Opinion

Open Thread: Tell Us What Bar/Restaurant/Club Closing Would Really Crush You

As we do every week at this time, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:29 AM CDT on July 11, 2025

It's been a rough week for closings. Annie's Parlour in Dinkytown, Café and Bar Lurcat in Loring Park, and, worst of all, Palmer's on the West Bank are all on their way out.

So for today's Open Thread, we want to know: What closing would absolutely destroy you? What place can you simply not live without? What joint is so integral to the identity of Minneapolis or St. Paul that if it went away, that city would never be the same? Or what landmark is so endowed with history that we'd lose a vital connection to the past if we lost it?

I've honestly gotten a bit stoic about the matter in my old age. I've seen so many of my old hangouts over the years close up shop, and so many new hangouts open up in their stead. After a proper mourning period, I try to move on. What else can you do?

That said, the loss of a Palmer's, a site rich in history, really does hurt. If the Cedar, one of the few places in the neighborhood with live music still, also shut down, I'd be devastated. It seems too obvious to mention, but an institution like First Ave couldn't be replaced. And let me throw in the Eagles #44, which I just wrote about.

Now let's hear your picks. Though as always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

