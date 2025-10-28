Anyone Know Where All the Divorced Dudes Live in Minneapolis? We Do.

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Where Are the Divorced Men of Minneapolis?

It's a question I have... simply never once asked myself. But the city of Minneapolis has the data on dudes with divorces, and they live in Downtown West, as occasional Racket contributor Daniel Suitor discovered Monday:

the absolute funniest demographic chart maintained by the City of Minneapolis is its map of divorced dudes (they're all in Downtown West) — Daniel Suitor (@dansuitor.bsky.social) 2025-10-27T22:19:09.563Z

To quote Racket's Keith Harris, who already made the best joke about this: "More like WeD(iv)o(rced)."

Suitor got that all-timer of a map from the Minneapolis neighborhood demographics dashboard, a nifty little applet that lets you look at neighborhood data for stuff like age range, veteran status, renters vs. owners—and, yes, marital status. "It's a joy," Suitor says of the dashboard. "It makes me wonder things like, 'Why does Loring Park have so many veterans? Never struck me as a troop-respecting neighborhood.'"

Isn't data fun? Go ahead, poke around!

MN Among States Suing USDA for Failing to Fund SNAP

"On Tuesday, Minnesota joined 24 other states and the District of Columbia in suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency in charge of SNAP, for failing to release funds they say are appropriated by Congress to keep the food stamp program running through an emergency," MinnPost's Ana Radelat reports.

Credit where credit is due: Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) is among the legislators pressing the Trump administration to use more than $5 billion in an emergency fund for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, aka food stamps), in order to fund the program past November 1.

“The law is clear, as is this administration’s cruelty,” Craig said at a press conference held by House Democratic leaders on Tuesday.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that the state would provide $4 million to Minnesota food banks—but qualified, low-income Minnesotans cost the SNAP program roughly $73 million a month, according to MinnPost.

Do Good Political Things Come in Threes?

Not to give away industry secrets here, but a big part of the job of a journalist is walking around and going, "Is this normal?" That's the approach of this Nina Moini segment on MPR that asks, "Why are so many Minnesotan politicians running for a third term in office?"

Locally, Minneapolis and St. Paul mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter are trying for a third consecutive term; Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison will do the same for their statewide roles come 2026. That seems like a lot, right? What's going on here?

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, says that this is particularly unusual in Minnesota, where we haven't seen a "modern governor" go for a third term. "Usually they leave the stage before that happens," Jacobs says.

But he adds that there are lots of advantages to running over and over again: name recognition, a fundraising base, a knowledge of your voting base. Asked whether the tense political climate has anything to do with it, Jacobs speculates it does, at least for Walz—he'll be hoping to make this midterm election a referendum not of his performance, but of Donald Trump's White House.

Big Hell Yeah: Dahlia Moving Into MN Nice Cream Space

Here's some great news if you love Dahlia, but also if you love MN Nice Cream. Sharyn Jackson at the Star Tribune reports that the former, a popular pop-up bakery (which we love), is heading for the latter's space at 807 NE Broadway St. in Minneapolis. But MN Nice Cream (which we love) isn't going anywhere: The two will share the space, with Dahlia serving breakfast and lunch during the day Thursday through Sunday and MN Nice Cream taking over in the evening hours.

“It’s a big commitment, it’s a big risk, and it’s overwhelming,” Alex Althoff, one of the three former Travailians who launched Dahlia in 2022, tells the Strib of finding a space. “Then this popped up, and it makes a lot of sense right now in this kind of world and economy."

After one more month of pop-ups throughout November, Dahlia will move in by January.