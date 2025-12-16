Twas the Week Before Christmas and This Is Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 16-22

I'm racing to finish up my massive year in music package today (look for it Thursday) so no time to recommend shows this week. You're on your own, kid!
Tuesday, December 16
Ira Haze and the Straze, Woodzen, Sammie Jean Cohen @ Amsterdam
Channy Leaneagh & Gold Minefield @ Berlin
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
Mistress Ginger’s Generation X-mas @ Bryant Lake Bowl
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
The Holiday Songbook @ Crooners
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Clean Plate Club, Anna Houston, Polivon, TuesdayX @ Green Room
Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central
River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Old Timey Music Session @ Padraig’s
MILK, Obadiah Gamble, Permanence @ Pilllar Forum
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
Ditch Pigeon, Thee Utopians, The Weeping Covenant, Worm Grunter @ Terminal Bar
December Conspiracy Series feat. Red Eye Ruby, Elour, Amanda Standalone @ 331 Cafe
Worker’s Playtime with Becky Kapell @ 331 Club
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Potential New Boyfriend with Anne Elizabeth Brown @ White Squirrel
NOSLO, 1947, Fever Field, Ski Club @ Zhora Darling
Wednesday, December 17
A Triangle Concept Christmas with BFG, 30 Grateful, gundamS @ Acadia
Andra Suchy (Album Release), Molly Maher, DJ Winnerbowzer @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s
Back Home for the Holidays @ Crooners
Kitchen Patrol & Joe @ Day Block Brewing
Rainbolt Mountain Project, Augustquest, Drew Sudbury @ Driftwood
The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub
Avery Anna with Jenna Raine and Dylan Davidson @ Fine Line
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Green Room
Maurice MOBETTA Brown & Room3 Quintet @ Icehouse
David Hazeltine feat. Billy Peterson @ Jazz Central
Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon
Karaoke with Chazz Reed @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Momzilla, One Big Quilt, Admiral Fox, Doll Chaser @ Pilllar Forum
Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern
The Menagerie, Anything You Want, Funk N Spuds, Alpine Shepherd Boy @ 7th St Entry
Mississippi Valley Orchestra @ Sociable Cider Werks
Jack Cassidy & Monica Livorsi @ 318 Cafe
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club
A Charlie Brown Christmas feat. Blue Ox Trio @ Turf Club
Hollywood Brown (Album Release) @ Underground Music
St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel
Lords of the Universe, Dog Gamn, Emery Snow and the Flakes @ White Squirrel
Beneath Green, Seismic City, Garden Glow @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, December 18
David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales BBQ
MNAKED: Daniel Johannes & Marti Moreno @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Making Noise for Toys @ Cabooze
The Bards Quartet @ Can Can Wonderland
Adam Bohanan Presents a Very Funky Hanukkah Show @ Cedar Cultural Center
Sheridan Zuther and Ted Godbout @ Crooners
Ryan Torma, Madrianna, Cal Pflum @ Driftwood Char Bar
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Flip Phone Superstar 2025 starring Jimbo @ First Avenue
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Hook and Ladder
Cornbread and Friends @ Hook and Ladder
Luke Peterson & Friends @ Icehouse
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill
Tangled Up in Dylan @ Memory Lanes
Peter Kogan and the Usual Suspects @ Metronome Brewery
Curtiss A & Dark Click @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Dead Star Nation Presents Stuff the Turkey @ Mortimer’s
Waking Hours, Peeler. Lady Slipper @ Pilllar Forum
Jazz Outlaws’ Charlie Brown Christmas @ Schooner Tavern
anni xo, Keep For Cheap, Squinny, IAMJOY @ 7th St Entry
Deb Harley & Friends @ 318 Cafe
Cross Pollination with Knife Emoji, Clung Tight @ 331 Club
A Charlie Brown Christmas feat. Blue Ox Trio @ Turf Club
Kaitlin Cassady, Katy Tessman, Eldest Daughter @ Underground Music
Devaney & Friends @ White Squirrel
Do Not Crush, Field Hospitals, Hastings 3000 @ White Squirrel
Larrikins, Something Meets Boy, Lent @ Zhora Darling
Friday, December 19
Ninety-Five Ninety-Six, Stock Market Cinema, Stonewalker @ Amsterdam
The Gated Community @ Animales BBQ
Songs for Christmas: Concert & Hymn Sing @ Art House North
Rue/Sabien with Roxanne Stouffer @ Aster Cafe
Charlie Bruber & Jack Barrett @ Berlin
Local Dope $#%T @ Can Can Wonderland
Black Co-MingL Nativity Evening Concert @ Capri Theater
Preservation Hall Jazz Band @ Dakota
‘Tiz the Season to be Buzzin’: A Funky Holiday @ Day Block Brewing
Benefit Against the War in Ukraine @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub
Call Your Girlfriend—A Robyn Dance Party @ Fine Line
Collective Fate, Tanked, Swing Youth, Deluminate, Brittle, Town Square Massacre, Grotesque Abdication, Noxious, Hallowed by Eden's Grace @ Flying V
18th Annual Yuletide Sweater Ball @ Hook and Ladder
Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder
Impromptu Christmas Project @ Icehouse
Reid Kennedy Trio @ Jazz Central
Show Me Your Hits @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill
The Parkers @ Metronome Brewery
Maxx Band’s Soul Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Golden Bubbles, Pleasure Horse, Cowboy Thoughts, Redwing Blackbird, Christmas Pageant @ Mortimer’s
Your Favorite Music @ Mystic Lake
Troupe Vertigo; Cirque Nutcracker @ Orchestra Hall
The Honeydogs, Six Mile Road @ Parkway Theater
Tumblin’ Dice @ Schooner Tavern
Flynt Flossy, Turquoise Jeep, Hiahli @ 7th St Entry
Detty December Party @ Studio B
Eli Quist with Richard Kriehn @ 318 Cafe
Le Cirque Rouge Burlesque & Cabaret @ 331 Club
Amateur Hour, Golden Satellite, Valors, Callback, Wood Smoke @ Underground Music
TELEPORT 1 Year Anniversary with Kalupto 23, Shawn Raja, Mutual Identities, Cosmic Chris, Kid Cuisine @ Uptown VFW
Joey Van Phillips @ Volstead’s
Oisterboy, Spencer Cameron, Jackson Kates, rickie @ White Squirrel
Oliver Phibes, Unattractive Giant Monster, Dado Set @ White Squirrel
Anxiety Society, The Modern Era, Lazenlow, Handsome Midnight @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, December 20
The Rumors, bobbyrethwish, fruitpunchloverboy, Calavrosa @ Amsterdam
Molly Maher Duo @ Animales BBQ
Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ Animales BBQ
Aaron Tinjum & The Tangents with New Seven @ Aster Cafe
A Charlie Brown Christmas feat. Blue Ox Trio @ Berlin
Hipshaker Presents: Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart
The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Bunker’s
Strictly R&B Ugly Sweater Party @ Cabooze
Black Co-MingL Nativity Matinee @ Capri Theater
Festive Beats of Afrika with Carolyne Naomi, Diatoti, and Afrocontigbo @ Cedar Cultural Center
Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson (Album Release) @ Crooners
Adi Yeshaya with Joe Mayo @ Crooners
Divas Through the Decades @ Crooners
Preservation Hall Jazz Band @ Dakota
Tom Dick & Harry Xmas Show @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub
The Jazz Outlaws Presents the Annual A Charlie Brown Christmas @ Dusty’s
Silverteens Xmas Show @ Eagles 34
Adam Slaybaugh and Friends @ Eagles 34
JD McPherson with Melissa Carper @ First Avenue
Caitlyn Smith with Michael Shynes @ Fitzgerald Theater
Tommy Bentz Band @ Gambit Brewing
The Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder
Terri Lynn Owens and the Cat Brigade (Album Release) with Goo Goo Mucks @ Hook and Ladder
Reid Kennedy Trio @ Jazz Central
Atow, Cute Intentions, Green, Gauze @ Klash Coffee
Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill
MetroBrass @ Metronome Brewery
Nate Shaw/Chris Bates/JT Bates @ Metronome Brewery
Jellybean Johnson Celebration @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Troupe Vertigo; Cirque Nutcracker @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO: Handel’s Messiah @ Ordway
Dan Rodriguez @ Parkway Theater
Anita Velveeta, Chloe Penny, Bluedriver, Lake Davi @ Pilllar Forum
Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern
The Spooklights with Buffalo Galaxy @ 7th St Entry
Pearl Monkey, the Menagerie @ Terminal Bar
Scottie Miller’s Holiday Concert with Strings @ 318 Cafe
The Value of Human Life, One Big Quilt, Massive Green @ Underground Music
BODY LANGUAGE—All R&B Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
Ambient Toad, RJ Vocal, Helen @ White Squirrel
Le Cirque Rouge @ White Squirrel
Glurge, Shrive, DesertX, Backgrounds @ Zhora Darling
Spaceport, Is This Thing On?, Witness @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, December 21
Clover and the Bee @ Animales BBQ
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Larry McDonough Quintet @ Aster Cafe
A Very Beemer Christmas Pageant @ Aster House
Kavy Tries Things: KAVYTATIONAL @ Berlin
Winter Solstice Sound Bath with Marc Anderson and Natalie Nowytski @ Cedar Cultural Center
Divas Through the Decades @ Crooners
Deb Brown & Friends @ Crooners
The Andrew Walesch Big Band @ Dakota
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Putem'inacoffin, Glad to Be Dead, Clear the Gap, Rasengan @ Flying V
The Jazz Room: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong @ Granada
Phantom Fears, Gucci Little Piggy @ Icehouse
A Very Merry Tvete Christmas @ Metronome Brewery
Anthony Shore’s Christmas with the King @ Parkway Theater
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Ann Reed Solstice Show withJoan Griffith @ 318 Cafe
Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club
Switchyard @ 331 Club
X-Mas Jazz Show @ White Squirrel
Karaoke With Ally @ White Squirrel
Boy Hero, Virginia's Basement, Sonic Sea Turtles @ Zhora Darling
Monday, December 22
Ella Grace MNtet Holiday Show @ Berlin
Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze
Doug Anderson & Friends @ Crooners
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Ted Olsen & Friends @ Jazz Central
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Kat & The Kodachromes, Will Olsen & the Wild Ones, the Weeping Covenant @ Pilllar Forum
Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Zander & Clayton's Folkin' Christmas Coat Show @ White Squirrel