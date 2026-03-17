It’s Almost (Technically) Spring and Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 17-23

You may think of artist residencies as a January thing, but I'm here to tell you it's March and there are still monthly residencies out there worth your attention. I even spotlighted a couple of them here.

Áit Ait Photo provided

Tuesday, March 17

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Grosse Isle @ Cedar Cultural Center

Nunnabove @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band @ Metronome Brewery

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

Calvarosa, THR333, Panasueco @ Pilllar Forum

Dream, Ivory with Rew @ 7th St Entry

March Conspiracy Series featuring the Daily Norm, Embahn, Good Morning Midnight @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jake La Botz @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Áit Ait (Residency), the Torn Popes, Whispered The Rabbit @ White Squirrel

Rise Against Photo provided

Wednesday, March 18

Lili Horizon @ Acadia

Tainted Canyon, Bottlerocket, the Locals @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Paul Hecht Trio @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Northern Songs @ Carbone’s

MMEA All-State Jazz Band @ Dakota

Kitchen Patrol & Joe @ Day Block Brewing

Poudre Canyon Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub

Lyn Corelle @ Eagles 34

The Strumbellas, Bermuda Search Party @ Fine Line

Open Mic With Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

LAMP feat. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger & Ray Paczkowski @ Icehouse

Larson-Nilsen-Bosch @ Metronome Brewery

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Karaoke Blast with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

TWYG, Venus DeMars @ Mortimer’s

Rise Against, Destroy Boys, KOYO @ Mystic Lake

Tape and Tears, Eric Funn, Ditch Pigeon, Quiver the Busker @ Pilllar Forum

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Nuovo Testamento, North Innsbruck, DJ Dedicated Enemy @ 7th St Entry

Tobymac @ Target Center

Gigi Amal @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Doug Otto and the Getaways @ 331 Club

Last Dinosaurs, elmjack @ Turf Club

Waar Party, Martinkurle, 88Diagrams, Graceevelina, Bdaman, & Darxko @ Underground Music

Cupcakke @ Varsity—Damn, you think you do a pretty job keeping up with new music. Then you realize one of your favorite rappers dropped a track called "One of My Bedbugs Ate My Pussy" last fall and you missed out on it completely. Rest assured, that track lives up to its title; there’s even a filthy take on “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” tucked in there. And the rest of this Chicago rapper’s latest album, The BakKery, lives up to her high (low?) standards, with tracks like “Fist Me” filthy enough to make Blowfly blush. There’s no feeling quite like chanting along to CupcakKe’s pornographic raps with a crowd full of fellow fans.—Keith Harris Damn, you think you do a pretty job keeping up with new music. Then you realize one of your favorite rappers dropped a track called "One of My Bedbugs Ate My Pussy" last fall and you missed out on it completely. Rest assured, that track lives up to its title; there’s even a filthy take on “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” tucked in there. And the rest of this Chicago rapper’s latest album, The BakKery, lives up to her high (low?) standards, with tracks like “Fist Me” filthy enough to make Blowfly blush. There’s no feeling quite like chanting along to CupcakKe’s pornographic raps with a crowd full of fellow fans.

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Lord Jeremy’s Enemies feat. Sara Dulin & Christian Friesen with Curvy X, Woodzen @ White Squirrel

MOXEN, Ladyslipper, Otter Heist @ Zhora Darling

Leslie Vincent Photo provided

Thursday, March 19

Takeover Thursdays @ Abi’s

Tequila Thursdays @ Acadia

Common Lady (EP Release) with NATL PARK SRVC & Labrador Wild @ Amsterdam

David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales

Vanguard New Music Series/RenegadeEnsemble Vocal Concert @ Arts on Lafond

Sammie Jean, Preston Gunderson @ Aster Cafe

JJJJJerome Ellis, Mary Hanson Scott @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Fanoos Ensemble @ Cedar Cultural Center

Velour Tomb, the Dead Electrics, Spectre of Desire @ Cloudland

Jennifer Eckes and Kevin Werner Hohlstein @ Crooners

Kaatwalk (Single Release) @ Crooners

Cyrille Aimee @ Dakota

Jenny & the Bets, Sylvia May & the Maydays @ Driftwood Char Bar

Charlie Roth @ Dubliner Pub

Devil Dodger @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

The Band of Heathens, the Ransom Brothers @ Fine Line

Jake Owen, Kendell Marvel @ Fitzgerald Theater

Damage Case, Sound Sponge, Lexi Evelyn, Banana Grenade @ Flying V

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Dirty P’s Thirsty 3rd Thursdays Club @ Hook and Ladder

Salty Dog, Lamellas @ Hook and Ladder

Leslie Vincent (Residency) with Leslie Rich, Zach Scott Johnson, & Annie Enneking @ Icehouse—Let's belatedly catch up with this Icehouse residency, now in its third week. Though she's sung her share of jazz and pop standards, Vincent is also an ace songwriter; this installment is being billed as a song swap with other three fine songwriters. Vincent's newest album, Little Black Book, is being released a month from now, yet somehow made —Keith Harris Let's belatedly catch up with this Icehouse residency, now in its third week. Though she's sung her share of jazz and pop standards, Vincent is also an ace songwriter; this installment is being billed as a song swap with other three fine songwriters. Vincent's newest album, Little Black Book, is being released a month from now, yet somehow made my list of best local albums last year . How can that be? Time has finally collapsed upon itself, that's the only explanation.

Another Enemy, Cause of Pain, Black Glove, Losing Dice, Bound by Unity @ Klash Coffee

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Peter Kogan Jazz Presents the Great American Songbook @ Metronome Brewery

Mary Elias’s Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Chaining Eris @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Beethoven Symphony No. 9 @ Orchestra Hall

hey, ily!, malamiko, Small Animal Hospital @ Pilllar Forum

2428, Black Wine @ Schooner Tavern

Pink Skies, Cal In Red, clovers daughter @ 7th St Entry

Cross Pollination with Knife Emoji, ditch pigeon, Eldest Daughter @ 331 Club

Cory Branan @ Turf Club

Two Feet @ Varsity

Countryoke @ White Squirrel

Martin Devaney & Friends with Jon Rodine @ White Squirrel

Alexander Natalie, Kiernan, Horse Tornado, birddog @ Zhora Darling

King Pari Photo provided

Friday, March 20

Loaferz Takeover @ Abi’s

DJ Boom @ Acadia

Fiona Hayes, Stellify, Calla Mae, Spit Takes @ Amsterdam

TH3 @ Animales

Fever Field @ Aster Cafe

Mark Adams @ Barely Brothers

Horigan + Keen + Power @ Berlin

Ella Grace (Album Release) @ Berlin

Many Waters @ Berlin

Free & Easy @ Blues Saloon

Some Shitty Cover Band, DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

Swag @ Bunker’s

Leading Ladies of Americana @ Cabooze

Love Letters, Chaosphere, Eyes of Sorrow, And the Canary Fell @ Caydence Records and Coffee

Lazerbeak, the Nunnery @ Cedar Cultural Center

Sparrowhawk, Lutheran Heat, Will Olson and the Wild Ones @ Cloudland

Hotdog Down a Hellscape @ Club Underground

Cindi Scheffler @ Crooners

Jennifer Eckes and Zachary Scot Johnson @ Crooners

Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra featuring Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

JD Simo and Luther Dickinson @ Dakota

Her Cure, Roc Barboza, Iodine @ Day Block Brewing

Skedydahl, Canadian Girlfriend @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Sunflower Fox & the Chicken Leg, Mel Tepid & Them Soul Ska Farmers, the Wicked Bees @ Eagles 34

Sidepiece @ Fillmore

Dan Deacon, Material @ Fine Line

TopHouse, Wheelwright @ First Avenue

Gregorian @ Fitzgerald Theater—Oh really, we're doing this again?—Keith Harris Oh really, we're doing this again?

DJ Lakeooo @ Gidi

Two of Cups @ Ginkgo Coffee

Dilly Dally Alley, Juice Lord, the Rumors, Charlie Boy @ Green Room

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Jon Sullivan Band, Shoeless Revolution, Brotherhood of Birds @ Hook and Ladder

Cowboy Thoughts, Betty Won’t, Rupert Angeleyes @ Icehouse

Becca Lozier & Friends @ Jazz Central

Corsair, Errors of Humanity, Reviver, Habeas Corpus, Embedded In Flesh @ Klash Coffee

Jkyl & Hyde, PHRVA @ The Loft

Sugar Buzz @ Mainstreet Bar

Of the Orchard, Garden Glow, Bonder @ Memory Lanes

Dirty-930, the Yellow Rose, Kilroy @ Midway Saloon

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DUG, Time Room, Heat, Comets Ov Cupid @ Mortimer’s

Beethoven Symphony No. 9 @ Orchestra Hall

My Kid Banana, Bad Idea, the Asshats @ Pilllar Forum

Jellyjacket, OVRFWRD @ Schooner Tavern

HighSchool, Taraneh @ 7th St Entry

DJ Nano Byte @ Terminal Bar

Matt Wilson & His Orchestra @ 318 Cafe

Socktopus, Sunnbather, Drug League @ 331 Club

Daughtry @ Treasure Island

King Pari (EP Release), Zak Khan, Fairooz Nazifa @ Turf Club

Runaway Ricochet, Covalent Blond, 1947, Quietchild @ Underground Music

Inzo @ Uptown Theater

Feral Dance @ Uptown VFW

Chris Holm @ White Squirrel

Violet Palms, Scott Hefte and the Bury ‘Em Deep, Royalty, Etc. @ White Squirrel

12th House Sun, Waking Hours, Bird Hotel, & Josiah Shipp @ Zhora Darling

Vial Photo provided

Saturday, March 21

Spellthief @ Abi’s

Storm Records Artists @ Acadia

Hot Flash Dance: a Dance Party for Divas of a Certain Age @ Amsterdam

Tumbling Daisies @ Animales

Lena Elizabeth @ Animales

Sidewalk Diamonds, Side Saddle Sirens, Becky Kapell @ Barely Brothers

Drezo @ Bar Fly

Journey to Lib Present Sound Clash @ Bazemnt

Chresten Hyde Trio @ Berlin

Urban Forum @ Berlin

gender_error @ Berlin

DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s

Twista @ Cabooze

Art Dept. @ Carbone’s

Dalava, StoLyette @ Cedar Cultural Center

Watches, Chaepter, Products Band @ Cloudland

Reminiscing @ Crooners

The MPLS Men of Motown @ Dakota

Quietchild (Album Release), Flowtus, Emerson Island @ Day Block Brewing

The Comebacks, John Kerns @ Driftwood Char Bar

Legacy @ Dubliner Pub

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Sinkfest II @ Eagles 34

Squid City Singers @ 56 Brewing

Testament @ Fillmore

Quarters, Telescreens @ Fine Line

Evan Honer, Michal Leah @ First Avenue

DJ LA x King Kwame x Mwah @ Gidi

Darby, Atura @ Green Room

The Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder

Indigo Room @ Hook and Ladder

Urgent Emergent Performance Art Series: Volume Three, Ladies First @ Icehouse

Eli Zukor Quintet @ Jazz Central

Oliverse @ The Loft

Rough House @ Mainstreet Bar

After Hours Big Band @ Metronome Brewery

The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Brunch Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The Assortment feat. Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s

Beethoven Symphony No. 9 @ Orchestra Hall

Classic Albums Live: Eagles’ Greatest Hits @ Ordway

Art Beagle’s Backup Band @ Padraigs

Boiled In Lead (Record Release), Pop Wagner, Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band @ Parkway

Chutes & Dearborn, Eli Orion, and Asparagus @ Pilllar Forum

GIni Dodds and the Dahlias, John Magnuson Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Chrissy Chlapecka @ 7th St Entry

Trailer Trash @ Terminal Bar

Waterstreet @ 318 Cafe

Matthew Thomas & Wounded Wing, Nathan Walker, Queen Jeanne @ 331 Club

Eric Hutchinson, Caleb Hawley @ Turf Club

Lorraine-Deitrich, BLVCKBVRN, Conzemius @ Underground Music

International Women’s Month Music Showcase @ Uteplis Brewing

Vial, Alex Vile, Cheap Perfume, Anita Velveeta, and Virginia’s Basement @ Varsity—How many times do you have to hold an event before it can be considered a tradition? This is Vial’s third Pissfest, and I say that counts. The Minneapolis trio of guitarist KT Branscom, singer/drummer Katie Fischer, and singer/bassist Taylor Kraemer aptly call their style “brat-punk,” which nails the ranty, unrelenting sound of their second full-length, Hellhound. It’s a melodic but brash blur of 13 songs rushing past you in less than half an hour, spiked with lyrics like “I'll blend up your brains and make a creep smoothie.”—Keith Harris How many times do you have to hold an event before it can be considered a tradition? This is Vial’s third Pissfest, and I say that counts. The Minneapolis trio of guitarist KT Branscom, singer/drummer Katie Fischer, and singer/bassist Taylor Kraemer aptly call their style “brat-punk,” which nails the ranty, unrelenting sound of their second full-length, Hellhound. It’s a melodic but brash blur of 13 songs rushing past you in less than half an hour, spiked with lyrics like “I'll blend up your brains and make a creep smoothie.”

Coax From Chuckanut, Slaphazard @ White Squirrel

Zoe Grigsby, Zola @ White Squirrel

Yolk, Gauze, Weeklong Weekend @ White Squirrel

Death of the Heron, UXIA, BlurCurve, Taste of Vervain @ Zhora Darling

Laurels String Quartet Photo provided

Sunday, March 22

Rock Gona Amok @ Amsterdam

Al Church’s Sunday Service @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Laurels String Quartet feat. Alexei Moon Casselle & Chastity Brown @ Berlin—And yet another residency I should have mentioned before now. Over the past 16 years, the Laurels String Quartet (Josh Misner and Laura Harada on violins, Erica Burton on viola, and Jacqueline Ultan on cello) have justifiably become the go-to string accompanists in certain indie circles, working with the likes of Father John Misty and Belle and Sebastian. Now it's their turn to step into the spotlight. In previous weeks, they've shared the stage with Jeremy Messersmith, as well Aby Wolf & Eric Mayson. Tonight singer-songwriter Chastity Brown and Alexei Moon Casselle, aka Crescent Moon, join them. And yet another residency I should have mentioned before now. Over the past 16 years, the Laurels String Quartet (Josh Misner and Laura Harada on violins, Erica Burton on viola, and Jacqueline Ultan on cello) have justifiably become the go-to string accompanists in certain indie circles, working with the likes of Father John Misty and Belle and Sebastian. Now it's their turn to step into the spotlight. In previous weeks, they've shared the stage with Jeremy Messersmith, as well Aby Wolf & Eric Mayson. Tonight singer-songwriter Chastity Brown and Alexei Moon Casselle, aka Crescent Moon, join them.

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Back to the Future @ Cabooze

Spring Equinox Sound Bath with Marc Anderson, Natalie Nowytski, and Jeremy Ylvisaker @ Cedar Cultural Center

Spoon Benders, Time Room, Raygun Youth @ Cloudland

Gustavus Jazz Ensemble feat. Sara Caswell @ Crooners

Tina Schlieske Quartet @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Comebacks Duo @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Maddox Batson @ Fillmore

The High Kings @ Fitzgerald Theater

Hallux, Major Malfunction, Mollywhopped, Bad Idea @ Flying V

Ben Quad, Riley!, Footballhead, Aren’t We Amphibians @ Green Room

Jazz Age Rumpus V — The Music of Sidney Bechet @ Hook and Ladder

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective & Flamenco X @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Good Morning Guilty, Cudgel, Ganked @ Klash Coffee

Wall of Crunch @ Metronome Brewery

Minimort: Producer’s Showcase @ Mortimer’s

Twen, Monsoon @ 7th St Entry

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

New Edition, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton @ Target Center—That’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees New Edition to you, pal. And why not? For a few years during the G.H.W. Bush administration, New Edition alums dominated radio, redefining R&B for the hip-hop era. That was the heyday of new jack swing, with Bobby Brown declaring his prerogative, Bell Biv DeVoe getting nasty, Johnny Gill getting paid, and Ralph Tresvant getting sensitive. What’s more, their teenybop hits “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man” remain wonderful. And the memories don’t stop there tonight. Boyz II Men created a new male harmony group sound that white boy bands would take to the bank, and Braxton’s husky voice defined the upscale version of R&B well into the ’00s.—Keith Harris That’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees New Edition to you, pal. And why not? For a few years during the G.H.W. Bush administration, New Edition alums dominated radio, redefining R&B for the hip-hop era. That was the heyday of new jack swing, with Bobby Brown declaring his prerogative, Bell Biv DeVoe getting nasty, Johnny Gill getting paid, and Ralph Tresvant getting sensitive. What’s more, their teenybop hits “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man” remain wonderful. And the memories don’t stop there tonight. Boyz II Men created a new male harmony group sound that white boy bands would take to the bank, and Braxton’s husky voice defined the upscale version of R&B well into the ’00s.

Last Chance for Love @ 331 Club



Doyle Turner @ 331 Club

Lake Drive, Stock Market Cinema, Flwers, Callback @ Underground Music

KWN @ Uptown Theater

Steel Panther @ Varsity

HebbaJebba, H3adcase @ White Squirrel

Senior Blues, Dive Bar Orchestra @ White Squirrel

Sawtooth Witch @ White Squirrel

Meatraffle Ska, Duck Bomb @ Zhora Darling

Dale Watson Photo provided

Monday, March 23

Clarice Jensen and Chuck Johnson @ Cedar Cultural Center

Shaun Johnson @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Vincent Neil Emerson, Kade Hoffman @ Fine Line

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Ope @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

My Gradience, Oister Boy, Buzz Box @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

MINKA, Killed by Kiwis, Unattractive Giant Monster, True Lust @ Underground Music

Dale Watson @ Uptown VFW

RD & the Midnight Movers @ White Squirrel

King Midas, Do Not Crush, One Big Quilt @ White Squirrel