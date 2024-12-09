‘Star Wars Holiday Special,’ Alpaca Parties, Wilco: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 12.9

Palestine, Minneapolis, and the Urgent Word

Parkway Theater

The official death toll in Gaza is nearing 45,000 and that’s certainly an undercount. Amnesty International has finally confirmed that Israel is committing genocide with U.S. support. And Palestinian residents of the West Bank can expect increased violence from settlers as the Trump administration seems poised to follow Israel’s lead and call the area Judea and Samaria. All this is well-documented and officially ignored. So, what’s left to say about Palestine? That’s the question this impressive array of writers, based in Minnesota and elsewhere, will address in what’s being billed by the Palestine Festival of Literature and Mizna as an evening of “performance and discussion.” Participants include Mosab Abu Toha, author of this harrowing piece about escaping from Gaza for the New Yorker last December, along with Lena Khalaf Tuffaha, Sarah Aziza, Danez Smith, Nick Estes, Sagirah Shahid, and Dina Omar. $15/$20. 7 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Girl in Red Promo

TUESDAY 12.10

Girl in Red



Palace Theatre



Racket’s style rules (we actually do kinda have them) forbid me from all-capping an album title just because the artist does. But I will defy that edict in the case of Girl in Red’s I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY! because Marie Ulven Ringheim is just an all-caps kinda girl. “Hey I took a shower today,” she boasts on the lead track, “I’m Back,” which suggests that a bout with depression may have delayed the new release while acknowledging that “time doesn’t stop for a sad little girl.” (Her last album was in 2021, which wasn’t all that long ago, but three years can feel like forever when you’re 25.) Unashamed enough of her neediness to call a song “Pick Me,” Ringheim gets dumped and rejected a bunch here, often (she says) because she’s too intense for them. Hell, I thought she was a little much myself till Chappell Roan set the bar for pop star overexuberance so high. The music world can always use another queer pop girl, but a Norwegian with no chill? Now that’s a breakthrough in representation. $45-$75. 7:30 p.m. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme Promo art

WEDNESDAY 12.11

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

Pantages Theatre

It’s a holiday tradition like no other: Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme return to the Twin Cities this week with a brand-new installment of their delightfully unhinged drag revue. The pathologically chipper DeLa and “internationally tolerated” icon Jinkx will sing songs, trade barbs, and generally have a merry old time. Wanna know just what kind of sweet-slash-sacrilegious fun you’re in for with these festive queens? You can watch their 2020 special here or listen to the tunes here. Recommended while you’re decking the halls! $50-$300. 8 p.m. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

The Star Wars Holiday Special

Bryant Lake Bowl

Forget A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, or The Mandalorian—The Star Wars Holiday Special is the best Star Wars. It can never let you down or sully your childhood memories because it was a loud fart right out the gate. George Lucas hated it, so there was never any merch (until recently—goddamnit Disney!). And it looks like hammered shit because the only copies out there are ripped from folks who managed to record the sole 1978 airing on VHS. This week, see the one Star Wars thing to escape the clutches of the Dark Side as intended: mildly drunk/high in a theater with people yelling at the screen. Admission is free with an unwrapped/new Toys for Tots donation; event poster proceeds benefit TPT. 3, 6, 9 p.m. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info at bryantlakebowl.com/theater. —Jessica Armbruster

D&D Fantasy Prom

Bruühaven

Dungeons, dragons… and drinks? You really can have it all: Founded in the spring of 2023, this Twin Cities-based group tries to make D&D less intimidating by hosting events in familiar places like local breweries. Their band of adventurers has grown from 30 people to over 1,000, and they’ll celebrate those spirited tabletop gamers at tonight’s Fantasy Prom, when they’ll award Game Masters of the Year, Volunteers of the Year, and Adventurers of the Year. There’ll be bardic performances and a silent auction, and the dress code? “Dress to express: fantasy, formal, or freestyle.” Pay what you can; suggested contribution $20–$40. 6-10 p.m. 106 W. 14th St., Minneapolis; find tickets and more info here.—Em Cassel

Acrobatics at Minni Dazzle Fulton

THURSDAY 12.12

Minni Dazzle

Fulton Taproom

Looking for Holidazzle? You’re about a week away. In the meantime, Fulton’s charming, Holidazzle-inspired mini-fest returns with four days of special events. That includes a daily local biz market, with booths selling things like candles, dog clothing, jewelry, and something called a “croffle” (a ​​croissant-waffle hybrid—intriguing!). Friday’s fun includes drag bingo and trapeze performances; Sunday’s party has holiday trivia. Add in local choirs, visits from Santa, and special limited release brews on tap, and you have yourself a full-blown fest. Free. 5-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 2-7 p.m. Sat.; 1-5 p.m. Sun. Fulton Taproom, 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis; visit fultonbeer.com for the full deets. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Sam Schedler FB

FRIDAY 12.13

Sam Schedler & Friends

Sisyphus Brewing

To avoid any and all confusion, local comic Sam Schedler outlines specially who the “friends” involved with this comedy showcase will be: Racket contributor/subject Devohn Bland, Racket large shoe expert Maggie Faris, Emma Dalenberg, and Trevor Anderson. (An arrow on the show poster also points toward Sam, eliminating even more confusion.) That’s a mighty fine bill, and of course it’s being headlined by Schedler, the talented Twin Cities comedian/social media celeb/nurse with whom Racket once baked coffee cake. Hard to argue with this line of salesmanship from the marquee comic: “There comes a time in everyone’s life where they think, ‘I am going to go to this show to have a really good time seeing some of the funniest people perform’ and that time is now for all of you. And frankly if you live out of the country that’s no excuse. Start driving.” $15. 7 (sold out) & 9 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Wilco



Palace Theatre

I’m not nearly as big a fan of Jeff Tweedy and his crew as someone with my demographic stats should be. I appreciate Nels Cline’s improvisatory ability, Jeff Tweedy’s songcraft, and the band’s willingness to dramatically recast its material in a live setting, but their music rewards my concentration without ever quite commanding it, to put it politely. Something in Tweedy’s pleasant but narrow voice just homogenizes their emotional palette. Still, I don’t begrudge the faithful this three-night stand at the Palace, a reconfiguration of a seasonal event the band once called “Winterlude” (also the name of one of my favorite Dylan nonsense songs). They promise no repeats over the course of the weekend, and the only other cities where it’s happening are Tulsa and Austin (the Texas one). 18+. $65; $85-$125 reserved seating. 6:30 p.m. 17 Seventh Place W., St. Paul; find more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Lit in the Lot: Parking Lot Party

Fair State Brewing Cooperative

A parking lot party? In winter?! Yep, and thanks to the bonfire it should be a pretty toasty one. This weekend, Fair State is hosting a two-day party on asphalt, not ice, filled with stuff to see and do. That includes a daily local makers’ pop-up with different sellers each day, s’mores, food from Que Tal Street Eats, and beer poking. Friday’s entertainment is from Fairly Luscious Cabaret, co-hosted by The Other Jeannie Retelle and Phoenix DeLaRosa, while Saturday the space turns into a karaoke bar around 8 p.m. Free. 4-11 p.m. (maker event runs 5-8 p.m.) Fri.; 1-10 p.m. (makers 2-5 p.m.) Sat. 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find the complete schedule here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Freak of the Week

Beast Barbeque

We’re really, really hoping at least one reader begins their day at the alpaca farm (see below), only to end up in the basement of a BBQ joint dancing their ass off. Because, as Racket readers know, Beast has evolved into one of the hottest dance clubs in town. “I crank it down to 60 degrees before dance parties, because it gets up to 80 by the end,” says John McKinney, Beast’s co-owner-operator and a noted ’90s raver. “Even in the winter, I’m turning on the air conditioner.” For tonight’s special holiday edition of the house/disco/techno/funk party Freak of the Week, you’ve got Berlin’s DJ T-1000 spinning as a headliner, plus veteran local DJ/producer/promoter Nola Rave and fellow local Dedicated Enemy. $20 (cash only). 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 825 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Alpaca's in Santa hats!!! Whispering Oaks Alpacas

SATURDAY 12.14

Christmas Alpaca Farm Open House

Whispering Oaks Alpacas

If you’re anything like us, most of your alpaca exposure comes via that Minnesota State Fair booth across the street from the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum. But why shouldn't the ultra-cute species of South American camelid mammals get more year-round exposure? We’re guessing that’s the belief down at the ol’ Whispering Oaks alpaca farm, where this coming weekend you’ll get to mingle among the herd as its furry goofballs rock honest-to-god Santa hats. Folks, this is not a drill: alpacas in Santa hats! Attendees are welcome to take the beasts on a walk for $12, while more budget-conscious alpaca freaks can feed ‘em bags of snacks for just $1. And because commerce is as much the reason for the season as barnyard critters, Whispering Oaks will be selling alpaca-made merch—yarn, hats, mittens, socks—for the gift recipient on your list with truly everything. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. & Sun. 21851 Calmor Ave., Prior Lake; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Holiday Bake Sale

Union Depot

Sugar freaks with insatiable sweet teeth, this event awaits you. While your friends feast on savory treats over at the European Christmas market, you can get your sugar fix at this super popular annual bake sale. Over 40 bakeries, cottage business owners, and local shops will be stopping by to sell tasty goods ranging from beautifully decorated sugar cookies to rustic The first 300 people in the door score a free tote bag and spoon, and you can also ride MetroTransit to the event for free when you download a pass here. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Holiday Bake Sale Union Depot

ONGOING

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

North Loop Green

No, you’re not at the Union Depot in St. Paul or Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis. You’re in the North Loop, silly, and they have their own mega-Christmas market thing this year. Here 30 or so vendors will sell traditional holiday ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, felt dolls, hand-knit hats, beeswax candles, moss art, and more, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

European Christmas Market

Union Depot

It’s the big one, folks. Every year, Union Depot hosts a huge holiday market featuring local makers and crafters selling traditional gifts, including thick wool sweaters, giant beer steins, cured meats, wood toys, and tin ornaments. Each weekend there’ll be live music and traditional dance, as well as appearances from Krampus, sled dogs, Santa, and reindeer. Food options include savory brats, subs, and pretzels, as well as sweet treats like hot donuts and pies. Also important to know: There will be beer and gluhwein. Find more info at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

Yasujirō Ozu in Color

Trylon

For more than three decades, both before and after the war, director Yasujirō Ozu charted the shifting relationships between the generations in Japan with quiet, evenhanded sympathy. This month, Trylon showcases the final stage of his career, with four of the six films he shot in color. Good Morning (1959), is a lighthearted tale about two boys who take a vow of silence until their parents buy a new TV. Equinox Flower (1958), the first film Ozu shot in colour, concerns an older couple whose daughter decides to marry a man they’ve never met. Late Autumn (1960) is Ozu’s final film with the great Setsuko Hara, who plays a mother trying to get her daughter married. And in his final film, An Autumn Afternoon (1962), Chishû Ryû, who appeared in 52 of Ozu’s 54 films, tries to arrange a marriage for his youngest daughter. But plot synopses barely hint at the subtleties of an Ozu film; they often glide along with such little outward drama that only at the conclusion does their emotional impact hit. And if you’re the kind of person who takes note of such things (or even if you aren’t), each film will be shown in 35mm. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find complete showtimes and more info here. Through December 29—Keith Harris

Kara Walker: Harper's Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated)

Weisman Art Museum

First published in 1862, Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War collects numerous contemporary maps, portraits, and other illustrations from Winslow Homer that appeared in the magazine during the conflict. As you might expect, there’s a genteel coffee-table stateliness to the proceedings, ideal for Kara Walker to disturb with her trademark cut-paper silhouettes. Walker’s style, which draws upon exaggerated Black stereotypes and other crude graphics, has become so familiar over the years that it may no longer be as immediately startling as it once was, but this 2023 exhibit, organized by the New Britain Museum of American Art and The Museum Box, showcases her continued vitality. Free. 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 29—Keith Harris

Tiny gingerbread! Norway House

Gingerbread Wonderland

Norway House

This year, Minneapolis’s sweetest neighborhood turns 10, with well over 200 cozy shacks, sugarplum scenes, and mega-mansions set up at the Norway House. Check out smile-inducing works from kids, cool efforts from hobbyists, and marvel at architectural masterpieces from the pros. Oh, and about those bonus events: Most Thursdays throughout the season there’s the Hygge Happy Hour, with drink specials, live music, mini-markets, and a promised “cozy vibe” from 5 to 9 p.m. $15; $10 kids. Noon to 5 p.m. Tue. & Sun.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thu. 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find tickets and more info online. Through January 4—Jessica Armbruster

2024 British Arrows Awards

Walker Art Center

Ad reps, marketing experts, brand fiends, and Anglophiles: I think this event is for you? I’m never going to be the gal who pays attention to or even enjoys ads, but I get it. It’s fun for folks to see how things are sold on the other side of the pond. Promising “all bangers, no mash!,” this super-popular screening serves up 73 minutes of award-winning commercials for companies both familiar and Euro-based. Expect celeb sightings, works from notable directors, and fun animations. Also important: Get there early; tickets score you gallery admissions, and a Brit-themed cocktail bar opens up an hour before screenings on Thursdays and Saturdays. $18; $25 streaming per household. Find more info at walkerart.org. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through January 4—Jessica Armbruster

Glow Holiday Festival

CHS Field

That’s right, folks. It’s twinkling lights time. And this season, at CHS Field, millions of ‘em will be glittering, flashing, and syncing up to holiday tunes. Glow is a chance to enjoy friends and family, while also taking in the spectacle of electricity—without worrying about the Xcel bill. This year’s amenities include a 120-foot giant slide, a winterland forest, kinetic art installations you control via stationary bicycles, a playground for kids and teens, an illuminated maze, and a 300-foot zipline above it all because, sure, why not. Santa will be hanging out in a shack for kids, while Blitzen’s Lounge boasts hot eats and, blessedly, a full bar. $21.75 adults; $12.75 kids. 5 to 9 p.m. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find more info here. Through January 5, 2025—Jessica Armbruster

Winter SKOLstice

Viking Lakes

Winter—make it sports, but also festive. That’s the vibe at this annual Vikings-hosted winter wonderland. Should you make your way out to their Eagan facility, you’ll find holiday light installations great for photo ops, live rock acts most weekends, and a warming house offering a stacked lineup of brews, eats, and cocktails. The ice rink is free and open to all, so bring your skates or rent a pair for $5. Magic of Lights, a winding holiday light installation, is available to drive through at $25 to $30 a car. In January, they’ll add an ice maze and more skating rinks. Free. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Through January 5—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Lights

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

It’s not just the holiday season right now—it’s also sparkling lights season. For winter, the Arboretum has festooned its many trees with the twinklers, creating a special one-mile stroll with plenty to see and do along the way. That includes a winter woods camp scene, a giant lit-up honeycrisp apple you can walk through, and live music most nights from chorale and orchestral groups. The warming house will have s’mores and other treats for sale, including a bar with warm drinks. At $30 a ticket it’s a bit spendy, but kids under 15 get in free on regular non-event nights. Check online for times, but the lights mostly run from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekends and 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; find more info here. Through January 5—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Warm-Up U.S. Bank Stadium on FB

Winter Warm-Up

U.S. Bank Stadium

Look, U.S. Bank Stadium needs money. According to a 2023 report, it’s gonna eat up around $280 million over the next 10 years. Dystopian fences, new entrance doors, and fancier box seats don’t build themselves, after all (still no word on plans to stop the Bank’s thirst for bird blood). Meanwhile, you might have a fitness-related New Year’s resolution, or be a Vikings superfan... or maybe you can’t afford to splurge on a full-blown gym membership this season. That’s where U.S. Bank’s side hustle comes in: Winter Warm-Up. Most Tuesdays and Thursdays, the stadium turns into a track where you can walk, jog, or inline skate. In ancient Rome or inside the Metrodome, this kinda thing would be free, but we’re in present-day America, so this chance to explore the stadium without gameday crowds will cost ya. (Hey, it's still cheaper than a Westopolis movie ticket.) Plus, there are plenty of workout photo ops, and the view from the makeshift “track” does make for a fun workout. $11.50. 5 to 9 p.m. Tue. & Thu. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 23—Jessica Armbruster

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Halloween is over, and you know what that means: It’s Night Trains season at the Model Railroad Museum! If you’ve never been to the Model Railroad Museum, this is the way to experience it. They’ll turn down the house lights and let the miniature train models show off their cozy glow while they weave through towns that are buried in blizzards or lit up with holiday decorations. It’s quaint as hell; you’re gonna love it. There are some special nights on the books—we hear Santa shows up on December 14 and 21—and did we mention that the museum turns 90 friggin’ years old this year? No better time to visit this St. Paul gem. $15; free for children four and under. 3-7 p.m. Saturdays (check online for bonus nights). 668 Transfer Rd., Suite 8, St. Paul; tickets and more info here. Through February 22—Em Cassel

Unveiling 1,000 Nesting Dolls



The Museum of Russian Art

Did you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Museum of Russian Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 9, 2025—Keith Harris