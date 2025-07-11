Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 29: Having Cancer Feat. Wedge LIVE!’s Taylor Dahlin and Racket’s Keith Harris

A surprisingly fun convo about disease.

10:19 AM CDT on July 11, 2025

Provided; Pop! Studio
4Comments

After Racket's Keith Harris was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022, he noticed how much the actual experience of having cancer differed from how we typically talk about it. He's joined on the pod today by independent journalist Taylor Dahlin (Wedge LIVE!, Twitter), who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Now that both are cancer-free, the two "survivors" (who feel weird about calling themselves that) have a long, breezy chat about disease, death, inconvenience, and other fun stuff.

Before the main event, we fielded three listener voicemails for Dial Racket, which you can contribute to by hitting us up at 619-RACKTIP. And before that, we gabbed about the following stories for our regular What I Learned In Racket segment...

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

The Future of the Democratic Party Is… Gulp… MN’s Angie Craig?

Plus private equity in St. Paul, ICE in MN, and Science Museum cuts in today's Flyover news roundup.

July 11, 2025
Movies

Boutique Blockbuster? Movie Rentals Return to the Twin Cities—In Pop-Up Form.

Sick of streamers? Miss the video store? Sloppy Discs has a Blu-ray for you.

July 11, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 115 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Movies, fests, markets, and goats.

July 11, 2025
Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: Imagined Futures, Nasty Nazis, and the French

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

July 10, 2025
News

Court Docs: Ex-Owner Siphoned $379K Outta Soon-to-Close Palmer’s Bar

Plus more bad ideas from Dean Phillips, more egregious income inequality, and bounced bird blogger befriends beast in today's Flyover news roundup.

July 10, 2025
See all posts