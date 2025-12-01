Handroll Sushi, Labubu Macarons, and the Opening of Multiple Bird-Named Restaurants

Thanksgiving may be behind us, but we hope you'll enjoy this heaping helping of local restaurant news in the November installment of the Racket Restaurant Roundup.

The Herbivorous Butcher Returns

A fire closed the Herbivorous Butcher in May, but siblings Aubry and Kale Walch at last reopened the doors to their vegan eatery on November 14. “This reopening is more than just turning the lights back on—it’s a celebration of our community’s strength, kindness, and love,” they write on Instagram, thanking all the folks who donated and cheered ‘em on over the last several months. 507 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Also Back in Action: El Sazón, Camden Social

El Sazón Cocina y Tragos and the Camden Social, both of which paused earlier this year to reset and regroup, are back in action now, according to Instagram posts from their respective restaurants. 5309 Lyndale Ave. S. Ste. 101, Minneapolis; 4601 N. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis

Little Bird Delicatessen

Can’t wait to get over to Little Bird Delicatessen, which is up and running in the teeny-tiny address at 38th and Nicollet that most recently housed Abang Yoli. I’ve got my eyes on all these sandwiches, especially the one with pork and ricotta meatballs, and they’ve got gelato and other sweet treats. 3749 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Silverbird Roasting Co.

Now open in the former Kruse Markit space in Kingfield, Silverbird Roasting Co. is serving specialty coffee and pastries from Vikings and Goddesses. Plus, we hear they’ve got the Littlest Record Library—bring one of your own that isn’t getting enough spins and take something new to go. 4237 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Unwind Corner Cafe

There’s also a new coffee shop called Unwind Corner Cafe in the former Wuollet Bakery near Lyn-Lake. As folks on Reddit quickly noted, the descriptions and even photos on its website seem very much AI generated, but the menu itself seems solid, with sandwiches and signature bowls in addition to caffeinated bevs. 822 W. Lake St. Ste. B, Minneapolis

801 on Nicollet

"Anyone else have trouble keeping track of the 801s?” asks Justine Jones at MSP Mag, reading my mind. So the deal is that 801 Chophouse is still on Nicollet Mall, but 801 Fish, which 801 Restaurant Group opened in 2023, closed abruptly in May. That space came rarin' back earlier this month with a new 801, “801 on Nicollet,” that serves “contemporary American fare.” 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Nokko

Handroll sushi bar Nokko, which is co-owned by Hide Tozawa of the wonderful Okome House, has opened its doors in the former Fast Eddie’s in south Minneapolis. The Japanese bistro also serves salads, rice bowls, and noodle dishes, but those handrolls—from spicy salmon to ebi tempura to unagi—are the specialty. 4747 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Lito’s Burritos

Can’t possibly give this a big enough “hell yes”: Richfield’s Lito’s Burritos, which kicks ass, has opened the doors to its standalone Minneapolis location. And don’t worry, good folks of Richfield—they’re keeping the burrito spot inside El Tejaban Grill. 901 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Rollin Nolen’s BBQ

Midtown Global Market’s newest restaurant is Rollin Nolen’s BBQ. The family-owned food truck got its start in 2016, “with our huge smoker attached to the back of our open trailer,” according to the Rollin Nolen’s website. Now that family will be serving pulled pork, ribs, chicken tenders, wings, brisket, burgers, and more at MGM daily. 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

X2 Pastries

Can we interest you in a macaron shaped like a Labubu? X2 Pastries has ‘em, according to the Strib, along with Pokémon pastries, blind boxes full of surprise treats, and Japanese milk bread. 1830 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul

Bellecour

Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour announced its separation from Cooks of Crocus Hill in May, and now the bakery/cafe has opened the doors to the first of two standalone shops. MSP Mag reports that the menu shifts throughout the day, with pastries and coffee beginning at 7 a.m. daily, then soups, salads and by-the-glass wines and champagne as the day stretches on. A North Loop Bellecour bistro is opening imminently. 3934 Market St., Edina

Saturday Dumpling Co. No. 3

After opening a brick-and-mortar in Northeast and a stall inside the Market at Malcolm Yards, Saturday Dumpling Co. has added a third Minneapolis location in just under a year, this one at 54th and Penn in south Minneapolis. Go get yourself some dumplings this week! 5401 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis

Krispy Kreme

Perhaps you’ve heard about the lines? Yes, Krispy Kreme is back in the Twin Cities (well, Fridley), and folks camped out for the grand opening that welcomed the chain’s first MN location in 17 years. Axios Twin Cities has some fun video of the insanity. 5696 University Ave., Fridley

Thérèse

The former Lynhall space at 50th & France is now home to Thérèse, a new French brasserie from chef and restaurateur Daniel del Prado, he of 1,000 metro restaurants. MSP Mag reports that it's the first of three restaurant concepts DDP has in the works at 50th and France. 3945 Market St., Edina

Antojitos Ryan's

Missed this one last month, but a reader sent a note to let us know that Antojitos Ryan's has opened on the corner of Lowry and Knox in north Minneapolis with Ecuadorian and American food. “We live in the neighborhood and stopped in the other day. It was so, so good,” they report. Adding this one to my to-visit list for sure! 1724 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis

Slice has closed all but one of its locations, which the co-founders have sold to employees. @slicebrotherspizza via Instagram

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Keys Cafe Downtown Minneapolis

Not to be all “end of an era” but uh… end of an era! Keys Cafe, which opened on Nicollet Mall in 1993 before moving inside the Foshay Tower, no longer has a downtown Minneapolis location; that Foshay spot closed November 7. Several other Keys locations remain, including the original on Raymond Avenue in St. Paul. 114 S. Ninth St., Minneapolis

D’Amico & Sons Downtown Minneapolis

In similar downtown Minneapolis news, D’Amico & Sons at Gaviidae Common has closed after more than 30 years. D’Amico’s original Uptown location closed in 2016 and its long-running Grand Avenue location closed in 2019; its Edina and Golden Valley spots remain open, according to the website. 555 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Zen Box Izakaya

After announcing its upcoming closure in October, Zen Box Izakaya shut its doors for the last time on November 22. We hate to see it. Rough month for downtown Minneapolitans! 602 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis

Mesa Pizza

Also hate to see this: Both the Uptown and Dinkytown locations of Mesa Pizza, with its reliably big, greasy, and perfect late-night slices, abruptly closed after service on Halloween. Owner Dave Hathaway tells the Minnesota Daily that the decision was due to a rent increase, along with increasing food costs and burnout. It ain’t an easy biz, folks. 1440 W. Lake St. Minneapolis; 1323 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis

Slice Brothers Sold

Slice Brothers, the NY-style pizza joint owned by friends Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond, has closed all but one of its locations, and the business has been sold to employees, MSP Mag reports. The ambitious expansion, which Racket reported on back in 2023, was at least partly to blame; founders say profit margins were shrinking as they needed more capital. Their outpost at Midtown Global Market remains. Multiple Locations

Wesley Andrews

Wesley Andrews, the charming coffee shop located just off of Eat Street, will close at the end of December, according to an Instagram post. “It’s hard to put into words just how proud we are of the things we have been able to do in this space for the last 9 years and how special it has been to have you all be a part of it,” its team writes. “The Minneapolis coffee community is a very different place today than it was when we started, and we have loved being able to contribute to that with our business as well as with the people and companies we have helped launch from here.” 111 E. 26th St., Minneapolis

TokiDoki Burger

Just this morning, TokiDoki Burger made a social media post announcing its last day will be December 31. Open since March of 2024, TB was owned by the same folks behind Ramen Kazama a few doors down, and we dug its big burgs and excellent sides. But it sounds like it might not be empty for long: “We’ve decided to switch the concept for something I’m super passionate about and have been working on for a while,” the farewell post reads. 3406 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

Danny Guerrero and Luis Puentes of Mestiizo The Glass Plate

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Mestiizo

Mestiizo will soon blend Latin and Asian flavors in the old ALT Burger (née Sheridan Room, née Modern Cafe) space. The Strib reports that longtime local bartender Danny Guerrero is behind the restaurant, along with biz partner Luis Puentes, and cocktails are a collab with bar lead Angel Torres of Oro by Nixta. It all sounds pretty good, and they’re looking to open in early December. 337 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup…

Dreamstate Cafe Heads for the Wedge

Justine Jones at MSP Mag has the scoop on Dreamstate Cafe, a new Minneapolis plant-based restaurant from the folks behind Powderhorn's Reverie. Dreamstate will take over the old Common Roots/Hi Flora space on 26th & Lyndale, and that's not all… Racket fav Boneshaker Books is also moving into the space! The shop is fundraising to help with the move, and you can contribute here. 2558 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Wild Mind Will Keep Brewing

Wild Mind Ales closed in September after an 11-year run, but the space will keep on brewin’ thanks to the folks behind Berlin Music Bar in the North Loop. Per Axios Twin Cities, they’re going to “keep a brewing component” and add food to the equation, with Blue Fox Concepts working on the space. 6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis

Dangerous Man Returns

A comeback for Dangerous Man Brewing is in the works thanks to new owner Jeremy Kuhn, who purchased the brand and its production facility. OG DM co-founder Rob Miller will stay on as head brewer, according to MSP Mag, and they’re lookin’ to have cans back in stores by November. Plans are supposedly also in motion for a "new metro taproom."

Dahlia

Here's some great news if you love Dahlia, but also if you love MN Nice Cream. Sharyn Jackson at the Star Tribune reports that the former, a popular pop-up bakery (which we love), is heading for the latter's space. But MN Nice Cream (which we love) isn't going anywhere: The two will share the space, with Dahlia serving breakfast and lunch during the day Thursday through Sunday and MN Nice Cream taking over in the evening hours. The collab will launch in January. 807 NE Broadway St., Minneapolis

Haraz Coffee House

The former Iron Door at Lyn-Lake will soon house Haraz Coffee House, a Yemeni coffee chain with 30+ locations around the U.S., according to Bring Me the News. It’ll be the first Twin Cities location for Haraz, which is hoping for a March opening. 621 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Owamni on the Move

Owamni, chef Sean Sherman's groundbreaking and award-winning Indigenous restaurant, is relocating from its Minneapolis home in the Water Works Pavilion to a few blocks away inside the Guthrie Theater. “The space at the Guthrie doubles the size of our current location, and together we will continue to reconnect people with traditional Indigenous food practices and support Native cultural revitalization and community well-being," Sherman says in a press release.

Cocina Del Barrio → Americano

Cocina Del Barrio at 50th and France closed October 1. In its place, there’ll be a new Daniel Del Prado restaurant called Americano with “Mad Men vibes,” reports MSP Mag. Barrio’s downtown Minneapolis location is staying open. 5036 France Ave. S., Edina

The Get Down Coffee Co. → Blue in Green Bistro

Proprietor Houston White has announced the closure of The Get Down Coffee Co., the North Minneapolis coffee shop he opened in 2021. He tells the Star Tribune it was time for something new: in this case, a bistro called Blue in Green (after the Miles Davis song) that’ll have a full food menu and a more upscale vibe. “I think in this town, we stagnate because we just accept the best of what we have instead of expecting to continue to evolve it,” White tells the Strib. 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis

Cheba Hut

You can’t keep a weed-themed sandwich shop down! While Cheba Hut was evicted from its Uptown building back in March, the Biz Journal reports that the restaurant is back in the works under new franchisees Nick Reckinger and Matt Alexander. Allegedly, it’ll open in November. 1118 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Aubergine

The former Revival space on St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill will soon become Aubergine, “a restaurant that celebrates Lyonnaise cuisine with Minnesota ingredients,” per the Star Tribune. Bjorn and Megan Jacobse say you’ll see a lotta eggplant at their new restaurant, hence the name, along with other seasonal French fare. Look for it to open this fall. 525 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Ono Hawaiian Plates

The North Loop Galley, which was home to Ono Hawaiian plates, closed earlier this summer. But Ono is sticking around; they announced this month that the restaurant will head for the former Guacaya Bistreaux space, not far from their former food hall home. They're now hiring and hope to open this fall, according to the latest Instagram updates. 337 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards.

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks North Loop

We first noticed Tono’s rapid expansion back in 2022, but the pizza and cheesesteak shop hasn’t slowed down a bit. After launching in 2019, an 11th Tono is being planned in the North Loop, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s, a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out. 4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Prince Coal-Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place. Prince Coal-Fired Pizza is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul. Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press. 512 N. Robert St., St. Paul

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are! 601 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram.

Billy Sushi x NOLO Kitchen Concept

Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi and Marty Collins, co-owner of NOLO’s Kitchen, are working on a new North Loop restaurant, the North Loop Neighborhood Association reports. They’ve already got the keys to the Washington Avenue space between Borough/Parlour and Bar La Grassa, and the restaurant will be "inspired by the legendary chaos and charm of places like Chino Latino and Bella Notte." Love the sound of that, personally.

Asia Village

As it prepares to open inside Blaine’s Northtown Mall, Asia Village has announced that 85°C Bakery & Cafe, a Taiwan-based chain, and local Vietnamese restaurant Pho Mai will be among the vendors at the all-Asian food court, according to the Strib. The building is 90% leased, per the developer, with a tentative opening planned for early 2026. 301 Northtown Dr. NE, Blaine

Bellecour North Loop

After teaming up during the pandemic, Cooks of Crocus Hill and chef Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour Bakery are parting ways—Cooks will return to its classes-and-retail mission, and “Bellecour 3.0,” a bakery and bistro, will open in the North Loop later this year. Mpls.St.Paul Mag has the whole scoop.107 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space, and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. 2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

Saffron

Just know this news has the foodie in your life all a-tingle: Saffron, Sameh Wadi’s popular, groundbreaking, and much-missed Middle Eastern fine-dining restaurant, which closed in 2017, will make a return. That’s according to this scoop from Mpls-St.Paul Mag, whose Stephanie March caught up with Wadi to talk about opening Saffron, closing Saffron, and the yearslong process it’s been to bring it back. (Did you know he was just 23 when Saffron opened? Wild stuff.) No lease yet, but it’s reportedly in the works.

New North Loop Project from Tim McKee

James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, Sea Change, Octo Fishbar) has his eyes set on the North Loop for a new project inspired by the Basque region of Spain. He's being tight-lipped about the new Minneapolis endeavor for now, but the restaurant will be in the new West Hotel and should theoretically open eventually.