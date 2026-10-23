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Today's stories are presented by 'Haunted Harmonies' at Northrop:

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Opinion

For This Week’s Open Thread, How Do You Use Mass Transit?

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:45 AM CDT on October 23, 2026

Photo by KingBoluwatife Olaleye on Unsplash
19Comments

This week, we ran a feature from Nick Schaub about the long-delayed, quite expensive Green Line extension. You won't be surprised to learn that I think you should read it.

Do you think you'll ever take the Green Line? I've been studying the map and though there'll be a station near me, I can't see it changing my transit patterns much.

That said, I have been using mass transit more than I ever have since a) I moved back to the Wedge and b) my car died. Now I am officially an "I don't even own a car" guy, and the E and B Lines are my life. Also, shoutout to the 645, which gets me from downtown out to West End (I have movie screenings there) in like five minutes.

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How about you? Do you get much use out of mass transit? If so, do you solely use it for commuting or do you make broader use? What changes would make it better for you?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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Spooky season meets sonic grandeur in "Haunted Harmonies" featuring Caleb Hudson, Trumpet, and Greg Zelek, Northrop Organist, a family-friendly concert at Northrop in person and via livestream on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT, plus on demand through Nov. 1. In his venue debut, acclaimed trumpet player and former long-standing member of Canadian Brass Caleb Hudson joins Northrop Organist Greg Zelek — who begins his third season curating Northrop’s organ programming — for a performance that merges the striking expression of the trumpet with the thunderous power of the Northrop pipe organ. In-person attendees are invited to arrive early on Oct. 27 for a festive pre-show gathering, starting at 6 p.m. in the lobby. Come dressed in costume to snap a picture at the photo booth, make a spooky craft in the coloring corner for all ages and stop by the marketing table for some candy. Featuring haunting classical masterpieces, silver-screen pop favorites and lively folk songs, the "Haunted Harmonies" program is curated to inspire awe and nostalgia. To learn more about this unconventional trumpet-organ collaboration, a free Performance Preview with Hudson and Zelek is available now to view on demand.

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