Freeloader Friday: 115 Free Things To Do This Weekend

WEDNESDAY

Dayton’s Holiday Window Displays

This season, 50th and France has two magical shop windows on display using figurines and decor from the original department store. Both were curated by Douglas Flanders, a longtime gallery owner who passed away recently. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 5025 France Ave. and Local Love Markets, 3924 W. 50th St.

Mortal Combat II Tournament

21+. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

TRAMPS LIKE US



9:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Harold’s House Party on KFAI



With Nikki Matteson & Rich Rue. 7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Housegiving

Featuring two floors of DJ tunes. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet, Minneapolis.

Al Church

6-8 p.m. Animales Barbeque Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Family Dinner

With Doug & Sarah. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Nights with Tim

Disco, funk, and R&B from the ’70s and ’80s. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

BZ3 Organ Trio

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Festival of Trees

Walk along a trail featuring 75 uniquely decorated trees created by local businesses and organizations. Mall of America, North Atrium Level 3, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington. Through January 5

There' a table in there... Leftovers Ride

FRIDAY

11th Annual Leftovers Ride

It all started over a decade ago, when a group of cyclists burning off their Turkey Day dinner stumbled upon a picnic table in the woods and decided to, uh, burn something else instead. All these years later, Joyful Riders Club continues to gather on the day after Thanksgiving to pedal around the city, explore the scenery, share some Thanksgiving leftovers—and yes, set a table on fire “as a symbol of gratitude, community, and pure silliness,” according to organizers. The ride is around five miles with a stop at Bohemian Flats Park, and every rider gets a free beer when you finish the route at Fulton. BYO food, drinks, utensils, and plates; they’ve got you covered with the flammable stuff. Free. 4 p.m. Fulton Beer, 424 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

DJ Shannon Blowtorch

10 p.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Moon Dance Dance Party

7-11 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“Into the Fiberverse” 🦄🍺

Explore new works from local textile artists. Saturday’s reception will also include an artists’ market, handmade good, and craft cocktails from Norseman Distillery. 6-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. The Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 Taft St. NE #22, Minneapolis.

Mary Cutrufello Band Promo

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock ‘n’ roll. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sunsets Over Flowers

9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Winterapolis Light Up & Winter Kickoff Event

Featuring decorative store fronts, holiday markets, a musical tribute to Mary Tyler Moore, trolley rides, sports mascots, and winter crafts by Art Shanty Projects and Artrageous. 6 p.m. Nicollet Mall and IDS Crystal Court, 717 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

European Christmas Market, Union Depot

European Christmas Market

This is the big one, folks. The one that is more of a festival. The one where you can pick up your own stein. This huge holiday market is modeled after classic markets popular throughout Europe (the first known event of this kind being in Dresden in 1434). During this annual outdoor festival there will be live entertainment, with traditional music and dance performances. The VIPs of the fest are Santa and Krampus, who will be on hand, as will reindeer, sled dogs, and elves. There will be tons of food, such as giant pretzels, fresh roasted nuts, Swedish meatballs, churros, waffles, spaetzle cheese curds, and all kinds of party weinies. Also good to know: There will be lots of hot bevvies, whether you’re looking for coffee, cocoa, or glühwein. Or bust out that market stein and order up a beer. Find more info at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. Free. Noon to 9 p.m. opening day (Nov. 28); 3-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

Matt Caflisch Show

8 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Bobby Rethwish, Loon Booster

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sheldon Grove Warblers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Greazy Gravy

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

'Mebon Reclining Vishnu' National Museum of Cambodia, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © The Royal Government of Cambodia. Photo by Thierry Ollivier for the Guimet Museum

Black Friday at Mia

Explore select galleries (including admission to “Royal Bronzes: Cambodian Art of the Divine”), enjoy free coffee and treats, win prizes, make holiday cards, bring the kids for storytime, and shop special deals at the store. 8-10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Blank Friday: A Zen Alternative to Black Friday

Traveling is stressful. Cooking a giant meal is stressful. Families are stressful. Ergo, Thanksgiving is stressful. Why do we top it off with shopping, which is also super stressful? If you’re looking for something a little less hectic, you have options. Take this open house at the Minnesota Zen Mediation Center, for example. There will be plenty of chances to mellow out, whether you’d like to drop in on a one-hour mindfulness and meditation class (sessions are at 1 and 3 p.m.) or go for a more concise 20-minute option offered every half hour. The low-key party will also include tours of the space, refreshments, and info on what the center gets up to throughout the year. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. The Minnesota Zen Meditation Center, 3343 East Bde Maka Ska Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info at mnzencenter.org.—Jessica Armbruster

Black Friday at Mall of America

Or enter the mouth of madness. Special events at the mall include giveaways and prizes; a pre-opening party with Nur-D, DJ Hayes, and free hot chocolate and handwarmers; and a performance from JoJo Siwa. 6 a.m. pre-party, 7 a.m. mall doors open, noon for JoJo. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Black Friday/Small Business Saturday on Broadway Promo

HOLIDAY MARKETS

The Artful Present

This holiday event includes a group show, local artists’ market, and more. and pop-up includes art and gifts from local artists. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Black Friday/Small Business Saturday on Broadway

West Broadway Business and Area Coalition (WBC) and Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON) hosts this market featuring local businesses and makers. 3-7 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis.

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also host Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). Dayton’s, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 27—Jessica Armbruster

Dayton’s Holiday Market: Southdale

Same deal, different mall. With over 50 local vendors. Southdale Center Dining Pavillion, Level 2, Southdale Center, 2015 Southdale Center, Edina. Through December 24

Holidays on Nicollet



Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this pop-up shop with over 60 local artists and makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through December 21. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info at mplscraftmarket.com.

Holiday Market Weekend at Utepils

This two-day party includes a vendor market, beer and THC deals, plus a taproom release, music from Amanda Grace, and an all-day happy hour on Fri.; and beer poking and Krampus on Sat. Market hours: 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N. 700, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market Neil Bakker via Minneapolis Christmas Market Facebook

Minneapolis Christkindl Market



Have you traveled through time, fortuitously arriving at a 16th-century German Christkindl market? Or are you in the North Loop? OK, unless you are having some kind of mental break or decided to hit a nearby dispensary way, way too hard, you’re not going to confuse the two. (That’s probably for the best; Europe used to be pretty gross.) Still, it’s fun to stroll through “time” at these holiday events in a Ren Fest kind of way. During festivities, guests will be able to partake in food and warm drinks including spiced glühwein, gooey raclette cheese, heart-shaped Nordic waffles, French galettes, and Polish pastries. There will be shoppin’ too, with over 30 vendors selling things like traditional ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, beeswax candles, socks, and more. The weekly lineup of entertainment onstage features traditional old world holiday music and dance, and Santa and Krampus will be stopping by too. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more here. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

Palace Theatre Holiday Market 🦄➕

Featuring over 50 artists and vendors in a super cool space, including booths set up onstage. Free. 2-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Palace Theatre, 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; palaceholidaymarket.com.

Textile Center's Holiday Gallery Shop Open House ➕➕➕

A juried collection of artisan goods for gifting from 100+ artists. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. (7 p.m. Thu.). Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

50th and France Provided

SATURDAY

Small Business Saturday & Tree Lighting

Featuring free outdoor activities, store deals, a tree lighting led by Edina Mayor James Hovland and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (at 5 p.m.), Santa, live reindeer, horse-drawn carriage rides, free cookies and cocoa, and performances by local carolers and dancers. 50th and France, Edina/Minneapolis; find more info at 50thandfrance.com/holiday.

Danksgiving

One thing we’re not thankful for this season: Our legislators have banned hemp-derived THC products on a federal level. Of all the injustices in our country right now, this one ranks pretty low. But still, what a crock of bullshit. So, fellow stoners, unless Minnesota gets a last-minute carveout or someone files a really good lawsuit, our time being legally high on gummies and bubbly could be precious. That also means that events like Danksgiving could become a no-go soon, so enjoy it while you have it. Today’s party includes DJ tunes all day and a local market filled with handmade bongs, Native jewelry, THC-inspired art, and weed vendors. There will also be stoner bingo, a few video game tournaments, and something called a “dank buffet.” 21+. Free; $40 VIP. 4-9 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here.—Jessica Armbruster

Small Business Owner's Saturday Brunch

Are you a small biz owner? RSVP for this free brunch and support event, which includes mimosas, a waffle bar, DJ tunes, and a chance to win $1,000. Reserve a spot at ShelettaMakesMeLaugh.com. 9-11 a.m. The Coliseum, 2708 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Santa & Albert’s Holiday Play

A cute, 20-minute play about holiday shenanigans followed by a sing-a-long and Santa meet-and-greet. Sat.-Sun. Bachman's Floral, Gift & Garden, 6004 S. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through December 21

Trung Le Nguyen

The author discusses his new graphic novel, Angelica and the Bear Prince, with fellow graphic novelist K. Woodman-Maynard (Tuck Everlasting: The Graphic Novel). 3 p.m. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

"WishList"

Work from 2D and 3D artists “highlighting our cultural fixation on memorabilia and collecting vs. hoarding and the over-commodification of our bodies, our ideas, and our data.” 6-9 p.m. After Hours Skateshop & Gallery, 251 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul.

Jack Klatt & Mikkel Beckmen

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Jillian Rae

8 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Hobbled, Frannie Crego

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

El Drifte

With Chokecherry & Miss Georgia Peach. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Aestis

With Fairer Sands. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mind Out of Time

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Deano & The Dinosaurs

7 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Just Luv, Inc

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Machinery Hill Spare Parts

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Raging Art On

HOLIDAY MARKETS

56MAS Holiday Market

With 25 local makers, pics with Santa, bonfires, s’mores, and a pop-up tree market across the street hosted by Rum River Tree Farm. 1-6 p.m. (taproom open noon to 10 p.m.). 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Arts & Vintage Market

Vintage holiday decor, toys, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 5353 11th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bear’s Beary Merry Holiday Market

Featuring over 70 booths of handmade crafters, artisans, boutiques, and local vendors. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mariner Middle School, 3551 McKnight Rd. N., White Bear Lake.

Bench Pressed Pop-Ups

Local artists and makers are stopping by the studio/shop each weekend for special events and extended store hours. Check online for each week’s lineup. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.; the store is also open daily. Bench Pressed, 2010 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Also December 6

Cozy Market

A mini market and holiday ornament-making event. Noon to 5 p.m. Dame Errant, 1729 N. Second St. Suite 403B, Minneapolis.

Field + Festival Holiday Market 2025

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market offering eats from local farmers and artisans. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 21

A Handmade Holiday Market

Shop an ever-changing group of local makers and crafters. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat., plus Sun., Dec. 14. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Holiday Gallery Shop



A juried collection of artisan goods for gifting from 100+ artists. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

Holiday Lane at Northrup

Shop from hundreds of artists at this weekly holiday happening. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through December 20

Audrey Rose Vintage

Holiday Market

This ongoing pop-up market includes local makers, artists, vintage sellers, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 13-14, 20-21. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Jul Shop

Shop Nordic gifts at this annual pop-up shop through January 25. The American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Local Love Makers Market

Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 13-14. 3924 W. 50th St. (former at Home & Co. space), Edina.

Nicollet Island Fall Market

Featuring over 50 local vendors, warm drinks, and good cheer. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Nordic Village Winter Market

It’s back! Featuring European-style market where little houses are shops. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Olde World Christmas: Small Business Saturday

Formerly Haupt Antique Market, this event features vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dutch Door Vintage, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley; dutchdoorvintage.com.

OMNI’s Holiday Market

A selection of holiday decor, one-of-a-kind gifts, a visit from Santa, and treats from local vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom - Victoria, 1495 Stieger Lake Ln., Victoria.

Raging Art On

Shop all kinds of rockin’ items from 70+ local artists, plus family-friendly entertainment and crafts every Sat. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis. Through December 21

The Toolbox Collective Makers’ Market



10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Uptown Winter Wonderland

Featuring a market with over 30 local makers, holiday crafting opportunities, family-friendly photo-ops, a Christmas tree sale on Lake and Girard, and live music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seven Points, 3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Richfield Winter Farmers’ Market

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Saturday’s through December 20

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping outside? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

A Christmas Story

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Jingle All the Way

Yep, this uh, not really classic holiday movie was filmed here. Read Racket's oral history on the filming right here. 6:30 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell and The Fat 6



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jeff Ray, chaterungai session



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Emily Haavik

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Flatwound

With Jake Johnson. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Katy Tessman Brandon Lenzmeier

Friendsgiving

With Katy Tessman and the Turnbuckles. Featuring: Sawtooth Witch, Tim Cheesebrow, Andy Ulseth, and Joel Sax. 6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Paul Cerar

With Halfway Down & Massive Green. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.