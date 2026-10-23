For This Week’s Open Thread, How Do You Use Mass Transit?

This week, we ran a feature from Nick Schaub about the long-delayed, quite expensive Green Line extension. You won't be surprised to learn that I think you should read it.

Do you think you'll ever take the Green Line? I've been studying the map and though there'll be a station near me, I can't see it changing my transit patterns much.

That said, I have been using mass transit more than I ever have since a) I moved back to the Wedge and b) my car died. Now I am officially an "I don't even own a car" guy, and the E and B Lines are my life. Also, shoutout to the 645, which gets me from downtown out to West End (I have movie screenings there) in like five minutes.

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How about you? Do you get much use out of mass transit? If so, do you solely use it for commuting or do you make broader use? What changes would make it better for you?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.