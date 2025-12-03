Winter Guide 2025: Holiday Fun

We’re officially in a snow emergency in Minneapolis and St. Paul as I write this, so it’s safe to say winter is here and, according to local weatherman Sven Sundgaard, it’s going to be a rough one. So here’s a collection of events to get you through the darkest days, the not-always-happy holidays, and the Snowmageddons of the season.

Honestly? It’s probably going to be a pretty good time. For our holiday section we’ve got a solid collection of Christmas festivals, theater productions, places festooned with holiday lights, miscellaneous Nutcrackers, and bars that have been transformed into something special.

Looking to do some holiday shopping? Check out our holiday pop-up guide, which we’re updating weekly.

Holiday Happenings

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

North Loop Green

Are you still in the North Loop or have you traveled through time, fortuitously arriving at a 16th-century German Christkindl market? OK, unless you’re having some kind of mental break or decided to hit a nearby dispensary way too hard, you’re not going to confuse the two. (That’s probably for the best; Europe used to be pretty gross.) Still, it’s fun to stroll through “time” at these holiday events in a Ren Fest kind of way. During festivities, guests will be able to partake in food and warm drinks including spiced glühwein, gooey raclette cheese, heart-shaped Nordic waffles, French galettes, and Polish pastries. There will be shoppin’ too, with over 30 vendors selling things like traditional ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, beeswax candles, and socks. The weekly lineup of entertainment onstage features traditional old world holiday music and dance, with Santa and Krampus stopping by too. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more here. Now through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

European Christmas Market

Union Depot

This is the big one, folks. The one that is more of a festival. The one where you can pick up your own stein. This huge holiday market is modeled after classic markets popular throughout Europe (the first known event of this kind being in Dresden in 1434). During this annual outdoor festival there will be live entertainment, with traditional music and dance performances. The VIPs of the fest are Santa and Krampus, who will be on hand, as will reindeer, sled dogs, and elves. There will be tons of food, such as giant pretzels, fresh roasted nuts, Swedish meatballs, churros, waffles, spaetzle cheese curds, and all kinds of party weinies. Also good to know: There will be lots of hot bevvies, whether you’re looking for coffee, cocoa, or glühwein. Or bust out that market stein and order up a beer. Find more info at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. Free. Noon to 9 p.m. opening day (Nov. 28); 3-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Now through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

Gingerbread Wonderland

Norway House

What do y’all know about Pepperkakebyen? The world-famous gingerbread house in Bergen, Norway, got its start in 1991 and inspired the Gingerbread Wonderland at Norway House, which brings together a community of bakers and artists to create impressive gingerbread structures. Hundreds of cookie creations now fill the Franklin Avenue cultural nonprofit, and they’ll be up until January 3. $5-$10. 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info and reserve a time here. Now through January 3—Em Cassel

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Dayton’s

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also be home to Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market has set up shop in Southdale Center. (Personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day.) 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Now through December 27—Jessica Armbruster

Glow Holiday Festival

CHS Field

When it gets dark at 5 p.m., it’s easy to appreciate a little light at night. At Glow, you can gaze upon millions of little lights, as the Saints’ ballpark is once again turned into a winter wonderland with tons of installations, twinkling tunnels, and animated sites. For folks who enjoy mild thrills, there’s a giant slide and a carousel, while a market will showcase local artists and small businesses. And yep, Santa will be stopping by. $12.75-$21.75. Thursdays through Sundays, plus Wednesday, Nov. 25, Dec. 24-31. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find tickets and more info here. Now through January 4—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Lights

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Looking for the motherlode of twinkling lights? You’ve got a few options, including Glow in St. Paul and these guys right here. For the holidays, the Arboretum festoons its many trees, bushes, poles, and pathways with seasonal bulbs, creating a fun one-mile walk that also features light sculptures and other installations (there’s a giant lit-up honeycrisp apple you can walk through!). New this year is the indoor forest, where folks can explore 50+ trees decorated with natural elements. The Rootstock Cafe is back, with s’mores, seasonal teas, and other treats for sale, including a bar with warm drinks. Special events scheduled include this week’s Adults’ Night Out (Dec. 3-4), Family Nights (Dec. 11 & 18), and New Year’s Eve. $25 non-members; $10 members and Indigenous peoples; free for kids 15 and under ($5 on Family Nights). Check online for times, but the lights mostly run from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thu.-Sun. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; find more info here. Now through December 31—Jessica Armbruster

The Muppet Christmas Carol Movie Night



Insight Brewing

Every year around this time, as I get ready to watch stone-cold holiday classic The Muppet Christmas Carol, I am reminded of this all-time great tweet. Remember when Twitter was good? Luckily this movie still rocks, and you can celebrate no cheeses for us meeces season at Insight Brewing, where they’ll be showing TMCC on the big screen with house audio, free popcorn, and not-free beers to help you get in the holiday spirit. Free. 8 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. December 6—Em Cassel

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

Midtown Global Market

In 2025, pop-up holiday markets are thriving. They’re at bars, in bookstores, at coffeeshops, in parking lots, and pretty much any other business with a little room to spare (no really, check out my mega-roundup here, which is updated weekly, or follow Freeloader Friday, which has a “holiday markets” section). But two decades ago, Craft-o-Rama was a trailblazer, hosting an annual local artists’ market that quickly grew in size and popularity. This year the event will be turning 20, and also retiring. Event organizers Crafters Local 612 will be sending the event off in good spirits with this two-day event at MGM. Expect lots of fun artists and makers, including zine publishers, candle makers, jewelers, and print artists. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here. December 6-7—Jessica Armbruster

Santa Cycle Rampage Joel Lueders

Santa Cycle Rampage

The Loop Minneapolis

Are you (justifiably) anti-SantaCon yet looking for a reason to dress as Mr. Claus and cause some light mayhem? The annual Santa Cycle Rampage, now in its 12th year, is your best bet. Dress up, decorate your bike, bring an unwrapped toy, and get ready for the contagious cheer and loud honking you’ll experience as you ride around Minneapolis with a bunch of other Santas. The ride starts at the Loop Minneapolis at 10 a.m. and hits a handful of local breweries over the course of the afternoon—Utepils, La Doña, 56 Brewing, Sociable Cider, Headflyer—before ending at Fulton’s North Loop taproom. (You can join up at any point along the route; arrival times at various taprooms are listed on the event page.) Merry Bikesmas to all, and to all a good ride. Free. 10 a.m. 606 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. December 6—Em Cassel

Red Undie Run

Tom's Watch Bar

If you’d rather rock a little less clothing, strip down to those skivvies and participate in this year’s Red Undie Run! Hosted by The Aliveness Project, this short dash celebrates World AIDS Day and helps raise money to end HIV in Minnesota. It’s free to register, which you can do here, but you can fundraise for your chilly run or make a donation yourself here. As for the underwear? Do whatever feels comfy for ya, as long as it’s red, be it a jockstrap, fishnets, boxers, briefs, a bra, or… this sexy tomato V-string. And don’t worry: Packet pickup starts at 10 a.m. and there are closing ceremonies and an after party at 1 p.m., but we’re pretty sure they’ll let you put the rest of your clothing back on for the non-running portion. If you want to, that is. Free. 10 a.m. 609 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here and here. December 6—Em Cassel

Star Wars Holiday Special

Bryant-Lake Bowl

What holiday is The Star Wars Holiday Special celebrating? Life Day, a Kashyyyk tradition where… ancient wookies slowly walk through space or something? This beautiful trainwreck doesn’t make a lot of sense except when it does, and that is what makes it great. Part 1970s-style variety show, part commentary on the rise of fascism, this thing features musical numbers, serial-style segments from the original Star Wars gang, ironic government propaganda, Nazi-coded soldiers with amazing copstaches, Boba Fett in cursed cartoon segment, and Bea Arthur. This thing aired once on TV in 1978, but it’s such an epic fail that it’s circulated for decades thanks to VHS hoarders. See this legendary piece of media at this super popular annual screening, which turns 20 this year. Tickets become available at noon, and each screening offers unique perks. The first round features F1rst Wrestling; viewers will get one free pint of Bent Paddle Wookiee Cookie Cream Ale (or fountain drink). The second airing is hosted by us, Racket, and includes a Star Wars Holiday Special survival kit with glow sticks and ear plugs. The final watch has trivia from Tape Freaks. Admission is free, but you gotta bring at least one new, unwrapped Toys for Tots donation. Get there early! 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m. doors. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info at bryantlakebowl.com/theater. December 10—Jessica Armbruster

More festive things, listed alphabetically...

Black Nativity

This much-loved show tells the Christmas story with a gospel flavor. Directed by Lou Bellamy, with choreography by Marciano Silva dos Santos and music by Sanford Moore and the Kingdom Life Church Choir. Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul; penumbratheatre.org. December 5-22

The Chaos of the Bells

Brave New Workshop presents sketches and songs celebrating the chaotic holidays. Dudley Riggs Theatre, 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. December 4-January 17

A Christmas Carol

It’s the Guthrie’s bread and butter for a reason. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find tickets online. December 4-28

Cirque du Soleil: ‘Twas the Night Before…

Northrop, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. December 3-7

Colleen Raye: A Holiday In Your Heart

A festive orchestral concert. 2 p.m. St. Croix Festival Theatre, 125 N. Washington St., St. Croix Falls, WI; find more info here. December 13

Cult Cinema Classics at Roxy’s Cabaret

Free movies and popcorn this month include Elf (Dec. 7), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Dec. 14), and Home Alone (Dec. 21). 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Sundays, December 7-21

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas

This adorable fan-favorite returns for another season. Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Now through January 4

Family Dinner

A rotating cast of Twin Cities improv artists celebrate, mock, and examine the hilarities of the holidays. Dudley Riggs Theatre, 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. December 5-27

Festival of Trees

Walk along a trail featuring 75 uniquely decorated trees created by local businesses and organizations. Mall of America, North Atrium Level 3, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington. Now through January 5

Frosty: A Musical Adventure

By Catherine Bush and Dax Dupuy. St. Croix Festival Theatre, 125 N. Washington St., St. Croix Falls, WI; find more info here. Now through December 21

Have Yarrrhself a Lusty Busty Xmas

Fortune's Fool Theatre celebrates 20 years with two free concurrent shows, the other being Yarrrh! The Lusty, Busty Pirate Musical. Free. The Hive Collaborative, 677 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info and reserve tickets here. December 5-21

Holiday Flicks at Parkway

So many holiday movies! “Adult” X-mas flicks include Die Hard, Gremlins, and Love Actually, while Home Alone and Elf are more family-friendly. $5-$12. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December

Holidays Flicks at the Heights

The Heights also has a bunch of special screenings this month ranging from enduring hits (the super sold-out White Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life) to less traditional flicks (The French Connection, John Waters’s Female Trouble). Heights Theatre, 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find the schedule here. Through December

It’s a Wonderful Life

A free movie screening with beer. 8 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Pryor Ave. N., St. Paul. December 22

Jingle Bells & Jazz Noels

Featuring Alex Newell and the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus. $38. 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info at tcgmc.org. December 6

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

A delightful holiday drag revue. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. December 8

Letters To Santa…With a Twist

Janelle Ranek's annual holiday show returns again with all new content. Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info here. December 5-22

Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy

It’s a classic. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find tickets here. December 13-21

Magic of Lights

Happy holidays, here’s a chance to drive through a trail of twinkling lights. It costs $31-$36 a car, or be a baller and ride through on a party bus for $67. Viking Lakes, 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Now through January 3

A Minnesota Nutcracker

Twin Cities Ballet presents this classic at two different venues. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville and Northrop, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. December 12-14, 16-17

Minni Dazzle

Holidazzle isn’t coming back anytime soon. However! This charming Christmas mini-fest returns to Fulton for four days of special events, including a local biz market, tunes from choirs, free pics with Santa, free drag bingo, and lotsa beer, NA drinks, and THC seltzers. Free. Fulton Taproom, 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis; visit fultonbeer.com for the full deets. December 12-14

Miss Richfield 1981: There’s a Pill for the Holidays

Drag queen Miss Richfield takes the stage for a holiday celebration. Illusion Theater, 3754 Pleasant Ave. S., Minneapolis; illusiontheater.org. December 5-21

Mistletoe & Mayhem

The Hallmark parody of the season, produced by Just Us Theater. Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find tix and info here. December 4-14

Mistress Ginger’s Generation X-mas

A one-woman drag show featuring classic holiday tunes from TV shows and the pop charts. Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info at bryantlakebowl.com/theater. December 16

The Muppet Christmas Carol Trivia Nights

Hosted by Trivia Mafia at a variety of locations this season. Find more info at triviamafia.com/muppets-xmas. December 6-21

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

This one’s exactly what it sounds like. From Talmi Entertainment. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find tickets here. December 12-13

Peephole’s Triple D: A Non-Demoniational Die Hard December Show

Drag queens pay tribute to your favorite holiday movies. Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info at bryantlakebowl.com/theater. December 20

Santa & Albert’s Holiday Play

A cute, 20-minute play about holiday shenanigans followed by a sing-a-long and Santa meet-and-greet. Sat.-Sun. Bachman's Floral, Gift & Garden, 6004 S. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Now through December 21

Schultz Family Lights

This home’s holiday lawn decor is so epic that it has its own Facebook page. Bring canned goods to donate to local food shelves. 5-10 p.m. daily. 1526 York Ave., St. Paul; find more info online. Through December

Scrooge in Rouge

A bawdy, drag-fueled musical riff on Charles Dickens’s classic. Open Eye Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; find tickets here. Through December 28

Nutcracker: REIMAGINED

St. Paul Ballet presents this production featuring a more modern spin, with guest appearances from the Youth Company, CAAM Chinese Dance Theater, and Ethnic Dance Theatre. The O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; find tickets and info (pay-as-able options are available!) here. December 12-13

To Balance the Extremes: A Winter Solstice Ritual

Featuring Norwegian and Finnish traditional songs, dances, and rituals. Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info at bryantlakebowl.com/theater. December 21

The Who's Holiday

The regional premiere of Matthew Lombardo’s holiday comedy, starring Kim Kivens. The Hive Collaborative, 677 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul; find tickets and info here. December 19-29

Holiday Bar Pop-Ups

Down Through the Chimney

Have you ever drunk a s’more? You can via this holiday menu. Hotel Emery, 215 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis; more info here.

Holiday Flight Club

Terrifying: Tickets start at $144 per reservation plus taxes. Travail Basement Bar, 4134 Hubbard Ave. N., Robbinsdale; travailkitchen.com/holidaybar.

Howl-iday Bar

Featuring twinkling lights and a holiday-themed cocktail menu, right by the Christkindl Market. Wed.-Sun. Bassett Hound, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info at bassetthoundnlg.com.

Jingle Bar

A Christmas pop-up full of tinsel, cheer, and holiday fun. Chilango, 2730 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jingle Giles

Featuring holiday lights, tasty eats, themed events, and ugly sweater Sundays. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; earlgiles.com.

Red Nose Room

Head to the patio for an “aprés-ski chalet” offering festive menu items. Red Cow Uptown, 2626 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; redcowmn.com.