Two Weeks of Movie Listings? Merry Xmas to You!

Well, friends, it's all come down to this—the very last movie listings post of 2023. See you next year with more bad jokes and good movies.

Special Screenings

Thursday, December 21

The Grinch (2018)

Alamo Drafthouse

Eww, they made another animated version of The Grinch? $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Before Sunrise (1995)

Grandview 1&2

Ethan Hawke—irritating or charming? Vote in the comments! $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

The Heights

Santa is real. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

America Is Sinking (2023)

Trylon

Scientists create sinkholes to protect us from global warming, or something. $8. 5 p.m. More info here.

2023 British Arrows Awards

Walker Art Center

Once more, these "adverts," as the Brits say, will take over the Walker for December, and tix will go fast. Through Saturday. Also Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 31. $18+. Times and more info here.

Friday, December 22

The Shop Around the Corner (1952)

Trylon

A You've Got Mail for non-psychopaths, with Jimmy Stewart as a Hungarian. Also Saturday. $8. 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, December 23

Elf (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

Everyone's favorite visitor from Melmac is back and—oh, sorry, it's Elf. $15.04. 3:35 p.m. More info here.

Ronin: The Robber's Daughter (1984)

The Main

The beloved Swedish classic. $10. 4 p.m. Also Sunday 12:30. More info here.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Parkway

*whispers* A little overrated. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, December 24

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Emagine Willow Creek

Seriously, I tear up just thinking about it. $9. 1 & 4 p.m. More info here.

Monday, December 25

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Alamo Drafthouse

Yep, still teary. $10. 3 p.m. More info here.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Trylon

It's a Robert Downey Jr. Xmas. Also Tuesday. $8. 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, December 27

American Graffiti (1973)

Grandview 1&2

The movie that invented Boomer nostalgia. $12. Wednesday-Thursday 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

16 MM Learny Toons

Trylon

A collection of educational, entertaining cartoons. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Thursday, December 28

Gremlins (1984)

The Parkway

Girl, are you a gremlin? Because I wanna get you wet and multiply. With pre-show music by Simon Husbands. $9-$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, December 29

Tampopo (1951)

Trylon

Can this noodle shop be saved? $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, December 30

When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

Alamo Drafthouse

Just in time for New Year's Eve. Well, a day early. $10. 11:30 a.m. More info here.

Jingle All the Way (1996)

The Parkway

I am told this locally shot flick is a holiday classic. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, December 31

The Apartment (1960)

Alamo Drafthouse

Jeez, young Shirley MacLaine was so cute. $10. 11 a.m. More info here.

Strange Days (1995)

Trylon

Kathryn Bigelow was so cool before 9/11. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Monday, January 1

New Year's Evil (1980)

Emagine Willow Creek

A murderer plans to kill a woman at midnight in every time zone, which seems... overly ambitious. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Holiday Inn (1942)

The Heights

The final film in the trilogy, following Hotel and Motel. $12. 1 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, January 3

A Town Called Panic: Double Fun (2016)

Alamo Drafthouse

Two playful, short, animated toy stories. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks January

Trylon

The first Tape Freaks of 2024. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Anyone But You

The guy behind the Peter Rabbit movies adapts Much Ado About Nothing for hot young people.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

How do lose an entire kingdom? That's just careless.

The Boys in the Boat

The University of Washington rowing team makes it to the 1936 Olympics, if that's what you're into.

The Color Purple

At least they let a Black person direct this time.

Dunki

Four Indian friends sneak into England.

Ferrari

The man. The car. The Oscar season biopic.

The Iron Claw

This wrestling movie's just one brother after another dying and the dad saying "you boys gotta get tougher!"

Migration

Some country ducks find themselves in New York City. Uh oh!

Poor Things

The film that dares ask: What if Frankenstein's monster was a super-horny woman?

Society of the Snow

The survivors of a crash in the Andes band together. Instead of eating each other.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

The Boy and the Heron (read our review here)

Godzilla Minus One (read our review here)

The Holdovers (read our review here)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Monster

Napoleon (read our review here)

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Saltburn (read our review here)

The Shift

Silent Night

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (read our review here)

Trolls Band Together

Wish

Wonka