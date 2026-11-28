Teenage Ryan Schreiber created Pitchfork, the most important music criticism publication of the internet age, 30 years ago while living with his parents in Victoria, Minnesota. In 2015 media giant Condé Nast acquired the influential site, and four years later Schreiber made his exit.

Which, at warp speed, brings us to next Tuesday at Magers & Quinn in Minneapolis, where Schreiber will celebrate the release of his new book, Weird Era: How Pitchfork Changed Music Forever, with a Q&A alongside Evan Minsker of See/Saw—free, 7 p.m., RSVP here. Schreiber joined Racket's Jay Boller and Keith Harris for a wide-ranging conversation about Pitchfork's founding, heyday, mainstreamification, and, now, return to its adventurous music-crit roots.

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No intro segment this week. One-third of our podcast team was in Iceland. It's a short holiday week. You get it.

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