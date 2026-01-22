RacketCast, Ep. 43: No Work, School, or Spending This Friday! Feat. Labor Leaders Chelsie Glaubitz Gabiou & David Stiggers

Summoning our best Jocko Conlan voice: Steeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee-rike!

You won't hear our guests—Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation President Chelsie Glaubitz Gabiou and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005 President David Stiggers—use that word, specifically, to describe Friday's "ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Truth & Freedom," which they helped organize with fellow labor leaders and clergy members. They can't say "strike" or "work stoppage" for legal reasons, but c'mon, you get the idea: Hundreds of local businesses, including Racket, are shutting down tomorrow and urging neighbors to observe a general-strike-ish day of no working, no attending school, and no shopping to protest the Trump's administration's authoritarian immigration assault on Minnesota.

Glaubitz Gabiou and Stiggers dropped by the pod to discuss this historic day of solidarity, how their members are enduring Operation Metro Surge, and why workers flexing their power matters more than ever.

Before all that, we discuss the Trump administration's siege on Minnesota in a loosey-goosey installment of What I Learned in Racket.

