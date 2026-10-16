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Opinion

For This Week’s Open Thread, Tell Us Where You Get Your Restaurant Recommendations

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

11:13 AM CDT on October 16, 2026

The plate is so big but the food is so small.

|Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash
24Comments

If you've read Em's feature on food influencers getting free stuff (and if you haven't, go read it now), maybe your response was similar to mine: Who even are these people?

Personally, I do not enjoy receiving information from people talking into their phone cameras at me, so this was a world I have little to no experience of.

But you, you might be different than me! (I certainly hope so, for your sake.) And this brings us to our Open Thread question: How do you decide where to eat? Whose opinions do you trust?

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As you may know, I am a regular bruncher, so I'm constantly on the hunt for new daytime food options. And not to be a homer, but Em's monthly RRR gives me about as much info as I need. But we're more interested in hearing your non-Racket sources of info.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

And now, to prep me for tonight's show...

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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