Winter Lights at the Arb, Impaler, Santa Cycle Rampage: This Week’s Best Events

Winter Warm-Up

TUESDAY 12.2

Winter Warm-Up

U.S. Bank Stadium

Like I said last year, U.S. Bank Stadium needs money. In May, the Vikes encouraged lawmakers to set aside $20 million in pull-tab revenue for stadium upkeep. And, according to a 2023 report, the venue is gonna eat up at least $280 million from a variety of sources over the next decade. Someone’s gotta pay for those incoming dystopian fences and upgraded box seats, right? U.S. Bank’s side hustle, Winter Warm-Up, isn’t gonna cover it all, but it sure is a nice chunk of bonus change. Most Tuesdays and Thursdays, the stadium turns into a track where you can walk, jog, or inline skate. At the ol’ Metrodome, this kinda thing used to be free, but we’re living in 2025 America, and walking through those stadium doors is gonna cost us plebs a pretty penny. But hey, it’s a thrill that’s around the same price as a movie ticket, and that view from the makeshift “track” is pretty neat. $14.71. 5 to 9 p.m. Tue. & Thu. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here. Through January 22—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Lights at the Arb Sarah Jackson

WEDNESDAY 12.3

Winter Lights

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Looking for the motherlode of twinkling lights? You’ve got a few options, including Glow in St. Paul and these guys right here. For the holidays, the Arboretum festoons its many trees, bushes, poles, and pathways with seasonal bulbs, creating a fun one-mile walk that also features light sculptures and other installations (there’s a giant lit-up honeycrisp apple you can walk through!). New this year is the indoor forest, where folks can explore 50+ trees decorated with natural elements. The Rootstock Cafe is back, with s’mores, seasonal teas, and other treats for sale, including a bar with warm drinks. Special events scheduled include this week’s Adults’ Night Out (Dec. 3-4), Family Nights (Dec. 11 & 18), and New Year’s Eve. $25 non-members; $10 members and Indigenous peoples; free for kids 15 and under ($5 on Family Nights). Check online for times, but the lights mostly run from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thu.-Sun. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; find more info here. Through December 31—Jessica Armbruster



Impaler

FRIDAY 12.5

Impaler



Amsterdam



Tis the season—for Krampus to come and getcha! Impaler frontmonster Bill Lindsey has been rockin’ and shockin’ since 1983, before some of you undead guys and ghouls were even born. Not sure exactly how long Impaler has been throwing Merry Krampus shows to celebrate the adventures of the horned Saint Nick sidekick who punishes Europe’s bad kinder, but it has long been a tradition of its own. They’ll be assisted as usual by the Minnesota Krampus Society, as well as In The Heart of the Beast Puppet & Mask Theatre. With Plague Of Stars and VVolf Mask. All ages. $15/$20. 5:30 p.m. 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

The Muppet Christmas Carol Movie Night

Insight Brewing

Every year around this time, as I get ready to watch stone-cold holiday classic The Muppet Christmas Carol, I am reminded of this all-time great tweet. Remember when Twitter was good? Luckily this movie still rocks, and you can celebrate no cheeses for us meeces season at Insight Brewing, where they’ll be showing TMCC on the big screen with house audio, free popcorn, and not-free beers to help you get in the holiday spirit. Free. 8 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Santa Cycle Rampage Joel Lueders

SATURDAY 12.6

Santa Cycle Rampage

The Loop Minneapolis

Are you (justifiably) anti-SantaCon yet looking for a reason to dress as Mr. Claus and cause some light mayhem? The annual Santa Cycle Rampage, now in its 12th year, is your best bet. Dress up, decorate your bike, bring an unwrapped toy, and get ready for the contagious cheer and loud honking you’ll experience as you ride around Minneapolis with a bunch of other Santas. The ride starts at the Loop Minneapolis at 10 a.m. and hits a handful of local breweries over the course of the afternoon—Utepils, La Doña, 56 Brewing, Sociable Cider, Headflyer—before ending at Fulton’s North Loop taproom. (You can join up at any point along the route; arrival times at various taprooms are listed on the event page.) Merry Bikesmas to all, and to all a good ride. Free. 10 a.m. 606 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. —Em Cassel

Red Undie Run

Tom's Watch Bar

If you’d rather rock a little less clothing on Saturday, strip down to those skivvies and participate in this year’s Red Undie Run! Hosted by The Aliveness Project, this short dash celebrates World AIDS Day and helps raise money to end HIV in Minnesota. It’s free to register, which you can do here, but you can fundraise for your chilly run or make a donation yourself here. As for the underwear? Do whatever feels comfy for ya, as long as it’s red, be it a jockstrap, fishnets, boxers, briefs, a bra, or… this sexy tomato V-string. And don’t worry: Packet pickup starts at 10 a.m. and there are closing ceremonies and an after party at 1 p.m., but we’re pretty sure they’ll let you put the rest of your clothing back on for the non-running portion. If you want to, that is. Free. 10 a.m. 609 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here and here.—Em Cassel

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

Midtown Global Market

In 2025, pop-up holiday markets are thriving. They’re at bars, in bookstores, at coffeeshops, in parking lots, and pretty much any other business with a little room to spare (no really, check out my mega-roundup here, which is updated weekly, or follow Freeloader Friday, which has a “holiday markets” section). But two decades ago, Craft-o-Rama was a trailblazer, hosting an annual local artists’ market that quickly grew in size and popularity. This year the event will be turning 20, and retiring. Event organizers, Crafters Local 612, will be sending the event off in good spirits with this two-day event at MGM. Expect lots of really fun artists and makers, including zine publishers, candle makers, jewelers, print artists, and more. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

"Open Door XX" Karla Rydrych, 'Little Robber Girl'; Lindsy Halleckson, 'Skywatching: Turning Thoughts into Water'; Amy Fichter, 'Lindsey'

“Open Door XX”

Rosalux Gallery

For the past two decades, Roslux has hosted “Open Door,” an annual exhibition featuring a guest juror who is tasked with creating a group show using any method they choose. They always have a lot of work to consider; this year the gallery received 201 submissions, with 23 making it into the show. Some years, the resulting collections have had clear themes, but often the threads connecting pieces are a little more mysterious. This year’s juror, Stephanie Lynn Rogers, is opting for the latter. “These pieces reflect, spotlight, celebrate, complicate, mirror, ooze, coalesce, reframe, question, and connect,” she says. “They remix ephemera and experiences, presenting new ways of seeing familiar things and showcasing everyday images as metaphors for complex experiences.” Get ready for ooze! There will be an artists’ reception this Saturday, December 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. Otherwise, gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis. Through December 28—Jessica Armbruster

Klezmatics

Dakota



Heard enough Christmas songs already? Well, fortunately in the mid-’40s Woody Guthrie married Martha Graham dancer Marjorie Mazia, who happened to be Jewish, and he amused their kiddies at the family’s Coney Island home with a handful of homemade Hanukkah tunes. Even more fortunately—since Woody never recorded these songs and we don’t know how he sang ’em—the wonderful Klezmatics set those lyrics to music of their own in 2006. That accounts for much of the material on Happy Joyous Hanukkah, which the band will be returning to with seasonal appropriateness tonight, though not the no-less-essential "(Do the) Latke Flip-Flip" or "Groovy's Freylekhs." The Klezmatics will also be debuting some songs from their long-gestating upcoming album, due in 2026. $47.10+. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Holiday Tree Lighting

Union Depot

It sounds simple, but that’s probably why it’s fun. I’m talking about attending a party centered around lighting a giant tree. Maybe your family tree setup this year was traumatic and seeing this one handled by the pros is healing. Maybe you’re like me and you’re too lazy to bring yours up from the basement this year. Maybe you’re planning on day-drinking at the European Christmas Market and then wandering over to end things with a little sparkle. Whatever your motivations, they got you with a big-ass tree that is going to get lit. The party kicks off with the reveal of this year’s Saint Paul Winter Carnival button, followed by festive performances until the big ol’ plug-in at 7 p.m., which includes fireworks and a Whoville-style sing-a-long. Stay afterwards for an indoor screening of Elf. Free. 5-8:30 p.m. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Tiny gingerbread! Norway House

ONGOING

European Christmas Market

Union Depot

This is the big one, folks. The one that is more of a festival. The one where you can pick up your own stein. This huge holiday market is modeled after classic markets popular throughout Europe (the first known event of this kind being in Dresden in 1434). During this annual outdoor festival there will be live entertainment, with traditional music and dance performances. The VIPs of the fest are Santa and Krampus, who will be on hand, as will reindeer, sled dogs, and elves. There will be tons of food, such as giant pretzels, fresh roasted nuts, Swedish meatballs, churros, waffles, spaetzle cheese curds, and all kinds of party weinies. Also good to know: There will be lots of hot bevvies, whether you’re looking for coffee, cocoa, or glühwein. Or bust out that market stein and order up a beer. Find more info at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. Free. 3-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

North Loop Green

Have you traveled through time, fortuitously arriving at a 16th-century German Christkindl market? Or are you in the North Loop? OK, unless you are having some kind of mental break or decided to hit a nearby dispensary way, way too hard, you’re not going to confuse the two. (That’s probably for the best; Europe used to be pretty gross.) Still, it’s fun to stroll through “time” at these holiday events in a Ren Fest kind of way. During festivities, guests will be able to partake in food and warm drinks including spiced glühwein, gooey raclette cheese, heart-shaped Nordic waffles, French galettes, and Polish pastries. There will be shoppin’ too, with over 30 vendors selling things like traditional ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, beeswax candles, socks, and more. The weekly lineup of entertainment onstage features traditional old world holiday music and dance, and Santa and Krampus will be stopping by too. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more here. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Dayton’s

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also be home to Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 27—Jessica Armbruster

"Gingerbread Wonderland"

Norway House

What do y’all know about Pepperkakebyen? The world-famous gingerbread house in Bergen, Norway, got its start in 1991, and here in the Twin Cities it inspired the Gingerbread Wonderland at Norway House, which brings together a community of bakers and artists to create impressive gingerbread structures. Hundreds of cookie creations now fill the Franklin Avenue cultural nonprofit, and they’ll be up until January 3. But why wait? $5-$10. 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info and reserve a time here. Through January 3—Em Cassel

Glow Holiday Festival

CHS Field

When it gets dark at 5 p.m., it’s easy to appreciate a little light at night. At Glow, you can gaze upon millions of little lights, as the Saints’ ballpark is once again turned into a winter wonderland with tons of installations, twinkling tunnels, and animated sites. For folks who enjoy mild thrills, there’s a giant slide and a carousel, while a market will showcase local artists and small businesses. And yep, Santa will be stopping by. $12.75-$21.75. Thu.-Sun., plus Wednesdays, Dec. 24-31. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find tickets and more info here. Through January 4—Jessica Armbruster

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Walker Art Center

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk gets a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center this fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work will be arranged in four sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights on Black Friday (November 28), and additional dates throughout December and January. Plus, we hear a certain Santa Claus plans to make an appearance on December 13 and 20. $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel