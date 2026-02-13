Freeloader Friday: 97 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Space! They're celebrating it at Bell Museum.

FRIDAY

Space Fest: Star Party

Like the event name suggests, this three-day celebration of outer space is also about loving Earth, the rock we reside on. Events lift off on Friday with a Star Party, the Bell’s semi-regular evening where folks can gaze upon those twinkling balls of gas via outdoor telescopes. Or stay inside and explore a variety of hands-on activities. RSVP here. 6:30-8 p.m. Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.

Love Melts Ice Community Event

Join Sappho’s Social Club and the Brass Strap for a mutual aid market, a silent auction, free resources and more. All proceeds will benefit mutual aid and rent relief for those impacted by ICE occupation in Minnesota. 6-9 p.m. Northern Coffeeworks, 4208 S. 28th Ave., Minneapolis.

A Valentine’s Disco Dance Party

Featuring an opening reception for the “Love/Hate Art Show,” karaoke, DJ tunes, sips and snacks, special sales, light-night shoppin’, retro Valentine making, and more. 5-9 p.m. Center For Lost Objects, 939 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Cupid’s Choice: Live Comedy Dating Show

Watch dates compete for love in a variety of funny challenges. RSVP here. 9 p.m. The Midway Saloon, 1567 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

The Other Picture Show 2: Clue

The Other Jeannie Retelle hosts this homage to 1985 and the iconic movie, Clue. Click here to RSVP. 9-11:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Galentine’s Glow Hour

Featuring free HIIT workouts, mini massages and other sample sessions, music, snacks, and wellness info. RSVP here. 5-7 p.m. HOTWORX at Union Park, 431 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Photo by Jessica Armbruster Dyani White Hawk, 'Infinite We,' 2025, enamel on copper, brass

Free Admission at Walker Art Center

For the closing weekend of Minneapolis-based artist Dyani White Hawk’s “Love Language,” the museum will be offering free admission all weekend. (Read my review of the exhibition here.) 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Winter Chill Fest

Outdoor activities include snow painting, crafts, and a bonfire with s'mores and hot cocoa. 6-7 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Butch Bastard, Stardust, Chongo Murdertrout

7 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fuzzy Math

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Matt Caflisch

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Buried Animals

With Ghostmouth, Cowboy Thoughts. Bands will be donating their pay to the Minnesota Immigrants Rights Action Committee and the Immigration Law Center of Minnesota. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mpls Craft Market Darin Kamnetz

Old St. Anthony Valentine’s Night Market

Shoppin’ at night with Minneapolis Craft Market peeps. 6-10 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Ruben, Jacob Mullis (Fort Wilson Riot)

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Matthew Hope

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Trailer Trash

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Johnny Table All-Stars

7-10 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

RV Supershow

The Ultimate RV Show

Who needs a hotel when you can take your home on the road? That’s the glamor of RV life, baybee: living like a rock star, always on the lookout for that next trailer park with an electric hookup. If that sounds like the dream to you, then you're gonna love this weekend’s RV expo at the Convention Center. Hell, even if you’re not into that van life you might find yourself having a good time; checking out tiny living situations that make the most of limited space can be a lot of fun. At this event, over 300 RVs of all shapes and sizes and intensities will be on display, including brand-new models as well as lived-in road homes. A kids zone will keep the little ones entertained, and non-roadie fun includes cornhole games and adoptable dogs. Free. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; find tickets and more info here. Through Monday—Jessica Armbruster

Gal-entine’s Day Party

This party features themed cocktails, a tiny tattoo popup, permanent jewelry booths, THC gummy vendors, and businesses offering ear piercing and Botox services—what a terrifying mix of options! 5-10 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Pal-entine’s Party

Featuring newly released fruity beers, ‘90s/’00s karaoke starting at 7 p.m., permanent jewelry, and mini-cakes for sale. 5-10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Institute of Arts at Mia

Institute of Hearts

Pick up a Valentine from the visitors’ desk and leave it on the floor by your fav artwork. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Where There Is Water”

Paintings, prints, and drawings by Amanda Hanlon developed through repeated travel to Duluth, Red Wing, and Banning State Park near Sandstone. 6-8 p.m. A House Unbuilt: Art & Water Space, 321 S. Main St., Stillwater.

Wild After Dark

Shoppin’ at night, but in Fridley. With over 50 vendors. 6-9 p.m. Wild Things Antiques, 7270 Commerce Cir. E, Fridley.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

'How Do We Move Through This?'

SATURDAY

How Do We Move Through This?



Interdisciplinary artist and choreographer Victoria Bradford Styrbicki gives an outdoor performance and hosts an artist talk. 1 p.m. Silverwood Park (on the frozen lake), 2500 County Rd. E., St. Anthony.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relative March

This event honors girls, women, two-spirit, men, boys, and LGBTQ+ loved ones. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Anti-Valentine’s Day: Party + Silent Auction

Bring an ex’s crap neither one of you want for a silent auction! This party also includes themed drinks and music. Bring auction items by 3:30 p.m.; event starts at 4 p.m. Fowling Warehouse, 401 Royalston Ave., Minneapolis.

FLINTA-Forward Valentine’s Day Mutual Aid Benefit

With DJ tunes. Donations will be matched for rent relief and legal defense. Walking valets will also be available from car to event if needed. 9 p.m. to midnight. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Vintage Is for Lovers

Moth Oddities and Dweller’s Choice team up for a vintage sale with a handful of local businesses. There will also be a raffle with proceeds benefitting MIRAC. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moth Oddities, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Open House

With onsite HIV testing and community resource tables in honor of HIV Awareness Day. 1:30-5 p.m. Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Elliott Erwitt, 'Yokohama, Japan, 2003'

“Elliott Erwitt: Gold Standard” and “Selected Works by Teo Nguyen”

Two new shows open this weekend. 1-4 p.m. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

I <3 U.K.

Transmission plays tunes from U.K. artists from the ‘60s to the ‘90s. 8 p.m. to midnight. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Tank (Top) Night

A queer femme joy dance party hosted by DJ Shannon Blowtorch. 9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bobby J’s West Bank Social Club



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mississippi Valley Orchestra

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Store Bought Hair

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cleo

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Adam & Ada Levy

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

John Swarson & Paul Odegaard

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Just Luv, Inc.

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Will Durie

5-8 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Gavin Strappe

8 p.m. The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Tyler Herwig

9 p.m. The Midway Saloon, 1567 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

The Black Market

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6 p.m. The Lab: Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

In Love & Solidarity: A Fundraising Market

Featuring a makers’ market and immigrant resources. Proceeds benefit MIRAC. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Backstory Coffee, 528 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Valentine’s Day Makers Market

Featuring a bakers’ dozen of local artists and makers, plus live tattooing with Nokomis Tattoo. Noon to 6 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Black Widows’ Video Release Party

Featuring a punk/upcycled fashion show, merch for sale, snacks, and the premiere of “Shake Yer Body.” Noon to 3 p.m. Reckless Swagger, 523 Jackson St., St. Paul.

Fawzia Khan

“Fragile State”

Join artist Fawzia Khan for a closing reception for her recent exhibition of weaving, embroidery, and text. 2-5 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 210 Second St. N., Minneapolis.

“All Kinds of Love”

A group art show. Noon to 6 p.m. Northrup King Building, 3rd Floor Gallery, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Valentine’s Day Collage Making

Stop by studio 373 for free craftin’. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 3rd Floor Gallery, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Craft-y Hour

Bring a craft project and join folks who enjoy hanging out together and making stuff. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. HUM Yoga + Barre, 2421 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

For the Love of Clay

Make a heart-shaped tray to be glaze fired for pickup at a later date. 6-9 p.m. Northrup King Building #431, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Romance Book Fair

Book fairs at breweries are a big thing these days, as we explored in the virtual pages of this very publication back in July. And Inbound BrewCo has been one of the leaders of the movement, with book fairs for readers of romance, fantasy, and all kinds of other stuff. This romance book fair, conveniently timed to Valentine’s Day, will have seven local authors selling and signing books, along with makers like Fused Permanent Jewelry. There’s live music from Good Morning Bedlam from 3-6 p.m., snacks from the Farmacy, and $1 from each full-sized pour will be donated to Open Your Hearts to the Hungry and Homeless. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Valentine’s Day Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“Love/Hate Art Show” & Makers Market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Center For Lost Objects, 939 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

WE ❤️ MN

Featuring Valentine making, DJ tunes, freebies with purchases, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Electric Fetus, 2000 S. Fourth Ave., Minneapolis.

V-Day Bird Watching Stroll

Bring a flashlight and meet at the visitors shelter at the east entrance. 5-6 p.m. Roberts Bird Sanctuary, 4142 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis.

City vs. Salford (FA Cup)

9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

The Monster Buddies Issue #5 Release Party

Fifteen-year-old creator Donel Robinson Jr. celebrates the release of his first comic, dubbed issue #5. 2-5 p.m. Mind's Eye Comics, 2228 Carter Ave., St. Paul.

Nancy Lo of Fix-It Clinics Sean Ericson

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic

Bring something broken and figure out how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Edina Community Center, 5701 Normandale Rd., Edina.

Dating with Dogs

Join Ruff Start Rescue, Must be Ruff, and others for a dog-friendly party with mingling for singles, a photobooth, puppuccinos, samples, dog businesses, and more. 6-9 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

SUNDAY

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Shop 60+ vintage vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Midnight Creatures Market: UnValentine

Local makers and a donation drop-off site for mutual aid. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic

Hosted by Brenda B. 3-6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Dancing at the Pavilion: Mactír Academy of Irish Dance

Free lessons are designed to be beginner-friendly, with space for more experienced dancers to have fun too. 3-5 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

K-Pop Demon Hunters Trivia

6-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Weekend Wags

Meet our adoptable dogs and puppies from Pet Haven. 1-4 pm. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Battle of the Jug Bands Provided

Minneapolis Battle of the Jug Bands

To hear organizers of the 2026 Minneapolis Battle of the Jug Bands tell it, “What the world needs now is JUG MUSIC!!!” Who are we to quibble with that? This much is certain: It is joyful to see the Annual Battle of the Jug Bands, one of the Cabooze’s longest-running traditions, on the calendar. Since 1980 the rules have been simple (see ‘em here), the prize covetable (the Holliwood Waffle Iron Trophy), the proceed destinations admirable (community radio frequencies KBEM and KFAI), and the vibes immaculate (the rootsy music competition doubles as a potluck dinner). And where else will you see Captain Queso's Cosmic Jug Band, the Jug Monkeys, and the Doom Goats all under one roof? At the risk of pandering to you, the Racket reader, I’ll just keep saying it: We live in the greatest city on Earth. Free ($5 suggested donation). 12:30-7:30 p.m. The Cabooze, 500 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Jay Boller

Adult Book Fair

Featuring 30-ish authors and bookish vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Lunar New Year Celebration

With traditional music and dance performances, cultural art and heritage displays, authentic Asian cuisine, and family activities. Noon to 5 p.m. Asia Mall, 12160 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie.

John Carpenter’s The Thing

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Eleven Degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Robert Wilkinson



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Danger Pins

With Mary Strand & the Garage. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Clover and the Bee Promo

Clover and the Bee

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.