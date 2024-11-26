Something to Feel Thankful for: Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 26-Dec. 2

If you've got some extra time off this weekend and you're looking for something to do, may we suggest attending a live musical performance of some sort?

Tuesday, November 26

Byte Night @ Acadia

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

A Night of Classic Rock @ Dakota

Shannon Wenzel @ Dark Horse

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Senses Fail/Saves the Day @ Fillmore

Emerging Artist Night @ The Garage

Nate Walker & Friends feat. Chutes and Lasalle @ Green Room

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer's

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Ragefuture Open Mic @ Palmer's

whenthedustsettles @ Pilllar Forum

Tyler Hilton with Her Leather Jacket @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Michael W. Smith with Riley Clemmons @ State Theatre

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

November Conspiracy Theory featuring Sammie Jean Cohen, McKain Lakey @ 331 Club

Exodus with Havok, Candy, and Dead Heat @ Varsity Theater

Wednesday, November 27

Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Park Evans Quintet @ Berlin

#MPLS @ Bunker's

The Daily Norm & Colton Warren @ Can Can Wonderland

2 Girls & a Boyd @ Crooners

Pat Donahue & the Prairie All Stars @ Crooners

Andrew Walesch Sings Tony Bennett @ Dakota

Bring Your Mom, Woodland Blvd @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Steel Panther @ Fillmore

The Ike Reilly Assassination with The Delilahs and Christy Costello @ First Avenue

Vic Volare's Cocktail Karaoke @ Granada

Dylan Salfer @ Green Room

ELnO + DJ TimeMachine @ Hook and Ladder

Eric Mayson (Album Release) with Barlow @ Icehouse

G-Rex with Detre @ The Loft

The Good, the Bad & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

El Drifte, Mortiholics, The Unnamed, The Foshays @ Mortimer's

Los Alegres del Barranco, Los Elegantes de Jerez, La Fe Norteña @ Myth Live

The Matt Arthur Contraption with Becky Kapell and the Fat 6 @ Palmer's

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Afro Rave @ 7th St Entry

The Teddys @ Sociable Cider Werks

Breakers Paradise @ Terminal Bar

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Nikki Matteson & Rich Rue @ 331 Club

Tramps Like Us @ 331 Club

Cole Diamond's Twangsgiving ft. Tropical Depression @ Turf Club

New Confusion @ Underground Music Venue

Classic Transmission @ Uptown VFW

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, November 28

2 Dykes Walk Into a Bar: A Lezbigay Cabaret @ Black Hart

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Jearlyn & Fred Steele @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room

Zodiac ft. Shannon Blowtorch & Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer's

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Scott Allen & the List, Jellyjacket @ Schooner Tavern

Friday, November 29

The Development Black @ Acadia

Yung Gravy Presents: Gravy Fest @ Armory

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Aster Cafe

Lavern @ Bar Fly

Ella Grace & Jackson Peters @ Berlin

Ahmed & the Creators @ Berlin

DJ Wicked @ Berlin

Andre1000 Presents: Black Boy Joy @ Black Hart

A Very Carey Christmas Cabaret @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker's

Mae Simpson, Shoeless Revolution, Heatbox, the Power Ups @ Cabooze

Creeping Charlie, Linus, Emma Jeanne @ Cloudland

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Urban Classic Presents: The Music of Earth, Wind & Fire @ Crooners

Dan Chouinard and Prudence Johnson @ Crooners

Jamecia Bennett & Friends @ Dakota

Lodge, 3 Guys Who Used to Work Together @ Driftwood

Don't Kill the Kids, Jim Byron and the Gnar, MMD, Atomic LIghts, Billy the Show @ Eagles 34

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Eagles 34

Club XCX @ First Avenue

Sparrow Road @ Ginkgo Coffee

La Clave Orchestra @ Granada

PSYLO x 12th House Sun, Fend, Haze Gazer @ Green Room

Decolonize Thanksgiving 3.0 with Annie Humphrey and David Huckfelt @ Hook and Ladder

Abinnet Berhanu Quartet @ Jazz Central

Medicine Place x Salty @ The Loft

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess: PRSPHNE B-Day Celebration @ Mortimer's

Ray Covington @ Papa Legba

Release the Craicen @ Padraigs

Ragefuture: Black Friday @ Palmer's

Petty Comes Alive @ Parkway Theater

Lovescare @ Pilllar Forum

Mia Dorr & the Funkin' Bluesers @ Schooner Tavern

Cloud Nothings with Armlock and Farmer's Wife @ 7th St Entry—Rock writers love to cosplay as promoters and deploy the term "underplay"—gigs where artists intentionally perform at smaller venues than they'd typically command—at every opportunity. This is no exception: Cloud Nothings, the noisy Cleveland indie-rock band, will crank their amps in the cozy Entry for tonight's Black Friday underplay. Frontman Dylan Baldi & Co. are celebrating their third and arguably most popular album, Here and Nowhere Else, by playing it back-to-back; the LP scored an 8.7 Best New Music on Pitchfork, back when that really meant something. Expect to hear some cuts from the latest Cloud Nothings release, April's Final Summer.—Jay Boller

Galleon, Cause for Cancer, In Solid Air @ Terminal Bar

Greentop, Airship Caravan, bathtub cig @ 331 Club

Xeno & Oaklander with Magenta Vice @ Turf Club

Ascen/Dance Presents MR. MADNESS, aka The SIN Project, with GABBERGIRL, PJ-DUCKY, 3VOLVE @ Uptown VFW

ALLEYCVT @ Varsity Theater

Stoney Point @ White Squirrel

Saturday, November 30

Senor Blues and Dive Bar Orchestra @ Acadia

The Maeflies @ Aster Cafe

Charlie Bruber & Jack Barrett @ Berlin

Sweater People @ Berlin

A Very Carey Christmas Cabaret @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Mick Sterling & the Stud Brothers @ Bunker's

Rich Mattson & the Northstars @ Cabooze

Bressler + Waldo, Leisure Dynamics, Shoplifting Kink @ Can Can Wonderland

Young Pups, Neighbor Dog, Jetpack Jumpsuits, Pinched @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The Four Freshmen @ Crooners

Johnnie Brown @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Dakota

The Great Northern, Michael Grooves Band @ Driftwood

Jef Cierniak Triptet @ Driftwood

Michael Gay, Simon Cropp, Sarah Morris @ Dusty's

Sorry Ma, Deblitzed @ Eagles 34

Grupo Grace Y Averly Morillo @ Fillmore

Hot to Go @ Fine Line

Jeff Heinze @ Gambit Brewing

Wonderstate, Mayfly Moon, Son/Boy, Call Me Fritz @ The Garage

David K @ Granada

Twin Star Rocket @ Green Room

Guante & Big Cats (Album Release) with Lydia Liza @ Hook and Ladder—As Guante, Kyle Tran Myhre has been crafting politically engaged rap for 15 years in collaboration with producer Big Cats (Spencer Wirth-Davis). But some topics, such as police violence, blend more easily with a hip-hop ethos than others. Their new album together, All Dressed Up, No Funeral, tackles climate change, and Guante knows what a hard sell that is—the opening track is called "Whatever You Do, Don't Put the Words 'Climate Crisis' in the Title." The album addresses the end of the world and our range of emotional responses to impending crises, while searching for ways to avoid despair. It's inspiring in a way even a downtrodden cynic can relate to. As Guante raps, "So it looks like this is the end/But I mean that in a good way." The album also asks the big question: How do we make art about issues without either offering easy answers or alienating listeners by preaching? We got some answers from Guante and Big Cats here ; find out how that translates live at tonight's album release show.—Keith Harris

International Reggae All Stars @ Icehouse

Kevin Gamble @ Jazz Central

Bonnie x Clyde @ The Loft

Selby Avenue Brass Band @ Metronome Brewing

The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

Benanna Bash '24 @ Mortimer's

Luj Yaj and Shong Lee @ Myth Live

Back to the Future with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Mind out of Time: A Dylan Tribute @ Padraigs

Spit Takes, Selfish Teammates, ¿Watches? and Boobless @ Palmer's

Minnesota's Last Waltz @ Parkway Theater

Dollchaser with Cheap Bouquet, Ultra Deluxe, Bluedriver @ Pilllar Forum

Hurricane Harold's All Star Revue @ Schooner Tavern

Carol Ades with Sabrina Song @ 7th St Entry

Bellerpuss, Atomic Lights, YUHH @ Terminal Bar

Hometeam Quarterback, Mid Death Calm, Tiger Blue @ 331 Club

P.O.S and Dwynell Roland @ Turf Club

Ballentine's Burlesque @ Uptown VFW

DecaDance @ Uptown VFW

Led Zeppelin 2 @ Varsity Theater

Nikki Lemire with Haley Erydell, Alicia Thao @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Kat & The Kodachromes with Moo Boots, The Cameras @ White Squirrel

Waterdog, Valors, Northern Hammer, & Money Bones @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, December 1

Claire Flaherty @ Acadia

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Curated by Ross Hutchens (feat. Stevie) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunker's

The Bards Quartet @ Can Can Wonderland

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Jay Fuchs and Doug Anderson @ Crooners

Gypsy Mania Quartet @ Crooners

Xina & Marvelous @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Choir! Choir! Choir! @ Fine Line

Danksgiving: Jantsen & Tyro @ Hook and Ladder

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Back to the Future with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall—Do professional classically trained musicians, virtuosi who poured everything into mastering their instruments, enjoy performing the scores to Gen X popcorn flicks like Back to the Future? Impossible for me to say, but as a plebeian-eared rock and pop listener who's a lil classical curious, the combination does sound like a real hoot. And the Minnesota Orchestra players at least get some respectable source material from Grammy winner Alan Silvestri, who has composed music for just about every Robert Zemeckis movie, including this 1985 classic, which'll be screening as the orchestra saws and toots away. Here's hoping conductor Sarah Hicks belts out at least one "Great Scott!"—Jay Boller

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

We Are The Willows with Her Crooked Heart @ Parkway Theater

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Lo Moon @ 7th St Entry

Allman Betts Family Revival @ State Theatre

Jon Edward’s Trio (with Charlie and Mikkel) @ 331 Club

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Brass Messenger @ 331 Club

Art Dept. @ White Squirrel

Mary Cutrufello with Lori Lofstrom @ White Squirrel

Palace with Jist @ White Squirrel

Monday, December 2

Canin & Carinda's Variety Open Mic @ Acadia

Whiskey Burn with About a Boat & Ol’ Coyote @ Amsterdam

RRA & Queen Drea @ Berlin

Tom Hunter @ Crooners

Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

George Maurer Group Annual Holiday Show @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke 'n' Band @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

billy woods and Kenny Segal @ Fine Line

Mayyadda + Ava Levy @ Icehouse

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewing

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The Spirit of the Season @ Orchestra Hall

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

Boots & Needles, John Niemann @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Sparrow Catcher @ White Squirrel

Anna Houston with Sam Joson @ White Squirrel

Lori Dokken and Joyann Parker @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis