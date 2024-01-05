Welcome to the First Friday Open Thread of 2024

New year, new open thread.

For anyone unaccustomed to our weekly practice around here, especially new subscribers (welcome!), every Friday morning Racket opens up a thread like this where you can yap about whatever you want in the comments. Jump on in—your fellow commenters are a friendly bunch.

As for you open thread old-timers and regulars, keep up the good work—it was such a treat to check in on the final open thread of 2023 and see how many of you kept it going over the holidays. (I think 261 comments is a new record.) I might not always have the time to chat there as much as I'd like, but I do read every comment, and it's been a treat to get to know you all over the past year.

As for this week's prompt, well, it has to be something new year's related, no? As a perpetual life-overhauler whose hope in starting over is somehow never dimmed by my failure to follow through, I personally love the tradition of making resolutions. Once again this January, I have been going to the gym, keeping a journal, and making lists of ways to perfect myself.

How about you? Made any resolutions yourself? Got any particular hopes for the new year?

Of course, you can also ignore all that and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread, after all.