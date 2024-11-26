Something to Feel Thankful for: Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 26-Dec. 2

If you've got some extra time off this weekend and you're looking for something to do, may we suggest attending a live musical performance of some sort?
Tuesday, November 26
International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's
A Night of Classic Rock @ Dakota
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Senses Fail/Saves the Day @ Fillmore
Emerging Artist Night @ The Garage
Nate Walker & Friends feat. Chutes and Lasalle @ Green Room
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer's
Ragefuture Open Mic @ Palmer's
whenthedustsettles @ Pilllar Forum
Tyler Hilton with Her Leather Jacket @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
Michael W. Smith with Riley Clemmons @ State Theatre
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club
November Conspiracy Theory featuring Sammie Jean Cohen, McKain Lakey @ 331 Club
Exodus with Havok, Candy, and Dead Heat @ Varsity Theater
The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Ira Haze & The Straze Residency with The Sparks, Izzy Cruz, Bethany Larson & The Bee’s Knees @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 27
Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
The Daily Norm & Colton Warren @ Can Can Wonderland
Pat Donahue & the Prairie All Stars @ Crooners
Andrew Walesch Sings Tony Bennett @ Dakota
Bring Your Mom, Woodland Blvd @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
The Ike Reilly Assassination with The Delilahs and Christy Costello @ First Avenue
Vic Volare's Cocktail Karaoke @ Granada
ELnO + DJ TimeMachine @ Hook and Ladder
Eric Mayson (Album Release) with Barlow @ Icehouse
The Good, the Bad & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
El Drifte, Mortiholics, The Unnamed, The Foshays @ Mortimer's
Los Alegres del Barranco, Los Elegantes de Jerez, La Fe Norteña @ Myth Live
The Matt Arthur Contraption with Becky Kapell and the Fat 6 @ Palmer's
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
The Teddys @ Sociable Cider Werks
Breakers Paradise @ Terminal Bar
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Nikki Matteson & Rich Rue @ 331 Club
Cole Diamond's Twangsgiving ft. Tropical Depression @ Turf Club
New Confusion @ Underground Music Venue
Classic Transmission @ Uptown VFW
Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel
Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 28
2 Dykes Walk Into a Bar: A Lezbigay Cabaret @ Black Hart
Jearlyn & Fred Steele @ Dakota
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room
Zodiac ft. Shannon Blowtorch & Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer's
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's
Scott Allen & the List, Jellyjacket @ Schooner Tavern
Friday, November 29
The Development Black @ Acadia
Yung Gravy Presents: Gravy Fest @ Armory
The Neighborhood Quartet @ Aster Cafe
Ella Grace & Jackson Peters @ Berlin
Andre1000 Presents: Black Boy Joy @ Black Hart
A Very Carey Christmas Cabaret @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker's
Mae Simpson, Shoeless Revolution, Heatbox, the Power Ups @ Cabooze
Creeping Charlie, Linus, Emma Jeanne @ Cloudland
Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Urban Classic Presents: The Music of Earth, Wind & Fire @ Crooners
Dan Chouinard and Prudence Johnson @ Crooners
Jamecia Bennett & Friends @ Dakota
Lodge, 3 Guys Who Used to Work Together @ Driftwood
Don't Kill the Kids, Jim Byron and the Gnar, MMD, Atomic LIghts, Billy the Show @ Eagles 34
Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Eagles 34
PSYLO x 12th House Sun, Fend, Haze Gazer @ Green Room
Decolonize Thanksgiving 3.0 with Annie Humphrey and David Huckfelt @ Hook and Ladder
Abinnet Berhanu Quartet @ Jazz Central
Medicine Place x Salty @ The Loft
Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Gothess: PRSPHNE B-Day Celebration @ Mortimer's
Release the Craicen @ Padraigs
Ragefuture: Black Friday @ Palmer's
Petty Comes Alive @ Parkway Theater
Mia Dorr & the Funkin' Bluesers @ Schooner Tavern
- Cloud Nothings with Armlock and Farmer’s Wife @ 7th St Entry—Rock writers love to cosplay as promoters and deploy the term “underplay”—gigs where artists intentionally perform at smaller venues than they’d typically command—at every opportunity. This is no exception: Cloud Nothings, the noisy Cleveland indie-rock band, will crank their amps in the cozy Entry for tonight’s Black Friday underplay. Frontman Dylan Baldi & Co. are celebrating their third and arguably most popular album, Here and Nowhere Else, by playing it back-to-back; the LP scored an 8.7 Best New Music on Pitchfork, back when that really meant something. Expect to hear some cuts from the latest Cloud Nothings release, April’s Final Summer.—Jay Boller
Galleon, Cause for Cancer, In Solid Air @ Terminal Bar
Greentop, Airship Caravan, bathtub cig @ 331 Club
Xeno & Oaklander with Magenta Vice @ Turf Club
Ascen/Dance Presents MR. MADNESS, aka The SIN Project, with GABBERGIRL, PJ-DUCKY, 3VOLVE @ Uptown VFW
Saturday, November 30
Senor Blues and Dive Bar Orchestra @ Acadia
Charlie Bruber & Jack Barrett @ Berlin
A Very Carey Christmas Cabaret @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Mick Sterling & the Stud Brothers @ Bunker's
Rich Mattson & the Northstars @ Cabooze
Bressler + Waldo, Leisure Dynamics, Shoplifting Kink @ Can Can Wonderland
Young Pups, Neighbor Dog, Jetpack Jumpsuits, Pinched @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
The Great Northern, Michael Grooves Band @ Driftwood
Jef Cierniak Triptet @ Driftwood
Michael Gay, Simon Cropp, Sarah Morris @ Dusty's
Sorry Ma, Deblitzed @ Eagles 34
Grupo Grace Y Averly Morillo @ Fillmore
Wonderstate, Mayfly Moon, Son/Boy, Call Me Fritz @ The Garage
- Guante & Big Cats (Album Release) with Lydia Liza @ Hook and Ladder—As Guante, Kyle Tran Myhre has been crafting politically engaged rap for 15 years in collaboration with producer Big Cats (Spencer Wirth-Davis). But some topics, such as police violence, blend more easily with a hip-hop ethos than others. Their new album together, All Dressed Up, No Funeral, tackles climate change, and Guante knows what a hard sell that is—the opening track is called “Whatever You Do, Don’t Put the Words ‘Climate Crisis’ in the Title.” The album addresses the end of the world and our range of emotional responses to impending crises, while searching for ways to avoid despair. It's inspiring in a way even a downtrodden cynic can relate to. As Guante raps, “So it looks like this is the end/But I mean that in a good way.” The album also asks the big question: How do we make art about issues without either offering easy answers or alienating listeners by preaching? We got some answers from Guante and Big Cats here; find out how that translates live at tonight’s album release show.—Keith Harris
International Reggae All Stars @ Icehouse
Selby Avenue Brass Band @ Metronome Brewing
The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing
Luj Yaj and Shong Lee @ Myth Live
Back to the Future with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall
Mind out of Time: A Dylan Tribute @ Padraigs
Spit Takes, Selfish Teammates, ¿Watches? and Boobless @ Palmer's
Minnesota's Last Waltz @ Parkway Theater
Dollchaser with Cheap Bouquet, Ultra Deluxe, Bluedriver @ Pilllar Forum
Hurricane Harold's All Star Revue @ Schooner Tavern
Carol Ades with Sabrina Song @ 7th St Entry
Bellerpuss, Atomic Lights, YUHH @ Terminal Bar
Hometeam Quarterback, Mid Death Calm, Tiger Blue @ 331 Club
P.O.S and Dwynell Roland @ Turf Club
Ballentine's Burlesque @ Uptown VFW
Led Zeppelin 2 @ Varsity Theater
Nikki Lemire with Haley Erydell, Alicia Thao @ White Squirrel
Kat & The Kodachromes with Moo Boots, The Cameras @ White Squirrel
Waterdog, Valors, Northern Hammer, & Money Bones @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, December 1
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Curated by Ross Hutchens (feat. Stevie) @ Berlin
The Bards Quartet @ Can Can Wonderland
Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Jay Fuchs and Doug Anderson @ Crooners
Gypsy Mania Quartet @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Choir! Choir! Choir! @ Fine Line
Danksgiving: Jantsen & Tyro @ Hook and Ladder
- Back to the Future with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall—Do professional classically trained musicians, virtuosi who poured everything into mastering their instruments, enjoy performing the scores to Gen X popcorn flicks like Back to the Future? Impossible for me to say, but as a plebeian-eared rock and pop listener who’s a lil classical curious, the combination does sound like a real hoot. And the Minnesota Orchestra players at least get some respectable source material from Grammy winner Alan Silvestri, who has composed music for just about every Robert Zemeckis movie, including this 1985 classic, which’ll be screening as the orchestra saws and toots away. Here’s hoping conductor Sarah Hicks belts out at least one “Great Scott!”—Jay Boller
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's
We Are The Willows with Her Crooked Heart @ Parkway Theater
Allman Betts Family Revival @ State Theatre
Jon Edward’s Trio (with Charlie and Mikkel) @ 331 Club
Mary Cutrufello with Lori Lofstrom @ White Squirrel
Palace with Jist @ White Squirrel
Monday, December 2
Canin & Carinda's Variety Open Mic @ Acadia
Whiskey Burn with About a Boat & Ol’ Coyote @ Amsterdam
George Maurer Group Annual Holiday Show @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Steve Clarke 'n' Band @ Eagles 34
billy woods and Kenny Segal @ Fine Line
Mayyadda + Ava Levy @ Icehouse
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewing
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
The Spirit of the Season @ Orchestra Hall
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
Boots & Needles, John Niemann @ Schooner Tavern
Sparrow Catcher @ White Squirrel
Anna Houston with Sam Joson @ White Squirrel