Say Hello to Kizzo, Goodbye to LynLake Brewery, and See Ya Soon to a Bunch of Other Restaurants

It’s not just the leaves that are changing out there. (Or starting to, at least—slow-to-emerge fall colors are yet another thing you can thank climate change for.) It’s been a month of change for Twin Cities restaurants, too.

The Get Down Coffee Co. will shift focus and become Blue in Green Bistro. Chilango will be reborn as Lakeview Kitchen + Bar. Petite León is shuttering later this year to make way for a new bar and restaurant. Stepchld is no more, but a new concept, Kizzo, is already humming along in the space.

Change is good, right? That’s what they’re always telling you. But I’m gonna miss that Petite León Basque cheesecake somethin’ awful.

Now Open

Rustica Bakery No. 3

The former Cafe Ceres in downtown Minneapolis is now home to a third outpost of Rustica Bakery, which joins locations in Uptown and Edina. They’ve also got a Wayzata location in the works. It’s a lot of expansion in a little time for the Minneapolis bakery, which opened in 2004—you can thank the fact that the brand was bought last year by Jester Concepts (the group behind Parlour, Borough, Butcher & the Boar, etc.). 100 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Shepherds Table

“Farm-to-Table is a buzzword. We want to make it a reality.” That’s the big banner that greats ya on the website for Shepherds Table, a new shop in south Minneapolis selling Minnesota-made cheeses, bread, veggies, and other goods. Owners Elia and Aidan Read see Shepherds Table as a bridge between MN producers and the folks they feed. 3708 E. 34th St., Minneapolis

Kizzo

Kamal Mohamed closed his popular Northeast restaurant Stepchld at the end of August, but the space didn’t stay empty for long. Mohamed is also behind Kizzo, a more casual hangout-style bar and restaurant with a menu of house-made cinnamon rolls. No reservations—unlike its predecessor, Kizzo is a counter-service joint, and it’s first-come, first-served. 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Smorgie’s Warehouse District

Smorgie’s, which already has a location near Xcel Energy Center—no, sorry, that’s Grand Casino Arena—just opened a second spot in Minneapolis. The name? It’s short for smorgasbord, and the menu has a little bit of everything: smash burgers, pickle fries, taco salad, tater tot hotdish, and more. 508 N. First Ave., Minneapolis

Pikok Lounge at Minari

It used to be the Peacock Lounge, now it’s the Pikok Lounge. Minari’s new bar, tucked inside the restaurant, has a menu of cocktails like the Umami Island and the Bonzi Buddy, along with a menu of cheffy snacks like a kimchi cheeseburger and chicken nuggets topped with caviar. 323 13th Ave. NE., Minneapolis

Easy Day Cafe

Quick turnaround in the old Royal Grounds space, where Easy Day Cafe is now slingin’ coffee and pastries from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The new Kingfield cafe comes from Peter Elton and his partner Stephanie Ayala, “two Minnesotans dedicated to coffee, community, and connection,” according to the shop’s website. 4161 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis

Moonflower Pizza

This is cute: The Strib has the scoop on Moonflower Pizza, which is operating Thursday through Saturday evening inside French Hen Cafe. Expect thin-crust personal pizzas and other snacks. 518 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Chilango will become Lakeview Kitchen + Bar Em Cassel

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Palmer’s

Palmer’s, that goddamned West Bank institution, went out with an all-day bash on September 14. The closure of the 119-year-old bar truly marks the end of an era. What else is there to say? Just the 6,000 or so words here:

Trio Plant-Based

Lyn-Lake vegan restaurant Trio Plant-Based, which opened in 2018, announced that it’ll close after its lease runs out on October 31. They’re hoping that’s not the end: “We’re on the hunt for our next home — a space where the vibes, the food, and the love can keep growing even bigger,” a social media post reads.

Cocina Del Barrio → Americano

Cocina Del Barrio at 50th and France will close October 1. In its place, there’ll be a new Daniel Del Prado restaurant called Americano with “Mad Men vibes,” reports MSP Mag. Barrio’s downtown Minneapolis location is staying open.

The Get Down Coffee Co. → Blue in Green Bistro

Proprietor Houston White has announced the closure of The Get Down Coffee Co., the North Minneapolis coffee shop he opened in 2021. He tells the Star Tribune it was time for something new: in this case, a bistro called Blue in Green (after the Miles Davis song) that’ll have a full food menu and a more upscale vibe. “I think in this town, we stagnate because we just accept the best of what we have instead of expecting to continue to evolve it,” White tells the Strib.

The Camden Social

Elsewhere over North, the Camden Social has paused regular restaurant operations, a “temporary closure,” according to an Instagram post, that’ll help them ensure long-term sustainability. They’re still doing catering and private events.

Petite León → New Neighborhood Bar

So the bad news is that Kingfield’s Petite León, which is just a gem, is closing at the end of 2025. But the good news is that the team, led by owners Travis Serbus and Ben Siers-Rients, is going the neighborhood bar and restaurant route. "Petite was a destination spot and a special occasion spot, and we want to be more than that—we want to be a spot for the community,” Serbus tells MSP Mag.

Market Bar-B-Que

After nearly 80 years, Market Bar-B-Que has closed, and its Northeast building, along with the brand and all assets, are for sale. Wanna buy it? They’re asking $1,250,000. We’ll miss this multigenerational family-owned BBQ joint, which FOX 9 reports has welcomed diners from the Nat King Cole Trio to Jay Leno, and we’ll miss its cheery neon pig mascot most of all. Unless someone—maybe you!—wants to buy and reopen it…?

Celio

Gonna be honest here: I didn’t realize Celio, the Italian restaurant replacing Sonder Shaker in Northeast, had ever opened. It did, in May, but has already closed, citing technical issues, per the Strib.

Wuollet Bakery at Bryant and Lake

Wuollet Bakery’s last remaining Twin Cities location closed this month following “several years of financial strain and customer complaints under owner Eric Shogren,” according to the Strib. Wuollet had been around since 1944; Shogren bought the business in 2019 along with Hans’ Bakery in Anoka, A Baker’s Wife in south Minneapolis, Grandma’s Bakery in White Bear Lake, and Emily’s Bakery in Hastings. Grandma’s and Emily’s have also both since closed, which… does not bode well for A Baker’s Wife or Hans’!

Chilango → Lakeview Kitchen + Bar

Jorge Guzman, founding chef and partner of Chilango, announced he was leaving the restaurant last month. That’ll be the end of the “Mex-Tex” restaurant with views of Bde Maka Ska, as managing partner Zach Sussman tells the Strib the restaurant will become Lakeview Kitchen + Bar. Executive chef Colin Murray is in the kitchen, and the vibe will be more “casual” and “crowd-appealing.”

Milkweed

Lake Street cafe Milkweed will serve its last latte on October 5. “Our time in this space has been so full of joy and friends and delicious healing food and beverages,” their farewell reads. “We’re walking away happy with all that we created and sustained for almost seven years on Lake Street.”

Wild Mind Ales

After announcing their closure in July, Wild Mind Ales served its last drinks on September 28. “It’s been an amazing ride, and we’re beyond grateful for everyone who’s laughed, sipped, and celebrated with us over the years,” the brewery’s farewell reads.

LynLake Brewery

And in other bummer brewery news, LynLake Brewery will close Sunday. “Thank you for 11 years. Come have one last beer with us and enjoy daily specials throughout the week,” the brewery posted on Instagram.

Brother Justus

Brother Justus is “taking a pause” in its cocktail room beginning October 18 to “refine, refocus, and renew our business.” Said pause should last a few months, but the brand’s whiskey will still be available in liquor stores and restaurants as well as online.

Instagram: @eggflip.usa

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Thesis Coffee

Leave your laptop at home, because there’s no wifi at this Uptown coffee shop. Thesis Coffee prides itself on being a place for connection and community, and that means chatting with the staff and other guests, not sending emails or filling out spreadsheets. Look for it to open imminently. 3142 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis

Little Bird Delicatessen

Racket readers know we love to complain about the dearth of good delis and sandwich shops in the Twin Cities, so we were tickled to read about the forthcoming Little Bird Delicatessen, which is heading for the pint-sized space at 38th and Nicollet that Abang Yoli vacated earlier this year. The Strib reports they’ll also have half and whole roast chickens available for takeout (!) along with gelato and dog treats. Winning combo if you ask me. And also my dog. 3749 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Marc Heu Pop-Up

Marc Heu is heading for the former Cafe Ceres in Linden Hills—at least temporarily. A Merry Marc Heu Christmas Pop-Up will bring a “a cozy French chalet-themed Christmas wonderland” to the space beginning in mid-October through New Year’s Eve, according to an Instagram post from the bakery. 3509 W 44th St., Minneapolis

Eggflip Continues Expansion

Not content with just one Minneapolis skyway location, EggFlip is expanding into a second above-ground space, which will join chef Flip Koumalasy’s shops at the Market at Malcolm Yards and U.S. Bank Stadium. Look for it to open in mid-October. 330 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis

Phe Coffee House

Vietnamese coffee shop Phe, which opened up in Lowertown this summer, will open a second St. Paul coffee house this year. 640 Grand Ave., St. Paul

PaperBoy

Kamal Mohamed, he of the new Kizzo in Northeast, is also working on a skyway panini restaurant, the Business Journal reports. PaperBoy will open in downtown Minneapolis’s Baker Center later this year, with sandwiches served on housemade schiacciata, an Italian bread that’s kinda like flatter focaccia. 706 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup...

Lito's Burritos

Absolutely love this news: Lito’s Burritos, which we’re big, big fans of, is opening a Lyn-Lake location at 901 W. Lake St. (Does it make us a little nervous that this is a famously cursed location? Yes, but we remain optimistic.) The excellent burrito pop-up, until now located inside El Tejaban Mexican Grill in Richfield, will continue to operate out of that first location; in fact, they’re having a fundraiser for the new restaurant there on August 6. 901 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Chi-Chi’s

Chi-Chi’s update: The first location in the Mexican chain’s revival is slated for the former Rojo Mexican Grill space in St. Louis Park’s Shops at West End, according to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal. Rojo is closing at the end of August, and the new Chi-Chi’s flagship could open before the year is out. 1602 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park

Cheba Hut

You can’t keep a weed-themed sandwich shop down! While Cheba Hut was evicted from its Uptown building back in March, the Biz Journal reports that the restaurant is back in the works under new franchisees Nick Reckinger and Matt Alexander. Allegedly, it’ll open in November. 1118 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Aubergine

The former Revival space on St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill will soon become Aubergine, “a restaurant that celebrates Lyonnaise cuisine with Minnesota ingredients,” per the Star Tribune. Bjorn and Megan Jacobse say you’ll see a lotta eggplant at their new restaurant, hence the name, along with other seasonal French fare. Look for it to open this fall. 525 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Ono Hawaiian Plates

The North Loop Galley, which was home to Ono Hawaiian plates, closed earlier this summer. But Ono is sticking around; they announced this month that the restaurant will head for the former Guacaya Bistreaux space, not far from their former food hall home. They hope to open by the end of September. 337 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Cardigan Donuts

Cardigan Donuts is working on a third skyway location in downtown Minneapolis, the Strib reports. The U.S. Bank Plaza outpost will open this fall, with espresso drinks, kombucha, and ice cream in addition to those delightful donuts. 200 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis

Animales

It’s been a year since the announcement that Animales BBQ Co. was going brick-and-mortar, and in July MSP Mag took a look inside the in-development space. Among the plans for the 12,500-square-foot building: live music and line dancing, smoked Philly cheesesteaks, and a pastry and bread program led by longtime Animalian Amber Wedell. They’re planning to open in September. 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards.

Nokko

Look, we all miss Fast Eddie’s Pizza and agree that the way the pizza shop was pushed out by its landlord is evil bullshit. That being said… I’m not not looking forward to a new Southside sushi restaurant from Hide Tozawa, co-owner of Okome House and co-founder of Kyatchi (where he’s no longer involved). Nokko is headed for the former Fast Eddie’s space, per the Biz Journal. I have complicated feelings about this! 4747 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

We first noticed Tono’s rapid expansion back in 2022, but the pizza and cheesesteak shop hasn’t slowed down a bit. After launching in 2019, an 11th Tono is being planned in the North Loop, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s, a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out. 4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Silverbird Roasting Co.

Aaaand not far from Marrone’s, Silverbird Roasting Co. is coming soon to the former Kruse Markit space, reports Bring Me the News. (Justice for Racket commenters who asked, “Why don’t they just put a good coffee shop in there?”) It’ll be the first brick-and-mortar for Silverbird’s Caitlin and Tony Querio, who’ve been roasting beans for local and national shops since 2020. 4237 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

Prince Coal-Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place. Prince Coal-Fired Pizza is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul. Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press. 512 N. Robert St.

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are!

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram.

Billy Sushi x NOLO Kitchen Concept

Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi and Marty Collins, co-owner of NOLO’s Kitchen, are working on a new North Loop restaurant, the North Loop Neighborhood Association reports. They’ve already got the keys to the Washington Avenue space between Borough/Parlour and Bar La Grassa, and the restaurant will be "inspired by the legendary chaos and charm of places like Chino Latino and Bella Notte." Love the sound of that, personally.

Asia Village

As it prepares to open inside Blaine’s Northtown Mall, Asia Village has announced that 85°C Bakery & Cafe, a Taiwan-based chain, and local Vietnamese restaurant Pho Mai will be among the vendors at the all-Asian food court, according to the Strib. The building is 90% leased, per the developer, with a tentative opening planned for early 2026.

Bellecour | Cooks Split

After teaming up during the pandemic, Cooks of Crocus Hill and chef Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour Bakery are parting ways—Cooks will return to its classes-and-retail mission, and “Bellecour 3.0,” a bakery and bistro, will open in the North Loop later this year. Mpls.St.Paul Mag has the whole scoop.

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space, and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. Expect a mid-2025 opening. 2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

Saffron

Just know this news has the foodie in your life all a-tingle: Saffron, Sameh Wadi’s popular, groundbreaking, and much-missed Middle Eastern fine-dining restaurant, which closed in 2017, will make a return. That’s according to this scoop from Mpls-St.Paul Mag, whose Stephanie March caught up with Wadi earlier this month to talk about opening Saffron, closing Saffron, and the yearslong process it’s been to bring it back. (Did you know he was just 23 when Saffron opened? Wild stuff.) No lease yet, but it’s reportedly in the works.

New North Loop Project from Tim McKee

James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, Sea Change, Octo Fishbar) has his eyes set on the North Loop for a new project inspired by the Basque region of Spain. He's being tight-lipped about the new Minneapolis endeavor for now, but the restaurant will be in the new West Hotel and should theoretically open eventually.