Miki and Dub Minus, and Mountain Singers. From the event page: “Legal cannabis is strongly encouraged.” 3-10 p.m. 1607 Grand St. NE, Minneapolis.



Open Studio Sewing Grand Opening

This fabric shop and community sewing space opens with a party featuring guest vendors, food and drinks, aura photography, free custom chain stitch embroidery, on-the-spot mending services, and prizes. Noon to 4 p.m. Open Studio Sewing, 4210 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park.

Angels in the Outfield

9 p.m. McRae Park, 906 E. 47th St., Minneapolis.

Totally Rad Vintage Fest: Celebrating 5 Years

Featuring tons of vintage vendors, live music, and activations from Familia Skateshop, Can Can Wonderland, and Twin Cities Photo Bus. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Surly Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-7 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Strange Times Market

Shop items made by delightful weirdos, including over 60 local vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Acme Studios, 2635 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Urban Art Village Luis Fitch

Urban Art Village

Local artist Luis Fitch has transforms five shipping containers into an artdoor gallery showcasing community artists twice a month through October. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 730 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Art at St. Kate's

It’s not just free movies and concerts season, it’s also art fest season. Art at St. Kate’s is one such event, where you can wander a grassy lawn filled with art like you would in a gallery. Over 100 juried artists will be displaying, sharing, and selling their work, be it in pottery, textiles, glass, paper, jewelry, or mixed media. Food trucks will also be on hand so you can enjoy snacking while checking out art, an idea that galleries would generally discourage. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave. (head for the lawn at Cleveland & Randolph), St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

WSP Pride in the Park

With dozens of vendors, entertainment all day long, a silent auction, and a free community lunch. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. West St. Paul Sports Complex, 388 E. Wentworth Ave., St. Paul.

Backyard Boombox’s Summer HOUSE Party

Featuring a set from Tobehonest. With food trucks and patio bars open during the event. 2-10 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Duane Ditty, 'Dissent'

“Memory”

New paintings from abstract artist Duane Ditty. Noon to 4 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Wicked

Presented by TriLingua Cinema. Dusk (9 p.m.-ish). East Side Sculpture Park, 705 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Books For Africa Warehouse Party

The nonprofit shipping donated books to Africa celebrates another successful year with a party featuring the BFA’s Warehouse Band, food by Afro Deli, and refreshments. 1-4 p.m. Books For Africa Warehouse, 717 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Fix-It Clinic

Bring your busted household items and get help on how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. St. Joan of Arc, 4537 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Summer Block Party

Boom Island celebrates 14 years with a special anniversary beer release, live music, food trucks, games, and giveaways. Noon to close. Boom Island Brewing Co., 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Christmas in July

A free holiday concert from the String Queens streamed on a giant 23’ x 13’ screen in Rice Park, with food trucks, beer, and wine. 7 p.m. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Bend it at Brit's

Bend It at Brit’s

Join YogaFit Studios for a free yoga class on the rooftop lawn. Bring a mat. 10:30 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Anoka Riverfest & Craft Fair

Featuring over 150 crafter booths, music, kids' activities, and food. Find more info at anokariverfest.org. Downtown Anoka, 625 Jackson St., Anoka.

Westonka Outdoor Vintage Market

Clothing, jewelry, household items, and more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2361 Wilshire Blvd., Mound.

Two Rivers Flea Market

Featuring over 20 vintage vendors and a jug band. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The BIG White House, 1900 Third Ave. S., Anoka.



Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. July 20 through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. June 14 through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

SUNDAY

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Bastille Day Celebration

With a mini fair of booths and artists, accordion music, street poetry, and family fun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Marc Heu Patisserie Paris, 156 Dale St. N., St. Paul.

Turtle Social

This fundraiser for the TurtlTracker app features kid-friendly turtle-themed fun like bracelet making, yoga, turtle tattoos, and info on turtles. Noon. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

DJ Dance Ride

Featuring a friendly-paced 10-mile ride with musical breaks via Deejayneko. 1-4 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

World Cup Finals: Chelsea vs. PSG

2 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

DayFunk Two-Year Anniversary Party

Featuring DJ sets from Charles Feelgood, Quicktastic, Brownie, Dean Frisbee, and Nick Gunz. 2 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

A Dog’s Day Afternoon

Featuring dog vendors, dog toy/treat raffle, and a cutest dog contest. Hosted by Must Be Ruff. 3-6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Bastille Day Block Party

Featuring food, drinks, and tunes from the Rolling Stoners, Mood Swings, Gini Dodd & the Dahlias, DJ Tricky Miki, and Brass Massengers. 3-9 p.m. Barbette, 2998 S. Irving Ave., Minneapolis.

Second Sundays Local Makers Market

Hosted by Modesitt Markets. Noon to 6 p.m. Twin Cities Maker, 3119 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Corgi Market Oasis

God, corgis are such good dogs; those little legs, long bodies, and big heads—plus their sassy lil attitudes—make them such a joy to be around. I had a friend in college who had a corgi/German shepherd mix, and while I haven’t seen him in years I still think fondly of his funny lookin’ dog. Anyway, all that is to say, even if you’re not a corgi owner, there’s a lot to like about this fundraiser for Keep Corgis Home, which features a canine costume photo contest (all breeds welcome), dog races (any pup under 60 pounds can enter), temporary tattoos, face painting, and a corgi merch market. There’s also a silent auction, a DJ, and of course, excellent drinks from Arbeiter. (Lately I’ve been really into the Spritzig seltzer—or the “Arby Palmer,” as it’s also known.) Free. Noon to 8 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing, 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Thai Sunday Market

Featuring food, artists and artisans, and entertainment. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 24. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Tank Girl

Free movie and popcorn. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Pipes and Drums

Scottish Highland tunes. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis POPs

Big band. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods, Ryan Young

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Suzy Plays Guitar

With Sammie Jean Cohen, Jerrika Mighelle. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Falderals

With Art Vandalay. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Smokin' Joe

With Izzy Cruz and *SPLASH!*. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. starting June 15 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sun. right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.