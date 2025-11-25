Shop Local This Season: Your Guide to Holiday Pop-ups 2025

It’s shopping season, which means the malls, big-box shops, and Amazon.com are cranking things up to 11 for the next four weeks. Target employees are going to smile at you. But if none of that appeals to you—or you can/want to avoid it—it’s also a great time to shop local, with mini-markets popping up in breweries, festivals, museums and galleries, and local shops. Score unique finds, enjoy a beer or some nog, and bask in the warmth of putting your dollar back into the community.

The following is a living guide to upcoming events and sales. I’ll be adding more happenings as things are announced over time, and I’m bringing back this handy emoji key for those who prefer to skim:

🌈 Make the holidays gay! 🎩 Totally vintage

🦄 Dang, that’s a unique market! 🤎Support artists of color!

💥Just added this week! 🍺You can drink and shop!

🍰 Find foodstuffs here ➕Check for more dates

Are you hosting/participating in a locally-minded event you don't see below? Send details to jessica@racketmn.com.

Black Friday/Small Business Saturday on Broadway Promo

This Week

Wednesday, November 26

Glow Holiday Festival ➕

When it gets dark at 5 p.m., it’s easy to appreciate a little light at night. At Glow, you can gaze upon millions of little lights, as the Saints’ ballpark is once again turned into a winter wonderland with tons of installations, twinkling tunnels, and animated sites. For folks who enjoy mild thrills, there’s a giant slide and a carousel, while a market will showcase local artists and small businesses. And yep, Santa will be stopping by. $12.75-$21.75. Thursdays through Sundays, plus Wednesday, Nov. 25, Dec. 24-31. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find tickets and more info here. Through January 4—Jessica Armbruster

Friday, November 28

Black Friday at Mia

Explore select galleries (including admission to “Royal Bronzes: Cambodian Art of the Divine”), enjoy free coffee and treats, win prizes, make holiday cards, bring the kids for storytime, and shop special deals at the store. 8-10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Black Friday/Small Business Saturday on Broadway 🤎➕

West Broadway Business and Area Coalition (WBC) and Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON) hosts this market featuring local businesses and makers. 3-7 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis. Through November 29

European Christmas Market 🍺🍰➕

This is the big one, folks. The one that is more of a festival. The one where you can pick up your own stein. This huge holiday market is modeled after classic markets popular throughout Europe (the first known event of this kind being in Dresden in 1434). During this annual outdoor festival there will be live entertainment, with traditional music and dance performances. The VIPs of the fest are Santa and Krampus, who will be on hand, as will reindeer, sled dogs, and elves. There will be tons of food, such as giant pretzels, fresh roasted nuts, Swedish meatballs, churros, waffles, spaetzle cheese curds, and all kinds of party weinies. Also good to know: There will be lots of hot bevvies, whether you’re looking for coffee, cocoa, or glühwein. Or bust out that market stein and order up a beer. Find more info at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. Free. Noon to 9 p.m. opening day (Nov. 28); 3-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through December 21

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt 🍺➕

This one is more of a festival than a market, but there will be local vendors here. Otherwise, get distracted by trolley rides, winter-themed parades, cultural performances and demonstrations, kids’ fun, Santa and Krampus, and more holiday whimsy. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Downtown Excelsior, Water St., Excelsior; find more info at christmasinexcelsiormn.com. Through November 29

Holiday Market Weekend at Utepils 🍺➕

This two-day party includes a vendor market, beer and THC deals, plus a taproom release, music from Amanda Grace, and an all-day happy hour on Fri.; and beer poking and Krampus on Sat. Market hours: 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N. 700, Minneapolis. Through November 29

“Into the Fiberverse” 🦄🍺

Explore new works from local textile artists. Saturday’s reception will also include an artists’ market, handmade good, and craft cocktails from Norseman Distillery. 6-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. The Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 Taft St. NE #22, Minneapolis.

Local Love Makers Market ➕

Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 13-14. 3924 W. 50th St. (former at Home & Co. space).

Nicollet Island Fall Market ➕

Featuring over 50 local vendors, warm drinks, and good cheer. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis. Also December 13-14

Palace Theatre Holiday Market 🦄➕

Featuring over 50 artists and vendors in a super cool space, including booths set up onstage. Free. 2-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Palace Theatre, 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; palaceholidaymarket.com. Through November 29

Raging Art On

Saturday, November 29

56MAS Holiday Market 🍰➕

With 25 local makers, pics with Santa, bonfires, s’mores, and a pop-up tree market across the street hosted by Rum River Tree Farm. 1-6 p.m. (taproom open noon to 10 p.m.). 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Bear’s Beary Merry Holiday Market

Featuring over 70 booths of handmade crafters, artisans, boutiques, and local vendors. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mariner Middle School, 3551 McKnight Rd. N., White Bear Lake.

Cozy Market

A mini market and holiday ornament-making event. Noon to 5 p.m. Dame Errant, 1729 N. Second St. Suite 403B, Minneapolis.

Danksgiving High Holiday Market 🦄

Featuring DJs tunes, local THC artists and vendors, stoner bingo, video game tournaments, and a “dank buffet.” 21+. 4-9 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here.

Holiday Lane at Northrup ➕

Shop from hundreds of artists at this weekly holiday happening. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through December 20

Holiday Market 🎩➕

This ongoing pop-up market includes local makers, artists, vintage sellers, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 13-14, 20-21. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Olde World Christmas: Small Business Saturday 🎩

Formerly Haupt Antique Market, this event features vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dutch Door Vintage, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley; dutchdoorvintage.com.

OMNI’s Holiday Market 🍺

A selection of holiday decor, one-of-a-kind gifts, a visit from Santa, and treats from local vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom - Victoria, 1495 Stieger Lake Ln., Victoria.

Raging Art On 🦄➕

Shop all kinds of rockin’ items from 70+ local artists, plus family-friendly entertainment and crafts every Sat. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Small & Spooky Market

Shop items from 10 dark and mysterious makers. 1-7 p.m. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Spooky Makers Market 🦄

Shop 10 local/small creators. 1-6 p.m. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

The Toolbox Collective Makers’ Market 🦄➕



10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 29; Sun. Dec. 7-14. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Uptown Winter Wonderland

Featuring a market with over 30 local makers, holiday crafting opportunities, family-friendly photo-ops, a Christmas tree sale on Lake and Girard, and live music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seven Points, 3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

A Handmade Holiday Market comes to Brühaven Craft Co.

Already Up and Running

Annual Holiday Gift Gallery ➕

Featuring work by more than 30 local artists, handcrafters, and authors. ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater. Through December 30

AppleHouse Holiday Boutique 🍰➕

There will be apple products here. Also squash, pumpkins, and other seasonal produce and giftable foodie items. The shop is about a mile away from the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, which has a holiday lights stroll in full swing as well. For a recorded list of available apples, call 612-301-3487. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 7485 Rolling Acres Rd., Victoria; find more info here. Through December 20

The Artful Present ➕

This holiday event includes a group show, local artists’ market, and more. and pop-up includes art and gifts from local artists. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 20

A Handmade Holiday Market 🍺➕



Shop an ever-changing group of local makers and crafters each weekend. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat., plus Sun., Dec. 14. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Bench Pressed Pop-Ups 🦄➕



Local artists and makers are stopping by the studio/shop each weekend for special events and extended store hours. Check online for each week’s lineup. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.; the store is also open daily. Bench Pressed, 2010 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Also December 6

Dayton’s Holiday Market ➕



Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also host Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. through Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Dec. 26. Dayton’s, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 27

Dayton’s Holiday Market: Southdale

Same deal, different mall. With over 50 local vendors. Southdale Center Dining Pavillion, Level 2, Southdale Center, 2015 Southdale Center, Edina. Through December 24



Field + Festival Holiday Market 2025 🍰➕



Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market offering eats from local farmers and artisans. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Mpls Craft Market

Holidays on Nicollet ➕



Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this pop-up shop with over 60 local artists and makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed on Thanksgiving). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info at mplscraftmarket.com. Through December 21

Jul Shop ➕



Shop Nordic gifts at this annual pop-up shop. The American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis. Through January 25

Minneapolis Christkindl Market 🍺➕

Shop 30+ vendors selling traditional holiday ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, felt dolls, hand-knit hats, beeswax candles, moss art, and more, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info at minneapolischristkindlmarket.com. Through December 21

Nordic Village Winter Market 🍺➕



It’s back! Featuring European-style market where little houses are shops. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Textile Center's Holiday Gallery Shop Open House ➕

A juried collection of artisan goods for gifting from 100+ artists. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. (7 p.m. Thu.). Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

Coming Up!

Monday, December 1

Holiday Makers' Market at Wooden Hill

A curated lineup of local makers. 5-8:30 p.m. Wooden Hill Brewing Company, 7421 Bush Lake Rd., Edina.

Thursday, December 4

Olde World Christmas: Holiday Cheer 🎩➕

With vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Dutch Door Vintage, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley; find more info at dutchdoorvintage.com. Through December 8

Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar at Landmark Center

Friday, December 5

47th Annual Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar ➕

This multi-story event has over 60 booths of giftables. Admission is $5. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul; landmarkcenter.org/holiday-bazaar. Through December 7

Holiday on 44th 🍺

Featuring trolley rides between Loring Elementary and Camden High School, a craft fair, bonfires, food trucks, live music and DJ tunes, an outdoor dance party, a visit from Santa, hands-on crafting for all ages, a petting zoo, and a winter market at Dancing Bear Chocolate. 6-9:30 p.m. 44th Avenue, between Uptown Ave. N. and Morgan Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Nordic Julmarket 🍺➕

Norway House hosts this annual pop-up. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. Through December 7

Saturday, December 6

Christmas in Germany 🍺🍰➕

Featuring Lebkuchen cookies baked by the GAI Damenklub, Haus brewed glühwein (mulled wine), beer and traditional foods, German carols, and seasonal goods for sale by various vendors. Events are outdoors and indoors. $10; $5 kids. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (entrance is timed via ticket). Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; find info here. Also December 7

The Flux Frost Fest

This open studio event will include holiday art, music, and hands on fun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flux Arts Building, 2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Grand Meander

Featuring free trolley rides, in-store deals, carolers, family fun, Santa, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grand Avenue, St. Paul.

Guatemalan Market 🍺🍰🤎

Common Hope hosts this event featuring handcrafted wood items, jewelry, clothing, chocolate products, and volcanic-grown coffee. Free. 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

Celebrate the opening of “Threads of Becoming: Art Quilts” by Carol Hancuh with this handmade market featuring 40+ makers and artists. Cora McCorvey Health & Wellness Center, 1015 N. Fourth Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Lane ➕

Shop open studios weekly at NKB. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through December 20

Holiday Market 🍺

Featuring bagels, ceramics, art prints, apparel, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Open Studios: Luminary Stroll & Treasure Hunt ➕

Explore local artist spaces and shop. Noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Thorp Building, 1618-1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Through December 7

Holiday Market Weekends 🍺➕

Featuring festive shopping, local makers, and cozy brews. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Sat., Dec. 13. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Suite 100, Minneapolis. Through December 13

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

No Coast Craft-o-Rama ➕

One of the O.G. makers’ market, now in its 20th (and reportedly final) year, this fest returns to Midtown with over 60 vendors sharing their wares. Find more details here. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. Also December 7

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market 🍰➕

This long running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org. December 6 & 20

Twin Cities Record Show Pop-up 🦄🎩

Come for the records, cassettes, T-shirts, DVDs, CDs, posters, and VHS. Noon to 4 p.m. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Cir., St.Paul.

MPLS Vintage Market, featuring a dog!!! Darin Kamnetz

Sunday, December 7

Minneapolis Vintage Market 🎩➕

Shop vintage on two floors. With coffee and DJ tunes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis. Also December 21

Northeast Farmers’ Winter Market 🍰➕

Featuring produce and holiday treats. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Saturday, December 13

France 44 Holiday Market 🍺🍰

An open house-style event with local makers, producers, and artists. 5-8 p.m. 4351 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Local Love Makers Market ➕

Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 13-14. 3924 W. 50th St. (former at Home & Co. space).

Twin Cities Record Show Pop-up 🦄🎩

Come for the records, cassettes, T-shirts, DVDs, CDs, posters, and VHS. Noon to 4 p.m. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Cir., St.Paul.

Holiday Bake Sale Union Depot

Saturday, December 13

The Black Market: BBIB Market 🤎

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Bake Sale 🍰

Shop for sweet and savory treats from 40+ local bakeries and local vendors. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Holiday Market at Malcolm Yards 🍺➕

Two days of local artisans. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; more info here. Through December 14

Minnesota Merry Market 🍺➕

Featuring over 80 vendors each weekend, with two bars, kids’ fun, Santa, food trucks, ice games, train rides, horse-and-carriage rides, and more. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; minnesotamerrymarket.com. Through December 21

Nicollet Island Winter Market ➕

Featuring over 50 local vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis. Through December 14

Wood From the Hood Holiday Makers Market 🍺➕

With 35+ vendors selling crafts and edibles all made in Minnesota. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Wood From the Hood, 2616 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. Through Sunday, December 14

Mpls Craft Market's Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar. Provided, photo by Darin Kamnetz

Sunday, December 14

Holiday Market 🍺

Shop 15 local vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar 🍺

Another local shopping banger from Minneapolis Craft Market. Shop two floors of local goods. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Pop-up Holiday Market

Shop 11 local artists, including TruthLizard and friends. 2-7 p.m. Little Tijuana, 17 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Saturday, December 20

Pop-up Holiday Market

Shop 11 local artists, including TruthLizard. 2-7 p.m. Resource Mpls, 512 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

Sunday, December 21

Unlimited Goes Hollywood Makers Market

Shop over 40 local vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Hollywood Theater, 2815 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.