Chi-Chi’s Returns, Animales Opens, and Say Goodbye to Zen Box Izakaya

Happy Halloween, folks! And speaking of, it feels a bit ~ghoulish~ to be writing up this monthly restaurant roundup with the knowledge that on November 1, more than 440,000 Minnesotans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see those benefits expire due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

If you’re looking for ways to help or wondering where to find free meals if you’re in need, MSP Mag has been updating this extensive list of food banks, restaurants, and other MN resources.

OK, on to this month's Racket Restaurant Roundup...

Now Open

Thesis Coffee Co.

Thesis Coffee Co., the roastery “for those who love to do rad sh!t,” opened the doors to its Uptown coffee shop in early October. No wifi and no outlets here, so don’t bring your laptop—they’re all about fostering community connection and having a good time. Also skateboarding. 3142 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Chi-Chi's

It’s the return of an icon: Chi-Chi's, the nostalgic Minnesota-born Mexican chain that sputtered out roughly two decades ago, opened up a brand new location in St. Louis Park on October 6. Reservations are open now! Go get your free chips and salsa and order some margs. 1602 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park

Skyway Eggflip No. 2

Do you flip for Eggflip? Well good news, sandwich freaks: The Korean egg sammy shop has opened a second location in the Minneapolis skyway. That outpost joins locations at The Market at Malcolm Yards and U.S. Bank Stadium, and a Rochester location is getting added early next month. So many eggs! 330 Second Ave. S. #218, Minneapolis

Cardigan Donuts

Elsewhere in the skyway, Cardigan Donuts has opened a third location in downtown Minneapolis's U.S. Bank Plaza, with espresso drinks, kombucha, and ice cream in addition to those delightful donuts. 200 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis

Animales BBQ Co.

Feels like we’ve been waiting for a lifetime, and the day is finally here: Animales BBQ Co.’s brick-and-mortar restaurant opened in Minneapolis’s Harrison neighborhood earlier this month. They’ve got a stage for live music, 12,500 of space, a full bar, and, of course, the Midwest barbecue that made ‘em a household name when they started slingin’ meats out of a trailer all those years ago. 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis

Saint Bark

St. Paul got its first dog park bar earlier this month in Saint Bark, from owners Katie Peterson and Zimako Onwuagba. It’s an off-leash dog park with a patio where your pup can run around while you sip on Minnesota-made beers, seltzers, and ciders. 1145 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul

Sip of Silk Cafe

A sip of silk sounds kinda nice, don’t ya think? Sip of Silk, which describes itself as the first Palestinian and Salvadoran cafe in the Midwest, is now open by the U. 333 SE Huron Blvd., Minneapolis

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The whole cake, and nothing bundt the cake, so help us god: Nothing Bundt Cakes has a new North Loop location that’s celebrating its grand opening November 1. 316 N. Second St., Suite #100, Minneapolis

Esther’s Table

The newly renovated Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown Convention Center Hotel has a new restaurant: Esther’s Table, with a kitchen helmed by executive chef Keven Kvalsten and a menu “inspired by Midwest ingredients and global technique,” according to a statement. Think walleye po’ boys, red wine-braised bison meatballs, and a whole lot more. 1313 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Owamni is heading for the Guthrie. Provided

Closed, Closing, or Changing

El Sazón Cocina y Tragos

El Sazón, which got its start serving high-end meals out of an Eagan BP gas station, opened its Lyndale Avenue location in 2023. This month, the owners of the Minneapolis restaurant announced they’re taking a pause to "review and reimagine our concept," per an Instagram post. "We have poured our hearts, our time, and our energy into keeping this restaurant alive," a farewell post reads. "We’ve tried everything possible to stay afloat, but the truth is that the numbers simply don’t add up, and continuing on this path would not only jeopardize the business but also our own mental health," they write.

Owamni on the Move

Owamni, chef Sean Sherman's groundbreaking and award-winning Indigenous restaurant, is relocating from its Minneapolis home in the Water Works Pavilion to a few blocks away inside the Guthrie Theater. “The space at the Guthrie doubles the size of our current location, and together we will continue to reconnect people with traditional Indigenous food practices and support Native cultural revitalization and community well-being," Sherman says in a press release.

Impulse Juice Co.

This one initially missed my radar: Uptown's Impulse Juice Co. has announced it will close after its final service on November 8. You can read a really nice writeup about the creative, innovative Minneapolis juice shop and its closure from local food writer Kirstie Kimball of beyondbuerreblanc.

Soberfish

Sad! After 11 years, Minneapolis Thai restaurant Soberfish will close next month. "We are deeply grateful for your support, laughter, and kindness over the years—it’s been an unforgettable journey thanks to all of you," their social media farewell reads. Your last day to get some sushi will be Saturday, November 15.

Mill Valley Market

Sometimes you really need to take a break from cross-country skiing or trail running to grab coffee or a sandwich from this little shop at Theodore Wirth Trailhead—but they won’t be around this winter! Mill Valley Market’s last day of service is October 31, according to a release. The Loppet Foundation promises a “smooth transition,” and it sounds like something else is moving into the cafe space.

Zen Box Izakaya

After more than 21 years, chef John Ng and Lina Goh have announced the closure of their Japanese restaurant Zen Box Izakaya. "We've been so blessed to have built a real community here," Goh says in a statement. "We have some staff members who have been with us since the beginning, so we did not take this decision lightly. We’re so grateful to our wonderful team and to everyone who has supported us since the very beginning." Their last day is November 22.

Wrap and Wrad → Wrecktangle Pizza

We liked Wrap, the sandwich stall from Wrecktangle Pizza at Graze in the North Loop, which was later joined by another concept called Wrad. But you can’t mess with the success of Wrecktangle, which has taken over those shops and is now slingin’ pizzas to hungry food hall goers. 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis

Dutch Bar Becomes Bar Oscar

“Expect later hours, a new cocktail menu, and an evolution of the wine list” at Bar Oscar, a new era for Dutch Bar in Northeast, according to an Instagram post. Jeff Luten and Mike Hoolihan are partnering with owner/operator Patty Grell on the rebrand, which launches November 7.

A sneak peek inside the in-progress Dreamstate Cafe Instagram: @dreamstatecafe

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Dreamstate Cafe Heads for the Wedge

Justine Jones at MSP Mag has the scoop on Dreamstate Cafe, a new Minneapolis plant-based restaurant from the folks behind Powderhorn's Reverie. Dreamstate will take over the old Common Roots/Hi Flora space on 26th & Lyndale, and that's not all… Racket fav Boneshaker Books is also moving into the space! The shop is fundraising to help with the move, and you can contribute here. 2558 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Wild Mind Will Keep Brewing

Wild Mind Ales closed in September after an 11-year run, but the space will keep on brewin’ thanks to the folks behind Berlin Music Bar in the North Loop. Per Axios Twin Cities, they’re going to “keep a brewing component” and add food to the equation, with Blue Fox Concepts working on the space. 6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis

Dangerous Man Returns

A comeback for Dangerous Man Brewing is in the works thanks to new owner Jeremy Kuhn, who purchased the brand and its production facility. OG DM co-founder Rob Miller will stay on as head brewer, according to MSP Mag, and they’re lookin’ to have cans back in stores by November. Plans are supposedly also in motion for a "new metro taproom."

Thérèse

The former Lynhall space at 50th & France will soon house Thérèse, a new French brasserie from chef and restaurateur Daniel del Prado, he of 1,000 metro restaurants. “Prepare thyself for French onion soup, steak frites, and vintage wines by the glass come November,” MSP Mag writes. 3945 Market St., Edina

Dahlia

Here's some great news if you love Dahlia, but also if you love MN Nice Cream. Sharyn Jackson at the Star Tribune reports that the former, a popular pop-up bakery (which we love), is heading for the latter's space. But MN Nice Cream (which we love) isn't going anywhere: The two will share the space, with Dahlia serving breakfast and lunch during the day Thursday through Sunday and MN Nice Cream taking over in the evening hours. The collab will launch in January. 807 NE Broadway St., Minneapolis

Haraz Coffee House

The former Iron Door at Lyn-Lake will soon house Haraz Coffee House, a Yemeni coffee chain with 30+ locations around the U.S., according to Bring Me the News. It’ll be the first Twin Cities location for Haraz, which is hoping for a March opening. 621 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

801 on Nicollet

"Anyone else have trouble keeping track of the 801s?” asks Justine Jones at MSP Mag, reading my mind. So the deal is that 801 Chophouse is still on Nicollet Mall, but 801 Fish, which 801 Restaurant Group opened in 2023, closed abruptly in May. That space will soon come rarin’ back though, with a new 801, “801 on Nicollet,” that will serve “contemporary American fare.” The latest installment opens Thursday, November 6. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup...

Lito's Burritos

Absolutely love this news: Lito’s Burritos, which we’re big, big fans of, is opening a Lyn-Lake location at 901 W. Lake St. (Does it make us a little nervous that this is a famously cursed location? Yes, but we remain optimistic.) The excellent burrito pop-up, until now located inside El Tejaban Mexican Grill in Richfield, will continue to operate out of that first location. 901 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Cocina Del Barrio → Americano

Cocina Del Barrio at 50th and France closed October 1. In its place, there’ll be a new Daniel Del Prado restaurant called Americano with “Mad Men vibes,” reports MSP Mag. Barrio’s downtown Minneapolis location is staying open. 5036 France Ave. S., Edina

The Get Down Coffee Co. → Blue in Green Bistro

Proprietor Houston White has announced the closure of The Get Down Coffee Co., the North Minneapolis coffee shop he opened in 2021. He tells the Star Tribune it was time for something new: in this case, a bistro called Blue in Green (after the Miles Davis song) that’ll have a full food menu and a more upscale vibe. “I think in this town, we stagnate because we just accept the best of what we have instead of expecting to continue to evolve it,” White tells the Strib. 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis

Cheba Hut

You can’t keep a weed-themed sandwich shop down! While Cheba Hut was evicted from its Uptown building back in March, the Biz Journal reports that the restaurant is back in the works under new franchisees Nick Reckinger and Matt Alexander. Allegedly, it’ll open in November. 1118 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Aubergine

The former Revival space on St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill will soon become Aubergine, “a restaurant that celebrates Lyonnaise cuisine with Minnesota ingredients,” per the Star Tribune. Bjorn and Megan Jacobse say you’ll see a lotta eggplant at their new restaurant, hence the name, along with other seasonal French fare. Look for it to open this fall. 525 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Ono Hawaiian Plates

The North Loop Galley, which was home to Ono Hawaiian plates, closed earlier this summer. But Ono is sticking around; they announced this month that the restaurant will head for the former Guacaya Bistreaux space, not far from their former food hall home. They're now hiring and hope to open this fall, according to the latest Instagram updates. 337 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards.

Nokko

Look, we all miss Fast Eddie’s Pizza and agree that the way the pizza shop was pushed out by its landlord is evil bullshit. That being said… I’m not not looking forward to a new Southside sushi restaurant from Hide Tozawa, co-owner of Okome House and co-founder of Kyatchi (where he’s no longer involved). Nokko is headed for the former Fast Eddie’s space, per the Biz Journal. I have complicated feelings about this! 4747 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks North Loop

We first noticed Tono’s rapid expansion back in 2022, but the pizza and cheesesteak shop hasn’t slowed down a bit. After launching in 2019, an 11th Tono is being planned in the North Loop, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s, a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out. 4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Silverbird Roasting Co.

Aaaand not far from Marrone’s, Silverbird Roasting Co. is coming soon to the former Kruse Markit space, reports Bring Me the News. (Justice for Racket commenters who asked, “Why don’t they just put a good coffee shop in there?”) It’ll be the first brick-and-mortar for Silverbird’s Caitlin and Tony Querio, who’ve been roasting beans for local and national shops since 2020. 4237 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

Prince Coal-Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place. Prince Coal-Fired Pizza is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul. Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press. 512 N. Robert St.

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are! 601 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram.

Billy Sushi x NOLO Kitchen Concept

Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi and Marty Collins, co-owner of NOLO’s Kitchen, are working on a new North Loop restaurant, the North Loop Neighborhood Association reports. They’ve already got the keys to the Washington Avenue space between Borough/Parlour and Bar La Grassa, and the restaurant will be "inspired by the legendary chaos and charm of places like Chino Latino and Bella Notte." Love the sound of that, personally.

Asia Village

As it prepares to open inside Blaine’s Northtown Mall, Asia Village has announced that 85°C Bakery & Cafe, a Taiwan-based chain, and local Vietnamese restaurant Pho Mai will be among the vendors at the all-Asian food court, according to the Strib. The building is 90% leased, per the developer, with a tentative opening planned for early 2026. 301 Northtown Dr. NE, Blaine

Bellecour North Loop

After teaming up during the pandemic, Cooks of Crocus Hill and chef Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour Bakery are parting ways—Cooks will return to its classes-and-retail mission, and “Bellecour 3.0,” a bakery and bistro, will open in the North Loop later this year. Mpls.St.Paul Mag has the whole scoop.107 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space, and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. 2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

Saffron

Just know this news has the foodie in your life all a-tingle: Saffron, Sameh Wadi’s popular, groundbreaking, and much-missed Middle Eastern fine-dining restaurant, which closed in 2017, will make a return. That’s according to this scoop from Mpls-St.Paul Mag, whose Stephanie March caught up with Wadi to talk about opening Saffron, closing Saffron, and the yearslong process it’s been to bring it back. (Did you know he was just 23 when Saffron opened? Wild stuff.) No lease yet, but it’s reportedly in the works.

New North Loop Project from Tim McKee

James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, Sea Change, Octo Fishbar) has his eyes set on the North Loop for a new project inspired by the Basque region of Spain. He's being tight-lipped about the new Minneapolis endeavor for now, but the restaurant will be in the new West Hotel and should theoretically open eventually.