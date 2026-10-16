Freeloader Friday: 113 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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Saint Paul Art Crawl Visit St. Paul

FRIDAY

Saint Paul Art Crawl

What have artists in Lowertown, downtown, and West Seventh in St. Paul been up to lately? Find out at this three-day self-guided tour featuring opening receptions, special sales, pop-up studios, and parties. While the Spring Crawl is a multi-weekend event with designated neighborhoods each week, this Fall Crawl is a simultaneous, citywide party. Hot spots where you’re sure to find a lot to see and do include Union Depot, the Minnesota Museum of American Art, the Tilsner Artist Lofts, and the Schmidt Artists Lofts. Free. 6–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; 1–5 p.m. Sun. Find a list of locations and happenings here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Saint Paul Art Crawl at the M

Check out over 30 artists in the museum during the weekend. 5–8 p.m. Fri.; noon to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul.

The Fall Saint Paul Art Crawl at Schmidt

Check out 80 artists working in the building. 6–9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 7 p.m. Sat.; 1–5 p.m. Sun. Schmidt Artists’ Lofts, 900–876 West Seventh St., St. Paul.

Saint Paul Art Crawl at Union Depot

6–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Pots on the Bluff



A pottery sale with 15 local potters and sculptors. 6–9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Mounds Park, 90 Maria Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.

Food Truck Fridays

Black Business Network hosts this bimonthly event featuring eats, local businesses, resources, and fun for kids. Other dates: Oct. 30; Nov. 13 & 27. 3–8 p.m. 907 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

“Reversible Destiny”

This show, which opened on Thursday, includes works that play with the limits of everyday functional design and apparel. Dreamsong, 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis; dreamsong.art.

A Gathering of Friends Antique Market

Shop all kinds of home finds from 18 juried dealers. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fri.–Sat.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Harvest Market

With aura photography, tarot and astrology readings, mini reiki healing sessions, a matcha and coffee, and local artists and makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mother Co., 2400 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Oil Pastel on Velvet Portrait Workshops

At these free workshops, hosted by artist Hilary Greenstein, participants will paint portraits on an 8-inch piece of stretched velvet to paint on. All materials provided. 5:30–7 p.m. Fri.; 1:30–3 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; RSVP here.

“Slices & Shadows: ISC Chapter Members”

“Slices & Shadows: ISC Chapter Members”

This show, which opened on Thursday, is a juried exhibition of works from International Sculpture Center members representing Boston Sculptors Gallery, Chicago Sculpture International, Pacific Rim Sculptors, and Texas Sculpture Group. Quarter Gallery at the Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Wish Wash, Tender Comrade, TV For Dogs

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Teague Alexy & the Common Thread

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock ‘n’ roll. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Daily Norm

With D.C. Leonhardt, the Cottonwood Shivers. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Protest Song Showcase

Hosted by Sheldon Grove Warblers. 7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Everett Smithson

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bardic Troubadour

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Space! They're celebrating it at Bell Museum.

October Star Party

Space: What the hell’s up there? Increasingly, it seems, human-produced junk litters the cosmos, but of course stars predate the phallic-coded detritus of billionaire rockets. Privy to that is the Bell Museum, whose free Star Party lets patrons gaze upon the celestial majesty of outer space via high-powered telescopes. The museum’s astronomy team will be there to explain what you’re observing, and hands-on activities will keep little ones busy. (The Bell notes several times that the outdoor telescope portion of Star Party is contingent on weather; the fun’ll happen inside no matter what the clouds do.) Inside, you can enjoy free planetarium shows on a first-come, first-served ticketed basis. 7–8:30 p.m Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul; RSVP here.—Jay Boller

Fall Craft & Gift Show

Handmade goods, local vendors, and family-friendly fun. Fri.–Sun. during mall hours. Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Road Tour

With hands-on gaming, collectibles, and an exhibition. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri.–Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Saturn Video Promo

SATURDAY

Saturn Video Grand Opening

When we caught up with Sierra Parham in July, the Saturn Video founder was still looking for a permanent home for her pop-up video rental operation. Well, she found one! Saturn Video lands in Minneapolis’s Seward neighborhood this weekend, with a grand opening party and sidewalk sale on Saturday. There’s also an “after hours” opening party on Sunday with DJ sets, zine making, tarot reading, and a curated film program. Free; $10 suggested donation on Sun. 2–8 p.m. Sat.; 5–10 p.m. Sun. Saturn Video, 3201 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Ciderween Market

Featuring an artist market with 50+ creators, with a focus on queer, BIPOC, disabled, and plus-size makers. Adult and pet trick-or-treating (tough luck, kids!), a trade and/or bartering market, XXX art, a costume contest, and mutual aid orgs. 1–6 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Ink-Ish Store Opening

Check out this new shop specializing in rare, indie, international, and other oddly cool magazine publications. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Ink-Ish Magazine Store, 895 Randolph St., St. Paul.

Midnight Creatures Market

Shop 30+ spoooOOOooooky makers. Noon to 4 p.m. Turbo Tim’s, 2823 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mini Art Vending Machine 1-Year Birthday Party

Party with a vending machine! With OneTiredArtist and limited-release vending machine merch. 6–8 p.m. Inkwell Booksellers Company, 426 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

MN Woodworkers Guild Expo

Featuring a tool swap, belt sander racing, kids’ workshops, makers, demonstrations, and other wood-oriented fun. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds’ Progress Center, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info here.

Vintage Makers Market

This month’s indoor/outdoor pop-up includes makers and vintage vendors, plus in-store deals. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; noon to 4 p.m. Sun. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Inside Out Pillsbury House + Theatre

Inside Out 5 Block Party

The theme of this year’s Inside Out, the annual block party hosted by Pillsbury House + Theatre and KRSM Radio, is “vitality.” Pillsbury House + Theatre recently conducted a survey that found that south Minneapolis residents identified “mental health, burnout, access to resources, and opportunities for connection as top community priorities.” My fellow south Minneapolitans, does this resonate with you? Because lemme tell ya—it does with me! In response, Inside Out 5 will have wellness activities, family-friendly programming, food from Cooks of Hope, and opportunities to connect with orgs that support local residents. PH+T artists. On screen throughout the Pillsbury Creative Commons building there’ll be documentary shorts from All at Once, Drag Story Hour, Queen Drea, and Body Watani. A healthcare “imaginarian” will offer an interactive way to explore what the future of healthcare could actually look like outside of our current dystopia. Brass Solidarity and KRSM DJs will provide tunes. Free. 1–5 p.m. Pillsbury House + Theatre, 3501 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Sounds of Schmidt

Tunes all day. 1–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Sounds Of Many

With Muun Baato, Lent, the Modern Era. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Blues Night Feat. Erin McCawley

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Close to Toast, Paper Beast, SYFN

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Hope and the River Stones

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Them Dots

With Cindy Lawson, Jerry Lefkowitz. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

7:30–11:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

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“Neon Nightmares: Ultraviolet Art Exhibition”

“Neon Nightmares: Ultraviolet Art Exhibition”

Blacklight art from 30 artists. 7–10 p.m. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Family Gathering Concert Series: Mae Simpson

With Colin Bracewell and School Of Rock Doors. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PILLLAR Forum Cafe, 2300 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Intergenerational Queer + Trans Mutual Aid Storytelling

4–6 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here.

K-pop Halloween Bash

OK, you can no longer pretend to not understand the K-pop craze—the Star Tribune was doing biz trend pieces on it two years ago (gift link, if you must). Whether it’s KPop Demon Hunters, BTS, or double-fried chicken wings in Richfield, the Korean Wave’s global cultural takeover has no doubt captured your kid’s imagination, and that’s what today’s spooktacular K-pop bash at the Depot is all about. We’re talkin’ dance challenges and workshops, live performances, costume contests, vendors, and raffle prizes. Pregame with hot bowls of bibimbap at Hilltop's Dong Yang and some BLACKPINK on the ol' car Bluetooth; it’s the age of South Korea—just ask your kids. Free; RSVP here. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St., St. Paul.—Jay Boller

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Pumpkin Patch Bash

Pumpkin Patch Bash

Featuring a makers market, a harvest fest-style market with pumpkins for sale, food trucks, vintage and thrift vendors, and more from the West Side Farmers Market, Backstory Coffee, Wabasha Brewing, and Back Pocket Vintage. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 432 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

Stillwater Flea Market

Shop 160+ crafters and vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stillwater Area High School, 5701 Stillwater Blvd. N., Stillwater.

Minnesota Grocers Association’s Best Bagger Contest

Watch top grocery baggers from across Minnesota compete for a chance at glory in the National Grocers Association’s Best Bagger Contest in Las Vegas. Noon to 2 p.m. Mall of America, Southeast Court, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Children’s Pre-K Costume Contest

10 a.m. Riverfront Memorial Park, 2201 N. Second Ave., Anoka.

Light Up the Night Parade

7 p.m. Anoka Main Street, 1922 First Ave. S., Anoka.

Post-Parade Bonfire

8–10 p.m. Anoka City Hall, 2015 First Ave. N., Anoka.

Trunk or Treat

With decorated car trunks with treats, costume contests for people and dogs, games, service dogs in training, and a volunteer open house. 2–4 p.m. Helping Paws, 6569 City Walk Parkway, Eden Prairie.

Dakota County Fix-It Clinics

Bring something busted and get help figuring out how to fix it. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Heritage Center, 1100 Heritage Dr., Lakeville.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. through Oct. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. Through Oct. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakewood Cemetery. So serene. Henry Hietala

SUNDAY

Lakewood Fall Colors Celebration

With art-making activities and demonstrations, talks on bird-watching, warm apple cider, self-guided events, and live music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Halloween Club 2026

H.E.X. Collective LLC hosts this all-ages Halloween art market with 21 spooky makers, a live performance by Count Spookula, a mystic, an author, games, raffle, a spooky photo booth, food, beer, vegan treats, “annoying animatronics,” and plenty of Halloween weirdness. 1–5 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Art & Wine: Drop-in Art Afternoon

Bring your own project or play with provided materials. 1:30–5:30 p.m. Violet Wine & Spirits, 2435 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; RSVP here.

Howl-O-Ween

Pet Haven helps host this dog-friendly party with spooky vendors, photo ops, tarot readings, pup cup bars, pumpkin giveaways, and costume contents for canines and humans. A dollar of each beer sales will benefit Pet Haven's mission. 1–4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Local Love Market

A pop-up parking lot market with 40 local makers and vintage vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Honour Coffee, 451 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard Promo pic

Switchyard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Schooner Music Jam

Every Sunday. 7–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sounds of Schmidt

1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

eleven degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Robert Wilkinson



3–5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Church of Cornbread

Every Sunday. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Taste of Food Truck Fair

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 25. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Saint Paul Civic Symphony



An all ages-friendly concert. 1 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

5th Annual Flea Market

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aldrich Ice Arena, 1850 White Bear Ave., Maplewood.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday; more info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.