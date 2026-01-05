Ice Sculptures at Mia, Tattoo Arts, Tricycle Jousting: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

'Metropolitan'

WEDNESDAY 1.7

Metropolitan

Main Cinema

Whit Stillman’s earliest films were like the Vampire Weekend of the ’90s, offering insights into the habits and mores of young people with way more money than the rest of us in ways that made them seem both familiar and exotic. His 1990 debut, Metropolitan, introduced us to “the Sally Fowler Rat Pack,” a group of Manhattan debutantes and their dates who gather at an Upper East Side (where else?) apartment set in the 1980s and talk about Jane Austen and class and each other. The movie celebrated its 35th anniversary last year, and Stillman did a tour in support; he’s belatedly making it to Minneapolis this week to attend this screening. He’ll also be at two screenings of his 1998 film Last Days of Disco at the Trylon on Thursday, but both of those are sold out. $15. 7 p.m. 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Amythyst Kiah Promo

THURSDAY 1.8

Amythyst Kiah

Parkway Theater



“When I was a child I wanted to play god and destroy the world.” So begins Amythyst Kiah’s latest album, Still + Bright, and, honestly, who can’t relate? This queer Black Tennessee singer-songwriter first broke through to a broader audience in 2021 with “Black Myself,” the sort of powerful anthem that flourished during that brief moment when the world of Americana music made some acknowledgment of Black performers. It was a song she originally recorded as a member of Our Native Daughters, a quartet of Black roots music innovators headed up by Rhiannon Giddens. In other words, Kiah belongs to that cadre of brilliant musicians insisting that no predominantly white music can lay claim to the name “Americana.” Local singer-songwriter Anna Graves, who recently released the aching and austere single “Burn On” after signing to Rounder Records, opens. $25-$45. 7:30 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Meet at Mia: Ice Sculptures

Minneapolis Institute of Art

In the spring, the Minneapolis Institute of Art invites florists to render its collection in flowers. And in the winter, folks are asked to recreate iconic pieces in another temporary format: ice. Starting Thursday, the museum’s garden will be filled with ice sculptures on display for as long as the weather permits. Featured pieces this year include a Shang Dynasty bronze owl, a Viking dragon boat, the perennial favorite Veiled Lady, and a work from the current “Gatsby at 100” exhibition. Thursday’s party will offer drinks served from an ice bar and live sculpting demos outside. Inside, there will be guided tours, hands-on art making, and Nordic tunes from the Minnesota Orchestra. Free. 5 to 9 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Liana S via Unsplash

FRIDAY 1.9

Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Festival

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis

Every January, for over a decade now, tattoo artists, contortionists, and miscellaneous freaks have gathered at the Hyatt in downtown Minneapolis (don’t laugh) for three days of ink-inspired fun. While it’s not easy to truly go hard at a convention center, there’s a lot to love about this enduring event. That includes all the artists, from local to international inkers, who come to town to talk tats and ink guests. Entertainment on a variety of stages includes contortionists, suspension enthusiasts, sword swallowers, and, yes, contortionist sword-swallowing archers (some folks are completists). For even more exhibitionism, check out the daily tattoo competitions. $25; $50 three-day pass. 2-11 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun. 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

John Mulaney

The Armory

When I first saw the name Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, I read it as Everybody Loves John Mulaney, and honestly? Would have been a fine name for the comic’s delightfully weird Netflix talk show. Everybody does seem to love Mulaney; his affable, tall-child persona has helped make him one of the biggest names in comedy, even if that persona took a lil hit after his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler. He’s at the Armory for three nights starting Friday for his Mister Whatever tour. $120.90+. 6:30 p.m. Armory, 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

SATURDAY 1.10

Detroit

Turf Club

Back in the staid ’90s, when indie rockers slouched aloofly onstage, these local power-pop fireplugs drew attention with their explosive flashpots and a meaty guitar style that they (and occasionally others) called “Fleshrock.” If you are unfamiliar with the works of Jeff Ham, Grant "Hutch" Eull, Mark "Baer" Erickson, and Jeremy Ylvisaker (yes, that Jeremy Ylvisaker), you can catch up prior to this reunion show thanks to a late December release, Great Hits. Titles include “Dude Drives a Chick Car” (“Volkswagen Cabriolet!”); “Fresh,” about a girl with “a cellular telephone” (“I can see 80% of her breasts”); and “Hypoplastique Electronic Gun Freak” (the title says it all, really). There’s more where that came from: Great Hits Volume 2, released this very day. To give you a hint of the kind of show you’re in for, reportedly all the proceeds from these compilations will be blasted out to the crowd in a “leaf blower money toss.” Dosh opens. 21+. $20. 8 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

“Feline Fantastica”

Northrup King Building

From those medieval cats with creepy human faces to this reclining cat with martini poster that I’m still kicking myself for missing on Facebook Marketplace, cats have gotta be one of the best art subjects out there. “Feline Fantastica” gets it—the show celebrating our furry, clawed, aloof friends returns for its third year this week. At the opening reception (noon to 8 p.m. Saturday) and closing reception (noon to 4 p.m. January 17) there will be treats from BlackBerry Bakery and, perhaps of more interest to the cat-obsessed among us, Bitty Kitty Brigade will be there with tiny baby kittens!!! You can pick up a "Pawsport" in the main gallery that’ll help guide you through the building. 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 17—Em Cassel

Free Admission Day at Historic Sites and Museums

Various Locations

On four Saturdays out of the year, the Minnesota Historical Society provides free admission to the state’s historic sites and museums. This Saturday, you can check out spots including Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, Forest History Center in Grand Rapids, the Mille Lacs Indian Museum in Onamia, the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis, the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, Historic Fort Snelling in St. Paul, and the Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River, all without dropping a dime. Except maybe on gas. And car snacks. And fun stuff from the gift shop. Find museum hours and more info here.—Em Cassel

Huzzah! Under Pressure via FB

SUNDAY 1.11

Tricycle Jousting

Under Pressure Brewing Company

Are you jonesing for some jousting? While Ren Fest is months away, you can enjoy the next best thing in town at the very Ren Fest-coded Under Pressure Brewing. The stakes are very low here: Wooden poles have been swapped for pool noodles and you won’t be riding a mighty steed in the brewery. But like many beer-fueled activities, the sheer silliness is part of the charm. And everything is a little dumber (ergo, funnier) when you’re riding a tricycle. At Sunday’s event you can spectate or sign up to compete. And while costumes are encouraged, if you’re planning on jousting you’ll want to skip the royal capes and period-perfect dresses for obvious reasons. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. 8808 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Photo by Jessica Armbruster Dyani White Hawk, 'She Gives (Quiet Strength VII),' 2020, acrylic on canvas

ONGOING

Winter Warm-Up

U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium needs money. In May, the Vikes encouraged lawmakers to set aside $20 million in pull-tab revenue for stadium upkeep. And, according to a 2023 report, the venue is gonna eat up at least $280 million from a variety of sources over the next decade. Someone’s gotta pay for those incoming dystopian fences and upgraded box seats, right? U.S. Bank’s side hustle, Winter Warm-Up, isn’t gonna cover it all, but it sure is a nice chunk of bonus change. Most Tuesdays and Thursdays, the stadium turns into a track where you can walk, jog, or inline skate. At the ol’ Metrodome, this kinda thing used to be free, but we’re living in 2026 America, and walking through those stadium doors is gonna cost us plebs a pretty penny. But hey, it’s a thrill that’s around the same price as a movie ticket, and that view from the makeshift “track” is pretty neat. $14.71. 5 to 9 p.m. Tue. & Thu. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here. Through January 22—Jessica Armbruster

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Walker Art Center

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk got a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center last fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work is arranged in sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

Winter SKOLstice

Viking Lakes

The Vikings might train out here, but all you have to do is hang out. This winter, Viking Lakes is hosting a variety of wintertime things to do. During the holidays, there’s the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru holiday lights trail. Other festive things include weekly visits from Santa, free Christmas movie nights, and bingo sessions, as well as live music and lots of games on the big screen. There’s also a free skating rink with open skate hours (bring skates or rent them onsite) and a warming house with hot drinks. Many events are free; some are ticketed. Check online to RSVP. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Now through February 22—Jessica Armbruster

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights throughout January. $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel