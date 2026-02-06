Skip to Content
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 45: Covering the ICE Invasion Feat. MN Reformer Reporters Madison McVan & Max Nesterak

Talking Operation Metro Surge through a media lens.

10:43 AM CST on February 6, 2026

Provided

Small but mighty, the Minnesota Reformer continues to deliver some of the best Operation Metro Surge coverage in the state. We're fans, we suspect you're fans, so we figured: Let's get reporters Madison McVan and Max Nesterak on the pod to discuss their ongoing coverage of the federal invasion. Here's a link to Max's big feature story; here's a link to Madison's piece about ICE resistance going mainstream.

But before any of that, our own small/mighty crew engaged in a spirited round of What I Learned in Racket. Here's what we learned...

