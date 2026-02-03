We Made It To February, and Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar

The hardest part of my job? Writing a little intro here that doesn't feel like it's just taking up space. Yet some weeks (like this one) that's all it does.

Red Planet Photo provided

Tuesday, February 3

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Monarch, Chalk @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Russ Parrish @ Carbone’s

Southside Aces @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Old Timey Music @ Padraigs

Jade Eagleson @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

February Conspiracy Series featuring Drew Peterson @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Sarah Morris @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Ditch Pigeon (Residency) with Old Smugglers, Whispered the Rabbit @ White Squirrel

Poliça Photo provided

Wednesday, February 4

Du Fromage, Landing Pad, Side.Door @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Aaron Parks @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Tony Cuchetti @ Carbone’s

The Headhunters, Room3 @ Dakota

Jim Walsh, Zoe Says Go @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Del Water Gap, Hannah Jadagu @ First Avenue

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Practice As A Show: Poliça Residency @ Icehouse—Ever wonder how Poliça records an album? Well, during this three-week residency, you’ll get a little peek behind the scenes. The band is taking over Icehouse to craft a followup to 2025’s Dreams Go. "Audience participation will be welcomed," they say. The material won’t be entirely unfamiliar—they’ll warm up with some of your Poliça faves before they get to work on the new stuff.—Keith Harris Ever wonder how Poliça records an album? Well, during this three-week residency, you’ll get a little peek behind the scenes. The band is taking over Icehouse to craft a followup to 2025’s Dreams Go. "Audience participation will be welcomed," they say. The material won’t be entirely unfamiliar—they’ll warm up with some of your Poliça faves before they get to work on the new stuff.

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Postal Bois, Discombobulators, Disappearing Wings @ Pilllar Forum

OVRFWRD, Twin Citizen @ Schooner Tavern

Olivia Barton, Bridey Costello @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Kismet Rendezvous @ 331 Club

The 2nd Stringers @ White Squirrel

Cristian Baca Photo provided

Thursday, February 5

Takeover Thursdays: Simshows @ Abi’s

Aaron James & Katie Marshall @ Acadia

David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales

Jaspar Lepak & Zippy Laske @ Aster Cafe

A Celebration of Giorgio Moroder @ Berlin—You gotta love a collab between two great orgs. Over the course of the month, the Trylon will screen four films that were scored by the disco godfather: two sexed up Paul Schrader entries (Cat People, American Gigolo) along with freaky children’s tale The NeverEnding Story and Alan Parker’s brutal Midnight Express. And on Thursday, Berlin is getting in on the action with a tribute to the disco pioneer’s musical legacy. Leopard Tree Dream will explore Moroder’s affinity with Krautrock, Mudd will perform a set drawn from his film scores, and Dory Kahalé will close the night with a Moroder DJ set.—Keith Harris You gotta love a collab between two great orgs. Over the course of the month, the Trylon will screen four films that were scored by the disco godfather: two sexed up Paul Schrader entries (Cat People, American Gigolo) along with freaky children’s tale The NeverEnding Story and Alan Parker’s brutal Midnight Express. And on Thursday, Berlin is getting in on the action with a tribute to the disco pioneer’s musical legacy. Leopard Tree Dream will explore Moroder’s affinity with Krautrock, Mudd will perform a set drawn from his film scores, and Dory Kahalé will close the night with a Moroder DJ set.

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Nani Vazana with Lev & Olga @ Cedar Cultural Center

Cindi Scheffler @ Crooners

Duo Corda @ Crooners

Ladies of the 80s @ Crooners

Avery*Sunshine @ Dakota

Burnt Orange @ Driftwood Char Bar

Corn Sweat @ Dubliner Pub

Test Site 67 @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Simon Croppe and Friends @ Eagles 34

In Defense of Our Community ⏤ A Benefit for ACLU-MN @ Fine Line—A dance-forward night of local music for a good cause, the ACLU-MN. Performers include Cristian Baca, Gustavo Villegas, DJ Mickey Breeze, Lady Midnight, and Jada Brown. A dance-forward night of local music for a good cause, the ACLU-MN. Performers include Cristian Baca, Gustavo Villegas, DJ Mickey Breeze, Lady Midnight, and Jada Brown.

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Turn Turn Turn (Album Release Residency), Jillian Rae @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Mia—Cracking the notoriously icy social shells of Minnesotans? Not easy, and something —Jay Boller Cracking the notoriously icy social shells of Minnesotans? Not easy, and something we explored in great detail last summer. Making friends is even tougher in the wintertime, so the folks at Mia organized this free series aimed at “creating, connecting, and kicking back… No registration or secret handshake required.” Timed to Black History Month, this week’s installment features a concert from Obi Original and the Black Atlantics; learn more about Obi's local Afrobeats takeover in Keith's lovely profile . Poet Dralandra Larkins will be there helping attendees craft watercolor affirmation cards, special tours will take you to works by great Black artists, and DJ McShellen will kick off the party inside the museum lobby. Food and drink? You bet your friend-making ass those’ll be available for purchase.

Young Relics, Lowdown Dirty Blues @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Danser, Institutional Green @ Schooner Tavern

DUG, Nat Myers @ 7th St Entry

Sarah Morris & Becky Schlegel @ 318 Cafe

Northeast Invitation @ 331 Club

Chuee, KALiEDASCARE, Lil Censei @ Underground Music

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

Dusk Rat, USPOP @ White Squirrel

Spaceport, Witness, the Cottonwood Shivers @ Zhora Darling

Chama Devora photographed during Drone Not Drones 2024 Dustin Nelson

Friday, February 6

Tainted Canyon @ Acadia

The Brothers Burn Mountain @ Amsterdam

Maria and the Coins @ Animales

Wren & Wilde with Matthew French @ Aster Cafe

JC Sanford/Dean Granros @ Berlin

Yohannes Tona & Kenni Holmen @ Berlin

Obi Original @ Berlin

Drinkwine with Friends Band @ Blues Saloon

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Drone Not Drones @ Cedar Cultural Center—How long has this annual 28-hour event been around? *Mary J. Blige voice* E-le-ven years! And if you need a primer, there's none better than How long has this annual 28-hour event been around? *Mary J. Blige voice* E-le-ven years! And if you need a primer, there's none better than Dustin Nelson's oral history of the event , which Racket published this time last year.

Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Anya Menk and Friends @ Crooners

Charlie Chaplin & Classic Hollywood Hits @ Crooners

Mason Jennings @ Dakota

Maryk & the Realists, Randy Casey & Swamp Donkeys, Witness Trips, Compass Rose @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

The Northerly Gales @ Dubliner Pub

Buddy Holly Hop @ Eagles 34

Ditch Pigeon @ Eagles 34

Club 90s Presents Heated Rivalrave @ Fillmore

Dancing in the Moonlight ⏤ A Yacht Rock Party ft. DJ Jake Rudh and Private Oates @ Fine Line

The Runarounds with the Back Alley @ First Avenue

Tolzy & Friends @ Gidi

Tree & Co. @ Ginkgo Coffee

Riot! at the Disco @ Green Room

Winter Breeze Yacht Rock Party with the Lonesome Losers @ Hook and Ladder

Erik Koskinen (Residency), Martha Scanlan, Jon Neufeld @ Icehouse

Jason Weismann @ Jazz Central

Unicorn @ Mainstreet Bar

Serenity Now, Agony in the Living Room, Spiderlily @ Memory Lanes

Lost Golden Toads @ Metronome Brewery

The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Lazy Scorsese, Dot Operator, Squinny @ Mortimer’s

DJ Diesel @ Mystic Lake

Tim Sigler @ Mystic Lake

The Music of Pink Floyd @ Orchestra Hall

Admiral Fox, ¿watches?, Malamiko, Critterthing @ Pilllar Forum

Metal Weekend Night 1 @ Schooner Tavern

The Rumors, Lasalle, Sophie Hiriko, headtriiip @ 7th St Entry

Bunt. @ Skyway Theatre

Paul Frantzich: The Heart Elevation Experiment @ 318 Cafe

Fireside Shadow, GOSSAMER, MVRROW @ 331 Club

Highway Heroes⏤A Tribute to the Outlaw Poets @ Turf Club

Justin Bieber Night @ Varsity Theater

Vittorio and the Bridges @ White Squirrel

Battery Eyes Photo provided

Saturday, February 7

Red Fletcher, Tin Whiskers, Lapse of Fate, Next Chapter @ Acadia

Hot Flash Dance: a Dance Party for Divas of a Certain Age @ Amsterdam

Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Animales

Dude Lagoon @ Animales

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Pandora’s Other Box @ Aster Cafe

Yuasa-Exide, Hot Press, Rank Strangers @ Barely Brothers

For the Love of Afro & RNB @ Bazemnt

Adam Linz/Benny Weinbeck @ Berlin

Yohannes Tona & Kenni Holmen @ Berlin

Lonefront @ Berlin

Jumpsuit: Funk & Disco Party @ Black Hart

Stereo Kitchen @ Bunker’s

33rd Annual Songs Of Freedom - Bob Marley Remembered @ Cabooze

Dandelion Joy Music Ukulele Student Showcase @ Can Can Wonderland

Aimee K. Bryant @ Capri Theater

Trench Size Trio @ Carbone’s

Battery Eyes (Album Release), In Lieu, Unstable Shapes, Laura Larson @ Cloudland

Martin Zellar and the Hardways @ Crooners

Pop Wagner & Corpse Reviver @ Crooners

Mason Jennings @ Dakota

Fighting the Urge, Steve Soleka, Hauliwood Dreams @ Driftwood Char Bar

Tune Pals @ Dubliner Pub

Last Horse, Mid Death Calm, Northern Hammer @ Dusty’s

Trevor Borne @ Eagles 34

New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Sudan Archives, Cain Culto @ Fine Line—“Hey, it’s me,” Brittney Parks announces on the lead track to her latest album, The BPM. “Did you miss me?” And you know, I kinda did. As its title suggests, the follow up to Sudan Archives’ 2022 breakthrough, Natural Brown Prom Queen, is more focused on the dancefloor. More explicitly, it’s about a life in motion, about figuring out who you are on the fly, partly by using the women you idolize and desire as mirrors into your beliefs and ambitions. Parks livens up a truckload of Rust Belt dance styles with her violin, which can conjure up disco strings, East African folk, or country fiddle. I caught her at the Fine Line in 2022 and it was the best show I saw that year.—Keith Harris “Hey, it’s me,” Brittney Parks announces on the lead track to her latest album, The BPM. “Did you miss me?” And you know, I kinda did. As its title suggests, the follow up to Sudan Archives’ 2022 breakthrough, Natural Brown Prom Queen, is more focused on the dancefloor. More explicitly, it’s about a life in motion, about figuring out who you are on the fly, partly by using the women you idolize and desire as mirrors into your beliefs and ambitions. Parks livens up a truckload of Rust Belt dance styles with her violin, which can conjure up disco strings, East African folk, or country fiddle. I caught her at the Fine Line in 2022 and it was the best show I saw that year.

The Elovators, Shwayze, JARV @ First Avenue

Bound By Unity, Lower Heaven, Awaiting Eschiel, At the Bottom of the Great Lakes, Glassdoll, Down the Barrel, Put @ Flying V

The Nine Teas @ Gambit

DJ Oracle X DJ Alfrred X DJ MKZ @ Gidi

Eric Church @ Grand Casino Arena

Reventon @ Green Room

Dutchess Presents @ Hey Y'all Tipsy Taco Bar

Decades Dance Party with DJ Shane Kramer @ Hook and Ladder

About to Run: Phish Beneath the Ice @ Icehouse

Chris Graham Trio @ Jazz Central

Million.point.Million, Gills, Elbow House, and Baumgardner @ Klash Coffee

Sanzu, Joust @ The Loft

Wicked Garden @ Mainstreet Bar

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Baby Mahi & The Sitters, Soctopus, Deletist, Clung Tight, Change Of @ Mortimer’s

Deejay St. Joel @ Mystic Lake

Trent Shaw @ Mystic Lake

The Music of Pink Floyd @ Orchestra Hall

Tyler Herwig @ Padraigs

12th House Sun, Berzica, I have no love for men like you, Ladyslipper @ Pilllar Forum

Metal Weekend @ Schooner Tavern

Left to Suffer, the Last Ten Seconds of Life, Larcɇnia Roɇ, Fr3ak @ 7th St Entry

Billy Johnson, Angie Gislason, Scott Best, Kate Snyder @ 318 Cafe

The Crimson Boys, Porch Nights @ 331 Club

Nivrana, Dissident, Pleezer @ Turf Club

Facing Greatness with Twain, Verb @ Uptown VFW

February Synastry @ Uptown VFW

Arcola, Glass Eyed Brother, Sawtooth Witch @ White Squirrel

Mammoth Moth @ White Squirrel

Not Your Baby, Flowtus, Butter Boys @ White Squirrel

Freak of the Week @ Zhora Darling

MC PIRATE PANTS, Virginia's Basement, SURLY GRRLY, Pinched @ Zhora Darling

Emmy Woods Photo provided

Sunday, February 8

The Good Word @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Aster House

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Feeling Groovy: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute @ Crooners

Swinging Motown Celebrates Black History @ Crooners

Eric Gales @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

North Star Jazz Community Jam Session @ Dual Citizen

The Inland Seas @ Dubliner Pub

Ray Barnard @ Dubliner Pub

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Cabaret with Jen Burleigh Bentz @ Metronome Brewery

Minnesota Youth Symphonies Winter Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Martin Zellar @ 318 Cafe

Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

Simple Motions, Muffleur, Borrowed Time @ Underground Music

Cold Sweat, Love Lake @ White Squirrel

Sam & J, Squinny, The Daily Norm @ White Squirrel

Open Jam @ White Squirrel

Nomolos, Anything You Want, Nice and Blue, Embahn @ Zhora Darling

Meshell Ndegeocello Photo provided

Monday, February 9

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Ye Vagabonds, Red Thread @ Cedar Cultural Center

Colleen Raye @ Crooners

Club Day Monday Cabaret with Doug Anderson, Lori Dokken, & Friends @ Crooners

Meshell Ndegeocello @ Dakota

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Nothing To Do, Pure Shifter, justhand @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Greg Volker & The River @ 331 Club

Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Metal Joe’s Metal Mondays @ White Squirrel