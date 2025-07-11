RacketCast, Ep. 29: Having Cancer Feat. Wedge LIVE!’s Taylor Dahlin and Racket’s Keith Harris

After Racket's Keith Harris was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022, he noticed how much the actual experience of having cancer differed from how we typically talk about it. He's joined on the pod today by independent journalist Taylor Dahlin (Wedge LIVE!, Twitter), who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Now that both are cancer-free, the two "survivors" (who feel weird about calling themselves that) have a long, breezy chat about disease, death, inconvenience, and other fun stuff.

Before the main event, we fielded three listener voicemails for Dial Racket, which you can contribute to by hitting us up at 619-RACKTIP. And before that, we gabbed about the following stories for our regular What I Learned In Racket segment...

