Record Store Day, Vintage Finds, the Return of Kirby Pucker Beer: This Week’s Best Happenings

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

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TUESDAY 4.14

Attica Locke and Celeste Ng



Northrop

For 25 years, the U’s English Department has been presenting the Esther Freier series, which gathers big names in the lit world to chat with each other while we listen in. Even if you’ve never read Celeste Ng, you likely know her novel Little Fires Everywhere. Attica Locke adapted the book for Hulu, and has other high-profile TV writing credits (Empire, When They See Us) as well as writing her Highway 59 series of novels. The discussion is moderated by U of M professor V. V. Ganeshananthan. And as Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl points out, there’s a local angle: Ng’s sister has lived here since 1993, and the novelist has many learned opinions about us. (“Moon Palace is such a fantastic bookstore, we always go. The state fair is something really special, one year I got to milk a cow.”) Free. 7:30 p.m. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 4.15

General Strikes: Events That Changed American History

Minneapolis Central Library

As the country’s late capitalism lurch exposes just how threadbare every aspect of society has become with the exception of our glorious and ever-busy war machine, ya gotta wonder: Is it time for a general strike? The question seems even more pertinent in 2026, considering Minnesotans kinda, sorta, maybe staged one this past January to protest ICE. Peter Rachleff, history professor emeritus at Macalester College, will explore the subject of general strikes in striking detail as part of the MN 50501 Spring Lecture Series. Timed to our current “critical juncture,” his talk will illuminate the “inspiring chapters in the history of the American working class, chapters we were never taught about in school.” Study up! Free. 5 p.m. 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Ratboys Photo provided

THURSDAY 4.16

Ratboys

Fine Line

Ratboys are easy to root for. The humble Chicago indie-rock quartet released four serviceable albums after forming in 2010, but didn’t really crack their own code until 2023’s The Window. That album distilled the Ratboys sound—Julia Steiner's delicately chirped vocals, her bandmates swerving from hard-riffing indie to warm Americana to math-rocky Midwest emo—into its ideal form. Steiner & Co. continued that trajectory with February's Singin’ to an Empty Chair, which seems to have cemented the group in the esteem of (what’s left) of the critical establishment. Ohio’s Villagerrr opens. 18+. $28-$34. 7 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Art Brut

Cloudland

Damn, a nice little score here for the intimate Longfellow venue—two nights of the punky British jokesters, two decades after they first, you know, “Formed a Band.” It may not have become “the song/That makes Israel and Palestine get along” or “as universal as Happy Birthday,” but that first single did capture the “why not?” spirit of DIY. And if it was the enthusiasm of frontman Eddie Argos that always snagged your attention, whether he was describing sex with a new girlfriend or belatedly discovering the Replacements, it was that band, especially lead guitarist Ian Catskilkin, who kept you coming back. Both shows are sold out, but if you join the ticket waitlist there’s still a glimmer of hope. With Christy Costello & the CC Club. 21+. Sold out. 6:30 p.m. 3533 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Friday—Keith Harris

Big Daddy Kane Photo provided

FRIDAY 4.17

Big Daddy Kane

Dakota

Veteran rappers need to eat too, and that’s why I’m glad to see more old-schoolers out on tour playing presumably well-renumerative gigs. Brooklyn’s Big Daddy kept the Cold Chillin’ label in action as surely as label head and beatmaster Marley Marl himself, devising so many dexterous rhymes he could even spare a few for labelmates Biz Markie and Roxanne Shanté. The rapper is now 57, and while I haven’t kept up with him after his great run of early singles, following due diligence I can say that I’d be happy if his set included “Enough!,” the 2020 takedown of police violence recorded with Chuck D, where Kane crams “sorta order,” “before da slaughter,” “mortar,” “reporter,” and “unthought-a” into one line. Still ain’t no half steppin’ here. $69.76+. 6:30 & 9 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Kirby Pucker Release Party

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

I miss Midtown Global Market’s Eastlake Craft Brewery a lot; I miss it more during baseball season, when I should be sipping whichever variation of the brewery’s Kirby Pucker sour is currently on draft while catching a ballgame at their bar. Here’s a fun surprise: Kirby Pucker is back at Arbeiter Brewing Co., which is teaming up with Eastlake for this baseball-heavy afternoon. The new brew is loaded with lemons, and you can gulp one while partaking in live screenprinting or downing a La Choza food truck street dog. Plus, bring your glove for D&J Glove Repair. It all leads up to the Twins vs. Reds game at 7:10 p.m., which Arbeiter is projecting on the big screen. And hey, the Twins are actually good? Free. 4 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Mali Obomsawin Promo

SATURDAY 4.18

Mali Obomsawin Sextet

Icehouse

Conservatory-trained bassist Mali Obomsawin, a member of the Odanak First Nation, began adorning free jazz compositions with vocals in Wabanaki on her acclaimed 2022 debut, Sweet Tooth. Obomsawin then composed the soundtrack to Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie’s remarkable documentary about the horrific legacy of Indian residential schools, Sugarcane. Earlier this week, she’ll perform a short set with John Dieterich of Deerhoof and Andrew Broder prior to a screening at the Walker. But tonight will be dedicated solely to her sextet work, which adds hymns and Québécois folk to the mix. $25/$35. 7 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Plastic Constellations

Turf Club

If you’ll allow Old Man Harris to wax uncharacteristically nostalgic for a moment: For me, the Plastic Constellations will always be the Hopkins High kids wisecracking on the Foxfire Lounge stage in the late ’90s, unlikely to get through a show without breaking a string or two. (If you’re curious what I said about them back when, have at it.) Of course, they became much more than that before they broke up amicably in 2008; this will be their only show since then aside from a one-off at the Cedar for Modern Radio’s 10th anniversary in 2010. Come for the guitars, stay for the banter. With fellow Modern Radio alums Torn Avalanche. 21+. $31.38. 8 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Nintendo Day

Boom Island Brewing

Anyone else trying to talk themselves out of buying a Switch 2 right now? Maybe you can get it out of your system with this Nintendo-themed afternoon at Boom Island Brewing. (Or maybe not… I really want to play Pokopia, you guys.) They’ll have free Nintendo gaming and retro games thanks to Pokécon, themed beers, a vendors market, and food trucks Big10 x Thirty and Pep Island. Costumes are encouraged, and the brewery promises on-theme decor and music. Sounds like a hoot! But writing this blurb was not enough to convince me I don’t need the new Switch… Free. Noon to 6 p.m. 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Jamakassi via Unsplash

Record Store Day

Various Locations

Why did the Star Tribune recently assign letter grades to local independent record stores? (If your business is selling physical media in 2026, you get an A+, end of story!) A strange journalistic exercise, but also an indirect reminder that today is Christmas for vinyl junkies—aka Record Store Day. Over at MSP Mag, reporter Isabelle Curry assembled a nifty cheat sheet that outlines all the local RSD happenings, from live music to sweet ‘sclusies. Of record-buying note: a limited vinyl run of Live at Revolution Hall, the latest release from noted Minnesotan Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, and an expanded reissue of Body of Song from collegiate Minnesota Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü. Of concertgoing note: Know Name Records will host music vet Gregg Inhofer; Lucky Cat is bringing in local punk institution the Suicide Commandos; and Electric Fetus has buzzy singer-songwriter Ber plus free sweet treats. Over in Golden Valley, Down in the Valley is teaming up with concert giant Live Nation to give fans a brief reprieve from the ticket fees that certain concert giants have rammed down the throats of music fans for decades.—Jay Boller

The Great Minnsect Show

U of M St. Paul Student Center

Bugs: They’re everywhere, but we rarely spend a Saturday celebrating them at the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus. Remedy that at the annual Great Minnsect Show, the Department of Entomology’s annual tip o’ the hat to those creepy crawlies that surround and vastly outnumber us. There’ll be live insects for gawking, dead insects for eating, insect games, and insect crafts, plus a lineup of live entomologist speakers talking about—you guessed it—polar bears. Just kidding, insects of course! Before you head to campus, revisit my 2024 bug-eating conversation with the U's Dr. Sujaya Rao. Free. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2017 Buford Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Twin Cities True Vintage Show

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Over the past decade or so, the Twin Cities has become a mecca for folks who prefer to shop—nay, hunt—for timeless finds. We’ve got brick ’n’ mortar businesses, we’ve got pop-ups, and, this weekend, we’ve got an expo. The True Vintage show will host around 50 vendors with lots of stuff to explore, and if these items were sentient they’d all be old enough to drink, smoke, vote, and rent a car. The lineup includes great local shops like the Golden Pearl, Lula, and Olio Vintage, as well as online sellers and outstate retailers. Shop elegant jewelry that needs a little shine, classy dresses that time forgot, tacky tees previously owned by a sassy grandma, posh winter coats, and other oddities last spotted before this century. $5; $20 early bird admission ($5 off if dressed in vintage). 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. North End Event Center, 1660 Murphy Ave., Falcon Heights; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Miniature Golf Gala

Urban Growler

This Saturday, Urban Growler is becoming a mini-golf course for a good cause. The event is two-part: Teams will convene from 1 to 4 p.m. to design a hole for today’s temporary course using supplies provided to them by remodeling companies and craft shops. Once everything is assembled, brewery guests will be able to play through the holes while enjoying a pint. This year’s event is space-themed, and costumes are encouraged, with a contest for the best looks later in the day. Proceeds will benefit Young Dance. $15 suggested donation (pay-as-able). 4-6 p.m. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; sign up and find info here.—Jessica Armbruster

'Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story' Promotional still

ONGOING

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Fest 45

The Main Cinema

That’s right, this year MSPIFF is turning 45. This locally organized mega-fest featuring a huge lineup of already and soon-to-be award-winning flicks, rare screenings, international films, documentaries of every flavor, and Minnesota-made selections has been operating for nearly half a century. There are typically over 200 films each year screening over 11 days, with many hidden gems to uncover, but a few highlights in ‘26 include The Christophers, a Steven Soderbergh flick starring Ian McKellen and Michaela Coel; Everybody to Kenmure Street, a documentary following a 2021 incident between Scottish immigration enforcement and protestors willing to stand up for their Muslim neighbors; and Paralyzed by Hope, a Judd Apatow-directed documentary on Duluth comic Maria Bamford. Fest categories include selections made by Minnesotans, LGBTQ+ flicks, horror movies, work by Black filmmakers, kid-friendly fare. Check out the complete fest schedule online and be sure to peruse Racket’s recent feature where Keith Harris places his best bets for the fest. $17 per screening; $10 student rush; multi-show passes available. 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis. Through April 19—Jessica Armbruster

Puppet Lab Festival

Open Eye Theatre

One of the most delightful things I learned in reporting about this winter’s anti-ICE protests was about puppets: “Similar to other neighborhood chats, we have this puppet rapid response chat,” Steve Ackerman, a puppet artist who oversees community partnerships for In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, told me. But then, I shouldn’t have been surprised—Minneapolis is a total puppet town, as Ellie Zimmerman once reported for Racket. And if you’re not familiar with that community, or if you already love puppet arts, the Puppet Lab Festival is a great chance to see “brave, quirky, imaginative, and visually dazzling new puppet work” from emerging artists. $15-$18. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through April 19—Em Cassel

Saint Paul Art Crawl

Various Locations

What have the artists of Lowertown, Cathedral Hill, West Seventh, and the Creative Enterprise Zone been up to lately? Find out at the Saint Paul Art Crawl, a biannual event featuring open studios, special parties and receptions, sales, and hangouts. A few highlights: the Union Depot will host 20-plus artists and a makers mart; a pop-up gallery, fittingly called the Gallery, will feature a variety of artists in the skyway level of Wells Fargo Place; and the Schmidt Artists Lofts will have foods trucks, beer, and tons of ceramics (among other things) from over 80 local creatives. This year, weekend concentrations are divided by ward, so be sure to check online for where to go each week. Week two is a big one, with galleries opening up in Lowertown and along west Seventh. Free. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find more details here. Through April 25—Jessica Armbruster

Schmidt Artists' Lofts

30 Days of Biking

All Around the World

What’s one of the best signs of spring? The return of 30 Days of Biking, a challenge that started locally and grew into a worldwide celebration. You can take things at your own pace, whether that means commuting to work more regularly, enjoying afternoon rolls around the block with your kids, biking to a nearby brewery, or hitting up a trail you’ve been meaning to explore—this is a choose-your-own-adventure sort of deal. (And this April is shaping up to be one of the more forgiving ones if you’re a cold-weather biking wuss like me.) If you’re looking for a bike community they have that too; group events include plenty of fun rides via the Joyful Riders Club. Watch the org’s Facebook page for updates on events, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Art to Change the World Earth Day Exhibit



American Red Cross Headquarters

You know the old saying: One man’s trash is another man’s sculpture of an owl basking in sunlight. At least, that was the idea behind Art to Change the World’s “Mystery Trash Remix,” an artistic reuse-a-thon held last fall that invited artists to turn discarded trash and single-use items into new works of art. Starting today, some of those pieces—made with materials ranging from old potholders to dog toy stuffing to plastic buttons and caps—will be on display at the Red Cross’s regional headquarters for the org’s Earth Day celebration. And there’s a special event on Earth Day itself (4-7 p.m. April 22) where you can use found objects to make a magic wand or transform an old sock into a sock-topus. Free. 1201 West River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through May 6—Em Cassel

“Legacy: The Women of WARM”

Kickernick Gallery

Fifty years ago, a group of feminists came together in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis with the goal of creating a slideshow registry of Twin Cities women artists. Over the next 15 years WARM (Women’s Art Registry of Minnesota) morphed into a cooperatively run gallery—the largest women’s art collective in the country. After closing the space in 1991, it continued to show work around town and be a resource for local women artists until fully shuttering in 2021. For its 50th anniversary, Kickernick Gallery will host a show reflecting on and highlighting the 73 artists of WARM, its impact, and place in local art history. Stop by on Sunday, April 12, for an artists’ reception from 2 to 5 p.m. 430 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through June 13—Jessica Armbruster

“Illusive Objects”

Goldstein Museum of Design

Our human eyeballs are not the greatest in the animal kingdom. We can’t see at night like felines, we don’t see for miles like eagles, and reptiles probably detect movement better. But we sure do love looking at stuff. And, when the mood strikes, we especially love looking at stuff that tricks our eyes and our brains, whether it’s a Magic Eye poster, a cake disguised as a grilled steak, or a candle that looks like a bowl of cereal. The Goldstein’s latest show celebrates our appreciation of stuff that looks like other stuff with 50 or so examples from its permanent collection. Items include tricks of texture, like a Schiaparelli dress that looks like bark; tricks of the trade, such as fake designer handbags; and double-take tricks, like kitchenware designed to look like corn. 12 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul. Through July 2—Jessica Armbruster

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

The Museum of Russian Art

Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

FLUID Table Tennis Mondays

Minneapolis Cider Co.

Has Marty Supreme got you wanting to go pro in table tennis yourself? This could be your in. Minneapolis Cider Co. may be known for its pickleball courts, but that’s not the only paddle sport you can play here. On Mondays, Twin Cities Table Tennis takes over the cidery’s Haralson Room. Organizers promise a casual open play-format (nice and lowkey), but add that “games are recorded and tracked through our ratings database” (hmmmm, sounds a lot less lowkey…). Beginners through advanced players are welcome and, on the plus side, there’s no way you can make as many enemies as Marty did in such a short time. $10. 6-10 p.m. 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel