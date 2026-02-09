Jug Bands, RVs, Space Fest at the Bell: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 2.10

Bounce Back: A Comedy Revue

Laugh Camp Comedy Club

We won’t relitigate the whole ordeal, but long story short: A talentless chud comedian (Ben Bankas) was uninvited to St. Paul’s Laugh Camp Comedy Club after making hateful comments (we hesitate to call them “jokes”) last month about Renee Good. Club owner Bill Collins is reportedly still on the hook for paying Bankas for the six canceled gigs, and a very funny crew of Twin Cities comedians are throwing this benefit show to help recoup cash the Laugh Camp staff never saw. We’re talkin’: Tommy Ryman, Maggie Faris, Ben Katzner, Khadijah Cooper, Pierre Douglas, James Stanley, Racket advice columnist Pearl Rose, Rick Logan, and the promise of “few surprise drop-ins.” For more on local comics organizing shows to benefit the community, revisit this recent Racket article. $25. 7 p.m. 751 Pleasant Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

RV Supershow

THURSDAY 2.12

The Ultimate RV Show

Minneapolis Convention Center

Who needs a hotel when you can take your home on the road? That’s the glamor of RV life, baybee: living like a rock star, always on the lookout for that next trailer park with an electric hookup. If that sounds like the dream to you, then you're gonna love this weekend’s RV expo at the Convention Center. Hell, even if you’re not into that van life you might find yourself having a good time; checking out tiny living situations that make the most of limited space can be a lot of fun. At this event, over 300 RVs of all shapes and sizes and intensities will be on display, including brand-new models as well as lived-in road homes. A kids zone will keep the little ones entertained, and non-roadie fun includes cornhole games and adoptable dogs. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; find tickets and more info here. Through Monday—Jessica Armbruster

Lyndale Free Fest

Painter Park

This ain’t your regularly scheduled Lyndale Free Fest. Due to our current ICE nightmare, the annual free crap jamboree is pivoting to “a free, in-person mutual aid resource event.” As such, participants are encouraged to drop off stuff they’d like to jettison at the South Nicollet Action Center in advance of the event (dates/times here), and the Lyndale Neighborhood Association will sort ‘em. Then, on the big day, families that need winter gear, toys, art supplies, toiletries, and shelf-stable foodstuffs are encouraged to stop by Painter Park to grab whatever they'd like. We’ve only got each other, folks! Free. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 620 W. 34th St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Il Cinema Retrovato

Main Cinema/Walker Art Center



Every summer Michelle Baroody and Maggie Hennefeld of Archives on Screen Twin Cities travel to Bologna, Italy, for Il Cinema Ritrovato, a festival that showcases newly restored films. (Nice work if you can get it, huh?) They bring back a selection of their favorites, and what they serve up is not just a treat for film nerds, but offers plenty for the less obsessive to enjoy as well. The festival begins at the Main on Thursday with the silent pre-Code comedy The Garden of Eden (1928), then moves to the Walker on Friday for The Razor’s Edge (1985), a film about friendship set during the Lebanese Civil War. Celebrate Valentine’s Day on Saturday with an offbeat threefer of romance and sex: Why Not!, a 1977 French movie about polyamory and bisexuality; Doña Herlinda and Her Son (1982), starring Guillermo del Toro’s mom as the mother of a gay man in Mexico in the ’80s; and Winter Kept Us Warm (1968), which is probably Canada’s first gay feature film. Sunday, the fest closes with The Arch (1968), a period drama from director Shu Shuen Tang, “the first internationally recognized, award-winning independent filmmaker in Hong Kong”; The Girls, a 1978 Sri Lankan film about broken dreams; and Floating Clouds (1955), a bleak tale of bombed out postwar Japan. Find ticket prices and complete showtimes as more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Il Cinema Retrovato 'The Garden of Eden' (1928)

FRIDAY 2.13

Space Fest: Love Letter To Earth

Bell Museum

Like the event name suggests, this three-day celebration of outer space is also about loving Earth, the rock we reside on. Events lift off on Friday with a Star Party, the Bell’s semi-regular evening where folks can gaze upon those twinkling balls of gas via outdoor telescopes. Or stay inside and explore a variety of hands-on activities. Special guest lectures include Robert Cabana, who will discuss his time as a NASA astronaut, and Scott Peterson, who will offer tricks and tips on how to find micrometeorites in your backyard. Other fun to be had includes mini-diorama making and, yes, love-letter writing sessions to Mother Earth. Free on Fri. (RSVP here); $12-$15 Sat.-Sun. 6:30-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

SATURDAY 2.14

Romance Book Fair

Inbound BrewCo

Book fairs at breweries are a big thing these days, as we explored in the virtual pages of this very publication back in July. And Inbound BrewCo has been one of the leaders of the movement, with book fairs for readers of romance, fantasy, and all kinds of other stuff. This romance book fair, conveniently timed to Valentine’s Day, will have seven local authors selling and signing books, along with makers like Fused Permanent Jewelry. There’s live music from Good Morning Bedlam from 3-6 p.m., snacks from the Farmacy, and $1 from each full-sized pour will be donated to Open Your Hearts to the Hungry and Homeless. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Minneapolis Battle of the Jug Bands Provided

SUNDAY 2.15

Minneapolis Battle of the Jug Bands

The Cabooze

To hear organizers of the 2026 Minneapolis Battle of the Jug Bands tell it, “What the world needs now is JUG MUSIC!!!” Who are we to quibble with that? This much is certain: It is joyful to see the Annual Battle of the Jug Bands, one of the Cabooze’s longest-running traditions, on the calendar. Since 1980 the rules have been simple (see ‘em here), the prize covetable (the Holliwood Waffle Iron Trophy), the proceed destinations admirable (community radio frequencies KBEM and KFAI), and the vibes immaculate (the rootsy music competition doubles as a potluck dinner). And where else will you see Captain Queso's Cosmic Jug Band, the Jug Monkeys, and the Doom Goats all under one roof? At the risk of pandering to you, the Racket reader, I’ll just keep saying it: We live in the greatest city on Earth. Free ($5 suggested donation). 12:30-7:30 p.m. 500 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Jay Boller

Photo by Jessica Armbruster Dyani White Hawk, 'Infinite We,' 2025, enamel on copper, brass

ONGOING

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Walker Art Center

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk got a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center last fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work is arranged in sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

Practice As A Show: Poliça Residency

Icehouse

Ever wonder how Poliça records an album? Well, during this three-week residency, you’ll get a little peek behind the scenes. The band is taking over Icehouse to craft a followup to 2025’s Dreams Go. "Audience participation will be welcomed," they say. The material won’t be entirely unfamiliar—they’ll warm up with some of your Poliça faves before they get to work on the new stuff. 21+. $15/$18. 8 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Wednesdays through February 18—Keith Harris

Minnesota Ice Castle

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

We’re talking about the good kind of ice here, which has been stacked, packed, and shaped into whimsical creations. The fairgrounds isn’t just the home of the Great Minnesota Get-Together; the site hosts festivals, showcases, and expos year-round. Winter is an especially busy time. Next week, it will welcome Saint Paul Winter Carnival revelers with all kinds of things to see and do. But first we’ve got an ice castle, which will endure through February—weather permitting. Icy things to explore include caverns, giant slides, tiny secret passageways, and twinkling trails filled with lights. There will also be a polar pub serving up warm drinks, snowtubing, live music nights, and ice sculptures created by artists both local and international. Reservations are required; find dates, times, and tickets at icecastles.com/minnesota. $13-$26. Thu.-Mon. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Through February 21—Jessica Armbruster

Winter SKOLstice

Viking Lakes

The Vikings might train out here, but all you have to do is hang out. This winter, Viking Lakes is hosting a variety of wintertime things to do. During the holidays, there’s the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru holiday lights trail. Other festive things include weekly visits from Santa, free Christmas movie nights, and bingo sessions, as well as live music and lots of games on the big screen. There’s also a free skating rink with open skate hours (bring skates or rent them onsite) and a warming house with hot drinks. Many events are free; some are ticketed. Check online to RSVP. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Now through February 22—Jessica Armbruster

Giorgio Moroder: Mood Engineer/A Celebration of Giorgio Moroder

Trylon + Berlin



You gotta love a collab between two great orgs. Over the course of the month, the Trylon will screen four films that were scored by the disco godfather: two sexed up Paul Schrader entries (Cat People, American Gigolo) along with freaky children’s tale The NeverEnding Story and Alan Parker’s brutal Midnight Express. And on Thursday, Berlin is getting in on the action with a tribute to the disco pioneer’s musical legacy. Leopard Tree Dream will explore Moroder’s affinity with Krautrock, Mudd will perform a set drawn from his film scores, and Dory Kahalé will close the night with a Moroder DJ set. A Celebration of Giorgio Moroder: $20. 7:30 p.m. 204 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Giorgio Moroder: Mood Engineer: 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through February 24—Keith Harris

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights throughout January. $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel