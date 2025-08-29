Freeloader Friday: 134 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Loring Alley Live Music Festival

Featuring tunes in the alley with Vittorio & the Bridges, Zoe Says Go, Yazim Trio, the Mahon Brothers, and Philippe Gallandat. Lawn chairs are welcome. Find more info at loringalleylive.com. 4:30-9 p.m. 1621 Harmon Place (in the brick alley behind Gai Noi), Minneapolis.

Cycle the Summer’s End of Summer Celebration

We don’t like reading those words any more than you do, but the simple fact is that summer is once again drawing to a close. Ah, the inexorable march of time. At least there are bikes! As Minneapolis’s 2025 Cycle the Summer series reaches its end, there’s time for one last hurrah at Lake Nokomis Beach, where they’ll have a BMX stunt show, a kids’ jump, and bike mechanics 101 lessons, along with bike-friendly vendors. And hey, you still have time to mark off all eight stops on the Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway Passport Program—conveniently, one of the QR codes is located at Nokomis. Free. 5-8 p.m. Lake Nokomis Beach, 5000 W. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Llama Fest

Live llamas, but not at the fair?! That’s right, wooly buddies from Llama Mama MN are heading to the Textile Center to inspire your next project. This midday arts party has free crafts, including a make-and-take felt llama and llama-themed needle felting, and is also a chance to check out the new shop, which keeps the Center’s annual mega textile sale going year-round. Pose for a llama selfie, make art, and pick up supplies for your next creation. Free. Noon to 2 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Summer Wrap-Up Downtown Block Party

Featuring food, drinks, arts activities, and music from Shirts & Skins, DJ Biig Mic. 5-8 p.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Jumanji

Dusk. Lake Phalen, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Justice for Jeanie and Cameron! 7:55 p.m. Lake Hiawatha Park, 2701 E. 44th St., Minneapolis.

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

“Are You My Human?”

Rant-A-Girl curates this show where artists turn their internal monsters and friends into cuddly creatures. 6-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. The Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 Taft St. NE #22, Minneapolis.

Open Skate

Join Twin Cities Skaters for an open skate with free rentals and disco jams from DJ Presto. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fri. through September 26 (no skate Sep. 5). Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570-1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

Art Beagles Back Up Band

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Anything You Want, Shelton & Co.

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cassandra Johnson

Singer-songwriter tunes. With Alexander Natalie. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Lords of the Universe

With Big Salt. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Josh and Kailey

In the beer garden. 6:30-9 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

DJ Shannon Blowtorch

10 p.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Zola / Woodchuck and the Muskrats

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Creeping Charlie

Indie rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Rich Mattson & The Northstars with Miss Georgia Peach

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

anni xo

With Mira Babal. 5:30-7:15 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Free, once inside the fair:

Sarah Morris

10:30 a.m. & 11:45 a.m. Fri.-Sat. MN State Fair Bandshell.

Tonic Sol‑fa

1 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. MN State Fair Bandshell.

Mariachi Campanas de America

3:45 p.m. & 4:45 p.m. Fri.-Sat. MN State Fair Bandshell.

Selena the Show

With Karla Perez. 8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. MN State Fair Bandshell.

Los Elegidos De La Música Norteña

10:45 a.m., noon, 1:15 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Tyte Phitt

3:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Malamanya

8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Los Rebeldes

12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. West End Market Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Mary Bue

4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. West End Market Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

First Ave at the Fair

Let’s go ahead and call this two-nighter the premier free fair music event for those between the ages of 25 and 55. (Feel free to blurb that for the gig poster, First Ave.) Friday's showcase of live locals includes Picked to Click finisher Christy Costello (she of countless great punk accomplishments), talented rapper Dwynell Roland (he of sharing thoughts about streaming royalties with Racket), Emma Jeanne and Hattie Peach of 2025 Poised to Pop selectees Yonder, Jacob Mullis, and Purple Funk Metropolis. Saturday's set to feature exciting St. Paul country singer Clare Doyle, veteran roots-rocker Mary Cutrufello, Jack Klatt, Miloe, and P.O.S, the latter of whom is coming back from... whatever happened in 2020. Music man Al Church is ringleading the whole shebang, and 89.3 the Current host Jade has hosting duties. Free (with fair attendance). 8-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. West End Market Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, 1839 W. Dan Patch Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fri. through August 29. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SATURDAY

“Timber! Art and Woodwork at the Fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire”

Opening-day celebrations include a live woodturning demonstration, Viennese music from Mill City Quartet, and a film screening of Maskerade (1934). 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Racket Turns 4

Come celebrate the fourth anniversary of Racket with us! We'll be hanging out at Arbeiter Brewing Co. where there'll be a semi-private space reserved for 50 or so Racket revelers, but also plenty of overflow space in the taproom and patio to drink great beers, gab about independent media, and chow on food from Gerhard’s Brats. We'll be giving away koozies and stickers, and maybe even make brief remarks—who can say? If you're curious, you can read our year-four report here. But the point isn't to give you homework. The point is to have some fun! Free. 6-9 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here.—Jay Boller

Life’s a Circus: A Trans Artist Market

Featuring local makers, drag artists, poetry, and contests. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Backstory Coffee, 432 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

Unlimited Uptown Markers Market

Local artisans, vendors, and crafters. 1-7 p.m. Be Unlimited Clothing, 1936 Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis.

The Iron Giant

Presented by TriLingua Cinema. Dusk. East Side Sculpture Park, 705 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Soul Care

The PR freaks have done it again, turning the term “self care” into a shorthand for spending money on beauty products and services. At this Saturday event at MGM, “soul care” aims to be the new, unappropriated phrase. There’ll be no cash grab here, instead this BIPOC-centered day seeks to bring a restorative “softness and joy” to your mind, body, and spirit. What does that mean? Guests can expect Black artists sharing poetry, music, family-friendly storytelling, and movement onstage, while revelers are invited to partake in hands-on arts activities. It all ends in a free community meal, thus setting you up for success in the coming days. Free. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Camera Sale

Vintage film and digital camera sale. Funds raised benefit Urban Ventures and Cameras for Kids. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Thor: Ragnarok

With Spanish subtitles. 7:55 p.m. Bryant Square Park 3101 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN

Vinyl Night

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Envies, TV for Dogs, Sandpaper

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wren & Wilde

Folks. With Chris Depoian, Will Durie. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

On the patio. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sunsets Over Flowers

With the Skeleton Crew, Simple Motions. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Deano & the Dinosaurs

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jack Knife & the Sharps

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

John Penny

World jazz. 7 p.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. This month’s theme will focus on British cars, with donations benefitting the Zuhrah Shriners Hospital Transportation Fund. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Static Jones

Rock. 7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Wild Vntg Mrkt

Local food, music, vintage sellers, and makers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

Tamagotchi USA Road Trip

Featuring a free pop-up with interactive games, photo ops, and hands-on fun. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Aug.; 8 a.m. to noon Sep.-Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

SUNDAY

J-Mo On The Beat and The J-Lighters

Big band. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell and the Fat 6

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Gabriella Sweet

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Greg Volker & the River

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Martin Devaney

On the patio. With John Ewing. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Deletists

With Drug League, Girdle Of Judith. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Jolly POPs

Kids’ tunes. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Mini Food Truck Fair

Food trucks are often a stepping stone to brick-and-mortar restaurant success: lower stakes, no real estate investment, a way to build the brand before diving all the way in. But the thing is, running a food truck is still really hard! The amount of schlepping alone—from parking place to commissary kitchen to event venue and back again, day in and day out—would be enough to make the average person switch to a career as a bank teller or something. NW Food Truck Fests celebrates the folks putting in the miles in the northwest ‘burbs, and today, they’ll be at Heavy Rotation Brewing with the following food truck lineup: Cousin's Maine Lobster, Outlaw Mini Donuts, Wha' Jamaican, Ku•ma•in, Chenchos Antijitos, Inferno Wood Fired Pizza, and Bubs and Bubbles Family Boutique. Go get yourself some lobster and/or pizza and/or Jamaican patties! Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing, 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Brooklyn Park; more info here.—Em Cassel

Brighton vs. Manchester City (PL)

Morning soccer. 8 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Annual Back-to-School Hair Day

Free braids and fades for kids. Find more info here. 825 Arts and Privilege Barbershop, 825 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Jake Ilika

Acoustic tunes. 4-6 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second Ave., Anoka.

Minnesota Makers Market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewing, 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove.

Cult Cinema Classics: Clue

Free movies and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free, once inside the fair:

Dylan Salfer

10:30 a.m. & 11:45 a.m. Sun.-Mon. MN State Fair Bandshell.

Matt Vee & The Killer Vees

A Neil Diamond tribute. 1 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. Sun.-Mon. MN State Fair Bandshell.

Sean Ardoin

3:45 p.m. & 4:45 p.m. Sun.-Mon. MN State Fair Bandshell.

Ber

8:30 p.m. Sun.-Mon. MN State Fair Bandshell.

BATO BATO!

10:45 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:15 p.m. Sun.-Mon. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Pamela McNeill: Janis, Stevie, Dolly, and Me

8 p.m. Sun.-Mon. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Uncle Muskrat

12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. Sun.-Mon. West End Market Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Cindy Lawson

4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. Sun.-Mon. West End Market Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Joyann Parker

8 p.m. Sun.-Mon. West End Market Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. June-Sep. Maplewood Area Historical Society, 2170 Cty. Rd. D East, Maplewood; find more info at maplewoodmuseum.org/farmers-market.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sun. right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

MONDAY

Anti-Skip Protection

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Naval Aviation Alumni Choir

3 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Sawyer’s Dream

Americana. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

No Family Singers



8 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Soul Trouvère



6 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Devil Dodger

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Labor Day Classic Car Show

Noon. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.