Taste of Greece, Vintage in NE, Travail Turns 15: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

PUP Promo

WEDNESDAY 9.3

PUP & Jeff Rosenstock

Palace Theatre

Well, this sure looks like the pop-punk event of the summer. The latest from the Canadian malcontents in PUP, Who Will Look After the Dogs?, is less conceptually bloated than its predecessor, The Unraveling of PUPTheBand. I don’t come to PUP for ideas—at least not beyond “I suck but so do you.” That’s not a real PUP lyric (at least not that I know of) but rest assured the new record is chockful of lines that you can’t believe they haven’t used already like “If you give me another chance/I'm probably gonna fuck it up anyway” and “Fuck everyone on this planet/Except for you.” Who knew there were so many hilarious ways of reminding the world that you’re a self-loathing loser. And speaking of self-loathing losers… well, actually, Jeff Rosenstock seems more at peace than ever on his latest, 2023’s HELLMODE. Which is not to say it doesn’t bop: “LIKED U BETTER” and “FUTURE IS DUMB” (boy is it) are vintage Rosenstock, they’re just paired with more reserved tracks like “HEALMODE.” With Ekko Astral. All ages. $46.03. 6:20 p.m. 17 Seventh Place W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

You’re Not From Here, Are You?

Black Hart of St. Paul

We’ve previously recommended You’re Not From Here, Are You?, local urbanist/historian/columnist/man-about-town Bill Lindeke’s monthly event for transplants. So why are we writing about it again, so soon after the series launched in June? Why, because this month, Racket’s own Em Cassel (hey, that’s me!) will be giving a presentation about their hometown of Perkasie, Pennsylvania (and, because there’s not that much to say about Perkasie, discussing this recent story about how to make friends in the Twin Cities). You’ll also get to learn about the towns of New Bern, North Carolina, and Des Moines, Iowa, while mixing and mingling with, and possibly befriending—no pressure!—other transplants. Free. 7 p.m. 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul; more info here.—Em Cassel

A field full of stoners Photo by Jordan Wipf

FRIDAY 9.5

Doobie Dabbler

Sever’s Festival Grounds



For years, beer-heads have had the Beer Dabbler, and now that weed is legal, we’ve got a Doobie Dabbler out in Shakopee. Organized by the Dabbler Depot folks, the format of these festivities should be familiar: Show up and spend a day sampling all kinds of THC products from local and national brands. Sever’s is home to the most epic corn maze in town, and it’ll be open during the event for the ambitious stoners out there. Other fun to be had include a petting zoo, a giant slide (just like the one at the fair!), hayrides, and pumpkin launching (shit man, I guess it really is fall). There’s also live entertainment scheduled each day with BMX demos and tunes from jam bands, metal acts, pop performers, country artists, and Afrobeats from Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (whom we just profiled here). Don’t worry, there will be munchies. Over 30 food trucks will be setting up shop. Also, plan ahead: Designed driver passes are available and there will be free shuttle buses to Mystic Lake Casino should you need a place to crash nearby. 21+. $35-$48; $85-$156 VIP; $15-$28 designated driver. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat. 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; find more info at doobiedabbler.com. Also Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

F1RST Wrestling Fan Fest, Saturday Night Nitro



Mall of America

Alright, F1RST Wrestling fans, it’s a big weekend for ya at the Mall of America. It starts on Friday, with a pre-show fan fest at the Fair on 4 (say that five times fast) from 6-9 p.m. At F1RST’s fan fest, you can meet your favorite wrestlers while racing indoor go-karts or throwing axes and having a cocktail—what a country! But that’s just the amuse-bouche; the real action is on Saturday, when the fourth-annual Saturday Night Nitro takes over MOA’s rotunda for a night of dynamic action you won’t wanna miss. Limited tickets remain, so get yours now if you’re planning to go. $10-$80. 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; more info here. Also Saturday—Em Cassel

Taste of Greece Promo

Taste of Greece Festival

St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church

Opa! If the My Big Fat Greek and Mama Mia! franchises have taught us anything (and lord, have they ever), it’s that Greeks know how to party. Gyro, dolmathes, and spanakopita options will exist in Stavros Halkias-sized abundance at this annual fest/charity fundraiser/celebration of culture. Expect loads of baked goods (loukoumades, baklava), main courses (roasted lamb, the curious "Greek hot dog"), and booze spanning two locations—the Taverna beer garden and the Bde Maka Ska-overlooking Courtyard Cafe. DJ Evie will bring the “Greek tunes and Mediterranean beats” for Friday night’s dance party, but live music and dancing won’t really let up throughout the weekend. Free. 2-9 p.m. Fri.; noon-9 p.m. Sat.; noon-5 p.m. Sun. 3450 Irving Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Marc Ribot

Cedar Cultural Center

As a bandleader, Marc Ribot has adapted his spiky guitar lines to Cuban montuno and John Zorn compositions over the years; he’s also taken on plenty of gigs as a sideman. (You may have heard him on Tom Waits or Elvis Costello records without knowing his name.) His last time through town was at the Dakota, fronting an organ trio called the Jazz-Bins. He’s even fronted what’s almost a conventional rock band by his standards, Ceramic Dog. But he’s not much for the standard singer-songwriter thing, so the new Map of a Blue City is a bit of a departure even for a guy whose entire career is a series of departures. Many of the album’s songs were written in the ’90s, and in addition Ribot performs the Carter Family’s “When the World’s on Fire” and sets Allen Ginsberg’s “Sometime Jailhouse Blues” to music. Tonight he’ll be joined by multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, the much-sought-after sideman who plays bass in Ceramic Dog. $27/$32. 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley, 'WE ARE HERE BECAUSE OF THOSE THAT ARE NOT/BLACKTRANSARCHIVE.COM' Photo by Kai Werner Schmidt

SATURDAY 9.6

“I Promise to Burn Forever”

Public Functionary

What’s the old saying? “History is written by the victors.” It’s a kind phrase for a cruel concept, as victors are also generally oppressors, enslavers, and murderers. The powerful, the rich, the inhuman. For this new collaborative exhibit, two artists will explore how narratives formed from ruling institutions impact our collective memories, interpretations, and biases. That may sound like heavy stuff, but it’s intended to be a restorative experience—and fun! London/Berlin-based artist Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley deprograms by making digital games (some of which you can experience here) focused on Black/trans experience, history, and revolution. Meanwhile, Minnesota-based artist Agartuu Inor’s Barakah Library uses Black and Indigenous liberation texts in her beadwork and sculptures. You can check it all out at an opening reception this Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Northrup King Building (studio 144), 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through October 11—Jessica Armbruster

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis

Cedar Cultural Center



On their own, the Messthetics—the rhythm section from Fugazi, teamed with guitar whiz Anthony Pirog—already have more jam than most rockers gone improv. So it was exciting to hear that the trio had teamed up with one of the most ambitious young saxophonists in jazz (early 40s still counts as young in this context). Lewis has long shown himself to be one of those guys sharp enough to know that the choice between trad and avant is a false one. His sound is big and inviting without pandering, and he slides into the Messthetics’ groove so neatly you’d think he was a regular. If you missed them at the Turf Club last year—well, you shouldn’t have, but here’s a second chance. All ages. $20/$25. 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Northeast Vintage Block Party 2024 event photos by ENGLEOLSON

Northeast Vintage Block Party

In a Parking Lot!

What started as a way to get people shopping during hellacious neighborhood construction has turned into an annual party people look forward to. Now in its third year, the Northeast Vintage Block Party features over 30 vendors—including hosts Moth Oddities, Olio Vintage, The Golden Pearl Vintage, and Twelve Vultures—selling vintage, original art, vinyl, and other neat stuff. The fifth host, Gardens of Salonica, will be serving up food, and there will be DJ sets all day. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 5th Street NE & Hennepin Avenue (parking lot behind the shops), Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Labor Solidarity Picnic

East Side Freedom Library

As a pro-labor Racket reader, you’ve heard from railroad workers, package-delivery workers, and Hollywood script-writing workers; you’ve read all about "Striketober," which saw workers across industries realizing their power; you’ve read long pieces on unionizing workers in the restaurant world, and you’ve gotten an (almost direct) line to aggrieved service industry workers. But, if we’re being real, you’ve likely not interacted with freshly unionized workers in a picnic setting that features live music, multiple grillmasters, and kiddo activities. Change that at the Labor Solidarity Picnic, where workers from the following unionized workforces will tell war stories of going toe-to-toe with the bosses: the Minnesota Historical Society, the Science Museum of Minnesota, Macalester College, and the University of Minnesota. Free. 1-4 p.m. 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

City Country Fest 3

Palmer’s Bar

No, this is not the untimely end of Palmer’s Bar—that’s happening next week. This all-day live music blowout is just a reminder of what we’re losing when Palmer’s, a goddamn Minneapolis institution if there ever was one, closes after a 119-year run. Twelve rootin’/tootin’ local bands are slated for Country Fest 3, which’ll begin on the patio and head inside when it gets late. Headlining (more or less) outside are Racket-approved country ace Molly Brandt and outlaw guitar-slinger Cole Diamond (aka Ryan Otte), with intriguing "emo/alt-country" outfit the Hilltop Pines closing things down in the bar (click here to see the full lineup). Sadly craving more Palmer’s-is-about-die content? Keep an eye out for our big feature story later this week. 21+. $15-$20. Noon to midnight. 500 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Minnesota Monarch Festival Vicki Joy Bonk

17th Annual Monarch Festival

Lake Nokomis Community Center

Giant flying bugs? Terrifying! Wait, we’re talkin’ butterflies? Magical! These colorful creatures live short but impactful lives, pollinating gardens and crops before traveling 2,300 miles to Mexico to winter like a retired boomer. To celebrate their upcoming trip, the Monarch Festival hosts a day of butterfly festivities for humans. There will be displays and info on butterflies, including tips on building a pollinator garden (Nokomis is home to the always busy “Monarch Mile” along 50th, pictured above). A native plant sale with local greenhouses will help you get started, while you can, uh, pollinate yourself via 15-plus food trucks cooking up tacos, momos, and cookies. Hands-on activities for all ages and live music round out the afternoon. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Urban Art Village

Chicago & Lake

Shipping containers don’t just make great pools; they can also become an art gallery, a performance space, or a resource center. This summer, you’ll find five shipping crates being used as all of these things (minus the pool, sorry gang) at the Urban Art Village. Since July, local print artist Luis Fitch has been hosting a bimonthly pop-up featuring queer, Black, and Latinx artists on the lot next to Midtown Global Market. Past events have included a makers’ market with jewelers, painters, knitters, and beadworkers, and you should expect a good mix this Saturday, too. Free workshops coming up include sessions on stencil storytelling, papercutting protest banners, and wheatpaste techniques to get your messages out there. (Find a complete schedule here.) It’s also free to sell, exhibit, and host events during Urban Village hours; sign up here. Other dates: Sep. 6 & 20, Oct. 2 & 18. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 730 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. Through October 18—Jessica Armbruster

A dunk tank awaits you at Travail. Promo

SUNDAY 9.7

Travail's 15th Anniversary Parking Lot Party

Travail Kitchen & Amusements

Travail has been a force for food and fun in Twin Cities dining since 2010—serving folks food on fish hooks and releasing an annual sexy chef calendar sure makes ya stand out among your more reserved northern neighbors. They’ve become a force in other ways, too: rebooting south Minneapolis’s beloved Italian Eatery, taking over Graze Food Hall in the North Loop, opening cocktail bar Stargazer, expanding their Pig Ate My Pizza concept into Bloomington. While their portfolio now includes more than a half-dozen local establishments, this afternoon’s party is all about the original. The entire restaurant and parking lot will be full, with live music, entertainment from F1RST Wrestling (see above blurb), and a kids’ zone with a dunk tank and more. It’s a celebration as only these joyful freaks can do it. Here’s to 15 more years! $11. Noon-5 p.m. 4134 Hubbard Ave. N., Robbinsdale; more info here.—Em Cassel

"Guerrilla Feminists" Opening Reception

Queermunity

Queermunity’s latest art show, “Guerrilla Feminists,” is an all-lesbian artist showcase featuring works by members of Twin Cities Lesbian Life. The showcase “confronts erasure and embraces identity,” according to organizers, with works in many mediums but with a shared focus on personal identity and political urgency. Can’t make it out on Sunday afternoon? The show runs through the end of September. Free. 2-4 p.m. 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; register and find more info here. Through September—Em Cassel

Clipse



Myth Live



For a solid decade, the brothers Thornton, Pusha T, and Malice, made every other dope boy on the corner obsolete, riding Neptunes beats that were so hard that even moralizing twits like me, the kind who don’t think crack dealing and automatic weapons are the best things to happen to rap or humanity, had to take notice. Their 2025 reunion, Let God Sort Them Out, starts pointedly with “The Birds Don’t Sing,” about their dead parents, with John Legend lending histrionic gravitas—sure they’ll cop to having feelings, but they’re gonna take care of that straight off so they can get back to the grimy shit ASAP. Push and Malice don’t sound as hungry as they did 15 years ago, and they now fall back on terse tough guy-isms rather than spinning hard-boiled narratives. What’s more, Pharrell’s beats don’t hit as hard as they did before his life story was told onscreen via Legos. But the duo has still got the pure bile and the skill to back it up, and you don’t get a cosign from one of the world’s biggest toy companies if you don’t know a little something about hooks. That they’ve downsized from the Armory to Myth does make me wonder how much cash this tour is pulling in, but if you doubt Clipse’s commitment to their bank accounts, well, how many street rappers would be financially savvy enough to follow up “E.B.I.T.A.” with “F.I.C.O.”? All ages. $91.05. 8 p.m. 3090 Southlawn Dr, Maplewood; find more info here.—Keith Harris

“Drop In Skate Deck Art Show” Instagram

ONGOING

“Drop In Skate Deck Art Show”

Modist Brewing Co.

Skateboards—they’re not just for standing on! They also make a mighty fine canvas for art, as “Drop In” is demonstrating once again, exhibiting over 90 boards at Modist in the North Loop. Local shop Cal Surf provided the boards, while Rogue Citizen and Otherwordly Arts helped wield the creativity, inviting artists to go ham on designs. A few examples previewed online include a classic punk skeleton, a hyper-realistic 3D birria taco platter, tigers in space, and neon waves. There are no boundaries here, so expect results to range from graffiti to sculptural. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis. Through September 12—Jessica Armbruster

Pickup Truck Opera Volume Five: The Return of King Idomeneo

Various Locations

Now in its 17th season, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera is going old school this summer in more ways than one. This year’s production is a take on Idomeneo, re di Creta (Idomeneo, King of Crete), Mozart’s 1781 opera about a general who encounters a wild sea storm on his way back from the Trojan War. Mixed Precipitation first performed their take on this classic piece in 2012, mixing opera tunes with familiar doo-wop and girl group hits from the ’50s and '60s. Bring a lawn blanket and some drinks—it’s gonna be a bumpy ride. You can find a list of locations and make reservations at mixedprecipitation.org. $5-$45 suggested donation. Through September 13—Jessica Armbruster

Renaissance Festival



MN Renaissance Festival Site

Huzzah, motherfuckers! We were so caught up in the State Fair frenzy the past few weeks that we forgot to give a shoutout to the other great (geek?) get-together: Ren Fest. Now through September folks can travel to ye olde Shakopee to enter a time-traveling realm where the fae thrive, knights abound, and Vikings roam. Live music, bar crawls, jousting, feats of daring and strength, and theater abound, while shoppes sell era-appropriate wares like drinking horns, flower crowns, and pottery. Each weekend has a different theme, dictating the shenanigans of the day. This week is Woofstock, where pups will be put through the paces to determine who’s a good dog. Upcoming themes include Bold North, with Nordic games and competitions, and Oktoberfest, which, uh, showcases beer (what else could it be?). Remember to plan ahead with your steel steeds; to park onsite you need to reserve a spot or opt for one of the free park-and-rides lots (biking is also doable, too). $22.13-$31.29; family packs, multi-day and group packs, and other special rates can also be found online. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Labor Day and Fri., Sep. 26. 12364 Chestnut Blvd. Shakopee; visit renaissancefest.com for more details. Through September 28—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts like chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster