Don’t Blame Me—I Voted for Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 3-9

It's dark and rainy and I want to stay home and keep refreshing the MN Secretary of State website anxiously all night, but I don't want to miss Jeremiah Chiu and Josh Johnson at the Cedar. And then Wednesday I gotta get to Berlin to see Rudresh Mahanthappa. And then... Anyway, my point is, it's a busy week!

L7 Robert Fagan

Tuesday, November 3

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Orville Peck, Abbie Callahan @ Armory

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Johnny Kovarik and the Mighty Kind @ Carbone’s

Jeremiah Chiu & Josh Johnson @ Cedar Cultural Center—These Chicago-born, L.A.-based musicians are both members of the buzzy improvisatory quintet SML, and their solo work has a collaborative feel as well. Chiu’s synths and drums often sound like a band in the way they play off each other; on his latest album, Edge Conditions, the compositions build while allowing for lovely lyrical moments. On his latest, Animative, Johnson, who’s also known for his collaborations with guitarist Jeff Parker and Meshell Ndegeocello, continues to explore the textural possibilities of the saxophone. Tonight he’ll be performing as a trio with Anna Butterss and Lumsdaine. This is a dual release show for both albums.—Keith Harris These Chicago-born, L.A.-based musicians are both members of the buzzy improvisatory quintet SML, and their solo work has a collaborative feel as well. Chiu’s synths and drums often sound like a band in the way they play off each other; on his latest album, Edge Conditions, the compositions build while allowing for lovely lyrical moments. On his latest, Animative, Johnson, who’s also known for his collaborations with guitarist Jeff Parker and Meshell Ndegeocello, continues to explore the textural possibilities of the saxophone. Tonight he’ll be performing as a trio with Anna Butterss and Lumsdaine. This is a dual release show for both albums.

Edwin McCain @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Pouya @ Fillmore

L7, NOBRO @ Fine Line—Following bassist Jennifer Finch's death from cancer earlier this year, this farewell tour is even more bittersweet than most. Show is sold out (with pricey resales available online), but if you've got your tix show up early for NOBRO, a Canadian band as all-gal as their name suggests. They've been kicking around for more than a decade but accelerated into high gear with their Juno-winning 2023 album Set Your Pussy Free.—Keith Harris Following bassist Jennifer Finch's death from cancer earlier this year, this farewell tour is even more bittersweet than most. Show is sold out (with pricey resales available online), but if you've got your tix show up early for NOBRO, a Canadian band as all-gal as their name suggests. They've been kicking around for more than a decade but accelerated into high gear with their Juno-winning 2023 album Set Your Pussy Free.

Basement, High Vis, Big Boy, Lowertown @ First Avenue

Rodrigo y Gabriela @ Fitzgerald Theater

Bill Simenson Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Old Time Music Workshop and Jam @ Padriags

Post Sex Nachos, the Foxies, Jack @ 7th St Entry

November Conspiracy Series feat. Cold Sweat, Sothea Lam @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Chris Thompson @ 331 Club

Blitzkid, They Live @ Turf Club

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Elour @ White Squirrel

Rudresh Mahanthappa Photo provided

Wednesday, November 4

JJ SIater @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Rudresh Mahanthappa @ Berlin—Whether performing in traditional jazz formats (often with pianist Vijay Iyer) or with Indian instrumentation, Mahanthappa has drawn upon his South Indian heritage to expand the vocabulary of the jazz saxophone for nearly a quarter of a century. Alto saxophonist Mahanthappa seems to have taken a short break from recording: His most recent album is the pandemic release Hero Trio, named for the group he’ll perform with tonight, with the rhythm section of François Moutin on bass and Rudy Royston on drums. Hero Trio explored the repertory of jazz titans Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, and Sonny Rollins while also making room for Johnny Cash and Stevie Wonder. I’m a longtime fan and haven’t seen Mahanthappa live, so yes, I will be there.—Keith Harris Whether performing in traditional jazz formats (often with pianist Vijay Iyer) or with Indian instrumentation, Mahanthappa has drawn upon his South Indian heritage to expand the vocabulary of the jazz saxophone for nearly a quarter of a century. Alto saxophonist Mahanthappa seems to have taken a short break from recording: His most recent album is the pandemic release Hero Trio, named for the group he’ll perform with tonight, with the rhythm section of François Moutin on bass and Rudy Royston on drums. Hero Trio explored the repertory of jazz titans Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, and Sonny Rollins while also making room for Johnny Cash and Stevie Wonder. I’m a longtime fan and haven’t seen Mahanthappa live, so yes, I will be there.

Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Tony Sammis @ Carbone’s

Jim Bierma and Nancy Bierma @ Crooners

Divas and Soul @ Crooners

Arrested Development @ Dakota

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents Tony Balluff Band @ Eagles 34

The Bends, the Braymores @ Fine Line

Sleep, Zombi @ First Avenue

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Bit.gang presents Blood Ocean II: A Rave for Vampires @ Mortimer’s

FarFarAway, Atomic Lights, Maelstrom in the Harbor @ Pilllar Forum

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Weatherday, Hey, ily!, Anita Velveeta @ 7th St Entry

The New Standards @ State Theatre

DJ Night @ Terminal Bar

Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Maurice Jacox @ 331 Club

2Slimey @ Varsity Theater

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Midso, Ditchweed, Phantom Fields @ White Squirrel

Lent, Squinny, Larrikins @ Zhora Darling

Mary Gauthier Photo provided

Thursday, November 5

Legend of the Two @ Abi’s

Verdin Brothers @ Acadia

Austin Giorgio, Caroline Romano @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Holy Hannah! @ Aster Cafe

Witching Hour feat. Glia @ Berlin

Crates: Sensation by Erika de Casier @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Axis: Sova, Time Room, Tender Comrade @ Cloudland

The Music of the Beach Boys @ Crooners

Maryann Sullivan @ Dale Alexander @ Crooners

Claudia Schmidt and Ann Reed @ Crooners

Lizzy and the Triggermen @ Dakota

The Outcats @ Driftwood Char Bar

Mary DuShane and Nick Jordan @ Dubliner Pub

Test Site 67 @ Dubliner

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Rusty Buckle @ 56 Brewing

Martin Amini @ Fillmore

Sophie Hunter, Reysha Rami @ Fine Line—"She is like if Jean Grae taught Natasha Lyonne how to rap," says one Reddit poster of Sophie "not to be confused with the British director" Hunter, and while I'm not sure how enticing that sounds it sure beats the reality of "She's a Yalie who figured out cringe-rap draws a bigger crowd than slam poetry." Of course, she wants us to wince, that's all a part of her schtick, and I intermittently applaud her album Stereoscope for irritating all the right people. I just wish I wasn't one of them.—Keith Harris "She is like if Jean Grae taught Natasha Lyonne how to rap," says one Reddit poster of Sophie "not to be confused with the British director" Hunter, and while I'm not sure how enticing that sounds it sure beats the reality of "She's a Yalie who figured out cringe-rap draws a bigger crowd than slam poetry." Of course, she wants us to wince, that's all a part of her schtick, and I intermittently applaud her album Stereoscope for irritating all the right people. I just wish I wasn't one of them.

Ax and the Hatchetmen, Tipling Rock @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Spike and the Gandy Dancers, j. bell & the Lazy Susan Band (Album Release), the Toolmasters @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

DJ AO @ Mia

No Limits: The B Side @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Tootsie Roll @ Mortimer’s

Søndergård, Parker, and Sibelius @ Orchestra Hall

Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris @ Parkway—Gauthier has been a songwriter’s songwriter for more than two decades, but I think her writing has really leveled up since Rifles & Rosary Beads in 2018. Working with a Nashville project called Songwriting With: Soldiers, she adapted veterans’ stories to her own songs, and how could such a process not broaden your perspective and deepen your art? On her new album, Reckoning, the recovering alcoholic revisits familiar territory with “Alcohol and Adderall" (rhymes with “the pride that comes before a fall”), passes through history with “Some Times” (as in “I have seen…”), and, with the six-minute title track, looks forward to moments when scores are settled. As do we all.—Keith Harris Gauthier has been a songwriter’s songwriter for more than two decades, but I think her writing has really leveled up since Rifles & Rosary Beads in 2018. Working with a Nashville project called Songwriting With: Soldiers, she adapted veterans’ stories to her own songs, and how could such a process not broaden your perspective and deepen your art? On her new album, Reckoning, the recovering alcoholic revisits familiar territory with “Alcohol and Adderall" (rhymes with “the pride that comes before a fall”), passes through history with “Some Times” (as in “I have seen…”), and, with the six-minute title track, looks forward to moments when scores are settled. As do we all.

Retrofizz, Chicks & Troggs @ Schooner Tavern

lily blue (Album Release), Mike Kota, Hazelcreak, mouthful @ 7th St Entry

The New Standards @ State Theatre

Debbie Anthony @ 318 Cafe

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

King Sickabilly, the 241s, DJ Dan Lansing @ Uptown VFW

Better Than Ezra @ Varsity Theater

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Volstead’s

An Emmy Woods Cuntry Club with Emma Jeane @ White Squirrel

Ex Rodeo, Paperbacks, Lemon @ White Squirrel

Self-Evident, Align @ Zhora Darling

Bev Photo provided

Friday, November 6

TCMT @ Acadia

Static Dress, I Promised the World, Car Underwater, Sherane @ Amsterdam

Raymnd @ Aster Cafe

Clark Machtemes and the Traveled Ground @ Bear Cave

Mill City Hot Club @ Berlin

Alex Koi x Kirin McElwain @ Berlin

Rhythm Rotation by DJ McShellan @ Berlin

PV$$Y CNTRL @ Black Hart

Drinkwine With Friends Band @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

Nadine DuBois @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Bailey Blaine @ Cabooze

Bill Callahan with Rick Maguire @ Cedar Cultural Center

Bev (Album Release), American Cream Band, Catbath @ Cloudland—Expectations is a collection of bright, tricky power pop with band namesake Niki Beverly never moping even when she's autopsying a breakup and lead guitarist Doc never settling for a pat hook when a more clever fillip will do. Big fan of "One Last Look Back," about repairing the damage from a past relationship even after you've ostensibly moved on. The dancey, trancey American Cream Band and plucky indie-rockers Catbath round out a solid night of local rock.—Keith Harris Expectations is a collection of bright, tricky power pop with band namesake Niki Beverly never moping even when she's autopsying a breakup and lead guitarist Doc never settling for a pat hook when a more clever fillip will do. Big fan of "One Last Look Back," about repairing the damage from a past relationship even after you've ostensibly moved on. The dancey, trancey American Cream Band and plucky indie-rockers Catbath round out a solid night of local rock.

Kadidlo & Koehnen @ Crooners

ABBAsolutely Fab @ Crooners

Arrested Development @ Dakota

Dirty 930, In Limbo, One Singular Cigarette, Lipstinger @ Day Block Brewing

Dream Addict, Lost Marbles @ Driftwood Char Bar

Release the Craicen @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Annie Schultz @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon Presents Katia and the Upswing @ Eagles 34

The Weeknd Night @ Fine Line

Die Spitz, Faetooth @ First Avenue

David Singley @ Ginkgo Coffee

Candlelight Tribute to Taylor Swift @ Granada

Candlelight Tribute to Tool @ Granada

Unkle Muskrat (Album Release) @ Green Room

C*nt O’Clock: The C*nt Palace @ Green Room

Rainforest Rave Presents: Into the Wild @ Green Room

Paul Cedar & Tomorrow Sound @ Hook and Ladder

Heather Mae, Mother Banjo @ Hook and Ladder



North Stars Jazz Workshop: Members Concert @ Jazz Central

Gorillat @ The Loft

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Rough House @ Mainstreet Bar

Homegrown, R.I.M.E., Just a Casualty, Meat Sweatz @ Memory Lanes

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Bobby Rethwish (Album Release), Miloe, Johnny Darko @ Mortimer’s

Søndergård, Parker, and Sibelius @ Orchestra Hall

Daniel Abbene @ Padraigs

Spin Kick, lowj0y, HURTQUAKE, onsite @ Pilllar Forum

Thunderheads @ Schooner Tavern



Dent May, Bright Young Things @ 7th St Entry

DJ Mes @ Sociable Cider Werks

Live & Loud @ Studio B

Amy Speace @ 318 Cafe

Matty & the Subtle Validation, Eva Moe @ 331 Club

Levi Bloom @ Turf Club

Stan Society Presents Olivia Rodrigo @ Uptown Theater

Paper Sky, Cutie Machines @ Uptown VFW

Vuka, Jelly T, Zoom @ Uptown VFW

Gregg Hall @ Utepils Brewing

She’s Green @ Varsity Theater—Seems these days every city has —Keith Harris Seems these days every city has a pack of shoegaze/not-quite-shoegaze bands finding new wrinkles in the exquisite clamor of that once marginal guitar-rock tradition. She’s Green have nosed to the head of the Twin Cities’s own s/n-q-s pack, and on their latest album, swallowtail, released back in July, they’re edging toward the “not quite.” Suitably sweet-voiced Zofia Smith emerges from behind Liam Armstrong and Raines Lucas’s guitars, which soar across an increasingly broader range. Tracks like the delicately acoustic “Empty House” accentuate a pastoral, open-air quality She’s Green has cultivated from the start, and they go out on a seven-minute “Close Your Eyes” that never wastes a second. She’s Green is gathering no moss: They’ve been out on tour, returning for this homecoming show, then they’ll be right back on the road.

Paul Harper @ Volstead's

Railroad Island @ White Squirrel

Witch Syndicate @ White Squirrel

Talker, Snowcuffs, Lumari @ Zhora Darling

Joy Oladokun Photo provided

Saturday, November 7

Rx Cowboy, Normal Writing, Anteeter, $elfsame, Spectres of Desire @ Acadia



The Marigold de Muertos @ Amsterdam

Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Animales

Prof, Yelawolf, That Mexican OT, Norman Sann @ Armory

Thomas Sticha @ Aster Cafe

A Blind History and Orko Eloheim @ Barely Brothers

Adam Meckler Quintet @ Berlin

Dollar Day Records @ Berlin

Jumpsuit: Funk & Disco Dance Party @ Black Hart

DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

Nadine DuBois @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Strictly R&B: Ladies Night SZN 4 @ Cabooze

Three Pound Test @ Carbone’s

SPCO’s Northside Series: Bach’s Fifth Partita @ Capri Theater

Colleen Green, Censer, True Lust @ Cloudland

Joel Shapira’s Maggie’s Maison with Jon Pemberton @ Crooners

Chris Trapper @ Crooners

I Honestly Love You: Beloved Songs of Olivia Newton-John and Anne Murray @ Crooners

Tina Schlieske @ Dakota

Grim Lot, Malamiko, Lovely Dark @ Day Block Brewing

Overdrive, Quarter Past Halftime @ Driftwood Char Bar

Chris Davies & the Afterparty @ Dubliner Pub

Mac and Cheese @ Dubliner Pub

Mad Mojo Jett, Daniel James Gang, Sex Scenes, H.E.A.T. @ Dusty’s

Arch Enemy, the Black Dahlia Murder @ Fillmore

Alyssa Grace @ Fine Line

Bridgitte Calls Me Baby, Common People, DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

M.O.1962, the Dirty Pretty, Divine Squash @ Green Room

Taking Back Bedtime (Early Emo Party) @ Green Room

Abolish ICE: A Benefit Concert for the MN 15 @ Hook and Ladder

Sleepy Weekend @ Hook and Ladder

The 90s Rewind @ Icehouse

North Stars Jazz Workshop: Members Concert @ Jazz Central

Tisoki @ The Loft

Bootleg @ Mainstreet Bar

The Routine with Jaybee @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Y2K with DJs Sophia Eris + Shannon Blowtorch @ Mortimer’s

Kem @ Mystic Lake Casino

Søndergård, Parker, and Sibelius @ Orchestra Hall

The Magic of Motown @ O’Shaughnessy

Dusk Rat, Luke Bakken @ Padraigs

Joy Oladokun, Nat Myers @ Palace Theatre

Shabby Road Orchestra @ Parkway

Closed City Terror, Murrow, Sensing Agony @ Pilllar Forum

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ Schooner Tavern

The Animeros @ 7th St Entry

Katseye @ Target Center

Dean Magraw @ 318 Cafe

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ 331 Club

Last Nite⏤An Indie Sleaze Dance Party with Michael Grey @ Turf Club

In the Company of Serpents @ Underground Music

Abbie Gamboa @ Varsity Theater

Adam Harder Nussbaum @ Volstead's

Remy Chacón, Patrick Mustain, Summers Conglomerate @ White Squirrel

QAWALA, Joseph Walker @ White Squirrel

Sweet Pea, Conzeminus, Baby Mahi and the Sitters @ White Squirrel

Freak of the Week with Ori the Ghost, TNA, Jen-E, Bunny Mob, DJ Nola @ Zhora Darling

The War and Treaty

Sunday, November 8

Maddie Zahm, Semler @ Amsterdam



Jack White @ Armory

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Room3 Collective @ Berlin

Afternoon Delight Dance Party @ Black Hart

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Main Event Sundays @ Cabooze

Teddy Thompson, Jenna Nicholls @ Cedar Cultural Center

Joel Shapira’s Maggie’s Maison with Ted Godbout @ Crooners

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooners

Wayne Anthony Presents Ultimate Sinatra @ Crooners

Tina Schlieske @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Inland Seas @ Dubliner Pub

Ray Bernard @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Eivør with midori jaeger @ Fine Line

Viva Knievel, Brass Solidarity, School of Rock St. Paul @ First Avenue

Davy Knowles @ Hook and Ladder

Rachel Ries @ Icehouse

The Musical Tales of Hans Christian Andersen @ Orchestra Hall

Prairie Fire Choir, the Foxgloves @ Parkway Theater

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Six Foot Blonde with Genevieve Heyward @ 7th St Entry

Thomas Sticha @ 318 Cafe

Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

VIN @ Underground Music

The War and Treaty @ Varsity Theater

Edie Rae, Christopher David Hanson, Mare Lennon, Joe Fahey @ White Squirrel

Second Breakfast String Band, Borrowed Days Irish Band @ White Squirrel

Open Jam @ White Squirrel

Eiko Ishibashi Photo provided

Monday, November 9

Eiko Ishibashi, LXD @ Berlin—In town to perform her score for Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Gift at the Walker on Saturday, Ishibashi is sticking around to perform her dreamy yet substantial compositions tonight and tomorrow at Berlin. Drone duo LXD (Twin Peaks music editor Lori Eschler, Steel Pole Bathtub bassist Dale Flattum) open tonight.—Keith Harris In town to perform her score for Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Gift at the Walker on Saturday, Ishibashi is sticking around to perform her dreamy yet substantial compositions tonight and tomorrow at Berlin. Drone duo LXD (Twin Peaks music editor Lori Eschler, Steel Pole Bathtub bassist Dale Flattum) open tonight.

Sam Brown and Wes Ruelle @ Crooners

Songwriter Night: Hosted by Tom Peschges with Tim Fast & Cristina Seaborn @ Crooners

A Tribute to Thad Jones & Mel Lewis with the UWEC Jazz Ensemble @ Crooners

Blind Boys of Alabama @ Dakota

Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub

Argentine Tango @ Indeed Brewing

Yuasa-Exide, Visual Learner, Makin’ Out, Darkling I Listen @ Memory Lanes

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Robbinsdale Area Schools Annual Fall Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Max John + Allweather, Thoughtcast, Pet Store Robbery @ Pilllar Forum

Ninth Key, Away @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

The Get-Up Mondays @ 331 Club

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Greenvale Manitou, Loop Th3ory, Landfillharmonik @ White Squirrel