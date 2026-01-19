U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, Saint Paul Winter Carnival, and the Resistance: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 1.19

Pint Night & Supply Drive

Blackstack Brewing

The International Institute of Minnesota, a nonprofit that helps refugees, asylees, and other immigrants build successful lives in Minnesota, is hosting this supply drive at BlackStack Brewing in St. Paul. Bring shampoo, deodorant, tall kitchen garbage bags, or any of the items on this list of needs, or just stop by and grab a pint; 10% of all Monday taproom sales will be donated directly to the International Institute of Minnesota. Drinking a Local 755 NEIPA and supporting new locals: It’s a win-win. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

TUESDAY 1.20

Bakers Against ICE

Bauhaus Brew Labs

A well-fed resistance is an effective resistance—that’s just the plain truth. Load up on your cookies and carbs and help raise money for the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee and Joyce Uptown Food Shelf with this preorder bakesale at Bauhaus, where the menu includes cornflake cookies, black bottom cheesecake cupcakes, and ginger spice “FUCK ICE” cookies. Orders are open through Monday, and if you don’t feel safe leaving your home or attending big events like this at the moment, a volunteer delivery driver can bring the baked goods to you. 6-8 p.m. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Music Under Glass Visit Saint Paul

WEDNESDAY 1.21

Music Under Glass

Como Park Conservatory

We’ve got an inverse Rob Thomas/Santana situation in the forecast this week—it’s gonna be a cold one. As such, it’s a helluva time to patronize this delightful/free annual concert series inside the tropical-seeming Como Park Conservatory. This week you’ll hear the bluegrassy sounds of local band Switchgrass, whose repertoire spans jazz, country, rock, and folk. Alcoholic bevs will be available for purchase. On tap for the back half of this year’s Music Under Glass series: Katy Tessman & Sweet Lou (Jan. 28), Annie Mack (Feb. 1), and, finishing things off for '26, Jeff Ray with Mikkel Beckmen (Feb. 4). Free. 4:30-6:30 p.m. 1225 Estabrook Dr, St Paul; find more info here. Through February 4—Jay Boller

Wanderers: An Evening of Klezmer with Psoy Korolenko & Polina Shepherd

The Museum of Russian Art



If you need a dose of joy right now, a rousing, soulful night of klezmer might be just the ticket. Korolenko is a lifelong Muscovite relocated to New Jersey with a literary bent and a lively sense of humor; Shepherd is a British pianist born in Siberia known for a powerhouse voice. Both come with clever tags—Korolenko is “Ginsberg meets Gogol,” while Shepherd is “the Robert Plant of klezmer,” per the promo materials. Their “Stranniki” project (Russian for “wanderers,” or, better yet, “vagabonds”) has reunited for a six-date tour, and this should be a special evening, featuring Russian and Yiddish poems, songs, folktales, and other traditional material. $25-$35. 7 p.m. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Walker Art Center

I have a few reservations about touting this series every year—it’s free, but it’s for Walker members only. But those reservations are overcome by the quality of the films, which are all nominees for the premier independent film awards in the country. Among those that have yet to screen in Minneapolis are Tamara Kotevska’s documentary about a Macedonian farmer, The Tale of Silyan, and Constance Tsang’s story of Queens immigrants, Blue Sun Palace. The series begins Wednesday with a double feature of laughs that you might well need right now: James Sweeney’s wickedly funny and moving Twinless and the SZA/Keke Palmer buddy comedy One of Them Days. Both of those made my top 30 films of 2025, in case you’re interested, as did Clint Bentley’s meditative Train Dreams and writer/actor/director Eva Victor’s film debut Sorry, Baby, also part of the series. Free, members only. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find dates and times here. Through January 31—Keith Harris

The Vulcan Reveal, a very chill event at the Saint Paul Winter Carnival.

THURSDAY 1.22

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Various Locations

Since 1886, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival has been flipping the bird to the world, proving that yes, wintertime in Minnesota is actually pretty rad. This year there will be parades, like the King Borealis Grande Day Parade and the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade; sporty things like fat-tire bike rides and free snowboarding lessons; ice sculptures in Rice Park and snow sculptures at the Fairgrounds; and cats (Saintly City Cat Show) and dogs (Doggie Depot). There will be trolley tours offering a bit of history, a pop-up food court in Rice Park, a jigsaw puzzle competition (yes, that’s a thing), a showcase of Rondo artists and orgs at Landmark Center, and so much more. For a complete schedule of events, see wintercarnival.com. Through February 1—Jessica Armbruster

Meet at Mia: New Views

Mia

Cracking the notoriously icy social shells of Minnesotans? Not easy, and something we explored in great detail last summer. Making friends is even tougher in the wintertime, so the folks at Mia organized this series aimed at “creating, connecting, and kicking back… No registration or secret handshake required.” Timed to coincide with the museum's current "Containing Multitudes" photography exhibition, this week's "New Views" theme encourages visitors to create camera-less photos (huh!) with Silvana Agostoni, snap aura portraits with Vivid Violet Photography, dance along to DJ BleakRoses, and enjoy free guided tours of Mia's photography galleries. Food and drink? You bet your friend-making ass those’ll be available for purchase. Free. 5-9 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

FRIDAY 1.23

Day of Truth and Freedom

Everywhere

It’s being billed as the Day of Truth and Freedom because terms like “general strike” and “work stoppage” have very specific legal meanings. But… c’mon: Labor, faith, and community leaders are urging all Minnesotans to avoid work, school, and shopping this Friday to protest Operation Metro Surge. (Labor Notes has a deep-dive on the nuts/bolts of the strike-like initiative.) "This is about evil, dark principalities and wickedness in high places," co-organizer Rev. Brian Herron told reporters last week. "Darkness can't drive out darkness. Only light can break darkness, and we choose to be light today. We choose to speak peace and not hate." So yes, wield the mightiest tool in your laboring-class arsenal and withhold your labor and your dollars—lord knows Racket won’t be open for business.—Jay Boller

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

Lake Nokomis

It’s hockey season. We’re talking pond hockey season, folks. Sure, going to a Wild game is a good time, but there’s something very special about this epic three-day tourney that brings in amateur athletes, retired pros, and friends just planning to wing it from around the state, the continent, and yes, the world. Over the next three days teams will battle it out in a variety of divisions, including 40-plus, 50-plus, rink rats, and bender, which the site says is intended for the “beautiful late bloomers of the Pond.” They’ll all be vying for top honors: bragging rights and the etching of their team name into the Golden Shovel. Meanwhile, you’ll be able to watch it all, grab a drink in the warming house, and enjoy some pond skating yourself at one of the open rinks. Free. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis; find more info at uspondhockey.com. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Lake Harriet Kite Festival

SATURDAY 1.24

Lake Harriet Kite Festival

Lake Harriet

No matter what time of year it is, there is pretty much always wind out there. Meaning, it’s always kite season. Which is one of the reasons why this annual festival works well, even though it is traditionally scheduled in the dead of winter. This year they’ll be teaming up and sharing space with the Art Shanty Projects, which is also on the lake right now. In addition to kite flying, there will also be food trucks, DJs, and free s’mores roasting by the bonfire. Parking can be brutal, so consider the available shuttle service. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Cate Le Bon

Fine Line

Over seven albums, Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon’s sound has grown distinctively familiar while remaining subtly unpredictable: a liquid mix of synthesizers and guitars percolated by subtle electronic grinding underneath and pop-up saxophone. And she’s toned up her control of that sound by increasingly taking outside production gigs on the side (most recently Horsegirl’s Matador debut, Phonetics On and On, and Dry Cleaning’s just-released Secret Love). Her latest album, Michaelangelo Dying, is a breakup album, about the kind of breakup that sends you retreating back home—in her case, back to Cardiff from California. But don’t expect self-pity here, as Le Bon’s voice remains as stately as ever, and maybe more than ever on “Ride,” a duet with John Cale. With Frances Chang. $30. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Saintly City Cat Club Annual Championship Cat Show

Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Aren’t all cats the best? If I was running the show, everyone would be a winner, but at this annual kitty judging show and expo, there can only be one award for “Best Cat.” But over 300 cats repping over 25 breeds will be on hand here, including the high-energy Bengal, the super-floppy Ragdoll, the hairless chicken cutlet Sphinx, and the adorably dumb orange Tabby. How mad or miserable will the cats crowned king and queen of the Winter Carnival be when forced to wear a cape and crown? Come to the show and find out. $10. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find tickets and more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

The Wicked Winter Art Shanty @smorgasborg on Instagram

ONGOING

Winter Warm-Up

U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium needs money. In May, the Vikes encouraged lawmakers to set aside $20 million in pull-tab revenue for stadium upkeep. And, according to a 2023 report, the venue is gonna eat up at least $280 million from a variety of sources over the next decade. Someone’s gotta pay for those incoming dystopian fences and upgraded box seats, right? U.S. Bank’s side hustle, Winter Warm-Up, isn’t gonna cover it all, but it sure is a nice chunk of bonus change. Most Tuesdays and Thursdays, the stadium turns into a track where you can walk, jog, or inline skate. At the ol’ Metrodome, this kinda thing used to be free, but we’re living in 2026 America, and walking through those stadium doors is gonna cost us plebs a pretty penny. But hey, it’s a thrill that’s around the same price as a movie ticket, and that view from the makeshift “track” is pretty neat. $14.71. 5 to 9 p.m. Tue. & Thu. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here. Through January 22—Jessica Armbruster

World Snow Celebration

Lowell Park

We love a giant pile of snow here in Minnesota. Remember Mt. Eden Prairie? The 40-foot hill in the Kohl’s parking lot in Bloomington? What about the car that got trapped in that snow bank at 38th & Cedar? If snow spectacles are your thing, the World Snow Celebration is going to blow your mind. Teams from around the world (Thailand! England! Mongolia! India! Canada!) will convene to create incredible (and very temporary) works of art. Watch them sculpt live and wonder at the resulting pieces. The festival will also include an open skate rink, food, and places to warm up. 201 Water St. N., Stillwater; find more info here. Through January 25—Jessica Armbruster

Curling on Tap

Forgotten Star Brewing

“Learning to curl” is a birthright bucket list aspiration for Minnesotans. But it’s an easy one to kick down the road, not unlike… the big puck thing… that… curlers kick? How do they get it moving down the ice, is it kicking? Answers to that question and more will be fielded at Forgotten Star by Curling Connections owner Jill Aitchison, who’s hosting a series of free intro classes on one of the “most welcoming, social sports around.” (The 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which kick off February 6, serve as the obvious time-peg; the U.S. team, per usual, is loaded with Minnesotans.) In addition to learning how to curl, participants will receive instruction on “broomstacking”—aka the drinking, eating, and bullshitting that coincides with the sport. Slots for this week’s Curling on Tap sesh are waitlisted at the moment, but, if nothing else, this blurb is a worthwhile reminder that Forgotten Star boasts beautiful outdoor curling rinks all winter long. Free; registration required. 3 p.m. 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley; find more info here. Also January 25—Jay Boller

Art Shanty Projects

Lake Harriet

Historically, it’s the Winter Carnival that gets all the national attention. But the Art Shanties are the Twin Cities’ most iconic cold weather event. For over 20 years artists, scientists, musicians, and dreamers have set up shop on a frozen lake, inviting folks to immerse themselves in a wonderland of artsy ice fishing shanties. “We are very fortunate to foster an incredibly loving and kind, aware and engaged community of artists and organizers, and we find our role in this moment to be offering nourishment—a space to gather and see each other,” a recent Instagram post states on the current political climate. “We are here for you. We stand with you.” This year, they’ll foster that community via 20 shanties and a variety of free-roaming creatives. Shanties include the Beaver Shanty, where you will become a beaver and learn about their ways; the Free Store Shanty, where you can donate warm items or take something with you; and Medusa (Club Med), a dance shanty where you can get your groove on. There will also be yoga sessions, square dancing, an art bike parade, poetry readings, and other interactive happenings during each weekend. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 8—Jessica Armbruster

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Walker Art Center

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk got a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center last fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work is arranged in sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota Ice Castle Bryan Rowland

Minnesota Ice Castle

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

We’re talking about the good kind of ice here, which has been stacked, packed, and shaped into whimsical creations. The fairgrounds isn’t just the home of the Great Minnesota Get-Together; the site hosts festivals, showcases, and expos year-round. Winter is an especially busy time. Next week, it will welcome Saint Paul Winter Carnival revelers with all kinds of things to see and do. But first we’ve got an ice castle, which will endure through February—weather permitting. Icy things to explore include caverns, giant slides, tiny secret passageways, and twinkling trails filled with lights. There will also be a polar pub serving up warm drinks, snowtubing, live music nights, and ice sculptures created by artists both local and international. Reservations are required; find dates, times, and tickets at icecastles.com/minnesota. $13-$26. Thu.-Mon. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Through February 21—Jessica Armbruster

Winter SKOLstice

Viking Lakes

The Vikings might train out here, but all you have to do is hang out. This winter, Viking Lakes is hosting a variety of wintertime things to do. During the holidays, there’s the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru holiday lights trail. Other festive things include weekly visits from Santa, free Christmas movie nights, and bingo sessions, as well as live music and lots of games on the big screen. There’s also a free skating rink with open skate hours (bring skates or rent them onsite) and a warming house with hot drinks. Many events are free; some are ticketed. Check online to RSVP. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Now through February 22—Jessica Armbruster

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights throughout January. $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel