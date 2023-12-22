Ho, Ho, Ho—Racket’s Got a Present for You. (It’s a Friday Open Thread.)

Well, here we are at the last workday of the year for the staff of Racket. We'll be resting up next week with our families. And that means it's time for the final open thread of 2023.

But while you'll have an entire Racket-less week to somehow endure, keep in mind that the open thread will still be here. If you ever need to take a break from holiday merrymaking, this thread will be a place where you can get away.

So feel free to chat about your holiday plans, anxieties, joys, and frustrations in the comments. We'll see you next year!