It’s Officially Fall and Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 23-29

Sorry folks, noticeably fewer recommendations this week. That's not to say there aren't plenty of shows worth checking out. But this Farm Aid 40 review really sucked up a lot of my time and there's only so much of me to go around!

Nourished by Time Photo provided

Tuesday, September 23

Open Mic @ Acadia

Ethan Regan with the Man the Myth the Meatslab @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Puuluup @ Cedar Cultural Center

Paris Nights @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Big Wild with Shallou @ First Avenue

Maygen & the Birdwatcher @ Holman’s Table

Micky Braun & Jason Eady @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess Presents: DILDOX, E.T., drey dk @ Mortimer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s

Polo & Pan with TYCHO: ISO50 @ Palace Theatre

Ciemme with Fend, Mouthful, and Dying for Julia @ Pilllar Forum

Nourished By Time with witS & Smitty! @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

September Conspiracy Series featuring We Are the Willows and Nat Harvie @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Aaron Lee Kaplan @ 331 Club

Bass Drum of Death with Farmer’s Wife @ Turf Club

Alestorm @ Varsity

Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

Kneeland & Moreno Residency with Emmy Woods & Kasey McKee @ White Squirrel

Deltron 3030 Photo provided

Wednesday, September 24

James Marriott @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Preston Gunderson @ Cabooze

Zar Electrik @ Cedar Cultural Center

Nape Neck, Laugh Track, Tender Comrade @ Cloudland

Velvet & Smoke: A Jazz and Blues Affair @ Crooners

Global Jazz with the UW Eau Claire Jazz Ensemble @ Crooners

Alama Andina’s Journey @ Crooners

Charanga Tropical with Havana Quartet @ Dakota

The Grainbelters, Tom’s House Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Céilí Dancing @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Symphony X with Sonata Arctica @ Fine Line

Leonid & Friends @ Fitzgerald Theater

Victim of Fire, Hallux, Splendid, Left to Rot @ Flying V

Fever Field with Noslo & High Speed Snowshoes @ Green Room

Ice Horse @ Ice House

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Maurice Jacox & the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Powerwolf @ Myth Live

Terravision with Spencer Douglas and Vio Let Go @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Radio Free Alice with Zastava @ 7th St Entry

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Heat Dome @ 331 Club

F. Scott Fitzgerald Birthday Party Feat. Southside Aces, the Riffin' Trio, and dance lessons from Shannon Butler @ Turf Club

Litfrank & DDK @ Underground Music

Deltron 3030 @ Uptown Theater—Twenty-five years ago three of underground hip-hop’s most mischievous innovators—Dan the Automator, Del the Funky Homosapien, and Kid Koala—went into the lab together and re-emerged as the Cantankerous Captain Aptos, Deltron Zero (aka Deltron Osiris), and Skiznod the Boy Wonder. As dystopian rap sci-fi goes, the group’s self-titled debut album was relatively playful. (That shit could get pretty dark in the heyday of Def Jux.) To prove Deltron 3030 wasn’t a one-off the trio released a followup in 2013, and a third album is rumored to be in the works. But that self-titled debut, which they’ll perform tonight front to back, is their claim on history. Get your backpacks out of your closets, nerds. Twenty-five years ago three of underground hip-hop’s most mischievous innovators—Dan the Automator, Del the Funky Homosapien, and Kid Koala—went into the lab together and re-emerged as the Cantankerous Captain Aptos, Deltron Zero (aka Deltron Osiris), and Skiznod the Boy Wonder. As dystopian rap sci-fi goes, the group’s self-titled debut album was relatively playful. (That shit could get pretty dark in the heyday of Def Jux.) To prove Deltron 3030 wasn’t a one-off the trio released a followup in 2013, and a third album is rumored to be in the works. But that self-titled debut, which they’ll perform tonight front to back, is their claim on history. Get your backpacks out of your closets, nerds.

Lil Tracy @ Varsity

Family Dinner with Doug & Sarah @ White Squirrel

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Conan + Mares of Thrace @ Zhora Darling

Mackaya McCraven Itzi Marques

Thursday, September 25

B2B Battle Royale @ Abi’s

Sweetland, Northern Hammer, Thundergoat @ Acadia

Talley Hoe, Haughty Hazelnut @ Amsterdam

MNAKED: Eric King & Eldest Daughter @ Aster Cafe

Toxic Thursdays @ Bazemnt Lounge

Charles Gorczynski Tango Quartet (Album Release) @ Berlin

Chico Chi @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Mama’s Broke with Chris Acker @ Cedar Cultural Center—On their second album, 2022’s Narrow Line, the austere Halifax duo Amy Lou Keeler and Lisa Maria crafted a sound steeped in various folk traditions but expressing a very contemporary sense of wariness and realism. On their second album, 2022’s Narrow Line, the austere Halifax duo Amy Lou Keeler and Lisa Maria crafted a sound steeped in various folk traditions but expressing a very contemporary sense of wariness and realism.

Me Me Me, Cha Cha 9, Brendan Wells @ Cloudland

Cedar Ave Big Band Feat. Colleen Raye @ Crooners

Park Evans Quintet @ Crooners

Sue Scott’s Island of Discarded Women with Sheila O’Connor & Jonatha Brooke @ Crooners

Ladies of Soul: A Tribute to Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, and Gladys Knight @ Dakota

Mary Cutrufello @ Dubliner Pub

Joe Carey @ Dubliner Pub

Teresa Jimenez, Guys Who Used to Work Together @ Driftwood Char Bar

Last Chance for Love @ Dusty’s

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Larry Wish, Giant Claw, the Controversial New Skinny Pill @ Eagles 34

Brent Cobb & the Fixin's with Gold Star @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra with Ovrfwrd @ Hook and Ladder

A Tribute to Jazz Fusion @ Hook and Ladder

Makaya McCraven @ Icehouse—McCraven hits town fairly frequently, which is good for us because he’s hard to keep up with. A drummer who prefers to call himself a “beat scientist” and considers jazz merely the starting point for his experimentation, McCraven will release a compilation in October called Off the Record, which he’ll follow up at the end of the month with four EPs, each edited down from live improvs with different musicians. Techno Logic features cornet player Ben LaMar Gay and British tuba phenom Theon Cross, while The People's Mixtape is built from recordings at Brooklyn’s Public Records. Hidden Out! and PopUp Shop, both of which showcase guitarist Jeff Parker, were recorded in Chicago and L.A. respectively. McCraven’s show may sound like all of these EPs. Or, more likely, none of ’em. McCraven hits town fairly frequently, which is good for us because he’s hard to keep up with. A drummer who prefers to call himself a “beat scientist” and considers jazz merely the starting point for his experimentation, McCraven will release a compilation in October called Off the Record, which he’ll follow up at the end of the month with four EPs, each edited down from live improvs with different musicians. Techno Logic features cornet player Ben LaMar Gay and British tuba phenom Theon Cross, while The People's Mixtape is built from recordings at Brooklyn’s Public Records. Hidden Out! and PopUp Shop, both of which showcase guitarist Jeff Parker, were recorded in Chicago and L.A. respectively. McCraven’s show may sound like all of these EPs. Or, more likely, none of ’em.

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Pop Wagner’s Honk Tonk Ranch @ Midway Saloon

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gigi & Cowboy John @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Envelop Deep Listening Session @ Mirror Lab

Dream Theater @ Orpheum Theatre

Robyn Jamner with Oceanographer and Paper Chain @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen & the List, East Lakers @ Schooner Tavern

Blake Whiten with Duke Jones @ 7th St Entry

The Prairie Ferrets @ 318 Cafe

Caitlyn Robertson & Wildrose Fox, Jon Rodine & Friends @ 331 Club

East Nash Grass with Brenna MacMilllan @ Turf Club

The Challenger Disaster Conspiracy, GARF, & My Kid Banana @ Underground Music

Dancing Plague @ Underground Music

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

West On Wellesley with the Comebacks, Zero Fox @ White Squirrel

Infinite Cousins, Lilac Fortress, & Hairless Twin @ Zhora Darling

Keith Urban Photo provided

Friday, September 26

SHU @ Acadia

Midwxst @ Amsterdam

The Camdens @ Aster Cafe

Friday Night Fever—Island Vybz @ Bazemnt Lounge

Cody Steinmann Trio @ Berlin

Brandon Commodore’s NRG @ Berlin

DJ D-Mil and Some Shitty Cover Band @ Boardwalk

The Local Music Scene Presents Penny and the Bandits @ Bryant Lake Bowl

GB Leighton @ Bunker’s

Born of Osiris @ Cabooze

Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Erica West @ Crooners

Scottie Miller Quartet @ Crooners

Bruce A. Henry @ Crooners

Ron Sexsmith @ Dakota

Jordan Johnston with Jackson Hurst and Mayda @ Day Block Brewing

Skedydah, Pibon @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

DD & Company @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop Feat. Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Eagles 34

Nation of Language with Greet Death and DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

Mechanizm, Jagged, Paralyzer, Skewed @ Flying V

Dj Ones x Dj Fatz @ Gidi Bar & Lounge

One Big Quilt @ Ginkgo Coffee

Sexy Nerds @ Green Room

Davy Knowles @ Hook and Ladder

Side Saddle Sirens, Sierra Swan, Áit Ait @ Hook and Ladder

EK, Amy & Will, Molly @ Icehouse

Chibs @ The Loft

The Shaw Brothers @ Mainstreet Bar

Edie Raye Band with Institutional Green @ Memory Lanes

The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Søndergård and Ross @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO Presents Hymns of Bantu with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway

Irish Diplomacy @ Padraig’s

The Life and Music of George Michael @ Pantages Theatre

Chastity Brown @ Parkway

Waynestock with the Carnegies and the Dead Flowers @ Pilllar Forum

Jojo Green @ Schooner Tavern

Palmyra @ 7th St Entry

Samuel John Band, King Sized Coffin, Better Devils, Third Date @ Terminal Bar

2 Girls & a Boyd @ 318 Cafe

Grand Lilac, Shrimp Olympics, True Lust @ 331 Club

Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling @ Treasure Island

Mind's Eye and Hot Flash Heat Wave @ Underground Music

Men I Trust @ Uptown Theater

House of Harm, Sculpture Club, Stranger Gallery @ Uptown VFW

The California Honeydrops @ Varsity

Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Aeris & The Piggies with Conifero, Loan Sum @ White Squirrel

Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Velahsa, the Dirty Pretty, & Danger Pins @ Zhora Darling

Turnstile Photo provided

Saturday, September 27

The Del-Viles, J-Mo and the J-Lighters, Ditch Pigeon @ Acadia

Marc E. Bassy @ Amsterdam

Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy, Speed, Jane Remover @ Armory

Billy Johnson & George McKelvey with Zachary Maxim Spirov @ Aster Cafe

Bazemnt at 1 @ Bazemnt Lounge

Aidan Buck Trio @ Berlin

Anthony Bruno Quartet @ Berlin

Radio Pocho @ Berlin

Andre1000 Presents Black Boy Joy @ Black Hart

DJ Ys and Maiden Dixie @ Boardwalk

Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: School Daze Edition @ Cabooze

Pretty Pretty Please, Creekbed Carter, and Hazelcreak @ Can Can Wonderland

Famous Volcanoes @ Carbone’s

Arab Film Fest Dance Night @ Cedar Cultural Center

Gates of Dawn, Comets Ov Cupid, Aune Mire @ Cloudland

Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Keri Noble @ Crooners

In Your Eyes: The Peter Gabriel Experience @ Crooners

Side of Sarcasm with Lower Level and Cajun Crawfish Hotdish @ Day Block Brewing

Caribou Gone, In the City @ Driftwood Char Bar

Gavin Strappe @ Dubliner Pub

Tre Spiritus, OVRFWRD, Until the New System @ Dusty’s

Saddle Sores @ Eagles 34

Dog Logic @ Eagles 34

Noah Cyrus @ Fillmore

Wolf Alice with Willy Mason @ First Avenue

Trilogy Tribute Tour performing Pink Floyd, the Doors, & Led Zeppelin @ Fitzgerald Theatre

Hong Kong FU, Valeska Suratt, I Owe This Land a Body, Prosthetic, Brittle @ Flying V

The Muatas, Wasi’chu, Silent Halo @ Gambit Brewing

Dj Faaji @ Gidi Bar & Lounge

Bob Bovee @ Ginkgo Coffee

Among the Stars Fashion Show @ Green Room

Daft Disko @ Green Room

Almost Rocktober: A Night Of Local Tribute Bands @ Hook and Ladder

Doyle Turner Band (Single Release) with Sammie Jean Cohen @ Hook and Laddef

Levi Schwartzberg @ Jazz Central

Wicked Garden @ Mainstreet Bar

Companions, Lazy Ike @ Memory Lanes

Neoteric Chamber Winds @ Metronome Brewery

Fuzzy Math @ Metronome Brewery

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Alexis Rose @ Modist Brewing

Closer to the Edge Fest @ Nicollet Commons Park

Søndergård and Ross @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO Presents Hymns of Bantu with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway

Jon Batiste with Andra Day and Diana Silvers @ Palace Theatre

The Shabby Road Orchestra @ Parkway

Delilah Daybreaks with Fragged Out, Halfway Down @ Pilllar Forum

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Cochise with Pradabagshawty and DJ ROZAY2FWE @ 7th St Entry

YDG with OG Nixin, Know Good, Bella Renee, and Dutchess @ Skyway Theatre

Nile with Cryptopsy, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Cognitive @ Studio B

Legacy Cup @ Surly Brewing

The World of Hans Zimmer @ Target Center

Hiptonics, Feral Parents, Hits & the Mrs., Jay Davis @ Terminal Bar

Scottie Miller with Cierra Alise Hill @ 318 Cafe

The Record Club, Avantide @ 331 Club

Dylan & The Dead⏤A Tribute Show @ Turf Club—Wonder who’s doing sound for this. Wonder who’s doing sound for this.

Gothess Skate Night @ Twin Cities Skaters Studio

Big Into, the Leave Alones, Cut Rate Clones, & Peony Park @ Underground Music

Emo Night Brooklyn @ Underground Music

Wild Ryde: Burlesque & Drag Performances @ Uptown VFW

DECADANCE: Christian James, Centrific, D Untethered @ Uptown VFW

Rick McKinley @ Volstead’s

Cold Sweat with Wish Wash, Avantide @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Efmi @ White Squirrel

Cain & Co., HebbaJebba, & the Grieving Pines @ Zhora Darling

Spinal Fluiid YouTube

Sunday, September 28

Kuttl3ss @ Acadia

First Annual Extravagant Love Tunnel Fantasia of a Lifetime @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Effy + Kwey Present: Off Wax (Feat. EssJay TheAfrocentricRatchet) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Communion Closing Party @ Cabooze

Storytellers: The Great Songs of Elton John, Cat Stevens, and Neil Young @ Crooners

Gershwin!: Prudence Johnson and Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

That Band @ Crooners

John Prine Songs & Souvenirs @ Dakota

Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Debbie Briggs @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Cartel @ Fillmore

Mo Lowda & the Humble with League Two @ Fine Line

Cannibal Corpse with Municipal Waste, Full of Hell, and Fulci @ First Avenue

Benefit for Palestine with Spinal Fluid, At the Bottom of the Great Lakes, Grotesque Abdication, I Owe this Land a Body, Collective Fate @ Flying V

Rebecca Aadland & Her All-Star Band @ Icehouse

SPCO Presents Hymns of Bantu with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Jack Van Cleaf with Joelton Mayfield and Walker Rider @ 7th St Entry

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Amanda Standalone @ 331 Club

Múm with GYDA @ Turf Club

Bruce Dickinson @ Uptown Theater

Open Jazz Jam with Abinnet Berhanu @ Volstead’s

Art Dept. @ White Squirrel

Burning Blue Rain with the Daily Norm @ White Squirrel

If Eye May with Mickyle James @ White Squirrel

Monday, September 29

Femmtastic @ Acadia

Iniko with Evolution of the Revolution @ Amsterdam

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Kaleo @ Fillmore

Fleshwater with Angel Du$t and Ingrown @ Fine Line

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Tab Benoit with JD Simo @ Pantages Theatre

Raynes @ Parkway

AGAT with OkNice and Student 1 @ Pilllar Forum

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Stacey Ryan with Haven Madison and the Collarbones @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Ryan Cassata, Floofy Tubcat, Distress Tolerance @ Time Traveler’s Public House

Anamanaguchi @ Varsity

The Jay Boys Family Band with Lucy Michell & Eamonn McLain @ White Squirrel

Stardust with Quincy Voris & Nick Elstad @ White Squirrel