Holiday Light Shows, Winter Bars, and Free Curling Lessons: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

No! Frosty! Hola Arepa

MONDAY 12.15

Holiday Bars

Multiple Locations

It’s never been easier to drink in a setting that looks like it was decorated by a deranged elf! From the Winter Wonder Bar at Creekside Supper Club to Jingle Giles at Earl Giles to Hell-a-Dazzle at Hell's Kitchen to the the Jingle Tropical Holiday Bar at Hola Arepa, tons of local bars and restaurants are getting tinseled up and holidayed out this season. Meet Minneapolis has a list of 17 different holiday bars here, and MSP Mag has even more (we’re talking, like, 20+) on its list, which you can find here. Throw on your ugliest sweater, order some egg nog, and have a merry little whatever it is you celebrate this season.—Em Cassel

TUESDAY 12.16

Holiday Lights

Sever's Festival Grounds

Sever’s is not just about corn mazes and pumpkin-hurling. In the winter, the grounds are transformed into a two-mile, driveable light show featuring over 2.5 million bulbs. There will be tunnels, installations, and, obviously, a lot of twinkling. Ride through while listening to holiday tunes or fire up your favorite death metal band—your car, your rules. See the lights for cheap on Tuesdays, when admission goes down to $10 per car. $45-$60; $10 Tuesdays. 5-9 p.m. daily. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee; reserve a time/tickets and find more info here. Through December 28—Jessica Armbruster

Don't laugh, but those are the aliens. 'Feeders 2'

WEDNESDAY 12.17

Feeders 2: Slay Bells

The Trylon Cinema

Sometimes bad movies are good, but this one really isn’t. However! Feeders 2 is a Christmas movie, and most Christmas movies suck, so if you grade it by that measure you’ve got at least a cinematic D-plus here, making it a worthy Trash Film Debauchery selection. This homemade masterpiece was released into the world in 1998—and you can tell. It looks like it was shot on video, and the sound quality is real bad. The plot: A dad with a ’90s-era mustache struggles to provide a merry Christmas for his kids and his wife. Things get dicey when aliens show up (to put it nicely, these things look like turds modeled into stick figures with M&Ms for eyes). Thankfully Santa saves the day with a laser gun. Don’t worry, you do not need to see the original Feeders to follow Feeders 2, and seeing Feeders 2 is probably not going to motivate you to see Feeders 3. But, like the holidays, sometimes it’s fun to suffer together. $5. 7 p.m. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find tickets and info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Chloe Radcliffe Andrew Levy

THURSDAY 12.18

Chloe Radcliffe with Jeff Pfoser (CCU Reopening Party)

Phew! After losing their longtime digs, Comedy Corner Underground is back—now located inside Whitey's Old Town Saloon. (“Don’t worry, we’re still in a cramped basement,” their website promises.) “The ceilings are low. The acoustics are good for laughs. The capacity [approximately 65 people] is about the same as the old space,” CCU's Bob Edwards tells Racket. “It’s maybe a little too nice compared to what I’m used to, but you can really hear the room.” Celebrate the grand reopening with three nights of comedy from noted Minnesotans Chloe Radcliffe and Jeff Pfoser. $21.48. 8 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Comedy Corner Underground, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Em Cassel



FRIDAY 12.19

Winter Solstice

American Swedish Institute

Every winter, the American Swedish Institute hosts this wholesome/chill house party celebrating the season and the eventual end of pitch-black nights starting at 4:30 p.m. Explore the mansion and you’ll find a variety of performances from old-school traditional folk groups and classical string quartets and a variety of hands-on crafts for both kids and adults. Outside, folks can enjoy lawn games, live reindeer, and, blessedly, bonfires. If you’re in a holiday mood, this is a good chance to check out “Tomte Tales: Legends of Winter” and other festive installations throughout the galleries, too. $25-$30; $8-$12 kids. 5-9 p.m. 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

SATURDAY 12.20

Holiday Market with Open Curling

Forgotten Star Brewing Company

In assembling (and updating) Racket’s annual guide to local holiday markets, we see a lot of the same stuff from place to place: food trucks, festive beers, vintage goods. And hey, all of that is great. But very rarely do you see a holiday market that also has free open curling, as this one at Fridley’s Forgotten Star does. You’ll have a chance to curl during this Saturday’s holiday market or next Saturday’s, and they’re offering a series of free lessons in 2026 to boot. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Darkest Day

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

Not to be confused with Darkness Day, Darkest Day at Broken Clock is a celebration of… well, the darkest day of the year, aka the Winter Solstice. As the brewery does every year, they’re honoring it with the release of four new limited, aged Russian imperial stouts: Bourbon Barrel, Rum Barrel, Rum Barrel with Coconut, and Double Barrel (port wine and bourbon). Nothin’ like a strong beer to get ya through the long dark day, and remember: It gets sunnier from here on out. “Cheers to the longest night—and the brighter days ahead,” Broken Clock writes. Hear, hear. Free. Noon to 11 p.m. 1712 Marshall St. NE, Ste. 100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

That's a photo op! Winter SKOLstice

SUNDAY 12.21

Winter SKOLstice

Viking Lakes

The Vikings might train out here, but all you have to do is hang out. This winter, Viking Lakes is hosting a variety of wintertime things to do. During the holidays, there’s the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru holiday lights trail. Other festive things include weekly visits from Santa, free Christmas movie nights, and bingo sessions, as well as live music and lots of games on the big screen. There’s also a free skating rink with open skate hours (bring skates or rent them onsite) and a warming house with hot drinks. Many events are free; some are ticketed. Check online to RSVP. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Now through February 22—Jessica Armbruster

Norway House

ONGOING

European Christmas Market

Union Depot

This is the big one, folks. The one that is more of a festival. The one where you can pick up your own stein. This huge holiday market is modeled after classic markets popular throughout Europe (the first known event of this kind being in Dresden in 1434). During this annual outdoor festival there will be live entertainment, with traditional music and dance performances. The VIPs of the fest are Santa and Krampus, who will be on hand, as will reindeer, sled dogs, and elves. There will be tons of food, such as giant pretzels, fresh roasted nuts, Swedish meatballs, churros, waffles, spaetzle cheese curds, and all kinds of party weinies. Also good to know: There will be lots of hot bevvies, whether you’re looking for coffee, cocoa, or glühwein. Or bust out that market stein and order up a beer. Find more info at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. Free. 3-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

North Loop Green

Have you traveled through time, fortuitously arriving at a 16th-century German Christkindl market? Or are you in the North Loop? OK, unless you are having some kind of mental break or decided to hit a nearby dispensary way, way too hard, you’re not going to confuse the two. (That’s probably for the best; Europe used to be pretty gross.) Still, it’s fun to stroll through “time” at these holiday events in a Ren Fest kind of way. During festivities, guests will be able to partake in food and warm drinks including spiced glühwein, gooey raclette cheese, heart-shaped Nordic waffles, French galettes, and Polish pastries. There will be shoppin’ too, with over 30 vendors selling things like traditional ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, beeswax candles, socks, and more. The weekly lineup of entertainment onstage features traditional old world holiday music and dance, and Santa and Krampus will be stopping by too. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more here. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Dayton’s

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also be home to Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 27—Jessica Armbruster

“Open Door XX”

Rosalux Gallery

For the past two decades, Roslux has hosted “Open Door,” an annual exhibition featuring a guest juror who is tasked with creating a group show using any method they choose. They always have a lot of work to consider; this year the gallery received 201 submissions, with 23 making it into the show. Some years, the resulting collections have had clear themes, but often the threads connecting pieces are a little more mysterious. This year’s juror, Stephanie Lynn Rogers, is opting for the latter. “These pieces reflect, spotlight, celebrate, complicate, mirror, ooze, coalesce, reframe, question, and connect,” she says. “They remix ephemera and experiences, presenting new ways of seeing familiar things and showcasing everyday images as metaphors for complex experiences.” Get ready for ooze! There will be an artists’ reception this Friday, December 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. Otherwise, gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis. Through December 28—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Lights

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Looking for the motherlode of twinkling lights? You’ve got a few options, including Glow in St. Paul and these guys right here. For the holidays, the Arboretum festoons its many trees, bushes, poles, and pathways with seasonal bulbs, creating a fun one-mile walk that also features light sculptures and other installations (there’s a giant lit-up honeycrisp apple you can walk through!). New this year is the indoor forest, where folks can explore 50+ trees decorated with natural elements. The Rootstock Cafe is back, with s’mores, seasonal teas, and other treats for sale, including a bar with warm drinks. Special events scheduled include this week’s Adults’ Night Out (Dec. 3-4), Family Nights (Dec. 11 & 18), and New Year’s Eve. $25 non-members; $10 members and Indigenous peoples; free for kids 15 and under ($5 on Family Nights). Check online for times, but the lights mostly run from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thu.-Sun. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; find more info here. Through December 31—Jessica Armbruster

Coal or Candy: A 2025 Xmas



Heights Theater

It’s the end of an era. In 2026, ownership of the Heights will pass from longtime proprietor Tom Letness to the Chicago-based Music Box Theatre. This is not a bad thing. We’re told the Heights’ special programming will continue—for instance, the theater will still show White Christmas for days and days each December, and each screening will sell out. We can continue to expect series like Coal or Candy: A 2025 Xmas. This seasonal selection balances holiday standards It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, and The Muppet Christmas Carol against less Xmas-identified fare like The French Connection, John Waters’s Female Trouble, and (a true lump of coal) La La Land. And then, the Heights will ring in 2026 with Holiday Inn. 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find the schedule here. Through December—Keith Harris

"Gingerbread Wonderland"

Norway House

What do y’all know about Pepperkakebyen? The world-famous gingerbread house in Bergen, Norway, got its start in 1991, and here in the Twin Cities it inspired the Gingerbread Wonderland at Norway House, which brings together a community of bakers and artists to create impressive gingerbread structures. Hundreds of cookie creations now fill the Franklin Avenue cultural nonprofit, and they’ll be up until January 3. But why wait? $5-$10. 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info and reserve a time here. Through January 3—Em Cassel

Glow Holiday Festival

Glow Holiday Festival

CHS Field

When it gets dark at 5 p.m., it’s easy to appreciate a little light at night. At Glow, you can gaze upon millions of little lights, as the Saints’ ballpark is once again turned into a winter wonderland with tons of installations, twinkling tunnels, and animated sites. For folks who enjoy mild thrills, there’s a giant slide and a carousel, while a market will showcase local artists and small businesses. And yep, Santa will be stopping by. $12.75-$21.75. Thu.-Sun., plus Wednesdays, Dec. 24-31. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find tickets and more info here. Through January 4—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Warm-Up

U.S. Bank Stadium

Like I said last year, U.S. Bank Stadium needs money. In May, the Vikes encouraged lawmakers to set aside $20 million in pull-tab revenue for stadium upkeep. And, according to a 2023 report, the venue is gonna eat up at least $280 million from a variety of sources over the next decade. Someone’s gotta pay for those incoming dystopian fences and upgraded box seats, right? U.S. Bank’s side hustle, Winter Warm-Up, isn’t gonna cover it all, but it sure is a nice chunk of bonus change. Most Tuesdays and Thursdays, the stadium turns into a track where you can walk, jog, or inline skate. At the ol’ Metrodome, this kinda thing used to be free, but we’re living in 2025 America, and walking through those stadium doors is gonna cost us plebs a pretty penny. But hey, it’s a thrill that’s around the same price as a movie ticket, and that view from the makeshift “track” is pretty neat. $14.71. 5 to 9 p.m. Tue. & Thu. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here. Through January 22—Jessica Armbruster

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Walker Art Center

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk gets a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center this fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work will be arranged in four sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum



Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights on Black Friday (November 28), and additional dates throughout December and January. Plus, we hear a certain Santa Claus plans to make an appearance on December 13 and 20. $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel