Twas the Week Before Christmas and This Is Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 16-22

I'm racing to finish up my massive year in music package today (look for it Thursday) so no time to recommend shows this week. You're on your own, kid!

Fred Steele Photo provided

Tuesday, December 16

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Ira Haze and the Straze, Woodzen, Sammie Jean Cohen @ Amsterdam

Channy Leaneagh & Gold Minefield @ Berlin

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

Mistress Ginger’s Generation X-mas @ Bryant Lake Bowl

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Tunes for Tots @ Cabooze

The Holiday Songbook @ Crooners

Fred Steele @ Crooners

José James @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34

Clean Plate Club, Anna Houston, Polivon, TuesdayX @ Green Room

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Robot Pet Woots @ Mortimer’s

Old Timey Music Session @ Padraig’s

MILK, Obadiah Gamble, Permanence @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Ditch Pigeon, Thee Utopians, The Weeping Covenant, Worm Grunter @ Terminal Bar

December Conspiracy Series feat. Red Eye Ruby, Elour, Amanda Standalone @ 331 Cafe

Worker’s Playtime with Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Potential New Boyfriend with Anne Elizabeth Brown @ White Squirrel

NOSLO, 1947, Fever Field, Ski Club @ Zhora Darling

Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O Photo provided

Wednesday, December 17

A Triangle Concept Christmas with BFG, 30 Grateful, gundamS @ Acadia

Andra Suchy (Album Release), Molly Maher, DJ Winnerbowzer @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s

Back Home for the Holidays @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

José James @ Dakota

Kitchen Patrol & Joe @ Day Block Brewing

Rainbolt Mountain Project, Augustquest, Drew Sudbury @ Driftwood

The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub

Avery Anna with Jenna Raine and Dylan Davidson @ Fine Line

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Green Room

Flavor Jam-UGLY @ Green Room

Maurice MOBETTA Brown & Room3 Quintet @ Icehouse

David Hazeltine feat. Billy Peterson @ Jazz Central

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Karaoke with Chazz Reed @ Minnesota Music Cafe

WRRC MPLS @ Mortimer’s

Momzilla, One Big Quilt, Admiral Fox, Doll Chaser @ Pilllar Forum

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

The Menagerie, Anything You Want, Funk N Spuds, Alpine Shepherd Boy @ 7th St Entry

Mississippi Valley Orchestra @ Sociable Cider Werks

Jack Cassidy & Monica Livorsi @ 318 Cafe

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club

A Charlie Brown Christmas feat. Blue Ox Trio @ Turf Club

Hollywood Brown (Album Release) @ Underground Music

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Lords of the Universe, Dog Gamn, Emery Snow and the Flakes @ White Squirrel

Beneath Green, Seismic City, Garden Glow @ Zhora Darling

David Huckfelt Photo provided

Thursday, December 18

Darxko @ Acadia

Taylor’s Version @ Amsterdam

David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales BBQ

MNAKED: Daniel Johannes & Marti Moreno @ Aster Cafe

Heyarlo Christmas @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Making Noise for Toys @ Cabooze

The Bards Quartet @ Can Can Wonderland

Adam Bohanan Presents a Very Funky Hanukkah Show @ Cedar Cultural Center

Sheridan Zuther and Ted Godbout @ Crooners

Bryan Eng @ Crooners

Erica West @ Crooners

Riders in the Sky @ Dakota

Ryan Torma, Madrianna, Cal Pflum @ Driftwood Char Bar

Katy Vernon @ Dubliner Pub

Devil Dodger @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Weeping Covenant @ Eagles 34

The Disco Biscuits @ Fillmore

Flip Phone Superstar 2025 starring Jimbo @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Hook and Ladder

Cornbread and Friends @ Hook and Ladder

Luke Peterson & Friends @ Icehouse

Dead Trees @ Klash Coffee

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Tangled Up in Dylan @ Memory Lanes

Peter Kogan and the Usual Suspects @ Metronome Brewery

Curtiss A & Dark Click @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Dead Star Nation Presents Stuff the Turkey @ Mortimer’s

Waking Hours, Peeler. Lady Slipper @ Pilllar Forum

Jazz Outlaws’ Charlie Brown Christmas @ Schooner Tavern

anni xo, Keep For Cheap, Squinny, IAMJOY @ 7th St Entry

Deb Harley & Friends @ 318 Cafe

Cross Pollination with Knife Emoji, Clung Tight @ 331 Club

A Charlie Brown Christmas feat. Blue Ox Trio @ Turf Club

Kaitlin Cassady, Katy Tessman, Eldest Daughter @ Underground Music

Devaney & Friends @ White Squirrel

Do Not Crush, Field Hospitals, Hastings 3000 @ White Squirrel

Larrikins, Something Meets Boy, Lent @ Zhora Darling

The Honeydogs Photo provided

Friday, December 19

Duck Bomb @ Acadia

Ninety-Five Ninety-Six, Stock Market Cinema, Stonewalker @ Amsterdam

The Gated Community @ Animales BBQ

Excision—Night 1 @ Armory

Songs for Christmas: Concert & Hymn Sing @ Art House North

Rue/Sabien with Roxanne Stouffer @ Aster Cafe

RayRay @ Bar Fly

Secret Santa @ Bazemnt

Charlie Bruber & Jack Barrett @ Berlin

Drinkwine @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

High & Mighty @ Bunker’s

Onwa December @ Cabooze

Local Dope $#%T @ Can Can Wonderland

Black Co-MingL Nativity Evening Concert @ Capri Theater

Bryan Eng @ Crooners

Phil Cadidlo @ Crooners

Preservation Hall Jazz Band @ Dakota

‘Tiz the Season to be Buzzin’: A Funky Holiday @ Day Block Brewing

Benefit Against the War in Ukraine @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub

Klezmer Chanukah @ Eagles 34

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Call Your Girlfriend—A Robyn Dance Party @ Fine Line

Viva Knievel @ Avenue

Collective Fate, Tanked, Swing Youth, Deluminate, Brittle, Town Square Massacre, Grotesque Abdication, Noxious, Hallowed by Eden's Grace @ Flying V

Peg Meyer @ Ginkgo Coffee

Rolling Stoners @ Green Room

18th Annual Yuletide Sweater Ball @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Impromptu Christmas Project @ Icehouse

Reid Kennedy Trio @ Jazz Central

Show Me Your Hits @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

The Parkers @ Metronome Brewery

Day Job @ Metronome Brewery

Maxx Band’s Soul Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Golden Bubbles, Pleasure Horse, Cowboy Thoughts, Redwing Blackbird, Christmas Pageant @ Mortimer’s

DJ Espada @ Mystic Lake

Your Favorite Music @ Mystic Lake

Troupe Vertigo; Cirque Nutcracker @ Orchestra Hall

The Honeydogs, Six Mile Road @ Parkway Theater

Tumblin’ Dice @ Schooner Tavern

Flynt Flossy, Turquoise Jeep, Hiahli @ 7th St Entry

Detty December Party @ Studio B

The Denim Boys @ Terminal Bar

Eli Quist with Richard Kriehn @ 318 Cafe

Le Cirque Rouge Burlesque & Cabaret @ 331 Club

Bush @ Treasure Island

Trailer Trash @ Turf Club

Amateur Hour, Golden Satellite, Valors, Callback, Wood Smoke @ Underground Music

TELEPORT 1 Year Anniversary with Kalupto 23, Shawn Raja, Mutual Identities, Cosmic Chris, Kid Cuisine @ Uptown VFW

Joey Van Phillips @ Volstead’s

Oisterboy, Spencer Cameron, Jackson Kates, rickie @ White Squirrel

Oliver Phibes, Unattractive Giant Monster, Dado Set @ White Squirrel

Anxiety Society, The Modern Era, Lazenlow, Handsome Midnight @ Zhora Darling

JD McPherson Photo provided

Saturday, December 20

AMG, Riskgang @ Acadia

The Rumors, bobbyrethwish, fruitpunchloverboy, Calavrosa @ Amsterdam

Molly Maher Duo @ Animales BBQ

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ Animales BBQ

Excision—Night 2 @ Armory

Steven C Trio @ Aster Cafe

Aaron Tinjum & The Tangents with New Seven @ Aster Cafe

Big Tunzy @ Bazemnt

Nick Bhalla @ Berlin

A Charlie Brown Christmas feat. Blue Ox Trio @ Berlin

Chico Chi @ Berlin

Hipshaker Presents: Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart

DJ Ys + Flash Mob @ Boardwalk

The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B Ugly Sweater Party @ Cabooze

Black Co-MingL Nativity Matinee @ Capri Theater

Art. Dept. @ Carbone’s

Festive Beats of Afrika with Carolyne Naomi, Diatoti, and Afrocontigbo @ Cedar Cultural Center

Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson (Album Release) @ Crooners

Adi Yeshaya with Joe Mayo @ Crooners

Divas Through the Decades @ Crooners

Preservation Hall Jazz Band @ Dakota

Tom Dick & Harry Xmas Show @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

The Jazz Outlaws Presents the Annual A Charlie Brown Christmas @ Dusty’s

Justin Schaefer @ Eagles 34

Silverteens Xmas Show @ Eagles 34

Adam Slaybaugh and Friends @ Eagles 34

JD McPherson with Melissa Carper @ First Avenue

Caitlyn Smith with Michael Shynes @ Fitzgerald Theater

Tommy Bentz Band @ Gambit Brewing

Keyway x Dj Faaji @ Gidi

Girls Just Wanna @ Green Room

The Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder

Terri Lynn Owens and the Cat Brigade (Album Release) with Goo Goo Mucks @ Hook and Ladder

TH3 @ Icehouse

Reid Kennedy Trio @ Jazz Central

Atow, Cute Intentions, Green, Gauze @ Klash Coffee

Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

MetroBrass @ Metronome Brewery

Nate Shaw/Chris Bates/JT Bates @ Metronome Brewery

Jellybean Johnson Celebration @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Dude Lagoon @ Mystic Lake

DJ Bob @ Mystic Lake

Gregg Zelek @ Northrop

Troupe Vertigo; Cirque Nutcracker @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Handel’s Messiah @ Ordway

Tyler Herwig @ Padraig’s

Dan Rodriguez @ Parkway Theater

Anita Velveeta, Chloe Penny, Bluedriver, Lake Davi @ Pilllar Forum

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

The Spooklights with Buffalo Galaxy @ 7th St Entry

Bresh @ Skyway Theatre

Pearl Monkey, the Menagerie @ Terminal Bar

Scottie Miller’s Holiday Concert with Strings @ 318 Cafe

Cole Diamond @ 331 Club

Trailer Trash @ Turf Club

The Value of Human Life, One Big Quilt, Massive Green @ Underground Music

BODY LANGUAGE—All R&B Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Leslie Vincent @ Volstead’s

Ambient Toad, RJ Vocal, Helen @ White Squirrel

Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

Le Cirque Rouge @ White Squirrel

Glurge, Shrive, DesertX, Backgrounds @ Zhora Darling

Spaceport, Is This Thing On?, Witness @ Zhora Darling

Cornbread Harris Seth A. Richardson

Sunday, December 21

Clover and the Bee @ Animales BBQ

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Larry McDonough Quintet @ Aster Cafe

A Very Beemer Christmas Pageant @ Aster House

Kavy Tries Things: KAVYTATIONAL @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Winter Solstice Sound Bath with Marc Anderson and Natalie Nowytski @ Cedar Cultural Center

Divas Through the Decades @ Crooners

Andy Fleser @ Crooners

Deb Brown & Friends @ Crooners

The Andrew Walesch Big Band @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Debbie Briggs @ Dubliner Pub

Phil Heywood @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Putem'inacoffin, Glad to Be Dead, Clear the Gap, Rasengan @ Flying V

The Jazz Room: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong @ Granada

Phantom Fears, Gucci Little Piggy @ Icehouse

DJ Larry Peace @ Lush

A Very Merry Tvete Christmas @ Metronome Brewery

Half Baked @ Midway Saloon

Gregg Zelek @ Northrop

Anthony Shore’s Christmas with the King @ Parkway Theater

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Ann Reed Solstice Show withJoan Griffith @ 318 Cafe

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club



Switchyard @ 331 Club

Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club

X-Mas Jazz Show @ White Squirrel

Karaoke With Ally @ White Squirrel

Boy Hero, Virginia's Basement, Sonic Sea Turtles @ Zhora Darling

Alicia Witt Photo provided

Monday, December 22

Ella Grace MNtet Holiday Show @ Berlin

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Doug Anderson & Friends @ Crooners

ACME Jazz Company @ Crooners

Alicia Witt @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Ted Olsen & Friends @ Jazz Central

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Gregg Zelek @ Northrop

Kat & The Kodachromes, Will Olsen & the Wild Ones, the Weeping Covenant @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

Zander & Clayton's Folkin' Christmas Coat Show @ White Squirrel