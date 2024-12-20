Restaurants, Venues, Parks: 2024’s Biggest Union Headlines

It felt like a busy year for unions around the Twin Cities. Busy enough that it’s easy to forget major developments that didn’t end in strikes or complaints to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Maybe that’s not a fair characterization; it’s always a busy year for labor. The tug-of-war between workers and employers never ends, even if it’s just in small, almost imperceptible ways. (For the larger ways, see Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk attempting to neuter the NLRB.) Back in organized labor's 1950s heyday, about one of every three American workers belonged to a union. Today, that number hovers right above 10%. And throughout 2024 there have been several high-profile battles here in Minnesota, where about 13% of workers are unionized—from the 22-day strike held by Minneapolis park workers to many unionization efforts at Twin Cities restaurants. That recent jolt of union energy inspired Sarah Jaffe to explore "The Minnesota Model” for In These Times, summarizing it as...

A commitment to the principles that ​"we can win more together than we can on our own" and that the working class has many needs that are not being met—at work, but also at home, in parks, in schools, in hospitals. It has had resounding effects at the ballot box, but mostly builds power away from it.

With all of that in mind, here’s a look at the union developments that took place in the food, entertainment, and retail spaces of the Twin Cities throughout '24. For the purposes of this recap, we'll be focusing on public-facing labor efforts instead of, say, the 4,000 Hennepin County workers who just won a new contract.

Airport concession workers

Roughly 70 concession workers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport who work for Delaware North authorized a strike in September. In their fight for a new contract, 100% of workers voted to authorize the strike, per Unite Here Local 17. On December 10, the union announced the group won that new contract, one that includes “significant wage increases,” a pension, paid parental leave, reduced healthcare costs, and increased PTO. It's perhaps no coincidence MSP ranks as the best airport in the country.

Airport service workers

Service workers at MSP Airport—plane cleaners, wheelchair assistants, and cart drivers employed by the companies G2, Prospect, ERMC, and Global Security—came to a tentative agreement on a contract in October.

Bichota

C. Terrence Anderson, owner of the new cafe at George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis, signed a labor peace agreement with Unite Here 17 months before opening, offering the staff the option to unionize anytime they’d like. He even told employees about the option during the interview process. After opening in early October, employees opted to unionize at the end of the month. Anderson says the two sides hope to have a contract agreement in place early next year.

Cafe Ceres

The four Café Ceres locations, all part of Daniel del Prado’s DDP Restaurant Group, voted to unionize in August after not gaining voluntary recognition a month earlier. The upstart union began negotiating its first contract in October, Unite Here tells Racket.

Colita

While their unionization efforts were announced alongside fellow DDP Restaurant Group workers at Cafe Ceres, Colita workers held a separate election this past summer. After that election, the company challenged some of the ballots in July. “The final vote tally is pending the resolution of ballots challenged by the employer that the union firmly believes should be counted,” the union said in July. As of November 25, the NLRB has not provided a final vote tally on the election. “Colita workers remain committed to improving their jobs and overcoming the company’s efforts to prevent them from unionizing,” a Unite Here representative tells Racket.

Compass cafeteria at Macalester College

Workers at the Macalester College cafe won their union election in March, earning a first contract that includes raises, job protections, and other provisions, according to Unite Here.

First Avenue

First Avenue voluntarily recognized its unionizing staff in late 2023. However, more than a year after the union was formed, the two sides are still hammering out a contract. Workers picketed the company’s downtown flagship venue in September and in October, pushing for a contract resolution. A Unite Here representative says that progress has been made, but “critical issues” remain to be resolved. First Avenue did not respond to a request for comment.

Guthrie Theater

About 130 front-of-house workers at the Guthrie Theater voted to unionize with the IATSE Local 13 this past summer; more than 70% of the ballots were cast in favor of unionization. A representative says negotiations on the group’s first contract have yet to begin, but production workers at the Guthrie, who are also unionized with the Local 13, are currently negotiating a renewal of their contract.

Half Price Books

The push to unionize four Half Price Books in Minnesota—happening concurrently with union drives at HPB locations in other states—settled in 2024, months after a two-day strike in 2023. The team ratified its first contract on May 31.

Indeed Brewing

Indeed workers might have been an easy unionization drive to overlook in 2024. That’s because, in a year filled with high-profile and contentious battles, the brewery voluntarily recognized its team’s desire to unionize. The two sides are currently bargaining on their first contract.

“Our story is not super sexy,” says Indeed’s Chief Business Officer, Ryan Bandy. “It’s just a lot of hard work… Every couple of weeks you spend eight or nine hours in a room and work through stuff slowly. Some of the stuff goes fast, and some of the stuff goes slow. You have to talk and hear each out out and then try to find a middle ground… It’s just really hard, complicated work.”

Nonetheless, he says progress is being made and that the two sides have some tentative agreements in place already.

Kim’s

This was one of the year’s most publicized and tumultuous worker vs. boss showdowns in the food service industry. The staff informed owner Ann Kim of their plans to unionize over the summer, with Kim chosing not to recognize the union and pushing back against their efforts. Nonetheless, the union won its election. Weeks later, Kim closed her acclaimed restaurant in Minneapolis's Uptown neighborhood, citing “ongoing financial losses.” The staff reportedly didn’t know the closure was coming, and was given little notice before losing their jobs.

Kim’s remains closed, but union members have since filed a federal unfair labor practice complaint against the restaurateur’s Vestalia Hospitality. After the closure, the union demanded that employees be given priority hiring at other Vestalia restaurants, considering Kim didn't accuse the union of contributing to the business failing. A representative from Unite Here says that, as of November 25, none of the union members have been offered jobs at sister restaurants like Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, and Young Joni. Vestalia did not respond to a request for comment.

Lofton Hotel

After their contract expired on May 1, Lofton Hotel workers picketed the hotel and voted to authorize a strike. In November, they won a new contract that includes what Unite Here calls “historic wage increases.”

Minneapolis Parks workers

While it doesn’t explicitly fall under the broad header of food, entertainment, and retail unions, Minneapolis park workers were a notable and visible union story in 2024. Workers and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board contentiously clashed over the union's new contract, resulting in a 22-day strike that ended in August. The two sides settled on a new contract that includes a 10.25% cost of living adjustment over three years and a $1.75 per hour market adjustment for some employees, among other provisions.

Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx in-house video and audio crew

The Timberwolves and Lynx’s in-house audio and video team at Target Center informed the Glen Taylor-owned teams of their intention to unionize with IATSE Local 745 in October. The teams didn’t voluntarily recognize the unit and pushed back, just as they did during a previous attempt to unionize. On December 11, IATSE announced that 59% of employees who participated in the election voted in favor of unionization.

Minnesota United in-house video and audio crew

The in-house video and audio team for the Minnesota United FC voted to unionize with IATSE in late 2022. However, the process of securing their first contract proved slow, and the union held a one-day strike in October 2023 during United’s final home game of the season. This past February, workers signed their first union contract.

Mississippi Market Co-op

Mississippi Market Co-op declined to voluntarily recognize its unionizing workers at its three St. Paul locations. The union, now partnered with UFCW Local 1189 after winning its election in October, says contract negotiations are set to begin soon.

REI

In June 2023, 85% of workers at REI’s Maple Grove voted to unionize, becoming the seventh REI location nationwide to organize. However, the unit is still negotiating its first contract, a rep from UFCW Local 663 tells Racket. Those workers briefly went on strike earlier this year.

Vertical Endeavors

In November 2023, employees at five Vertical Endeavors locations in Minnesota voted to unionize, with 81.8% of the block voting in favor of the union. A representative for UFCW Local 663 says bargaining for a first contract remains ongoing.