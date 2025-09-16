Who Says Festivals Are Only for Summer? Not Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 16-22.

Farm Aid. The Powderhorn Porchfest. The Dakota 40th Anniversary Block Party. Those are just a few of your outdoor music possibilities for this weekend. It's hotter than it was for most of the summer, so why not stay outside?

Tuesday, September 16

Open Mic @ Acadia

Stay Out @ Acadia

Daisy the Great @ Amsterdam

Mt. Joy @ Armory

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Haley Reinhart @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34

Buena Vista Orchestra @ Fillmore

The Rapture @ First Avenue—This is billed as a reunion show, but from what I can tell the only member from the band's prime you'll see is singer-guitarist Luke Jenner, who's done quite a bit to alienate his fellow Rapturees over the years. I'm have no doubt that whatever pros are backing Jenner will execute that neo-retro postpunk with just the right amount of jaded hysteria. Still, deserves a lil asterisk.—Keith Harris This is billed as a reunion show, but from what I can tell the only member from the band's prime you'll see is singer-guitarist Luke Jenner, who's done quite a bit to alienate his fellow Rapturees over the years. I'm have no doubt that whatever pros are backing Jenner will execute that neo-retro postpunk with just the right amount of jaded hysteria. Still, deserves a lil asterisk.

Anything You Want, Cain & Co., Embahn, Self Titled @ Green Room

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

Unique Vibrationz with Kefin and Scotty Pierre @ Pilllar Forum

Steve Lehto & John Wright with Chris Olson @ Metronome Brewery

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Grooves ft. DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s

Steven Wilson @ Orpheum Theatre

Old TImey Music Session @ Padraig’s

A very recent photo of Rilo Kiley. Photo provided

Rilo Kiley @ Palace Theatre—I haven’t been this excited for a reunion since seeing the Replacements get back together at Riot Fest 2013 in Chicago. The broad strokes of Rilo Kiley history are well-documented: Frontwoman Jenny Lewis and guitarist Blake Sennett, both ex-child actors, formed the band with bassist Pierre de Reeder and drummer Jason Boesel in L.A.'s late '90s indie rock scene. (Fleetwood Mac-ian implications would follow Lewis and Sennett, who once dated.) Ruddered by Lewis’s crystalline voice and —Jay Boller I haven’t been this excited for a reunion since seeing the Replacements get back together at Riot Fest 2013 in Chicago. The broad strokes of Rilo Kiley history are well-documented: Frontwoman Jenny Lewis and guitarist Blake Sennett, both ex-child actors, formed the band with bassist Pierre de Reeder and drummer Jason Boesel in L.A.'s late '90s indie rock scene. (Fleetwood Mac-ian implications would follow Lewis and Sennett, who once dated.) Ruddered by Lewis’s crystalline voice and influential songwriting style , all the band did between 2001 and 2007 was release four near-perfect albums. In 2011, after years of dormancy, Sennett compared Rilo Kiley to a corpse, downplaying hopes of a reunion ever happening. Finally, earlier this year, news dropped of the current Sometimes When You're On You're Really Fucking On Tour … tour. “It couldn't have happened any sooner. It feels like now is the time to share that joy and love with each other and with everyone else,” Lewis told Spin, with de Reeder adding that it feels like “reconnecting with family.”

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Ditch Pigeon & Friends @ Terminal Bar

September Conspiracy Series featuring We Are the Willows and Creekbed Carter @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

Lagrimas, sissysissysissy, Infuriate, Mold @ Underground Music

Se So Neon @ Varsity

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Kneeland & Moreno (Residency) with Boe Ross & UfAudio @ White Squirrel

Anothernight, Society of the Silver Cross, Observant, & Vanishing Earth @ Zhora Darling

The Baseball Project Photo provided

Wednesday, September 17

Quinn XCII with Goth Babe @ Armory

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Damon Smith/Art Edmaiston/Steve Hirsh @ Berlin

Brass Messengers @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Twine @ Bunker’s

Karaoke with Dani D @ Cabooze

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s

Simon Joyner & the Nervous Stars, Leah Senior, IE @ Cloudland

Mark Joseph Presents Paul Simon’s Graceland @ Crooners

Walter Trout @ Dakota

Kitchen Patrol & Joe @ Day Block Brewing

Surge and the Swell, the Jury @ Driftwood

The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

The Baseball Project with the Minus Five @ Fine Line—If "Let's Remember Some Guys" were a band, it would be The Baseball Project. Nearly two decades ago, an all-star lineup of college-rockers (Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Scott McCaughey, Steve Wynn, and Linda Pitmon) started quipping and emoting in song about childhood hardball memories and current stars. Like all baseball fans, they love nicknames, familiar lore, catchphrases, and corny lingo, not to mention nostalgia and sentimentality. The conceits feel like a bit more of a stretch each time out, and the hits on their fourth and latest album, Grand Salami Time, are more fielder's choices than doubles down the left field line. But remember, in baseball if you hit .333 you're a hall of famer. Glad they're still in there swinging.—Keith Harris If "Let's Remember Some Guys" were a band, it would be The Baseball Project. Nearly two decades ago, an all-star lineup of college-rockers (Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Scott McCaughey, Steve Wynn, and Linda Pitmon) started quipping and emoting in song about childhood hardball memories and current stars. Like all baseball fans, they love nicknames, familiar lore, catchphrases, and corny lingo, not to mention nostalgia and sentimentality. The conceits feel like a bit more of a stretch each time out, and the hits on their fourth and latest album, Grand Salami Time, are more fielder's choices than doubles down the left field line. But remember, in baseball if you hit .333 you're a hall of famer. Glad they're still in there swinging.

Max McNown with Austin Mackay @ First Avenue

Open Mic with Host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

The Orange Goodness with Matt Patrick @ Icehouse

Ken Takata Ensemble @ Jazz Central

Live Music After MNUFC @ Midway Saloon

Karaoke Blast with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Viagra Boys with Die Spitz @ Palace Theatre

Mania: The Abba Tribute @ Pantages Theatre

Slime Monsters From Outer Space with Larrikins and Distress Tolerance @ Pilllar Forum

The Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Hannah Cohen @ 7th St Entry

Ian Alexy @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Daniels and Baker @ 331 Club

Uncle Lucius with Ryan Culwell @ Turf Club

Modern Wildlife, Charlieboy, & Circle Cirlce @ Underground Music

The Waterboys @ Uptown Theater

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Tumbling Daisies @ White Squirrel

Lene Lovich Photo provided

Thursday, September 18

TK Rose & the Fighting Chances with Katy Tessman @ Acadia

Ben Cook-Feltz & Nikki Lemire @ Aster Cafe

Proper-T (Album Release) @ Berlin

Girl Blunt @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Mipso with Courtney Hartman and Shane Leonard @ Cedar Cultural Center

Hibou, Lana Leone, Canary Room @ Cloudland

Joyann Parker: The Music of Patsy Cline @ Crooners

Kijana @ Crooners

Mayyadda & Bakkwood Drift @ Dakota

Freezerburn, Sheng Belmonte Jones @ Driftwood

Katy Vernon @ Dubliner Pub

Jim McGowan @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Drugs, ERRL, BUSEY, Living Through Ghosts @ Eagles 34

The Damned with the BellRays and TRAVORAMO FA FA FA @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Mayoral Mosh: Get Out the Vote for Omar Fateh @ Green Room

Becky Schlegel & the 48's @ Midway Saloon

No Limits - the B Side @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Aszure Barton & Ambrose Akinmusire @ Northrop

Søndergård, DiDonato and Strauss @ Orchestra Hall

Alex G with Nilüfer Yanya @ Palace Theatre

Lene Lovich Band with DJ Jake Rudh @ Parkway—A genuine new-wave eccentric, Lovich was always more than the sum of her idiosyncrasies, though her gulpy vocals and jerky beats (kinda like Devo without the misanthropy) were so arresting that's what she's still treasured for. On her debut album, Stateless, she owned her sexuality without getting all hot-cha-cha about it, offering "Let's go to your place" on "Home," then reminding the guy "I say when to stop/Hey, I call the shots/Baby, I say when" a few tracks later. And that's not to mention a version of "I Think We're Alone Now" that's as good as Tiffany's, maybe even Tommy's. I guarantee you that one of your favorite weirdoes owes her big.—Keith Harris A genuine new-wave eccentric, Lovich was always more than the sum of her idiosyncrasies, though her gulpy vocals and jerky beats (kinda like Devo without the misanthropy) were so arresting that's what she's still treasured for. On her debut album, Stateless, she owned her sexuality without getting all hot-cha-cha about it, offering "Let's go to your place" on "Home," then reminding the guy "I say when to stop/Hey, I call the shots/Baby, I say when" a few tracks later. And that's not to mention a version of "I Think We're Alone Now" that's as good as Tiffany's, maybe even Tommy's. I guarantee you that one of your favorite weirdoes owes her big.

Surrounded by Water, Visa, Massive Green @ Pilllar Forum

2428, Danser @ Schooner Tavern

The Back Alley with Creeping Charlie and Greentop @ 7th St Entry

Pamela McNeill @ 318 Cafe

Cross Pollination with Knife Emoji and Ringlet @ 331 Club

Gareth with Adam Brandt @ Turf Club

Xoth, Inoculation, and Nothingness @ Underground Music

Devaney & Friends @ White Squirrel

Countryoke @ White Squirrel

JVK, Oister Boy, & Lydia @ Zhora Darling

Ethel Cain Instagram

Friday, September 19

Big Wiz & Mike the Martyr @ Acadia

Callback (Single Release) with Careful Gaze, Squirm, and Lake Drive @ Amsterdam

Judy Thomas @ Aster Cafe

Patty Peterson & Friends @ Aster House

Steve Clarke @ Bear Cave

Yazmin & Beat Zero @ Berlin

Jorge Luis Pacheco Trio @ Berlin

DJ Rulo @ Berlin

The Local Music Scene Presents: Joan of Profile @ Bryant Lake Bowl

DJ D-Mil and Maiden Dixie @ Boardwalk

The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Bunker’s

Windfall and Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland

Katie Gearty and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Ladies of the 80s with Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Joyce Lyons & the Phil Aaron Trio @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

The Rockin’ Iguanas, the Symptones @ Driftwood

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

DJ Shane Kramer @ Dusty’s

Shoudlerbird, Emma Jeanne of Yonder @ Eagles 34

Hailey Whitters @ Fine Line

Spacey Jane with The Belair Lip Bombs @ First Avenue

Chas Somdahl @ Ginkgo Coffee

Evanescence @ Grand Casino Arena—This new venue name is gonna take some getting used to. Sounds like it should be out in Moorhead. (No offense to Moorhead!) Anyway, wild that Evanescence played such a huge role in the latest season of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal. This new venue name is gonna take some getting used to. Sounds like it should be out in Moorhead. (No offense to Moorhead!) Anyway, wild that Evanescence played such a huge role in the latest season of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal.

Bitchslap, Elour, Whiskey Rock N Roll Club, Cindy Lawson, The Rumours @ Grumpy’s NE

Trapper Schoepp (Album Release) with Wild Lyre @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

NITE with Immortal Girlfriend & Toilet Rats @ Icehouse

Abinnet Berhanu Trio @ Jazz Central

NOTD @ The Loft

Sugar Buzz @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Maya & Lovehouse @ Memory Lanes

R Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ St. Joel @ Mystic Lake

Conjunto Primavera @ Myth Live

Søndergård, DiDonato and Strauss @ Orchestra Hall

Wardruna @ Orpheum Theatre

Bonnie Drunken Lad @ Padraig’s

Ethel Cain with 9Million @ Palace Theatre—Hayden Anhedönia is a trans woman from Florida who, as alter ego Ethel Cain, makes Lizzie Grant's Lana Del Rey sound like she's singing for an "after" scene in a Lexapro ad. Cain achieved a distinctive gothic realism on her debut, Preacher’s Daughter, that she doesn't always try for on its "prequel," her new album, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You. At her best—the extended "Fuck Me Eyes," about a girl she idolizes/fears/pities—the music can almost stop time. At its dullest—I predict a long bathroom line during the long ambient stretches, which are static if pretty—you can feel each second of your life ticking away. As a chronic anhedonic myself, I've never found depressing music did much to counter your depression. But whatever gets you through the night.—Keith Harris Hayden Anhedönia is a trans woman from Florida who, as alter ego Ethel Cain, makes Lizzie Grant's Lana Del Rey sound like she's singing for an "after" scene in a Lexapro ad. Cain achieved a distinctive gothic realism on her debut, Preacher’s Daughter, that she doesn't always try for on its "prequel," her new album, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You. At her best—the extended "Fuck Me Eyes," about a girl she idolizes/fears/pities—the music can almost stop time. At its dullest—I predict a long bathroom line during the long ambient stretches, which are static if pretty—you can feel each second of your life ticking away. As a chronic anhedonic myself, I've never found depressing music did much to counter your depression. But whatever gets you through the night.

Ira Haze and the Straze with Woodzen and Nathan Walker @ Pilllar Forum

Enigma @ Red Sea

Everett Smithson @ Schooner Tavern

The Gated Community, Burt ‘Em Deep, King Sized Coffin, Boots and Needles @ Terminal Bar

Moonlight Ramblers @ 318 Cafe

The Owl- Eyes, Record Prophets, Dave’s Manual @ 331 Club

Kelsey Waldon with Grayson Jenkins @ Turf Club

Oasis: Lovers & Friends Y2K Party @ Uptown VFW

The Darkness @ Varsity

The Sparks @ Volstead’s

Mid Death Calm with Garf & Unattractive Giant Monster @ White Squirrel

Chris Holm & Friends @ White Squirrel

Dad Bod, daarling, & Lily Blue @ Zhora Darling

Huhroon, Jonny Darko, & Whistler Isaiah @ Zhora Darling

The Suburbs will perform at the Dakota's 40th Anniversary Block Party. Brian Grenz

Saturday, September 20

Foxtrap, Gauze, Existential Meltdown, Nightmarket, Baddiver @ Acadia

Pulp, Hamilton Leithauser @ Armory—I still remember the first time I heard “Common People” on the radio 30 years ago—at first, I mistook those tinkling synths for the intro to Men Without Hats’ “Pop Goes the World” (a compliment). Then a tetchy Brit started ranting eloquently against a posh poverty tourist (not before letting her sleep with him, of course) and the synths accelerated to a thrilling crescendo. The rest of Pulp’s Different Class, a collection of threats and plaints and come-ons from so-uncool-he’s-cool romantic outcast Jarvis Cocker set to cheesy keyboards and fueled by limitless class animus, leapt nimbly over the lumpen Britpop norm. Yet try as I might, I’ve never warmed to the rest of Pulp’s catalog, which skates by on Cocker’s charm and less undeniable hooks. That includes their solid latest album, More. Cocker is up to his old tricks, venting anxieties about aging, pining for lost loves, turning verbal excesses into sexual propositions (“I haven’t got an agenda/I haven’t even got a gender”), and raising his breathy baritone to a yearning yelp. If that’s enough for you, I totally get it. And if you’re peeved that this reunion isn’t exactly priced for the common people, well, hey, nothing’s too good for the working class, right?—Keith Harris I still remember the first time I heard “Common People” on the radio 30 years ago—at first, I mistook those tinkling synths for the intro to Men Without Hats’ “Pop Goes the World” (a compliment). Then a tetchy Brit started ranting eloquently against a posh poverty tourist (not before letting her sleep with him, of course) and the synths accelerated to a thrilling crescendo. The rest of Pulp’s Different Class, a collection of threats and plaints and come-ons from so-uncool-he’s-cool romantic outcast Jarvis Cocker set to cheesy keyboards and fueled by limitless class animus, leapt nimbly over the lumpen Britpop norm. Yet try as I might, I’ve never warmed to the rest of Pulp’s catalog, which skates by on Cocker’s charm and less undeniable hooks. That includes their solid latest album, More. Cocker is up to his old tricks, venting anxieties about aging, pining for lost loves, turning verbal excesses into sexual propositions (“I haven’t got an agenda/I haven’t even got a gender”), and raising his breathy baritone to a yearning yelp. If that’s enough for you, I totally get it. And if you’re peeved that this reunion isn’t exactly priced for the common people, well, hey, nothing’s too good for the working class, right?

The Long Goodbyes @ Aster Cafe

Ubu Suku @ Bazemnt

Octobearfest @ Bear Cave

Yazmin & Beat Zero @ Berlin

Havana Quartet @ Berlin

Kema @ Berlin

Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart

DJ Skriblz and Maiden Dixie @ Boardwalk

Super Floor, Babytooth, the Star Family Singers @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Smoke & Chill: Summer Session @ Cabooze

Mac Santiago Latin Soultet @ Capri Theater

Closer to Indigo @ Carbone’s

Siems, Walsh, & Hauer with Blair Krivanek @ Carbone’s

American Cream, Terry Gross, Mullet, Laura Larson @ Cloudland

Dorothy Doring & Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Michael Monroe @ Crooners

Jazicality Featuring madameblu @ Crooners

40th Anniversary Block Party @ Dakota—Do we talk enough about how fucking great the Dakota is? I hadn’t been in years before last fall, when I attended a spellbinding Jessica Williamson show there, and I left with a renewed appreciation for the classy-yet-comfortable jazz joint that happens to book every genre short of grindcore. To celebrate 40 years (22 of which spent at its current Nicollet Mall home), the Dakota is throwing an absolute humdinger of a free block party inside and outside of the venue. “This anniversary is a celebration not only for Dakota but also for the incredible Twin Cities music community that has contributed so much to reaching this historic milestone,” Dakota founder Lowell Pickett explains. “We’re celebrating 40 years of unforgettable music, and paying tribute to the New Orleans roots that have long inspired our stage and our kitchen.” That means live music from the Suburbs, Glen David Andrews, Jamecia Bennett, Davina and the Vagabonds, Kavyesh Kaviraj & Omar Abdulkarim, L.A. Buckner, and others, plus NOLA-style food, craft markets, and kid-friendly activities. Here's to at least four more decades.—Jay Boller Do we talk enough about how fucking great the Dakota is? I hadn’t been in years before last fall, when I attended a spellbinding Jessica Williamson show there, and I left with a renewed appreciation for the classy-yet-comfortable jazz joint that happens to book every genre short of grindcore. To celebrate 40 years (22 of which spent at its current Nicollet Mall home), the Dakota is throwing an absolute humdinger of a free block party inside and outside of the venue. “This anniversary is a celebration not only for Dakota but also for the incredible Twin Cities music community that has contributed so much to reaching this historic milestone,” Dakota founder Lowell Pickett explains. “We’re celebrating 40 years of unforgettable music, and paying tribute to the New Orleans roots that have long inspired our stage and our kitchen.” That means live music from the Suburbs, Glen David Andrews, Jamecia Bennett, Davina and the Vagabonds, Kavyesh Kaviraj & Omar Abdulkarim, L.A. Buckner, and others, plus NOLA-style food, craft markets, and kid-friendly activities. Here's to at least four more decades.

The Flaming Doublewides @ Driftwood

Miss Georgia Peach, Baby Grant Johnson, John Ewing, John Magnuson @ Dusty’s

Kajunga Records presents Choices @ 56 Brewing

Austin Snell with Brandon Wisham @ Fine Line

Reventón: Reggaeton Party ft. DJ Cristian Baca @ First Avenue

Sparks @ Fitzgerald Theater

Toadstool, Fiona Hayes, The Lamellas, Velvet Ghoul, Boxed Goods @ Flying V

Graden Hill @ Gambit

Sultan & Shepard Uptown Block Party @ Green Room

Lamb of God @ Hinckley Grand Casino

Farm Aid 40 @ Huntington Bank Stadium—Well, it was touch and go for a minute there: When unionized service workers declared a strike against the University of Minnesota, festival staff righteously refused to cross a picket line, imperiling this event. But after a nudge from Willie Nelson, the U reached a tentative agreement with the striking Teamsters, and now the show can go on. Not to be morbid, but this could be among your last chances to catch a few legends: Even Willie can’t stay on the road forever (can he?). Then there’s Neil Young, turning 80 this November, fronting the latest of his many bands, the Chrome Hearts, while celebrating electric cars and somewhat half-assedly trying to reunite his estranged family on his latest, Talkin to the Trees. And let’s face it, John Mellencamp ain’t a kid anymore. Rounding out the schedule are Kenny Chesney and Dave Matthews, Trampled by Turtles representing Minnesota, and relative youngsters like Margo Price, Waxahatchee, and Billy Strings. It’s all for a good cause, as the event’s mission is to support family farms, and the 40th Farm Aid fest is sort of bringing it all back home, since some snippy comments by son of the North Country Bob Dylan during Live Aid inspired the fest and the organization behind it to begin with.—Keith Harris Well, it was touch and go for a minute there: When unionized service workers declared a strike against the University of Minnesota, festival staff righteously refused to cross a picket line, imperiling this event. But after a nudge from Willie Nelson, the U reached a tentative agreement with the striking Teamsters, and now the show can go on. Not to be morbid, but this could be among your last chances to catch a few legends: Even Willie can’t stay on the road forever (can he?). Then there’s Neil Young, turning 80 this November, fronting the latest of his many bands, the Chrome Hearts, while celebrating electric cars and somewhat half-assedly trying to reunite his estranged family on his latest, Talkin to the Trees. And let’s face it, John Mellencamp ain’t a kid anymore. Rounding out the schedule are Kenny Chesney and Dave Matthews, Trampled by Turtles representing Minnesota, and relative youngsters like Margo Price, Waxahatchee, and Billy Strings. It’s all for a good cause, as the event’s mission is to support family farms, and the 40th Farm Aid fest is sort of bringing it all back home, since some snippy comments by son of the North Country Bob Dylan during Live Aid inspired the fest and the organization behind it to begin with.

Jered Byford Drumless Quartet @ Jazz Central

Ian Asher @ The Loft

InMotion @ Icehouse

Francis Fest @ Indeed Brewing—This weekend at Indeed, it’s time for the fourth-annual Francis Fest! Catch live music from Sean Anonymous, Products, Carnage, POWERDAM, and others, which you can take in while enjoying delicious vegan burgers from Francis. Indeed’s Pizzeria Lola truck will have a one-time-only vegan menu for the event, and if you’re craving something sweeter, The Donut Trap has you covered there. Inside, there’s a market where you can shop vegan treats (Red Eye Hot Sauce, Garden Witch Co.), art (Artifacts of Joy, Lianna Rosa Art), and more. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; find more info —Em Cassel This weekend at Indeed, it’s time for the fourth-annual Francis Fest! Catch live music from Sean Anonymous, Products, Carnage, POWERDAM, and others, which you can take in while enjoying delicious vegan burgers from Francis. Indeed’s Pizzeria Lola truck will have a one-time-only vegan menu for the event, and if you’re craving something sweeter, The Donut Trap has you covered there. Inside, there’s a market where you can shop vegan treats (Red Eye Hot Sauce, Garden Witch Co.), art (Artifacts of Joy, Lianna Rosa Art), and more. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here

The Chubs @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Jenna Graves & the Loons @ Memory Lanes

Tyler Herwig @ Midway Saloon

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Alexis Rose @ Modist Brewing

JP Delaire @ Mystic Lake

After Hours (Birthday Edition) @ Myth Live

Shredding Flannel @ Padraig’s

Steam Powered Giraffe @ Parkway

Courier with Vapid Soul, Giants Knife, and Druid @ Pilllar Forum

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ Schooner Tavern

DOUBLECAMP with Adam Paddock @ 7th St Entry

Shredders, Bad Bad Hats, White Boy Summer, Christy Costello, Sophie Hiriko @ Surly

Pearl Monkey, Powersock @ Terminal Bar

Dean Magraw @ 318 Cafe

Savage Aural Hotbed @ 331 Club

Punk Black Minneapolis @ Underground Music

Vision Video, Panic Priest, Treasvre, Cody, Gwiingwans b-to-b @ Uptown VFW

Los Amigos Invisibles, Maria Isa @ Viva La Vida

Leslie Vincent @ Volstead’s

Aaron James @ White Squirrel

D.C. Leonhardt and the Night Shift with the Weeping Covenant @ White Squirrel

Good Morning Midnight with Hannah Frey, Embahn, Bornguesser @ White Squirrel

Harf. with Sierra Carson @ Zhora Darling

ILLism will perform twice at the Powderhorn Porchfest. Photo provided

Sunday, September 21

Math Emergency @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Johnnie Brown @ Aster House

Effy + Kwey Present: Off Wax (feat. Sumer) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Demon Hunter with War of Ages, Convictions, Cultist @ Cabooze

Psychic Vampire, VHS Dust @ Cloudland

Music of Earth Wind & Fire @ Crooners

Natania & Ticket to Brasil @ Dakota

Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Devil Dodger @ Dubliner Pub

Phil Heywood @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Pool Culture, Sunnbather, and Bobby Rethwish @ Eagles 34

James @ First Avenue

Love More RnB @ Gidi

The Jazz Room: A Journey to the Heart of New Orleans @ Granada

Candis iPod Playlist with Traiveon & Candi and DJ Yanni D @ Green Room

Dessa @ Hewing Rooftop

Girl Blunt, Techno Doll, Jam.la, and Starthir @ Hook and Ladder

Revelacíon by Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

DJ Larry Peace @ Lush

Landmvrks with Novelists, Silly Goose, and Resolve @ The Lyric

Here Come the Mummies @ Pantages Theatre

Prairie Fire Choir and Roe Family Singers @ Parkway

Powderhorn Porchfest @ Powderhorn Neighborhood—When it comes to its annual Porchfest, Powderhorn does not fuck around. There are three official stages: husband-wife hip-hop act ILLism will headline one and play an earlier set on another, where a "KRSM Mystery Artist" will headline. Disabled experimental musician Freaque gets the spot of honor on stage three.—Keith Harris When it comes to its annual Porchfest, Powderhorn does not fuck around. There are three official stages: husband-wife hip-hop act ILLism will headline one and play an earlier set on another, where a "KRSM Mystery Artist" will headline. Disabled experimental musician Freaque gets the spot of honor on stage three.

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Guerilla Toss with Melkbelly @ 7th St Entry

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club

Colony House @ Varsity

Salsa del Soul, International Reggae Allstars @ Viva La Vida

Open Jazz Jam with Abinet Berhanu @ Volstead’s

Velahsa with the Silverteens, the Best Meds @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Wombo with Smut & Products Band @ Zhora Darling

NBA YoungBoy

Monday, September 22

Pencil Neck @ Acadia

Glare with Cloakroom, Jivebomb, Destiny Bond @ Amsterdam

Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Jason Anderson with Laura Hugo @ Pilllar Forum

Quannnic with kmoe @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

NBA YoungBoy with Offset, Toosii, DeeBaby, Mellow Rackz, Lil Dump, and k3.@ Target Center—If you're going to this one, uh, I guess thank rap fan Donald Trump, who pardoned this Baton Rouge star for federal gun charges earlier this year. I'm no one to judge the slack enunciation, high-strung rhyming, and ticky-tock 808s of YoungBoy's latest, MASA ("Make America Slime Again"), which became his 16th album to hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200. But I can say that that's too damn many albums for anyone to have released before he turns 26. If you're going to this one, uh, I guess thank rap fan Donald Trump, who pardoned this Baton Rouge star for federal gun charges earlier this year. I'm no one to judge the slack enunciation, high-strung rhyming, and ticky-tock 808s of YoungBoy's latest, MASA ("Make America Slime Again"), which became his 16th album to hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200. But I can say that that's too damn many albums for anyone to have released before he turns 26.

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Tyler Hilton and Kate Voegele with Corey Balsamo @ Turf Club

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

The Heligoats & Jake McKelvie, Why Cry @ White Squirrel