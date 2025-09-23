It’s Officially Fall and Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 23-29

Sorry folks, noticeably fewer recommendations this week. That's not to say there aren't plenty of shows worth checking out. But this Farm Aid 40 review really sucked up a lot of my time and there's only so much of me to go around!
Tuesday, September 23
Ethan Regan with the Man the Myth the Meatslab @ Amsterdam
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Puuluup @ Cedar Cultural Center
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Big Wild with Shallou @ First Avenue
Maygen & the Birdwatcher @ Holman’s Table
Micky Braun & Jason Eady @ Icehouse
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Gothess Presents: DILDOX, E.T., drey dk @ Mortimer’s
Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s
Polo & Pan with TYCHO: ISO50 @ Palace Theatre
Ciemme with Fend, Mouthful, and Dying for Julia @ Pilllar Forum
Nourished By Time with witS & Smitty! @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
September Conspiracy Series featuring We Are the Willows and Nat Harvie @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Aaron Lee Kaplan @ 331 Club
Bass Drum of Death with Farmer’s Wife @ Turf Club
Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel
Kneeland & Moreno Residency with Emmy Woods & Kasey McKee @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, September 24
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study Open Jam @ Berlin
Zar Electrik @ Cedar Cultural Center
Nape Neck, Laugh Track, Tender Comrade @ Cloudland
Velvet & Smoke: A Jazz and Blues Affair @ Crooners
Global Jazz with the UW Eau Claire Jazz Ensemble @ Crooners
Alama Andina’s Journey @ Crooners
Charanga Tropical with Havana Quartet @ Dakota
The Grainbelters, Tom’s House Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Céilí Dancing @ Dubliner Pub
Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Symphony X with Sonata Arctica @ Fine Line
Leonid & Friends @ Fitzgerald Theater
Victim of Fire, Hallux, Splendid, Left to Rot @ Flying V
Fever Field with Noslo & High Speed Snowshoes @ Green Room
Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon
Maurice Jacox & the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Terravision with Spencer Douglas and Vio Let Go @ Pilllar Forum
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Radio Free Alice with Zastava @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Heat Dome @ 331 Club
F. Scott Fitzgerald Birthday Party Feat. Southside Aces, the Riffin' Trio, and dance lessons from Shannon Butler @ Turf Club
Litfrank & DDK @ Underground Music
- Deltron 3030 @ Uptown Theater—Twenty-five years ago three of underground hip-hop’s most mischievous innovators—Dan the Automator, Del the Funky Homosapien, and Kid Koala—went into the lab together and re-emerged as the Cantankerous Captain Aptos, Deltron Zero (aka Deltron Osiris), and Skiznod the Boy Wonder. As dystopian rap sci-fi goes, the group’s self-titled debut album was relatively playful. (That shit could get pretty dark in the heyday of Def Jux.) To prove Deltron 3030 wasn’t a one-off the trio released a followup in 2013, and a third album is rumored to be in the works. But that self-titled debut, which they’ll perform tonight front to back, is their claim on history. Get your backpacks out of your closets, nerds.
Family Dinner with Doug & Sarah @ White Squirrel
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Conan + Mares of Thrace @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, September 25
Sweetland, Northern Hammer, Thundergoat @ Acadia
Talley Hoe, Haughty Hazelnut @ Amsterdam
MNAKED: Eric King & Eldest Daughter @ Aster Cafe
Toxic Thursdays @ Bazemnt Lounge
Charles Gorczynski Tango Quartet (Album Release) @ Berlin
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
- Mama’s Broke with Chris Acker @ Cedar Cultural Center—On their second album, 2022’s Narrow Line, the austere Halifax duo Amy Lou Keeler and Lisa Maria crafted a sound steeped in various folk traditions but expressing a very contemporary sense of wariness and realism.
Me Me Me, Cha Cha 9, Brendan Wells @ Cloudland
Cedar Ave Big Band Feat. Colleen Raye @ Crooners
Sue Scott’s Island of Discarded Women with Sheila O’Connor & Jonatha Brooke @ Crooners
Ladies of Soul: A Tribute to Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, and Gladys Knight @ Dakota
Mary Cutrufello @ Dubliner Pub
Teresa Jimenez, Guys Who Used to Work Together @ Driftwood Char Bar
Last Chance for Love @ Dusty’s
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Larry Wish, Giant Claw, the Controversial New Skinny Pill @ Eagles 34
Brent Cobb & the Fixin's with Gold Star @ Fine Line
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra with Ovrfwrd @ Hook and Ladder
A Tribute to Jazz Fusion @ Hook and Ladder
- Makaya McCraven @ Icehouse—McCraven hits town fairly frequently, which is good for us because he’s hard to keep up with. A drummer who prefers to call himself a “beat scientist” and considers jazz merely the starting point for his experimentation, McCraven will release a compilation in October called Off the Record, which he’ll follow up at the end of the month with four EPs, each edited down from live improvs with different musicians. Techno Logic features cornet player Ben LaMar Gay and British tuba phenom Theon Cross, while The People's Mixtape is built from recordings at Brooklyn’s Public Records. Hidden Out! and PopUp Shop, both of which showcase guitarist Jeff Parker, were recorded in Chicago and L.A. respectively. McCraven’s show may sound like all of these EPs. Or, more likely, none of ’em.
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon
Pop Wagner’s Honk Tonk Ranch @ Midway Saloon
Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Gigi & Cowboy John @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Envelop Deep Listening Session @ Mirror Lab
Dream Theater @ Orpheum Theatre
Robyn Jamner with Oceanographer and Paper Chain @ Pilllar Forum
Scott Allen & the List, East Lakers @ Schooner Tavern
Blake Whiten with Duke Jones @ 7th St Entry
The Prairie Ferrets @ 318 Cafe
Caitlyn Robertson & Wildrose Fox, Jon Rodine & Friends @ 331 Club
East Nash Grass with Brenna MacMilllan @ Turf Club
The Challenger Disaster Conspiracy, GARF, & My Kid Banana @ Underground Music
Dancing Plague @ Underground Music
West On Wellesley with the Comebacks, Zero Fox @ White Squirrel
Infinite Cousins, Lilac Fortress, & Hairless Twin @ Zhora Darling
Friday, September 26
Friday Night Fever—Island Vybz @ Bazemnt Lounge
Brandon Commodore’s NRG @ Berlin
DJ D-Mil and Some Shitty Cover Band @ Boardwalk
The Local Music Scene Presents Penny and the Bandits @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Scottie Miller Quartet @ Crooners
Jordan Johnston with Jackson Hurst and Mayda @ Day Block Brewing
Skedydah, Pibon @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop Feat. Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Eagles 34
Nation of Language with Greet Death and DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue
Mechanizm, Jagged, Paralyzer, Skewed @ Flying V
Dj Ones x Dj Fatz @ Gidi Bar & Lounge
- Keith Urban @ Grand Casino Arena—This genuinely made me tear up a little.
Davy Knowles @ Hook and Ladder
Side Saddle Sirens, Sierra Swan, Áit Ait @ Hook and Ladder
EK, Amy & Will, Molly @ Icehouse
The Shaw Brothers @ Mainstreet Bar
Edie Raye Band with Institutional Green @ Memory Lanes
The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Søndergård and Ross @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO Presents Hymns of Bantu with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway
The Life and Music of George Michael @ Pantages Theatre
Waynestock with the Carnegies and the Dead Flowers @ Pilllar Forum
Samuel John Band, King Sized Coffin, Better Devils, Third Date @ Terminal Bar
Grand Lilac, Shrimp Olympics, True Lust @ 331 Club
Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling @ Treasure Island
Mind's Eye and Hot Flash Heat Wave @ Underground Music
House of Harm, Sculpture Club, Stranger Gallery @ Uptown VFW
The California Honeydrops @ Varsity
Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s
The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Aeris & The Piggies with Conifero, Loan Sum @ White Squirrel
Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Velahsa, the Dirty Pretty, & Danger Pins @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, September 27
The Del-Viles, J-Mo and the J-Lighters, Ditch Pigeon @ Acadia
Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy, Speed, Jane Remover @ Armory
Billy Johnson & George McKelvey with Zachary Maxim Spirov @ Aster Cafe
Anthony Bruno Quartet @ Berlin
Andre1000 Presents Black Boy Joy @ Black Hart
DJ Ys and Maiden Dixie @ Boardwalk
Strictly R&B: School Daze Edition @ Cabooze
Pretty Pretty Please, Creekbed Carter, and Hazelcreak @ Can Can Wonderland
Arab Film Fest Dance Night @ Cedar Cultural Center
Gates of Dawn, Comets Ov Cupid, Aune Mire @ Cloudland
Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
In Your Eyes: The Peter Gabriel Experience @ Crooners
Side of Sarcasm with Lower Level and Cajun Crawfish Hotdish @ Day Block Brewing
Caribou Gone, In the City @ Driftwood Char Bar
Tre Spiritus, OVRFWRD, Until the New System @ Dusty’s
Wolf Alice with Willy Mason @ First Avenue
Trilogy Tribute Tour performing Pink Floyd, the Doors, & Led Zeppelin @ Fitzgerald Theatre
Hong Kong FU, Valeska Suratt, I Owe This Land a Body, Prosthetic, Brittle @ Flying V
The Muatas, Wasi’chu, Silent Halo @ Gambit Brewing
Among the Stars Fashion Show @ Green Room
Almost Rocktober: A Night Of Local Tribute Bands @ Hook and Ladder
Doyle Turner Band (Single Release) with Sammie Jean Cohen @ Hook and Laddef
Levi Schwartzberg @ Jazz Central
Wicked Garden @ Mainstreet Bar
Companions, Lazy Ike @ Memory Lanes
Neoteric Chamber Winds @ Metronome Brewery
Fuzzy Math @ Metronome Brewery
High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Closer to the Edge Fest @ Nicollet Commons Park
Søndergård and Ross @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO Presents Hymns of Bantu with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway
Jon Batiste with Andra Day and Diana Silvers @ Palace Theatre
The Shabby Road Orchestra @ Parkway
Delilah Daybreaks with Fragged Out, Halfway Down @ Pilllar Forum
Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern
Cochise with Pradabagshawty and DJ ROZAY2FWE @ 7th St Entry
YDG with OG Nixin, Know Good, Bella Renee, and Dutchess @ Skyway Theatre
Nile with Cryptopsy, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Cognitive @ Studio B
The World of Hans Zimmer @ Target Center
Hiptonics, Feral Parents, Hits & the Mrs., Jay Davis @ Terminal Bar
Scottie Miller with Cierra Alise Hill @ 318 Cafe
The Record Club, Avantide @ 331 Club
- Dylan & The Dead⏤A Tribute Show @ Turf Club—Wonder who’s doing sound for this.
Gothess Skate Night @ Twin Cities Skaters Studio
Big Into, the Leave Alones, Cut Rate Clones, & Peony Park @ Underground Music
Emo Night Brooklyn @ Underground Music
Wild Ryde: Burlesque & Drag Performances @ Uptown VFW
DECADANCE: Christian James, Centrific, D Untethered @ Uptown VFW
Cold Sweat with Wish Wash, Avantide @ White Squirrel
Cain & Co., HebbaJebba, & the Grieving Pines @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, September 28
First Annual Extravagant Love Tunnel Fantasia of a Lifetime @ Amsterdam
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Effy + Kwey Present: Off Wax (Feat. EssJay TheAfrocentricRatchet) @ Berlin
Communion Closing Party @ Cabooze
Storytellers: The Great Songs of Elton John, Cat Stevens, and Neil Young @ Crooners
Gershwin!: Prudence Johnson and Dan Chouinard @ Crooners
John Prine Songs & Souvenirs @ Dakota
Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood
Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Mo Lowda & the Humble with League Two @ Fine Line
Cannibal Corpse with Municipal Waste, Full of Hell, and Fulci @ First Avenue
Benefit for Palestine with Spinal Fluid, At the Bottom of the Great Lakes, Grotesque Abdication, I Owe this Land a Body, Collective Fate @ Flying V
Rebecca Aadland & Her All-Star Band @ Icehouse
SPCO Presents Hymns of Bantu with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway
Jack Van Cleaf with Joelton Mayfield and Walker Rider @ 7th St Entry
The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club
Bruce Dickinson @ Uptown Theater
Open Jazz Jam with Abinnet Berhanu @ Volstead’s
Burning Blue Rain with the Daily Norm @ White Squirrel
If Eye May with Mickyle James @ White Squirrel
Monday, September 29
Iniko with Evolution of the Revolution @ Amsterdam
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Fleshwater with Angel Du$t and Ingrown @ Fine Line
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Tab Benoit with JD Simo @ Pantages Theatre
AGAT with OkNice and Student 1 @ Pilllar Forum
Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern
Stacey Ryan with Haven Madison and the Collarbones @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Ryan Cassata, Floofy Tubcat, Distress Tolerance @ Time Traveler’s Public House
The Jay Boys Family Band with Lucy Michell & Eamonn McLain @ White Squirrel